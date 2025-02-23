Café Chill playlist: Message To Bears, Tangent Universes, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Café Chill on Sunday, or want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from Message To Bears, Tangent Universes, Hello Meteor, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “A Peaceful Winter Pond”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A peaceful winter pond surrounded by evergreen and deciduous trees. Snow covers most of the shoreline, with fallen trees partially submerged in the pond, also covered in snow.”)

Originally aired 23 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Release: Jupiter Himself

Label: beatsupply

• Daneel – Debris

Release: Debris – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Christopher Willits – Clear

Release: Opening

Label: Ghostly International

• Steve Moore – Future 99

Release: Broken Kills – EP

Label: L.I.E.S.

• Lyli J – Kotos

Release: Vibrance – EP

Label: Monoke Records

• Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP

Label: RVNG Intl.

• Planet Boelex – Exist

Release: Exist

Label: Soft Phase

• The Tin Box – Moving Body (Movement V)

Release: Movement I – V

Label: The Tin Box

• Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Release: ghostcats

Label: ERH

• Tycho – PBS

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande

Label: Seven Villas

• Marley Carroll – After Ours

Release: Flight Patterns

Label: Loci Records

7AM Playlist

• Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone

Release: Been Gone – Single

Label: Koresma & Volo

• Jinsang – Herewego

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

• Tom Day – Lyrebird

Release: Lyrebird – Single

Label: Peaks

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Release: Future or Past – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)

Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)

Label: Soular Order

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single

Label: Firephly

• Yu-Utsu – Slow

Release: Slow – Single

Label: ??

• Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

• t.quoise – D I S S O l v E

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records!

• Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

• RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)

Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

8AM Playlist

• Ruck P – Sunrise Hike

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Florida Skyline – Interlude

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• Message To Bears – Half Light

Release: Half Light – Single

Label: Lost Birds

• Hello Meteor – Deep Understory

Release: Mondo Canyon

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Tangent Universes – Clouds on the Ground

Release: For La, Vol. 2

Label: Nettwerk

• Cialyn – Solar Echoes

Release: Calls To Our Stations

Label: Cialyn

• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK

Release: IMOLA

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Invisible Pyramids – dream on

Release: Possession, Volume 2

Label: 1216142 Records DK

• Possums at Twilight – Awake

Release: Interobject

Label: Twilight Possums

• Sun Glitters – twilight loop.

Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.

Label: Sun Glitters

• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• VIQ – lowtone

Release: nothing is real – EP

Label: From Nowhere Records

• Wayward Lens – Refracting Light

Release: Refracting Light – Single

Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Manatee Commune – Heal

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons

Release: What Tomorrow Brings

Label: Pelagic Records

• Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

• The Ugly – The Wind At Your Back

Release: Awake On The Mountain – EP

Label: The Ugly

• Masked Man – Unknwn

Release: Unknwn – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

• Chisari – Layover (Interlude)

Release: Post Modem’s Cyber & Garfunkel

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Rosentwig – Launch

Release: Launch – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Visitors – Nothing is Necessary

Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single

Label: 4361593 Records DK

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza

Release: Ninety-Nine

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Ikotu – Evermore

Release: Clockwork – Single

Label: Helicopter

• Aonian – Hideout (Edit)

Release: Hideout (Edit) – Single

Label: Aonian

• Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle

Release: Pearls

Label: 946408 Records DK

• Letherette – Langsette

Release: Ep 3

Label: Wulf

• Hello Meteor – Moving Between Hilltops

Release: Premium Grey Market

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023

Label: Chillhop Music

• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late

Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Label: Midwest Collective

• Kaysa – Laura Palmer

Release: The Next Peak Vol III (Twin Peaks Tribute)

Label: Retro Promenade

• 2N2T – DOTDM II

Release: TWIN PEAKS EP

Label: 2N2T

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

• Monster Rally – A Gentle Rain

Release: Flower Shower – EP

Label: Monster Rally

• Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)

Release: Hard To Say Goodbye (Lone Remix) – Single

Label: Stones Throw Records

