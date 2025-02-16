Café Chill playlist: The Tin Box, Hello Meteor, Susumu Yokota and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or just want to hear it again? In case you missed it, the latest episode features tracks from The Tin Box, Hello Meteor, Susumu Yokota, and more, all hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Who, Me?”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A single caribou gazes directly at the camera, surrounded by red shrubs, with a river and forest in the background.”)
Originally aired 16 Feb 2025
6AM Playlist
• Manatee Commune – Cascade
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Tenda Senda – Swing a Little
Release: Swing a Little – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Six Missing – Barking Outside Go Check
Release: Collages – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
• Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Feverkin & VOLO – Bird of Passage
Release: Bird of Passage – Single
Label: Feverkin and VOLO
• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Tycho – Easy
Release: Simulcast
Label: Mom+Pop
• Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
Release: Holism
Label: Blvnt Records
• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
• Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
• Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
7AM Playlist
• KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
Release: Colours – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
• Resotone – What Never Was.
Release: What Never Was. – Single
Label: 702767 Records DK
• RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
• Bowcraft – Autumn Every
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• X3SR – Infinite
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
• Galactic Language – Modern Flora
Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
Label: Galactic Language
• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
• Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: Tugboat Records
• Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
8AM Playlist
• Hello Meteor – Soryumirai
Release: Mondo Canyon
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Meesha – Sun Shine’inin 2002
Release: Sun Shine’inin 2002 – Single
Label: Meesha
• Rykard – Fading into the Light
Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Khotin – Ivory Tower
Release: Finds You Well
Label: Ghostly International
• Milieu – Luke’s Rusty Drum
Release: New Drugs for Nuclear Families of the Seventies
Label: I, Absentee
• The Tin Box – Formulae
Release: Formulae
Label: The Tin Box
• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
• High Tides – Summer Reflections
Release: Paradise Daze
Label: Rad Cult
• Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Release: Origin
Label: Cafe del Mar Music
• Puar – Back Seat Driver
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Puar
• C-Smitten – Invisible Hipp (Soul Brother Mix ft. A.L.D.)
Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
Label:
• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
Release: Symbol
Label: P-VINE RECORDS
• Otesla – Gensyn
Release: Gensyn – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
• Peter Bark & Rhucle – Safe Haven
Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single
Label: Peter Bark
• Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny
Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
• Bowcraft – Video Video
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Tangent Universes – Clouds on the Ground
Release: For La, Vol. 2
Label: Nettwerk
• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
• Arvo to me – Critic
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Borealism – Ghosts In My Brain
Release: So, What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
• Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
Release: Japan – Single
Label: Mom+Pop
• TheNoiseMachine – Pay Attention
Release: Silver Lining
Label: 2750455 Records DK
• Interstitial
• Sun Glitters – Red signals.
Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
Label: Sun Glitters
• Arms and Sleepers – TAKE ME BACK
Release: IMOLA
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• eevee – gaze
Release: gaze – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Gas-Lab – Mermaids
Release: Mermaids – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• ISAN – Ship
Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
Label: Morr Music
• Wave damage – Evil Play
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Hello Meteor – New Coffee
Release: Mondo Canyon
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• P.SUS – Thrilling Sound
Release: Late Bloomer
Label: P.SUS
