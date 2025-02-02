Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, Dokkodo Sounds and more

Richard J Dalton
February 2, 2025
6 min read
A snowy landscape with rock formations in the distance and brown, grass-like plants in the foreground. The sky is filled with colorful clouds lit by the sun.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, Dokkodo Sounds and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Snow in the Badlands”. Credit: Badlands National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A snowy landscape with rock formations in the distance and brown, grass-like plants in the foreground. The sky is filled with colorful clouds lit by the sun.”)

Originally aired 02 Feb 2025

6AM Playlist

• Giraffage – Girl
  Release: Comfort
  Label: Giraffage

• Rosentwig – Psithurism
  Release: Kopfkino – EP
  Label: 904678 Records DK

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
  Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
  Label: Firephly

• IG88 – Hiding in My Hands
  Release: Hiding in My Hands
  Label: STYLSS

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
  Release: Ultrasound
  Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Emancipator – Pancakes
  Release: Baralku
  Label: Loci Records

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
  Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Chemtrails – Elapse
  Release: Taking Things Lightly
  Label: Chemtrails

• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Volo – Wild Mind
  Release: Wild Mind – EP
  Label: Vibecast

• Lone – Echo Paths
  Release: Always Inside Your Head
  Label: Greco-Roman

• Invisible Language – Release
  Release: Forgive EP
  Label: Invisible Language Music

• Teen Daze – Quiet City
  Release: Quiet City – Single
  Label: FLORA

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green
  Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
  Label: City Slang

7AM Playlist

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
  Release: Damn Fine
  Label: SMOOV

• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
  Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
  Release: Private World – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

• Edamame – Lungs Full
  Release: Virga
  Label: Abandon Building Records

• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Koresma – Waves
  Release: South – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Treetalking – Move With Purpose
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
  Release: Welcome To New Cascade
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• RRAREBEAR – Ginger
  Release: Relief
  Label: RRAREBEAR

• High Tides – Zolar
  Release: Zolar – Single
  Label: Rad Cult

• Geotic – Accept
  Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
  Label: Basement’s Basement

• Chemtrails – Soft
  Release: Taking Things Lightly
  Label: Chemtrails

• Tobias – Shiver
  Release: Shiver – Single
  Label: Tobias

• Teen Daze – Paradiso
  Release: Paradiso – Single
  Label: Flora

• wowflower – Untuch
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

8AM Playlist

• Laurence Guy – Claudi
  Release: Saw You for the First Time
  Label: Church

• Hello Meteor – The Department of Marine Sciences
  Release: The Department of Marine Sciences
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Petit Biscuit – You
  Release: You – Single
  Label: Petit Biscuit Music

• Eater – Schoolyard
  Release: Various Artists “01​:​11” PFCD29
  Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM

• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
  Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
  Label: Poldoore Music

• Chemtrails – Elapse
  Release: Taking Things Lightly
  Label: DISTROKID

• Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental]
  Release: Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) – Single
  Label: Substantial Art & Music

• Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
  Release: Huron River Drive – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter
  Release: Next Chapter – Single
  Label: all:Lo

• Dokkodo Sounds – It’s All Gradual
  Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
  Release: Puzzles – EP
  Label: Microfunk Music

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
  Release: The Echoterra
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• AWITW – The Mist
  Release: Inside World
  Label: Golden Forest Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• VIQ – Vestige
  Release: Crystal Shores
  Label: VIQ

• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
  Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Casino Versus Japan – Scenic Loop
  Release: Damaged Errata – Single
  Label: Attacknine Records

• Milieu – Luke’s Rusty Drum
  Release: New Drugs for Nuclear Families of the Seventies
  Label: Milieu Music

• Khotin – Ivory Tower
  Release: Finds You Well
  Label: Ghostly International

• flow.ctrl – Nightlight
  Release: Lullaby – EP
  Label: flow.ctrl

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
  Release: Herichor
  Label: Twilight Possums

• Tycho – Epigram
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
  Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
  Label: Sun Glitters

• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
  Release: R U Ok? – EP
  Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Quantum Dreams – 星の進化 (bonus track 2)
  Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
  Label: Takeki Tower

• Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
  Release: Triangle
  Label: PLANCHA

• lover girl – Dearly
  Release: Stay Asleep – Single
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Emancipator – Baralku
  Release: Baralku
  Label: Loci Records

• Polygrim – Triple Negative
  Release: Brimming
  Label: Dustyroom

• Marley Carroll – Stay
  Release: Stay – Single
  Label: Achillea Music

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Rosentwig – Supergravity
  Release: Kopfkino – EP
  Label: 904678 Records DK

