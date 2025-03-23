Café Chill playlist: Max Cooper, Sun Glitters and more

Missed Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to relisten? The latest episode has gone live, featuring tracks from Max Cooper, Sun Glitters, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Gazing in the Direction of California”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A vibrant amber sunset with the sky almost entirely in shades of amber, while the mountains below are painted in purple hues.”)

Originally aired 23 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

• Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix)

Release: Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix) – Single

Label: Timewarp Music

• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)

Release: Unfolding

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Orloe – All Recorded Days

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

• Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Release: Fundamentals Vol. I

Label: Brothertiger

• Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clowds

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

• E.Vax – Always

Release: E.Vax

Label: Perfect Branch

• Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Release: Chrome Sparks

Label: Counter Records

• X3SR – miss u

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• Sloslylove – You and I

Release: The Haunted

Label: Sloslylove

• Takeleave – The Woods

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Pool Boy – Empty Buffet

Release: Pool Boy – LP

Label: Coastal Haze

• Edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)

Label: Opine

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness

Release: Cosmic Shift

Label: Lexx Music

7AM Playlist

• Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP

Label: RVNG Intl.

• (loft) tapes – Arrival (arrival)

Release: Heal (cassette) 81

Label: lofttapes

• Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

• Precept – Ascend

Release: When We Are in Bloom

Label: analog horizons

• Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Release: Music Has The Right To Children

Label: Warp Records

• früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Catching Flies – Komorebi

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

• Mute City – Seawall

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

• Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

• Koresma – Liquid Lady

Release: Liquid Lady – EP

Label: Koresma

• Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

8AM Playlist

• yuk. – Sundaze

Release: Gem Drops

Label: Dropping Gems

• Wayward Lens – Shipyards

Release: Shipyards – Single

Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Max Cooper – I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee

Release: On Being

Label: Mesh

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano

Release: Train to Nagano – Single

Label: Peaks

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Shigeto – Deep Breathing

Release: Intermission – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• t.quoise – Wait

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Julien Mier – Yesterday’s Downpour

Release: Changing Currents

Label: 631591 Records DK2

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle

Release: Myam James, Pt. 1

Label: Sending Orbs

• Hello Meteor – New Coffee

Release: Mondo Canyon

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK

Release: IMOLA – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop

Release: Damaged Errata – Single

Label: Attacknine Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)

Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single

Label: Sun Glitters

• Monster Rally – Toucans

Release: Flowering Jungle

Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered]

Release: Butcher Block Andromeda

Label: Milieu Music

• Pbs’73 – Public Television

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

• Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

• You Us We Them – Matignon

Release: Matignon – Single

Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

• Puar – Thin Ice

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail

Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single

Label: Frito Bandito

• Flamingosis – Frugal Livin’ (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

• M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

• Stlndrms – Look Of Love

Release: Look Of Love – Single

Label: Stlndrms

• PØPE – Lemonade

Release: Cosy Winter

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• altered sigh – Regrets

Release: Regrets – Single

Label: Nocturne Recordings

• X3SR – summerlush

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Sloslylove – You and I

Release: The Haunted

Label: Sloslylove

• santpoort – fossil groove

Release: dinosaur valley – EP

Label: Friends of Friends

• You Us We Them – Rise

Release: Rise – Single

Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

