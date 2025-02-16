Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: The Tin Box, Hello Meteor, Susumu Yokota and more

Richard J Dalton
February 16, 2025
6 min read
A single caribou gazes directly at the camera, surrounded by red shrubs, with a river and forest in the background.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or just want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from The Tin Box, Hello Meteor, Susumu Yokota, and more, all hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Who, Me?”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A single caribou gazes directly at the camera, surrounded by red shrubs, with a river and forest in the background.”)

Originally aired 16 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• Manatee Commune – Cascade
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Tenda Senda – Swing a Little
  Release: Swing a Little – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Six Missing – Barking Outside Go Check
  Release: Collages – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Gold Falls – KMNK
  Release: KMNK – Single
  Label: Gold Falls

• Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
  Release: Celestial Nighthawk
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Feverkin & VOLO – Bird of Passage
  Release: Bird of Passage – Single
  Label: Feverkin and VOLO

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
  Release: Sunset in the Deep End
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• RUMTUM – Commit Way
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Tycho – Easy
  Release: Simulcast
  Label: Mom+Pop

• Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
  Release: Holism
  Label: Blvnt Records

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
  Release: Neon Impasse
  Label: City Girl Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True
  Release: Former Kingdoms
  Label: Achillea Music

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
  Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
  Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

• KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
  Release: Colours – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
  Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: LOOPDISK

• Resotone – What Never Was.
  Release: What Never Was. – Single
  Label: 702767 Records DK

• RUMTUM – Commit Way
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: North – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Bowcraft – Autumn Every
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Janelle Costa – Rain
  Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
  Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• X3SR – Infinite
  Release: Infinite – EP
  Label: X3SR

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

• Galactic Language – Modern Flora
  Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
  Label: Galactic Language

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: 635970 Records DK

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green
  Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
  Label: Tugboat Records

• Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
  Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
  Label: Indigo Soul

8AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – Soryumirai
  Release: Mondo Canyon
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Meesha – Sun Shine’inin 2002
  Release: Sun Shine’inin 2002 – Single
  Label: Meesha

• Rykard – Fading into the Light
  Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Khotin – Ivory Tower
  Release: Finds You Well
  Label: Ghostly International

• Milieu – Luke’s Rusty Drum
  Release: New Drugs for Nuclear Families of the Seventies
  Label: I, Absentee

• The Tin Box – Formulae
  Release: Formulae
  Label: The Tin Box

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
  Release: In Search of Lost Time
  Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
  Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
  Label: Windows 96

• High Tides – Summer Reflections
  Release: Paradise Daze
  Label: Rad Cult

• Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
  Release: Origin
  Label: Cafe del Mar Music

• Puar – Back Seat Driver
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Puar

• C-Smitten – Invisible Hipp (Soul Brother Mix ft. A.L.D.)
  Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
  Label:

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
  Release: Symbol
  Label: P-VINE RECORDS

• Otesla – Gensyn
  Release: Gensyn – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Peter Bark & Rhucle – Safe Haven
  Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single
  Label: Peter Bark

• Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny
  Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single
  Label: 1030018 Records DK

• Bowcraft – Video Video
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Tangent Universes – Clouds on the Ground
  Release: For La, Vol. 2
  Label: Nettwerk

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
  Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
  Label: Firephly

• Arvo to me – Critic
  Release: Into Change
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Borealism – Ghosts In My Brain
  Release: So, What’s New With You?
  Label: Borealism

• Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
  Release: Japan – Single
  Label: Mom+Pop

• TheNoiseMachine – Pay Attention
  Release: Silver Lining
  Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Interstitial

• Sun Glitters – Red signals.
  Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK
  Release: IMOLA
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• eevee – gaze
  Release: gaze – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Gas-Lab – Mermaids
  Release: Mermaids – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• ISAN – Ship
  Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
  Label: Morr Music

• Wave damage – Evil Play
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – New Coffee
  Release: Mondo Canyon
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Monster Rally – Island Hopping
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• P.SUS – Thrilling Sound
  Release: Late Bloomer
  Label: P.SUS

Richard J Dalton

