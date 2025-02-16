Café Chill playlist: The Tin Box, Hello Meteor, Susumu Yokota and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or just want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from The Tin Box, Hello Meteor, Susumu Yokota, and more, all hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Who, Me?”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A single caribou gazes directly at the camera, surrounded by red shrubs, with a river and forest in the background.”)

Originally aired 16 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• Manatee Commune – Cascade

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Tenda Senda – Swing a Little

Release: Swing a Little – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Six Missing – Barking Outside Go Check

Release: Collages – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Gold Falls – KMNK

Release: KMNK – Single

Label: Gold Falls

• Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Feverkin & VOLO – Bird of Passage

Release: Bird of Passage – Single

Label: Feverkin and VOLO

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Tycho – Easy

Release: Simulcast

Label: Mom+Pop

• Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)

Release: Holism

Label: Blvnt Records

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Release: Neon Impasse

Label: City Girl Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True

Release: Former Kingdoms

Label: Achillea Music

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)

Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

• KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours

Release: Colours – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

• Resotone – What Never Was.

Release: What Never Was. – Single

Label: 702767 Records DK

• RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

• Bowcraft – Autumn Every

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• X3SR – Infinite

Release: Infinite – EP

Label: X3SR

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

• Galactic Language – Modern Flora

Release: Arrival (Deluxe)

Label: Galactic Language

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: Tugboat Records

• Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

8AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – Soryumirai

Release: Mondo Canyon

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Meesha – Sun Shine’inin 2002

Release: Sun Shine’inin 2002 – Single

Label: Meesha

• Rykard – Fading into the Light

Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Khotin – Ivory Tower

Release: Finds You Well

Label: Ghostly International

• Milieu – Luke’s Rusty Drum

Release: New Drugs for Nuclear Families of the Seventies

Label: I, Absentee

• The Tin Box – Formulae

Release: Formulae

Label: The Tin Box

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

• High Tides – Summer Reflections

Release: Paradise Daze

Label: Rad Cult

• Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Vanilla – Dreamcatcher

Release: Origin

Label: Cafe del Mar Music

• Puar – Back Seat Driver

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Puar

• C-Smitten – Invisible Hipp (Soul Brother Mix ft. A.L.D.)

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition

Label:

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower

Release: Symbol

Label: P-VINE RECORDS

• Otesla – Gensyn

Release: Gensyn – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Peter Bark & Rhucle – Safe Haven

Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single

Label: Peter Bark

• Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny

Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

• Bowcraft – Video Video

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Tangent Universes – Clouds on the Ground

Release: For La, Vol. 2

Label: Nettwerk

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single

Label: Firephly

• Arvo to me – Critic

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Borealism – Ghosts In My Brain

Release: So, What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

• Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

Release: Japan – Single

Label: Mom+Pop

• TheNoiseMachine – Pay Attention

Release: Silver Lining

Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Interstitial

• Sun Glitters – Red signals.

Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.

Label: Sun Glitters

• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK

Release: IMOLA

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• eevee – gaze

Release: gaze – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Gas-Lab – Mermaids

Release: Mermaids – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• ISAN – Ship

Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil

Label: Morr Music

• Wave damage – Evil Play

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – New Coffee

Release: Mondo Canyon

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• P.SUS – Thrilling Sound

Release: Late Bloomer

Label: P.SUS

