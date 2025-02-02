Café Chill playlist: Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, Dokkodo Sounds and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, Dokkodo Sounds and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Snow in the Badlands”. Credit: Badlands National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A snowy landscape with rock formations in the distance and brown, grass-like plants in the foreground. The sky is filled with colorful clouds lit by the sun.”)
Originally aired 02 Feb 2025
6AM Playlist
• Giraffage – Girl
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
• Rosentwig – Psithurism
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
• IG88 – Hiding in My Hands
Release: Hiding in My Hands
Label: STYLSS
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• Emancipator – Pancakes
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
• Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
• Invisible Language – Release
Release: Forgive EP
Label: Invisible Language Music
• Teen Daze – Quiet City
Release: Quiet City – Single
Label: FLORA
• Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
7AM Playlist
• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
• Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Koresma – Waves
Release: South – EP
Label: Koresma
• Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
• High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
• Geotic – Accept
Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
Label: Basement’s Basement
• Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
• Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
• Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
• wowflower – Untuch
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
8AM Playlist
• Laurence Guy – Claudi
Release: Saw You for the First Time
Label: Church
• Hello Meteor – The Department of Marine Sciences
Release: The Department of Marine Sciences
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Petit Biscuit – You
Release: You – Single
Label: Petit Biscuit Music
• Eater – Schoolyard
Release: Various Artists “01:11” PFCD29
Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM
• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
• Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: DISTROKID
• Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental]
Release: Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) – Single
Label: Substantial Art & Music
• Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Release: Huron River Drive – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter
Release: Next Chapter – Single
Label: all:Lo
• Dokkodo Sounds – It’s All Gradual
Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
Release: The Echoterra
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• AWITW – The Mist
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
9AM Playlist
• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop
Release: Damaged Errata – Single
Label: Attacknine Records
• Milieu – Luke’s Rusty Drum
Release: New Drugs for Nuclear Families of the Seventies
Label: Milieu Music
• Khotin – Ivory Tower
Release: Finds You Well
Label: Ghostly International
• flow.ctrl – Nightlight
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Herichor
Label: Twilight Possums
• Tycho – Epigram
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
Label: Sun Glitters
• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
• Quantum Dreams – 星の進化 (bonus track 2)
Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
Label: Takeki Tower
• Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
• lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Emancipator – Baralku
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
• Polygrim – Triple Negative
Release: Brimming
Label: Dustyroom
• Marley Carroll – Stay
Release: Stay – Single
Label: Achillea Music
• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Rosentwig – Supergravity
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
