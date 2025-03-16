Café Chill playlist: Elsa Hewitt, VIQ, Heathered Pearls and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Elsa Hewitt, VIQ, Heathered Pearls and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Unidentified Flying Cloud Above The Solar Power Facility”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A lenticular cloud shaped like a saucer, with orange and blue hues. The mountains below are faintly visible in the fading light of dusk.”)

Originally aired 16 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• Gas-Lab – Mermaids

Release: Mermaids – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)

Release: Unfolding

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• edapollo – By the River

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

• Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

• Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Release: Mega

Label: Hologram Bay

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• il:lo – Biome

Release: Biome – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

• Yppah – Phoenix by Midnight (Bonus Track)

Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)

Label: Ninja Tune

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Label: Tartelet Records

• Catching Flies – True Colours

Release: True Colours – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Vanilla – Arrow

Release: Origin

Label: Self-Released

• RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom

Release: Chroma Bloom – Single

Label: Rose Garden

• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles

Release: Summer Chronicles – Single

Label: Friends Of Friends

• Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

7AM Playlist

• Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

• Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

• Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Release: Himeji – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One

Release: All Turn to One – Single

Label: Koresma

• Abel The Giant – Better Tomorrow

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• Chemtrails – Elapse

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

• Altitude. – The Camp

Release: Knights – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – Beside Me

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

• Macroblank – Covert Red

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

• TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• WMD – Another song about Ruby

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

8AM Playlist

• Submerse – Bake Sale

Release: See You Soon

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Ian Ewing – Trinidad

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

• VIQ – lowtone

Release: nothing is real – EP

Label: From Nowhere Records

• Frameworks – Kings

Release: Kings

Label: Loci Records

• Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Dillard – Lust

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

• eevee – Summertime

Release: Summertime – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox

Release: Dominant Heartstrings

Label: ERH

• Milieu – Swaying Palms

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

• firephly – Blissful Material

Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP

Label: Firephly

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)

Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: ConcernedApe

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering

Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Chromosphere – Barba di Bosco

Release: Julia – EP

Label: No Sense of Place Records

• Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.

Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Max Cooper – I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee

Release: On Being

Label: Mesh

• Manatee Commune – Brush

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Rhombus Index – Flotsam

Release: hycean

Label: See Blue Audio

• Memorex Memories – High & Low

Release: Lost – EP

Label: Jonestown Records

• PØPE – Quiet Corners

Release: Cosy Winter

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Forhill – Odyssey

Release: Figments

Label: 913190 Records DK

• Orange Crush – A Brief Crack of Light

Release: A Brief Crack of Light – Single

Label: Orange Crush

• Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Release: Chrome Sparks

Label: Counter Records

• Panoram – The Question

Release: The Question – EP

Label: Wandering Eye

• tiny.blips – big ohhs

Release: juicy curveballs: beat tape

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teen Daze – Spring

Release: Bioluminescence

Label: FLORA

• Greyhat – Missed

Release: Missed – Single

Label: Greyhat

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• santpoort – fossil groove

Release: dinosaur valley – EP

Label: Friends of Friends

• Oowets – Ploio

Release: Calm Food

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Max Cooper – The Missing Piece

Release: On Being

Label: Mesh

