Café Chill playlist: Dvwnpour, Pierre LX, ISAN and more

Missed Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to hear it again? ICYMI, the latest episode features tracks from Dvwnpour, Pierre LX, ISAN, and more, hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Winter Whispers on a Distant Farm”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill, Project Chilly Chillington. (Alt Text: “Snow gently falls on a distant farm, surrounded by bare deciduous trees. The farm features several red buildings with snow-covered roofs, under a winter-gray sky.”)

Originally aired 02 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

• Lux Natura – Rains

Release: Ephemerals

Label: 718048 Records DK

• THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…

Release: archive.01: the_cabin

Label: THC.XLR

• Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe

Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Fujii – Waves

Release: Euphoria

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Arovane – Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster)

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: Keplar

• Tycho – Into the Woods

Release: Simulcast

Label: Mom+Pop

• Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single

Label: Lofi Records

• Bowcraft – Tiles

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

• Firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Lyli J – Frost

Release: Vibrance – Single

Label: Lyli J

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Sleepdealer – Astoria

Release: Yerba

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

7AM Playlist

• Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Hello Meteor – tropikel(BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Frameworks – Titles

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad

Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• Blackbird Belle – Apollo

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Miwon – Shinkansen

Release: A to B

Label: City Centre Offices

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

• Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Hotel Pools – Highlights

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Havana Swim Club – Peaches

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

8AM Playlist

• Bowcraft – Cicada

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records, LLC

• WMD – The Chills

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: 16 Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license from WMD

• Osvaldo – Leeches

Release: Rising Tides 012

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dvwnpour – Blueberry Glacé

Release: Apricot

Label: Dvwnpour

• Birocratic – Orientation

Release: Beets

Label: Birocratic

• Packed Rich – Crane

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)

Release: Elegy – Single

Label: Blackbird Belle

• Mike Forst – Grateful Again

Release: Rising Tides 012

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub

Release: Aquarium Nightclub

Label: Tartelet Records

• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)

Release: Loyal & True

Label: Laral Tapes

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey

Release: How’s Life

Label: Let’s Play House

• Wave damage – Evil Play

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Aqualotic

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• ISAN – Ship

Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil

Label: MERLIN – Morr Music

• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler

Release: Lupa

Label: ERH

• Bad Snacks – Gratitude

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

• Snowy Hill House – Under the Stars

Release: Under the Stars – EP

Label: Snowy Hill House

• Mum & Dad – dad reading newspaper

Release: Mum & Dad – EP

Label: Mum & Dad

• The Friendly Moon – The Perfect Dream

Release: Sleep Well! – EP

Label: The Friendly Moon

• Tiny Mouse – time to rest

Release: Little Ones Journey – EP

Label: Tiny Mouse

• Hole Dweller – Memories in Wildflower and the Setting Sun

Release: Flies the Coop

Label: Hole Dweller

• Altitude. – Options

Release: Knights – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Bibio – Wren Tails

Release: A Mineral Love

Label: Warp Records

• Es-K – Dualities

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

• Vanilla – Rainy Day

Release: Origin

Label: Self-Released

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)

Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single

Label: Sun Glitters

• rosequartz – interlude

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WΛVES

• Heathered Pearls – Holographic Lodge

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

• Bakradze – An Evening With John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

• DJ Goodsport – Olmos

Release: RISING TIDES 015

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Pacific Coliseum – Delta Groove (Extended Version)

Release: Voice Wave LP

Label: Noire & Blanche

• Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics

Release: Immunity

Label: Domino Recording Co

