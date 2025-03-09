Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Hole Dweller, Hello Meteor, The Tin Box and more

Richard J Dalton
March 9, 2025
A sunset with vibrant, colorful clouds behind a mountain range. In the foreground, power lines are visible, indicating the presence of the aging infrastructure of a small desert community.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from Hole Dweller, Hello Meteor, The Tin Box, and more, hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Looking Beyond, But Not Past, The Clown Motel”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A sunset with vibrant, colorful clouds behind a mountain range. In the foreground, power lines are visible, indicating the presence of the aging infrastructure of a small desert community.”)

Originally aired 09 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• Bitykradne – Downtown
  Release: Downtown – Single
  Label: Play It Again Sam

• Santa Rita – Malachite
  Release: Malachite – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Green Echoes – Hive
  Release: Hive – EP
  Label: Green Echoes

• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
  Release: R U Ok? – EP
  Label: Eastern Nurseries

• ITO – The Cliff
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Mvnners – Soft Drive
  Release: Soft Drive – Single
  Label: SXN

• Forhill – Tangled
  Release: Tangled – Single
  Label: Forhill

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Es-K & Kurt Stewart & STEEN – Pieces of Mind
  Release: Pieces of Mind – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
  Release: My <3
  Label: Chrome Sparks

• Janelle Costa – Vibrations
  Release: Vibrations – Single
  Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
  Release: Aquarium Nightclub
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
  Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II
  Release: The New Monday
  Label: Ghostly International

7AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
  Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
  Release: In Search of Lost Time
  Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Lyli J – Lunari
  Release: Lunari – Single
  Label: Sufystudios

• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
  Release: Lupa
  Label: ERH

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
  Release: Ultrasound
  Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
  Release: …I Care Because You Do
  Label: Warp Records

• Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
  Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
  Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
  Label: Loci Records

• Chrysalis – Home Is…
  Release: Prophecy
  Label: XXI

• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• King Shi – Father’s Love
  Release: Jupiter Blues
  Label: Tekhedz – Millennium Jazz Music

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
  Release: Modern Compromise – Single
  Label: Cascine

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

8AM Playlist

• Teebs – Shells
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Monster Rally – El Retorno
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

• Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain
  Release: Face Always Toward the Sun
  Label: Blithe Field

• Esolagoto – Humidity
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
  Release: Pretty World
  Label: 1629096 Records DK

• t.quoise – We’re Going Backwards
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• Hole Dweller – Morning Rain by the Overhill Yards, A Harvest of Wet Lumber
  Release: Flies the Coop
  Label: Hole Dweller

• Boards of Canada – In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country
  Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• Tycho – PBS
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
  Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
  Label: MERLIN – Future Archive Recordings

• Whirl – Urban Landscape
  Release: Urban Landscape
  Label: Whirl

• The Friendly Moon – Zzzzzzz
  Release: Sleep Well! – EP
  Label: The Friendly Moon

• santpoort – wen uuu – Shlohmo Cover
  Release: FOF10: wen uuu
  Label: Friends Of Friends

• Hello Meteor – Deep Understory
  Release: Mondo Canyon
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• The Tin Box – Formulae
  Release: Formulae
  Label: The Tin Box

• Wayward Lens – Shipyards
  Release: Shipyards – Single
  Label: 2056598 Records DK

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
  Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Behind Clouds – Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (Instrumental)
  Release: Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken – Single
  Label: Behind Clouds

9AM Playlist

• Visible Cloaks – Wheel
  Release: Lex – EP
  Label: RVNG Intl.

• Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
  Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single
  Label: City Slang

• Shigeto – Olivia
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Photay – Thermal Loop
  Release: Windswept
  Label: Mexican Summer

• tiny.blips – big ohhs
  Release: juicy curveballs: beat tape
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
  Release: This Evening – EP
  Label: 956233 Records DK

• Lavier – Assurance
  Release: Dead Weight – EP
  Label: more creativity records

• Blockhead – We All Chillin’ and Shit
  Release: It’s Only a Midlife Crisis If Your Life Is Mid
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Birds
  Release: Mr&Rt
  Label: Monster Rally

• Jinsang – journey
  Release: life
  Label: VinDig

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
  Release: Symbol
  Label: P-VINE RECORDS

• C-Smitten – Invisible Hipp (Soul Brother Mix ft. A.L.D.)
  Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
  Label: C-Smitten

• Birocratic – Matlack
  Release: Beets 4
  Label: Birocratic

• Tropicalpurples – Yuta’s Curse
  Release: Uhh.. EP
  Label: Anjunachill

• Puar – Thin Ice
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Marley Carroll – Stay
  Release: Voices – EP
  Label: Melanaster Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.

Richard J Dalton

