Café Chill playlist: Cerulean, Orange Crush, Aonian and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cerulean, Orange Crush, Aonian and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Sunset at the foot of Lone Mountain, Nevada”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A sunset at the foot of a mountain, with its features darkened by shade. The clouds are glowing in bright orange.”)

Originally aired 30 Mar 2025

6AM Playlist

• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

• Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

• Kodomo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: 5 Points Records

• Hello Meteor – tropik(e)l- (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Edamame – Wrong Flock

Release: Nightlights

Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

• Teen Daze – The Endless Summer

Release: Lost Songs 3

Label: Teen Daze

• Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

Release: Untitled Works – Single

Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

• Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

• Four Tet – Unicorn

Release: Beautiful Rewind

Label: Text Records

• Sabi – Loose Contrulled

Release: Forma. 3.10

Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM

• Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City

Release: Half of Where You Live

Label: Ghostly International

• FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Release: Aqueous Anemoia

Label: 1216998 Records DK2

• Memorex Memories – Wasting Time

Release: Let Me Love You – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK2

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

• upusen – Nice Fridge

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

7AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Sundrenched – Flyby

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: Rosentwig

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

• Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Lyli J – Lunari

Release: Lunari – EP

Label: Monoke Records

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• VIQ – Journey

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

8AM Playlist

• beachowl – Abysmal

Release: Motel Pools – EP

Label: 3361561 Records DK

• t.quoise – Chillax

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• BLEACH SEQUENCE – Collect 200 As You Pass Go

Release: Lost Geographies – EP

Label: BLEACH SEQUENCE

• Aonian – Woven

Release: Woven – Single

Label: Aonian

• Stèv – Cheap Monogatari

Release: Cheap Monogatari – Single

Label: Variables

• Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Cerulean – Memory Lane

Release: Memory Lane – Single

Label: 1369135 Records DK

• Forhill – Odyssey

Release: Figments

Label: 913190 Records DK

• Departure – Ocean Breeze

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

• Orange Crush – The Distance Between Us

Release: The Distance Between Us – Single

Label: Orange Crush

• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell (Remix)

Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea

Release: Deep Sea – Single

Label: Wuza Records

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: Keplar

9AM Playlist

• Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics – Terrazzo

Release: Reassemblage

Label: RVNG Intl.

• Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

• Feverkin & Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)

Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single

Label: Koresma

• Panama Fleets – Leave No Trace

Release: Musik for Otters

Label: Panama Fleets

• Clementine Blue – Zermatt

Release: Zermatt – Single

Label: Clementine Blue

• Sensi Sye – Wake Up

Release: Wake Up – Single

Label: Sensi Sye

• Luke Sanger – Flutter Env

Release: Dew Point Harmonics

Label: Balmat

• Florida Skyline – Interlude

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds

Release: Clouds

Label: Music From Memory

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• Geotic – Actually Smiling

Release: Abysma

Label: Ghostly International

• Dvwnpour – Blueberry Glacé

Release: Apricot

Label: Dvwnpour

• Cialyn – Ocher Garden

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

• Max Cooper – The Missing Piece

Release: On Being

Label: Mesh

• Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

