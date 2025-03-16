Café Chill playlist: Elsa Hewitt, VIQ, Heathered Pearls and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Elsa Hewitt, VIQ, Heathered Pearls and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Unidentified Flying Cloud Above The Solar Power Facility”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A lenticular cloud shaped like a saucer, with orange and blue hues. The mountains below are faintly visible in the fading light of dusk.”)
Originally aired 16 Mar 2025
6AM Playlist
• Gas-Lab – Mermaids
Release: Mermaids – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
Release: Unfolding
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
• Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
• Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Release: Mega
Label: Hologram Bay
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• il:lo – Biome
Release: Biome – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
• Yppah – Phoenix by Midnight (Bonus Track)
Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
Label: Ninja Tune
• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Label: Tartelet Records
• Catching Flies – True Colours
Release: True Colours – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Vanilla – Arrow
Release: Origin
Label: Self-Released
• RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom
Release: Chroma Bloom – Single
Label: Rose Garden
• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
Label: Friends Of Friends
• Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
7AM Playlist
• Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
• Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
• Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Release: Himeji – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
• Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
Release: All Turn to One – Single
Label: Koresma
• Abel The Giant – Better Tomorrow
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
• Altitude. – The Camp
Release: Knights – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Sun Glitters – Beside Me
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
• Macroblank – Covert Red
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
• TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• WMD – Another song about Ruby
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
8AM Playlist
• Submerse – Bake Sale
Release: See You Soon
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Ian Ewing – Trinidad
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
• VIQ – lowtone
Release: nothing is real – EP
Label: From Nowhere Records
• Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
• Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Dillard – Lust
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
• eevee – Summertime
Release: Summertime – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
Release: Dominant Heartstrings
Label: ERH
• Milieu – Swaying Palms
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
• firephly – Blissful Material
Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
Label: Firephly
• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: ConcernedApe
• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Chromosphere – Barba di Bosco
Release: Julia – EP
Label: No Sense of Place Records
• Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.
Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
• Max Cooper – I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee
Release: On Being
Label: Mesh
• Manatee Commune – Brush
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Rhombus Index – Flotsam
Release: hycean
Label: See Blue Audio
• Memorex Memories – High & Low
Release: Lost – EP
Label: Jonestown Records
• PØPE – Quiet Corners
Release: Cosy Winter
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Forhill – Odyssey
Release: Figments
Label: 913190 Records DK
• Orange Crush – A Brief Crack of Light
Release: A Brief Crack of Light – Single
Label: Orange Crush
• Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Release: Chrome Sparks
Label: Counter Records
• Panoram – The Question
Release: The Question – EP
Label: Wandering Eye
• tiny.blips – big ohhs
Release: juicy curveballs: beat tape
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Teen Daze – Spring
Release: Bioluminescence
Label: FLORA
• Greyhat – Missed
Release: Missed – Single
Label: Greyhat
• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• santpoort – fossil groove
Release: dinosaur valley – EP
Label: Friends of Friends
• Oowets – Ploio
Release: Calm Food
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Max Cooper – The Missing Piece
Release: On Being
Label: Mesh
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
