Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Arms and Sleepers, Dokkodo Sounds and more

Richard J Dalton
October 13, 2024
6 min read
A large brown and white animal with impressive antlers stands amidst autumn foliage in Alaska, surrounded by vibrant yellow and orange plants.

Thanks again to everyone who donated last week. You can check out our live blog from the drive here!

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Autumn”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A large brown and white animal with impressive antlers stands amidst autumn foliage in Alaska, surrounded by vibrant yellow and orange plants.”)

Originally aired 13 Oct 2024

6AM Playlist

• leafmold – Prickly Pear
  Release: Palms
  Label: Sleepdance Records

• Bad Snacks – Virgo
  Release: Virgo – Single
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
  Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Pbs’73 – Public Television
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Vanilla – Fuji
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Teebs – Mirror Memory
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Ruck P – Rise Up
  Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1
  Label: Hip Dozer

• Emancipator – Dodo
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
  Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single
  Label: 695094 Records DK

• Evan Geesman – Timido
  Release: Lengua
  Label: Ubiquity Records

• Monster Rally – Orchids
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
  Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Home – Oort Cloud
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: Home

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

7AM Playlist

• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
  Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
  Label: Stumbleine

• wowflower – Cool Group
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Lyli J – Agave
  Release: Micro Wanders
  Label: See Blue Audio

• Seemio – Untitled ii
  Release: Untitled – Single
  Label: Seemio Music

• Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
  Release: Time Is a Tool
  Label: The Rust Music

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
  Release: Yarrow
  Label: 645497 Records DK

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
  Release: The Life of Riley
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Yu-Utsu – Sun
  Release: Sun – Single
  Label: 憂鬱

• Koresma – Free
  Release: North – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Luka – Fault Line
  Release: Fault Line – Single
  Label: BLDG5 Records

• Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
  Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
  Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Kiasmos – Looped
  Release: Kiasmos
  Label: Erased Tapes

8AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
  Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
  Label: Pelagic Records

• Dokkodo Sounds – Seeing Shapes
  Release: Seeing Shapes – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Four Tet – Daughter
  Release: New Energy
  Label: Text Records

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
  Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
  Label: Sending Orbs

• Tycho – Sunrise Projector
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
  Release: Spirit – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
  Release: Symbol
  Label: P-VINE RECORDS

• Birocratic – Matlack
  Release: Beets 4
  Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Marley Carroll – Stay
  Release: Voices – EP
  Label: Achillea Music

• Jinsang – Night Breeze
  Release: Solitude.
  Label: Self-Released

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
  Release: Mr&Rt
  Label: Monster Rally

• Lost Flights – Attraction
  Release: Attraction – Single
  Label: Lost Flights

• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
  Release: Private Lesson
  Label: Total Stasis

• Boards of Canada – Happy Cycling
  Release: Music Has the Right to Children
  Label: Warp Records

9AM Playlist

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
  Release: This Evening – EP
  Label: 956233 Records DK

• Tekvision – Lament
  Release: Lament – Single
  Label: independent

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
  Release: How’s Life
  Label: FLORA

• Santa Rita – Malachite
  Release: Malachite – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Blue Wednesday – Runaway
  Release: Runaway – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Macroblank – double trouble
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
  Label: Macroblank

• Arvo to me – Untitled
  Release: Into Change
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Aliam – aotra
  Release: Via – Single
  Label: ecotone sounds

• Milieu – Swaying Palms
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Hello Meteor – For the South Ocean
  Release: Premium Grey Market
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Blockhead – Hard Pass On The Afterlife
  Release: Mortality Is Lit!
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Rhombus Index – Flotsam
  Release: hycean
  Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd

• Photay – Derecho
  Release: Windswept
  Label: Mexican Summer LLC

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
  Release: Elegy – Single
  Label: Blackbird Belle

• Haircuts For Men – から
  Release: パステル勾配 lp
  Label: Haircuts For Men

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A screenshot of the Cafe Chill donation page on C895.org
Cafe Chill

Cafe Chill Live Blog

  Click here to donate   Hit refresh for the latest updates. Richard’s typing this on his phone, so excuse any autocorrect mishaps. Welcome to the soothing soundscapes of Cafe Chill, live on the C89.5 Fall Membership Drive. As Autumn...

License Plate Frame
c89.5 stadium blanket
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu