Café Chill playlist: Neighborhood Libraries, Sun Glitters and more

Photo: “Glaciers”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i]. Alt Text: “A wide view of glaciers with frozen flows flowing into a bay. The sky is clear and blue, and snow-covered mountains surround the scene. Ice floats in the water.”
Originally aired 09 Feb 2025
6AM Playlist
• Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Release: Lineage
Label: Ghostly International
• Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
• Feverkin & Kalaido – Jewel
Release: Jewel – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Hello Meteor – Ten Forward
Release: The Turn After a Storm
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Secret Terminal – Chromatablast
Release: Unity
Label: 1264937 Records DK
• Fujii – Astray
Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• Whirl – Soft Grass
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
• il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
Release: Sound Traveler
Label: P.SUS
• Space Ghost – Ufo
Release: Dance Planet
Label: Tartelet Records
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
7AM Playlist
• Kaelyn – The Mood
Release: The Mood – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
• Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
Label: Mac’s Record Label
• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
• Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
• Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Release: Dwell
Label: Ghostly International
• Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Kyoto – EP
Label: Obvious Things
• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
8AM Playlist
• lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Es-K – Auralenze
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
• Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises
Release: Escala de Grises – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop
Release: Damaged Errata – Single
Label: Attacknine Records
• Neighborhood Libraries – What Will We Have Left
Release: For LA Vol. 2
Label: Nettwerk
• Wayward Lens – Refracting Light
Release: Refracting Light – Single
Label: 2056598 Records DK
• Panic Girl – Monotones
Release: Cake on Jupiter
Label: Modularfield
• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
Release: Vivid Blue – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
• Sun Glitters – Red signals.
Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
Label: Sun Glitters
• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Earth Jewels
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
• Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
• Ideism – Mend
Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
9AM Playlist
• Hello Meteor – New Coffee
Release: Mondo Canyon
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Gold Robot Records
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
• Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
Release: Seaside, Pt. 2
Label: Oldtwig
• Engelwood – Childhood
Release: Hotel Wood
Label: Engelwood
• Reside in Flames – As Clouds Pass
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: resideinflames
• Aliam – Aotra
Release: Via – Single
Label: ecotone sounds
• The Tin Box – Formulae
Release: Formulae
Label: The Tin Box
• P.R. – Lavender
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Senbeii – Stay
Release: Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• Luc Myle – Asset 001 – 4
Release: Velveteen – EP
Label: Hidden Assets
• Pacific Coliseum – Delta Groove (Extended Version)
Release: Voice Wave LP
Label: Noire & Blanche
• Late June – Mist
Release: Standing Still – EP
Label: Heroic
• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
