Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Max Cooper, Sun Glitters and more

Richard J Dalton
March 23, 2025
6 min read
A vibrant amber sunset with the sky almost entirely in shades of amber, while the mountains below are painted in purple hues.

Missed Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to relisten? The latest episode has gone live, featuring tracks from Max Cooper, Sun Glitters, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Gazing in the Direction of California”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A vibrant amber sunset with the sky almost entirely in shades of amber, while the mountains below are painted in purple hues.”)

Originally aired 23 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

• Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix)
  Release: Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix) – Single
  Label: Timewarp Music

• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
  Release: Unfolding
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Orloe – All Recorded Days
  Release: Vessels IX
  Label: Future Astronauts

• Brothertiger – Tide Pool
  Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
  Label: Brothertiger

• Swimming TV – With You
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clowds
  Release: Yawn – EP
  Label: Jesse Whomst

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
  Release: Private World – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

• E.Vax – Always
  Release: E.Vax
  Label: Perfect Branch

• Chrome Sparks – Sugar
  Release: Chrome Sparks
  Label: Counter Records

• X3SR – miss u
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

• Sloslylove – You and I
  Release: The Haunted
  Label: Sloslylove

• Takeleave – The Woods
  Release: Belonging
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
  Release: Pool Boy – LP
  Label: Coastal Haze

• Edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
  Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
  Label: Opine

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
  Release: Cosmic Shift
  Label: Lexx Music

7AM Playlist

• Visible Cloaks – Wheel
  Release: Lex – EP
  Label: RVNG Intl.

• (loft) tapes – Arrival (arrival)
  Release: Heal (cassette) 81
  Label: lofttapes

• Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
  Release: Ghost Poems
  Label: kranky

• Precept – Ascend
  Release: When We Are in Bloom
  Label: analog horizons

• Boards of Canada – Aquarius
  Release: Music Has The Right To Children
  Label: Warp Records

• früit – Prism
  Release: Prism – EP
  Label: SXN

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Catching Flies – Komorebi
  Release: Silver Linings
  Label: Indigo Soul

• Mute City – Seawall
  Release: Data Breach
  Label: Claw Solutions

• Freud – Cuban Episode
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

• Koresma – Liquid Lady
  Release: Liquid Lady – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

8AM Playlist

• yuk. – Sundaze
  Release: Gem Drops
  Label: Dropping Gems

• Wayward Lens – Shipyards
  Release: Shipyards – Single
  Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Max Cooper – I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee
  Release: On Being
  Label: Mesh

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
  Release: Train to Nagano – Single
  Label: Peaks

• gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Shigeto – Deep Breathing
  Release: Intermission – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• t.quoise – Wait
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• ITO – The Cliff
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Julien Mier – Yesterday’s Downpour
  Release: Changing Currents
  Label: 631591 Records DK2

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
  Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
  Label: Sending Orbs

• Hello Meteor – New Coffee
  Release: Mondo Canyon
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK
  Release: IMOLA – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop
  Release: Damaged Errata – Single
  Label: Attacknine Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
  Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• upusen – Not Good
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
  Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Monster Rally – Toucans
  Release: Flowering Jungle
  Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
  Release: Music Has the Right to Children
  Label: Warp Records

• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered]
  Release: Butcher Block Andromeda
  Label: Milieu Music

• Pbs’73 – Public Television
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine
  Release: Analogs of Traces
  Label: Audionautic Records

• You Us We Them – Matignon
  Release: Matignon – Single
  Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

• Puar – Thin Ice
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
  Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
  Label: Frito Bandito

• Flamingosis – Frugal Livin’ (feat. Ian Ewing)
  Release: Great Hair
  Label: Flamingosis

• M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Lone – Echo Paths
  Release: Always Inside Your Head
  Label: Greco-Roman

• Stlndrms – Look Of Love
  Release: Look Of Love – Single
  Label: Stlndrms

• PØPE – Lemonade
  Release: Cosy Winter
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• altered sigh – Regrets
  Release: Regrets – Single
  Label: Nocturne Recordings

• X3SR – summerlush
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
  Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Sloslylove – You and I
  Release: The Haunted
  Label: Sloslylove

• santpoort – fossil groove
  Release: dinosaur valley – EP
  Label: Friends of Friends

• You Us We Them – Rise
  Release: Rise – Single
  Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
mug with many different logos from 54 years of c89.5's history.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu