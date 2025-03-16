Café Chill playlist: Elsa Hewitt, VIQ, Heathered Pearls and more

Cafe Chill

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Elsa Hewitt, VIQ, Heathered Pearls and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Unidentified Flying Cloud Above The Solar Power Facility”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A lenticular cloud shaped like a saucer, with orange and blue hues. The mountains below are faintly visible in the fading light of dusk.”)

Originally aired 16 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• Gas-Lab – Mermaids
  Release: Mermaids – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
  Release: Unfolding
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• edapollo – By the River
  Release: Blue Spring
  Label: Opine

• Tobias – Shiver
  Release: Shiver – Single
  Label: Tobias

• Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
  Release: Mega
  Label: Hologram Bay

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• il:lo – Biome
  Release: Biome – Single
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
  Release: North Remixes – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Yppah – Phoenix by Midnight (Bonus Track)
  Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
  Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Catching Flies – True Colours
  Release: True Colours – Single
  Label: Indigo Soul

• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Vanilla – Arrow
  Release: Origin
  Label: Self-Released

• RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom
  Release: Chroma Bloom – Single
  Label: Rose Garden

• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
  Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
  Label: Friends Of Friends

• Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

7AM Playlist

• Sundrenched – Down Moon
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Thrupence – Winston
  Release: Voyages
  Label: Jack Vanzet

• Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
  Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
  Label: Floating Forest

• Oscar Oscar – Himeji
  Release: Himeji – Single
  Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Birocratic – snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
  Release: All Turn to One – Single
  Label: Koresma

• Abel The Giant – Better Tomorrow
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• Chemtrails – Elapse
  Release: Taking Things Lightly
  Label: Chemtrails

• Altitude. – The Camp
  Release: Knights – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – Beside Me
  Release: Everything Could Be Fine
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Macroblank – Covert Red
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
  Label: Macroblank

• Lone – Echo Paths
  Release: Always Inside Your Head
  Label: Greco-Roman

• TOR – City 66
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• WMD – Another song about Ruby
  Release: Sophrosyne
  Label: WMD

8AM Playlist

• Submerse – Bake Sale
  Release: See You Soon
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Ian Ewing – Trinidad
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
  Label: Chillhop Music

• VIQ – lowtone
  Release: nothing is real – EP
  Label: From Nowhere Records

• Frameworks – Kings
  Release: Kings
  Label: Loci Records

• Feverkin – Silhouette
  Release: Silhouette – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Dillard – Lust
  Release: Empress LP
  Label: D93 Audio

• eevee – Summertime
  Release: Summertime – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
  Release: Dominant Heartstrings
  Label: ERH

• Milieu – Swaying Palms
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Hu – North
  Release: Navigate – EP
  Label: anon recordings

• firephly – Blissful Material
  Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
  Label: Firephly

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
  Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: ConcernedApe

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
  Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Chromosphere – Barba di Bosco
  Release: Julia – EP
  Label: No Sense of Place Records

• Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
  Release: Body Complex
  Label: Ghostly International

• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.
  Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Max Cooper – I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee
  Release: On Being
  Label: Mesh

• Manatee Commune – Brush
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Rhombus Index – Flotsam
  Release: hycean
  Label: See Blue Audio

• Memorex Memories – High & Low
  Release: Lost – EP
  Label: Jonestown Records

• PØPE – Quiet Corners
  Release: Cosy Winter
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Forhill – Odyssey
  Release: Figments
  Label: 913190 Records DK

• Orange Crush – A Brief Crack of Light
  Release: A Brief Crack of Light – Single
  Label: Orange Crush

• Chrome Sparks – Sugar
  Release: Chrome Sparks
  Label: Counter Records

• Panoram – The Question
  Release: The Question – EP
  Label: Wandering Eye

• tiny.blips – big ohhs
  Release: juicy curveballs: beat tape
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teen Daze – Spring
  Release: Bioluminescence
  Label: FLORA

• Greyhat – Missed
  Release: Missed – Single
  Label: Greyhat

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• santpoort – fossil groove
  Release: dinosaur valley – EP
  Label: Friends of Friends

• Oowets – Ploio
  Release: Calm Food
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Max Cooper – The Missing Piece
  Release: On Being
  Label: Mesh

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.

