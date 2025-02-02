Café Chill playlist: Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, Dokkodo Sounds and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, Dokkodo Sounds and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Snow in the Badlands”. Credit: Badlands National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A snowy landscape with rock formations in the distance and brown, grass-like plants in the foreground. The sky is filled with colorful clouds lit by the sun.”)

Originally aired 02 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• Giraffage – Girl

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

• Rosentwig – Psithurism

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single

Label: Firephly

• IG88 – Hiding in My Hands

Release: Hiding in My Hands

Label: STYLSS

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Emancipator – Pancakes

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Chemtrails – Elapse

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

• Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

• Invisible Language – Release

Release: Forgive EP

Label: Invisible Language Music

• Teen Daze – Quiet City

Release: Quiet City – Single

Label: FLORA

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

7AM Playlist

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)

Label: Arms and Sleepers

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

• Edamame – Lungs Full

Release: Virga

Label: Abandon Building Records

• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Koresma – Waves

Release: South – EP

Label: Koresma

• Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

• High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

• Geotic – Accept

Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair

Label: Basement’s Basement

• Chemtrails – Soft

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

• Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

• Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

• wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

8AM Playlist

• Laurence Guy – Claudi

Release: Saw You for the First Time

Label: Church

• Hello Meteor – The Department of Marine Sciences

Release: The Department of Marine Sciences

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Petit Biscuit – You

Release: You – Single

Label: Petit Biscuit Music

• Eater – Schoolyard

Release: Various Artists “01​:​11” PFCD29

Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM

• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

• Chemtrails – Elapse

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: DISTROKID

• Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental]

Release: Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) – Single

Label: Substantial Art & Music

• Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

Release: Huron River Drive – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter

Release: Next Chapter – Single

Label: all:Lo

• Dokkodo Sounds – It’s All Gradual

Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure

Release: The Echoterra

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• AWITW – The Mist

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop

Release: Damaged Errata – Single

Label: Attacknine Records

• Milieu – Luke’s Rusty Drum

Release: New Drugs for Nuclear Families of the Seventies

Label: Milieu Music

• Khotin – Ivory Tower

Release: Finds You Well

Label: Ghostly International

• flow.ctrl – Nightlight

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Herichor

Label: Twilight Possums

• Tycho – Epigram

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)

Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single

Label: Sun Glitters

• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Quantum Dreams – 星の進化 (bonus track 2)

Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)

Label: Takeki Tower

• Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

• lover girl – Dearly

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Emancipator – Baralku

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

• Polygrim – Triple Negative

Release: Brimming

Label: Dustyroom

• Marley Carroll – Stay

Release: Stay – Single

Label: Achillea Music

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Rosentwig – Supergravity

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.