Café Chill playlist: Dvwnpour, Pierre LX, ISAN and more

Snow gently falls on a distant farm, surrounded by bare deciduous trees. The farm features several red buildings with snow-covered roofs, under a winter-gray sky.

Missed Cafe Chill on Sunday or want to hear it again? ICYMI, the latest episode features tracks from Dvwnpour, Pierre LX, ISAN, and more, hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Winter Whispers on a Distant Farm”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill, Project Chilly Chillington. (Alt Text: “Snow gently falls on a distant farm, surrounded by bare deciduous trees. The farm features several red buildings with snow-covered roofs, under a winter-gray sky.”)

Originally aired 02 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• SwuM – If I Leave
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
  Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
  Label: Windows 96

• Lux Natura – Rains
  Release: Ephemerals
  Label: 718048 Records DK

• THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
  Release: archive.01: the_cabin
  Label: THC.XLR

• Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
  Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Fujii – Waves
  Release: Euphoria
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Shigeto – Safe in Here
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Arovane – Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
  Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
  Label: Keplar

• Tycho – Into the Woods
  Release: Simulcast
  Label: Mom+Pop

• Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
  Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
  Label: Lofi Records

• Bowcraft – Tiles
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Firephly – Know What I Need
  Release: Safe In Sound
  Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Lyli J – Frost
  Release: Vibrance – Single
  Label: Lyli J

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Sleepdealer – Astoria
  Release: Yerba
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

7AM Playlist

• Monster Rally – Golden Shores
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• Hello Meteor – tropikel(BONUS STAGE)
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Birocratic – snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Frameworks – Titles
  Release: Kings
  Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
  Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
  Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• Blackbird Belle – Apollo
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Miwon – Shinkansen
  Release: A to B
  Label: City Centre Offices

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
  Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
  Label: Cialyn

• Marley Carroll – Water Temple
  Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
  Label: Loci Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
  Release: On the Run
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Hotel Pools – Highlights
  Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
  Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• upusen – Not Good
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Havana Swim Club – Peaches
  Release: Havana Swim Club
  Label: Havan Swim Club

• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
  Release: Exp.1
  Label: Bad Bat Records

8AM Playlist

• Bowcraft – Cicada
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
  Release: Neat Tape 1
  Label: backbeet records, LLC

• WMD – The Chills
  Release: Sophrosyne
  Label: 16 Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license from WMD

• Osvaldo – Leeches
  Release: Rising Tides 012
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dvwnpour – Blueberry Glacé
  Release: Apricot
  Label: Dvwnpour

• Birocratic – Orientation
  Release: Beets
  Label: Birocratic

• Packed Rich – Crane
  Release: Ornithology – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
  Release: Elegy – Single
  Label: Blackbird Belle

• Mike Forst – Grateful Again
  Release: Rising Tides 012
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
  Release: Aquarium Nightclub
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)
  Release: Loyal & True
  Label: Laral Tapes

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
  Release: How’s Life
  Label: Let’s Play House

• Wave damage – Evil Play
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
  Release: The Coastal Obscure
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• ISAN – Ship
  Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
  Label: MERLIN – Morr Music

• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
  Release: Lupa
  Label: ERH

• Bad Snacks – Gratitude
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

• Snowy Hill House – Under the Stars
  Release: Under the Stars – EP
  Label: Snowy Hill House

• Mum & Dad – dad reading newspaper
  Release: Mum & Dad – EP
  Label: Mum & Dad

• The Friendly Moon – The Perfect Dream
  Release: Sleep Well! – EP
  Label: The Friendly Moon

• Tiny Mouse – time to rest
  Release: Little Ones Journey – EP
  Label: Tiny Mouse

• Hole Dweller – Memories in Wildflower and the Setting Sun
  Release: Flies the Coop
  Label: Hole Dweller

• Altitude. – Options
  Release: Knights – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Bibio – Wren Tails
  Release: A Mineral Love
  Label: Warp Records

• Es-K – Dualities
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

• Vanilla – Rainy Day
  Release: Origin
  Label: Self-Released

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
  Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
  Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
  Label: Sun Glitters

• rosequartz – interlude
  Release: interlude – Single
  Label: SVNSET WΛVES

• Heathered Pearls – Holographic Lodge
  Release: Body Complex
  Label: Ghostly International

• Bakradze – An Evening With John
  Release: Restless
  Label: Space Hardware

• DJ Goodsport – Olmos
  Release: RISING TIDES 015
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Pacific Coliseum – Delta Groove (Extended Version)
  Release: Voice Wave LP
  Label: Noire & Blanche

• Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics
  Release: Immunity
  Label: Domino Recording Co

