Café Chill playlist: Message To Bears, Tangent Universes, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Café Chill on Sunday, or want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from Message To Bears, Tangent Universes, Hello Meteor, and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “A Peaceful Winter Pond”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A peaceful winter pond surrounded by evergreen and deciduous trees. Snow covers most of the shoreline, with fallen trees partially submerged in the pond, also covered in snow.”)
Originally aired 23 Feb 2025
6AM Playlist
• IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Release: Jupiter Himself
Label: beatsupply
• Daneel – Debris
Release: Debris – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
• Steve Moore – Future 99
Release: Broken Kills – EP
Label: L.I.E.S.
• Lyli J – Kotos
Release: Vibrance – EP
Label: Monoke Records
• Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
• Planet Boelex – Exist
Release: Exist
Label: Soft Phase
• The Tin Box – Moving Body (Movement V)
Release: Movement I – V
Label: The Tin Box
• Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: ghostcats
Label: ERH
• Tycho – PBS
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas
• Marley Carroll – After Ours
Release: Flight Patterns
Label: Loci Records
7AM Playlist
• Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
Release: Been Gone – Single
Label: Koresma & Volo
• Jinsang – Herewego
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
• Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Lyrebird – Single
Label: Peaks
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
Label: Soular Order
• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
• Yu-Utsu – Slow
Release: Slow – Single
Label: ??
• Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
• t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
• Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
• RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
8AM Playlist
• Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
• Florida Skyline – Interlude
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
• Message To Bears – Half Light
Release: Half Light – Single
Label: Lost Birds
• Hello Meteor – Deep Understory
Release: Mondo Canyon
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Tangent Universes – Clouds on the Ground
Release: For La, Vol. 2
Label: Nettwerk
• Cialyn – Solar Echoes
Release: Calls To Our Stations
Label: Cialyn
• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK
Release: IMOLA
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Invisible Pyramids – dream on
Release: Possession, Volume 2
Label: 1216142 Records DK
• Possums at Twilight – Awake
Release: Interobject
Label: Twilight Possums
• Sun Glitters – twilight loop.
Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
Label: Sun Glitters
• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
Label: Attacknine Records
• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• VIQ – lowtone
Release: nothing is real – EP
Label: From Nowhere Records
• Wayward Lens – Refracting Light
Release: Refracting Light – Single
Label: 2056598 Records DK
• Manatee Commune – Heal
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons
Release: What Tomorrow Brings
Label: Pelagic Records
• Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
• The Ugly – The Wind At Your Back
Release: Awake On The Mountain – EP
Label: The Ugly
• Masked Man – Unknwn
Release: Unknwn – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
9AM Playlist
• Chisari – Layover (Interlude)
Release: Post Modem’s Cyber & Garfunkel
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Rosentwig – Launch
Release: Launch – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Visitors – Nothing is Necessary
Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single
Label: 4361593 Records DK
• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
Release: Ninety-Nine
Label: Decatur Boiz
• Ikotu – Evermore
Release: Clockwork – Single
Label: Helicopter
• Aonian – Hideout (Edit)
Release: Hideout (Edit) – Single
Label: Aonian
• Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle
Release: Pearls
Label: 946408 Records DK
• Letherette – Langsette
Release: Ep 3
Label: Wulf
• Hello Meteor – Moving Between Hilltops
Release: Premium Grey Market
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Label: Midwest Collective
• Kaysa – Laura Palmer
Release: The Next Peak Vol III (Twin Peaks Tribute)
Label: Retro Promenade
• 2N2T – DOTDM II
Release: TWIN PEAKS EP
Label: 2N2T
• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
• Monster Rally – A Gentle Rain
Release: Flower Shower – EP
Label: Monster Rally
• Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)
Release: Hard To Say Goodbye (Lone Remix) – Single
Label: Stones Throw Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment