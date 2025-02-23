Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Message To Bears, Tangent Universes, Hello Meteor and more

Richard J Dalton
February 23, 2025
6 min read
A peaceful winter pond surrounded by evergreen and deciduous trees. Snow covers most of the shoreline, with fallen trees partially submerged in the pond, also covered in snow.

Did you miss Café Chill on Sunday, or want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from Message To Bears, Tangent Universes, Hello Meteor, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “A Peaceful Winter Pond”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A peaceful winter pond surrounded by evergreen and deciduous trees. Snow covers most of the shoreline, with fallen trees partially submerged in the pond, also covered in snow.”)

Originally aired 23 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• IOM – You Promised to Come Back
  Release: Jupiter Himself
  Label: beatsupply

• Daneel – Debris
  Release: Debris – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Christopher Willits – Clear
  Release: Opening
  Label: Ghostly International

• Steve Moore – Future 99
  Release: Broken Kills – EP
  Label: L.I.E.S.

• Lyli J – Kotos
  Release: Vibrance – EP
  Label: Monoke Records

• Visible Cloaks – Wheel
  Release: Lex – EP
  Label: RVNG Intl.

• Planet Boelex – Exist
  Release: Exist
  Label: Soft Phase

• The Tin Box – Moving Body (Movement V)
  Release: Movement I – V
  Label: The Tin Box

• Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
  Release: ghostcats
  Label: ERH

• Tycho – PBS
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
  Release: Details Am Rande
  Label: Seven Villas

• Marley Carroll – After Ours
  Release: Flight Patterns
  Label: Loci Records

7AM Playlist

• Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
  Release: Been Gone – Single
  Label: Koresma & Volo

• Jinsang – Herewego
  Release: Life
  Label: VinDig

• Tom Day – Lyrebird
  Release: Lyrebird – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
  Release: Future or Past – EP
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Swimming TV – Spring
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
  Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
  Label: Soular Order

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
  Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
  Label: Firephly

• Yu-Utsu – Slow
  Release: Slow – Single
  Label: ??

• Xky – Shapes
  Release: Mercury EP
  Label: Xky Music

• t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
  Release: Chrono
  Label: Azlyn Records!

• Thrupence – Winston
  Release: Voyages
  Label: Jack Vanzet

• RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
  Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

8AM Playlist

• Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Florida Skyline – Interlude
  Release: Anesthesia
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Message To Bears – Half Light
  Release: Half Light – Single
  Label: Lost Birds

• Hello Meteor – Deep Understory
  Release: Mondo Canyon
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Tangent Universes – Clouds on the Ground
  Release: For La, Vol. 2
  Label: Nettwerk

• Cialyn – Solar Echoes
  Release: Calls To Our Stations
  Label: Cialyn

• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK
  Release: IMOLA
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Invisible Pyramids – dream on
  Release: Possession, Volume 2
  Label: 1216142 Records DK

• Possums at Twilight – Awake
  Release: Interobject
  Label: Twilight Possums

• Sun Glitters – twilight loop.
  Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
  Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
  Label: Attacknine Records

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
  Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• VIQ – lowtone
  Release: nothing is real – EP
  Label: From Nowhere Records

• Wayward Lens – Refracting Light
  Release: Refracting Light – Single
  Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Manatee Commune – Heal
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
  Release: Celestial Nighthawk
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons
  Release: What Tomorrow Brings
  Label: Pelagic Records

• Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
  Release: Triangle
  Label: PLANCHA

• The Ugly – The Wind At Your Back
  Release: Awake On The Mountain – EP
  Label: The Ugly

• Masked Man – Unknwn
  Release: Unknwn – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

• Chisari – Layover (Interlude)
  Release: Post Modem’s Cyber & Garfunkel
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Swimming TV – With You
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Rosentwig – Launch
  Release: Launch – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Visitors – Nothing is Necessary
  Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single
  Label: 4361593 Records DK

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
  Release: Ninety-Nine
  Label: Decatur Boiz

• Ikotu – Evermore
  Release: Clockwork – Single
  Label: Helicopter

• Aonian – Hideout (Edit)
  Release: Hideout (Edit) – Single
  Label: Aonian

• Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle
  Release: Pearls
  Label: 946408 Records DK

• Letherette – Langsette
  Release: Ep 3
  Label: Wulf

• Hello Meteor – Moving Between Hilltops
  Release: Premium Grey Market
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
  Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Kaysa – Laura Palmer
  Release: The Next Peak Vol III (Twin Peaks Tribute)
  Label: Retro Promenade

• 2N2T – DOTDM II
  Release: TWIN PEAKS EP
  Label: 2N2T

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
  Release: Damn Fine
  Label: SMOOV

• Monster Rally – A Gentle Rain
  Release: Flower Shower – EP
  Label: Monster Rally

• Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)
  Release: Hard To Say Goodbye (Lone Remix) – Single
  Label: Stones Throw Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.

Richard J Dalton

