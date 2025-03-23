Café Chill playlist: Max Cooper, Sun Glitters and more

Missed Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to relisten? The latest episode has gone live, featuring tracks from Max Cooper, Sun Glitters, and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Gazing in the Direction of California”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A vibrant amber sunset with the sky almost entirely in shades of amber, while the mountains below are painted in purple hues.”)
Originally aired 23 Mar 2025
6AM Playlist
• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
• Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix)
Release: Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix) – Single
Label: Timewarp Music
• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
Release: Unfolding
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Orloe – All Recorded Days
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
• Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
Label: Brothertiger
• Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clowds
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
• E.Vax – Always
Release: E.Vax
Label: Perfect Branch
• Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Release: Chrome Sparks
Label: Counter Records
• X3SR – miss u
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• Sloslylove – You and I
Release: The Haunted
Label: Sloslylove
• Takeleave – The Woods
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
Release: Pool Boy – LP
Label: Coastal Haze
• Edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
Label: Opine
• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
Release: Cosmic Shift
Label: Lexx Music
7AM Playlist
• Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
• (loft) tapes – Arrival (arrival)
Release: Heal (cassette) 81
Label: lofttapes
• Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
• Precept – Ascend
Release: When We Are in Bloom
Label: analog horizons
• Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has The Right To Children
Label: Warp Records
• früit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
• Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
• Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• Koresma – Liquid Lady
Release: Liquid Lady – EP
Label: Koresma
• Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
8AM Playlist
• yuk. – Sundaze
Release: Gem Drops
Label: Dropping Gems
• Wayward Lens – Shipyards
Release: Shipyards – Single
Label: 2056598 Records DK
• Max Cooper – I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee
Release: On Being
Label: Mesh
• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
Release: Train to Nagano – Single
Label: Peaks
• gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Shigeto – Deep Breathing
Release: Intermission – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• t.quoise – Wait
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Julien Mier – Yesterday’s Downpour
Release: Changing Currents
Label: 631591 Records DK2
• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
Label: Sending Orbs
• Hello Meteor – New Coffee
Release: Mondo Canyon
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK
Release: IMOLA – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop
Release: Damaged Errata – Single
Label: Attacknine Records
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
Label: Sun Glitters
• Monster Rally – Toucans
Release: Flowering Jungle
Label: Monster Rally
9AM Playlist
• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered]
Release: Butcher Block Andromeda
Label: Milieu Music
• Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
• Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
• You Us We Them – Matignon
Release: Matignon – Single
Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC
• Puar – Thin Ice
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
Label: Frito Bandito
• Flamingosis – Frugal Livin’ (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
• M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
• Stlndrms – Look Of Love
Release: Look Of Love – Single
Label: Stlndrms
• PØPE – Lemonade
Release: Cosy Winter
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• altered sigh – Regrets
Release: Regrets – Single
Label: Nocturne Recordings
• X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• santpoort – fossil groove
Release: dinosaur valley – EP
Label: Friends of Friends
• You Us We Them – Rise
Release: Rise – Single
Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
