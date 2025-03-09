Café Chill playlist: Hole Dweller, Hello Meteor, The Tin Box and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from Hole Dweller, Hello Meteor, The Tin Box, and more, hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Looking Beyond, But Not Past, The Clown Motel”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A sunset with vibrant, colorful clouds behind a mountain range. In the foreground, power lines are visible, indicating the presence of the aging infrastructure of a small desert community.”)

Originally aired 09 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• Bitykradne – Downtown

Release: Downtown – Single

Label: Play It Again Sam

• Santa Rita – Malachite

Release: Malachite – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Green Echoes – Hive

Release: Hive – EP

Label: Green Echoes

• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

• ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Mvnners – Soft Drive

Release: Soft Drive – Single

Label: SXN

• Forhill – Tangled

Release: Tangled – Single

Label: Forhill

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Es-K & Kurt Stewart & STEEN – Pieces of Mind

Release: Pieces of Mind – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul

Release: My <3

Label: Chrome Sparks

• Janelle Costa – Vibrations

Release: Vibrations – Single

Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Space Ghost – Lavender Oil

Release: Aquarium Nightclub

Label: Tartelet Records

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering

Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II

Release: The New Monday

Label: Ghostly International

7AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Lyli J – Lunari

Release: Lunari – Single

Label: Sufystudios

• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler

Release: Lupa

Label: ERH

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

• Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

• Chrysalis – Home Is…

Release: Prophecy

Label: XXI

• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• King Shi – Father’s Love

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz – Millennium Jazz Music

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: Cascine

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

8AM Playlist

• Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Monster Rally – El Retorno

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

• Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain

Release: Face Always Toward the Sun

Label: Blithe Field

• Esolagoto – Humidity

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

• t.quoise – We’re Going Backwards

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Hole Dweller – Morning Rain by the Overhill Yards, A Harvest of Wet Lumber

Release: Flies the Coop

Label: Hole Dweller

• Boards of Canada – In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country

Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP

Label: Warp Records

• Tycho – PBS

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: MERLIN – Future Archive Recordings

• Whirl – Urban Landscape

Release: Urban Landscape

Label: Whirl

• The Friendly Moon – Zzzzzzz

Release: Sleep Well! – EP

Label: The Friendly Moon

• santpoort – wen uuu – Shlohmo Cover

Release: FOF10: wen uuu

Label: Friends Of Friends

• Hello Meteor – Deep Understory

Release: Mondo Canyon

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• The Tin Box – Formulae

Release: Formulae

Label: The Tin Box

• Wayward Lens – Shipyards

Release: Shipyards – Single

Label: 2056598 Records DK

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Behind Clouds – Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (Instrumental)

Release: Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken – Single

Label: Behind Clouds

9AM Playlist

• Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP

Label: RVNG Intl.

• Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)

Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single

Label: City Slang

• Shigeto – Olivia

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• Photay – Thermal Loop

Release: Windswept

Label: Mexican Summer

• tiny.blips – big ohhs

Release: juicy curveballs: beat tape

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening

Release: This Evening – EP

Label: 956233 Records DK

• Lavier – Assurance

Release: Dead Weight – EP

Label: more creativity records

• Blockhead – We All Chillin’ and Shit

Release: It’s Only a Midlife Crisis If Your Life Is Mid

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Birds

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

• Jinsang – journey

Release: life

Label: VinDig

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower

Release: Symbol

Label: P-VINE RECORDS

• C-Smitten – Invisible Hipp (Soul Brother Mix ft. A.L.D.)

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition

Label: C-Smitten

• Birocratic – Matlack

Release: Beets 4

Label: Birocratic

• Tropicalpurples – Yuta’s Curse

Release: Uhh.. EP

Label: Anjunachill

• Puar – Thin Ice

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Marley Carroll – Stay

Release: Voices – EP

Label: Melanaster Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.