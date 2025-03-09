Café Chill playlist: Hole Dweller, Hello Meteor, The Tin Box and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from Hole Dweller, Hello Meteor, The Tin Box, and more, hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Looking Beyond, But Not Past, The Clown Motel”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A sunset with vibrant, colorful clouds behind a mountain range. In the foreground, power lines are visible, indicating the presence of the aging infrastructure of a small desert community.”)
Originally aired 09 Mar 2025
6AM Playlist
• Bitykradne – Downtown
Release: Downtown – Single
Label: Play It Again Sam
• Santa Rita – Malachite
Release: Malachite – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Green Echoes – Hive
Release: Hive – EP
Label: Green Echoes
• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
• ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Mvnners – Soft Drive
Release: Soft Drive – Single
Label: SXN
• Forhill – Tangled
Release: Tangled – Single
Label: Forhill
• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Es-K & Kurt Stewart & STEEN – Pieces of Mind
Release: Pieces of Mind – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
Release: My <3
Label: Chrome Sparks
• Janelle Costa – Vibrations
Release: Vibrations – Single
Label: Janelle Costa Music
• Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
Release: Aquarium Nightclub
Label: Tartelet Records
• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II
Release: The New Monday
Label: Ghostly International
7AM Playlist
• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
• Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – Single
Label: Sufystudios
• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
Release: Lupa
Label: ERH
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
• Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
• Chrysalis – Home Is…
Release: Prophecy
Label: XXI
• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz – Millennium Jazz Music
• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Cascine
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
8AM Playlist
• Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Monster Rally – El Retorno
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
• Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain
Release: Face Always Toward the Sun
Label: Blithe Field
• Esolagoto – Humidity
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
• t.quoise – We’re Going Backwards
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Hole Dweller – Morning Rain by the Overhill Yards, A Harvest of Wet Lumber
Release: Flies the Coop
Label: Hole Dweller
• Boards of Canada – In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country
Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
Label: Warp Records
• Tycho – PBS
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: MERLIN – Future Archive Recordings
• Whirl – Urban Landscape
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
• The Friendly Moon – Zzzzzzz
Release: Sleep Well! – EP
Label: The Friendly Moon
• santpoort – wen uuu – Shlohmo Cover
Release: FOF10: wen uuu
Label: Friends Of Friends
• Hello Meteor – Deep Understory
Release: Mondo Canyon
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• The Tin Box – Formulae
Release: Formulae
Label: The Tin Box
• Wayward Lens – Shipyards
Release: Shipyards – Single
Label: 2056598 Records DK
• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Behind Clouds – Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (Instrumental)
Release: Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken – Single
Label: Behind Clouds
9AM Playlist
• Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
• Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single
Label: City Slang
• Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• Photay – Thermal Loop
Release: Windswept
Label: Mexican Summer
• tiny.blips – big ohhs
Release: juicy curveballs: beat tape
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
Release: This Evening – EP
Label: 956233 Records DK
• Lavier – Assurance
Release: Dead Weight – EP
Label: more creativity records
• Blockhead – We All Chillin’ and Shit
Release: It’s Only a Midlife Crisis If Your Life Is Mid
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Birds
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
• Jinsang – journey
Release: life
Label: VinDig
• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
Release: Symbol
Label: P-VINE RECORDS
• C-Smitten – Invisible Hipp (Soul Brother Mix ft. A.L.D.)
Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
Label: C-Smitten
• Birocratic – Matlack
Release: Beets 4
Label: Birocratic
• Tropicalpurples – Yuta’s Curse
Release: Uhh.. EP
Label: Anjunachill
• Puar – Thin Ice
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Marley Carroll – Stay
Release: Voices – EP
Label: Melanaster Records
