Café Chill playlist: Arms and Sleepers, Dokkodo Sounds and more

Thanks again to everyone who donated last week. You can check out our live blog from the drive here!
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Autumn”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A large brown and white animal with impressive antlers stands amidst autumn foliage in Alaska, surrounded by vibrant yellow and orange plants.”)
Originally aired 13 Oct 2024
6AM Playlist
• leafmold – Prickly Pear
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
• Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
• Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Ruck P – Rise Up
Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1
Label: Hip Dozer
• Emancipator – Dodo
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single
Label: 695094 Records DK
• Evan Geesman – Timido
Release: Lengua
Label: Ubiquity Records
• Monster Rally – Orchids
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
• Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
7AM Playlist
• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
• wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: See Blue Audio
• Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
• Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
Release: Time Is a Tool
Label: The Rust Music
• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
• Koresma – Free
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
• Luka – Fault Line
Release: Fault Line – Single
Label: BLDG5 Records
• Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
Label: Eastern Nurseries
• Kiasmos – Looped
Release: Kiasmos
Label: Erased Tapes
8AM Playlist
• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
Label: Pelagic Records
• Dokkodo Sounds – Seeing Shapes
Release: Seeing Shapes – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Four Tet – Daughter
Release: New Energy
Label: Text Records
• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
Label: Sending Orbs
• Tycho – Sunrise Projector
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
Release: Symbol
Label: P-VINE RECORDS
• Birocratic – Matlack
Release: Beets 4
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
• Marley Carroll – Stay
Release: Voices – EP
Label: Achillea Music
• Jinsang – Night Breeze
Release: Solitude.
Label: Self-Released
• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
• Lost Flights – Attraction
Release: Attraction – Single
Label: Lost Flights
• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Release: Private Lesson
Label: Total Stasis
• Boards of Canada – Happy Cycling
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
9AM Playlist
• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
Release: This Evening – EP
Label: 956233 Records DK
• Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
Release: How’s Life
Label: FLORA
• Santa Rita – Malachite
Release: Malachite – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Blue Wednesday – Runaway
Release: Runaway – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Macroblank – double trouble
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Arvo to me – Untitled
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Aliam – aotra
Release: Via – Single
Label: ecotone sounds
• Milieu – Swaying Palms
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Hello Meteor – For the South Ocean
Release: Premium Grey Market
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Blockhead – Hard Pass On The Afterlife
Release: Mortality Is Lit!
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Rhombus Index – Flotsam
Release: hycean
Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd
• Photay – Derecho
Release: Windswept
Label: Mexican Summer LLC
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
Release: Elegy – Single
Label: Blackbird Belle
• Haircuts For Men – から
Release: パステル勾配 lp
Label: Haircuts For Men
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment