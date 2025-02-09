Café Chill playlist: Neighborhood Libraries, Sun Glitters and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Neighborhood Libraries, Sun Glitters and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Glaciers”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i]. Alt Text: “A wide view of glaciers with frozen flows flowing into a bay. The sky is clear and blue, and snow-covered mountains surround the scene. Ice floats in the water.”

Originally aired 09 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Huron River Drive

Release: Lineage

Label: Ghostly International

• Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

• Feverkin & Kalaido – Jewel

Release: Jewel – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Hello Meteor – Ten Forward

Release: The Turn After a Storm

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Secret Terminal – Chromatablast

Release: Unity

Label: 1264937 Records DK

• Fujii – Astray

Release: EP-Tape1 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Whirl – Soft Grass

Release: Urban Landscape

Label: Whirl

• il:lo – Vega

Release: Vega

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• P.SUS – End of the Rainbow

Release: Sound Traveler

Label: P.SUS

• Space Ghost – Ufo

Release: Dance Planet

Label: Tartelet Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

7AM Playlist

• Kaelyn – The Mood

Release: The Mood – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City

Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs

Label: Mac’s Record Label

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

• Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records!

• Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Release: Dwell

Label: Ghostly International

• Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: Kyoto – EP

Label: Obvious Things

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

• lover girl – Dearly

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Es-K – Auralenze

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

• Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises

Release: Escala de Grises – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop

Release: Damaged Errata – Single

Label: Attacknine Records

• Neighborhood Libraries – What Will We Have Left

Release: For LA Vol. 2

Label: Nettwerk

• Wayward Lens – Refracting Light

Release: Refracting Light – Single

Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Panic Girl – Monotones

Release: Cake on Jupiter

Label: Modularfield

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Release: Neon Impasse

Label: City Girl Records

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue

Release: Vivid Blue – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

• Sun Glitters – Red signals.

Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.

Label: Sun Glitters

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Earth Jewels

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

• Tycho – Coastal Brake

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Ideism – Mend

Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – New Coffee

Release: Mondo Canyon

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Gold Robot Records

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Oldtwig – Land Ahoy

Release: Seaside, Pt. 2

Label: Oldtwig

• Engelwood – Childhood

Release: Hotel Wood

Label: Engelwood

• Reside in Flames – As Clouds Pass

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: resideinflames

• Aliam – Aotra

Release: Via – Single

Label: ecotone sounds

• The Tin Box – Formulae

Release: Formulae

Label: The Tin Box

• P.R. – Lavender

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Senbeii – Stay

Release: Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• Luc Myle – Asset 001 – 4

Release: Velveteen – EP

Label: Hidden Assets

• Pacific Coliseum – Delta Groove (Extended Version)

Release: Voice Wave LP

Label: Noire & Blanche

• Late June – Mist

Release: Standing Still – EP

Label: Heroic

• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

