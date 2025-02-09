Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Neighborhood Libraries, Sun Glitters and more

Richard J Dalton
February 9, 2025
A wide view of glaciers with frozen flows flowing into a bay. The sky is clear and blue, and snow-covered mountains surround the scene. Ice floats in the water.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Neighborhood Libraries, Sun Glitters and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Glaciers”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i]. Alt Text: “A wide view of glaciers with frozen flows flowing into a bay. The sky is clear and blue, and snow-covered mountains surround the scene. Ice floats in the water.”

Originally aired 09 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Huron River Drive
  Release: Lineage
  Label: Ghostly International

• Teebs – NES
  Release: Did It Again – Single
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Feverkin & Kalaido – Jewel
  Release: Jewel – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Hello Meteor – Ten Forward
  Release: The Turn After a Storm
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Secret Terminal – Chromatablast
  Release: Unity
  Label: 1264937 Records DK

• Fujii – Astray
  Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Whirl – Soft Grass
  Release: Urban Landscape
  Label: Whirl

• il:lo – Vega
  Release: Vega
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain
  Release: The End of All Known Land
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
  Release: Sound Traveler
  Label: P.SUS

• Space Ghost – Ufo
  Release: Dance Planet
  Label: Tartelet Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
  Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
  Release: Crescent Lake – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

7AM Playlist

• Kaelyn – The Mood
  Release: The Mood – Single
  Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
  Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
  Label: Floating Forest

• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
  Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
  Label: Mac’s Record Label

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
  Release: Music Has the Right to Children
  Label: Warp Records

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
  Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• lover girl – Soft Lights
  Release: Stay Asleep – Single
  Label: SXN

• Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
  Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
  Release: Chrono
  Label: Azlyn Records!

• Le Caire – Selfless
  Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
  Release: Pretty World
  Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
  Release: Dwell
  Label: Ghostly International

• Illuvia – Summer Cloud
  Release: Summer Rain – Single
  Label: Dewtone Recordings

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
  Release: Kyoto – EP
  Label: Obvious Things

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
  Release: The Lake of Woods
  Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

• lover girl – Dearly
  Release: Stay Asleep – Single
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Es-K – Auralenze
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
  Release: Body Complex
  Label: Ghostly International

• Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises
  Release: Escala de Grises – EP
  Label: Tomas Novoa

• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop
  Release: Damaged Errata – Single
  Label: Attacknine Records

• Neighborhood Libraries – What Will We Have Left
  Release: For LA Vol. 2
  Label: Nettwerk

• Wayward Lens – Refracting Light
  Release: Refracting Light – Single
  Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Panic Girl – Monotones
  Release: Cake on Jupiter
  Label: Modularfield

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
  Release: Neon Impasse
  Label: City Girl Records

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
  Release: Vivid Blue – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
  Release: Citrus Paradisi
  Label: ERH

• Sun Glitters – Red signals.
  Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Earth Jewels
  Release: Canopy – EP
  Label: Canopy

• Tycho – Coastal Brake
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
  Release: The Sun & the Moon
  Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Ideism – Mend
  Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – New Coffee
  Release: Mondo Canyon
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
  Release: Mr&Rt
  Label: Gold Robot Records

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
  Release: In Search of Lost Time
  Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
  Release: Seaside, Pt. 2
  Label: Oldtwig

• Engelwood – Childhood
  Release: Hotel Wood
  Label: Engelwood

• Reside in Flames – As Clouds Pass
  Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
  Label: resideinflames

• Aliam – Aotra
  Release: Via – Single
  Label: ecotone sounds

• The Tin Box – Formulae
  Release: Formulae
  Label: The Tin Box

• P.R. – Lavender
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
  Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Senbeii – Stay
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• Luc Myle – Asset 001 – 4
  Release: Velveteen – EP
  Label: Hidden Assets

• Pacific Coliseum – Delta Groove (Extended Version)
  Release: Voice Wave LP
  Label: Noire & Blanche

• Late June – Mist
  Release: Standing Still – EP
  Label: Heroic

• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
  Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
  Label: City Slang

Richard J Dalton

