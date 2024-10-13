Café Chill playlist: Arms and Sleepers, Dokkodo Sounds and more

Thanks again to everyone who donated last week. You can check out our live blog from the drive here!

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Autumn”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A large brown and white animal with impressive antlers stands amidst autumn foliage in Alaska, surrounded by vibrant yellow and orange plants.”)

Originally aired 13 Oct 2024

6AM Playlist

• leafmold – Prickly Pear

Release: Palms

Label: Sleepdance Records

• Bad Snacks – Virgo

Release: Virgo – Single

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?

Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Pbs’73 – Public Television

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

• Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Ruck P – Rise Up

Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1

Label: Hip Dozer

• Emancipator – Dodo

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)

Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single

Label: 695094 Records DK

• Evan Geesman – Timido

Release: Lengua

Label: Ubiquity Records

• Monster Rally – Orchids

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic – Boys’ Bop

Release: Boys’ Bop – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

7AM Playlist

• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

• wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Lyli J – Agave

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: See Blue Audio

• Seemio – Untitled ii

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

• Zonra & Jackson Hale – December

Release: Time Is a Tool

Label: The Rust Music

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

• Koresma – Free

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

• Luka – Fault Line

Release: Fault Line – Single

Label: BLDG5 Records

• Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You

Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Kiasmos – Looped

Release: Kiasmos

Label: Erased Tapes

8AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams

Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single

Label: Pelagic Records

• Dokkodo Sounds – Seeing Shapes

Release: Seeing Shapes – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Four Tet – Daughter

Release: New Energy

Label: Text Records

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle

Release: Myam James, Pt. 1

Label: Sending Orbs

• Tycho – Sunrise Projector

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower

Release: Symbol

Label: P-VINE RECORDS

• Birocratic – Matlack

Release: Beets 4

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Marley Carroll – Stay

Release: Voices – EP

Label: Achillea Music

• Jinsang – Night Breeze

Release: Solitude.

Label: Self-Released

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

• Lost Flights – Attraction

Release: Attraction – Single

Label: Lost Flights

• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Release: Private Lesson

Label: Total Stasis

• Boards of Canada – Happy Cycling

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

9AM Playlist

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening

Release: This Evening – EP

Label: 956233 Records DK

• Tekvision – Lament

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey

Release: How’s Life

Label: FLORA

• Santa Rita – Malachite

Release: Malachite – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Blue Wednesday – Runaway

Release: Runaway – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Macroblank – double trouble

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Arvo to me – Untitled

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Aliam – aotra

Release: Via – Single

Label: ecotone sounds

• Milieu – Swaying Palms

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Hello Meteor – For the South Ocean

Release: Premium Grey Market

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Blockhead – Hard Pass On The Afterlife

Release: Mortality Is Lit!

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Rhombus Index – Flotsam

Release: hycean

Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd

• Photay – Derecho

Release: Windswept

Label: Mexican Summer LLC

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)

Release: Elegy – Single

Label: Blackbird Belle

• Haircuts For Men – から

Release: パステル勾配 lp

Label: Haircuts For Men

