Café Chill playlist: Dvwnpour, Pierre LX, ISAN and more

Photo: “Winter Whispers on a Distant Farm”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill, Project Chilly Chillington. (Alt Text: “Snow gently falls on a distant farm, surrounded by bare deciduous trees. The farm features several red buildings with snow-covered roofs, under a winter-gray sky.”)
Originally aired 02 Mar 2025
6AM Playlist
• SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
• Lux Natura – Rains
Release: Ephemerals
Label: 718048 Records DK
• THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
Release: archive.01: the_cabin
Label: THC.XLR
• Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Fujii – Waves
Release: Euphoria
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Arovane – Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: Keplar
• Tycho – Into the Woods
Release: Simulcast
Label: Mom+Pop
• Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
Label: Lofi Records
• Bowcraft – Tiles
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
• Firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: 591184 Records DK2
• Lyli J – Frost
Release: Vibrance – Single
Label: Lyli J
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Sleepdealer – Astoria
Release: Yerba
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
7AM Playlist
• Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Hello Meteor – tropikel(BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
• Blackbird Belle – Apollo
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Miwon – Shinkansen
Release: A to B
Label: City Centre Offices
• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
• Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Hotel Pools – Highlights
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Havana Swim Club – Peaches
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
8AM Playlist
• Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records, LLC
• WMD – The Chills
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: 16 Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license from WMD
• Osvaldo – Leeches
Release: Rising Tides 012
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Dvwnpour – Blueberry Glacé
Release: Apricot
Label: Dvwnpour
• Birocratic – Orientation
Release: Beets
Label: Birocratic
• Packed Rich – Crane
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
Release: Elegy – Single
Label: Blackbird Belle
• Mike Forst – Grateful Again
Release: Rising Tides 012
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
Release: Aquarium Nightclub
Label: Tartelet Records
• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)
Release: Loyal & True
Label: Laral Tapes
• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
Release: How’s Life
Label: Let’s Play House
• Wave damage – Evil Play
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• ISAN – Ship
Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
Label: MERLIN – Morr Music
• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
Release: Lupa
Label: ERH
• Bad Snacks – Gratitude
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
9AM Playlist
• Snowy Hill House – Under the Stars
Release: Under the Stars – EP
Label: Snowy Hill House
• Mum & Dad – dad reading newspaper
Release: Mum & Dad – EP
Label: Mum & Dad
• The Friendly Moon – The Perfect Dream
Release: Sleep Well! – EP
Label: The Friendly Moon
• Tiny Mouse – time to rest
Release: Little Ones Journey – EP
Label: Tiny Mouse
• Hole Dweller – Memories in Wildflower and the Setting Sun
Release: Flies the Coop
Label: Hole Dweller
• Altitude. – Options
Release: Knights – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Bibio – Wren Tails
Release: A Mineral Love
Label: Warp Records
• Es-K – Dualities
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
• Vanilla – Rainy Day
Release: Origin
Label: Self-Released
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
Label: Sun Glitters
• rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WΛVES
• Heathered Pearls – Holographic Lodge
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
• Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
• DJ Goodsport – Olmos
Release: RISING TIDES 015
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Pacific Coliseum – Delta Groove (Extended Version)
Release: Voice Wave LP
Label: Noire & Blanche
• Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics
Release: Immunity
Label: Domino Recording Co
