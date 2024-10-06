Cafe Chill Live Blog

Click here to donate
Hit refresh for the latest updates. Richard’s typing this on his phone, so excuse any autocorrect mishaps.
Welcome to the soothing soundscapes of Cafe Chill, live on the C89.5 Fall Membership Drive. As Autumn colors awaken, we invite you to embark on this sonic adventure with us.
Don’t miss our exclusive thank-you gift: the Cafe Chill Non-Stop Stream, available at the $20/month level!
6AM Hour Notes
This hour’s goal is $ 500
Good morning. Thanks for joining us as we get things in order here.
- Be the first to donate!
- Eric in Seattle $100
- Keenan in Seattle $20
- colin in Seattle $10/mo ($120)
TOTAL $240.00
7AM Hour Notes
This hour’s goal is $500.
We’re recommending the Cafe Chill web stream, which starts out at the $20/month level
Whoops! Our dashboard wasn’t working right now it is
- David in Seattle $20/mo ($240)
- Jaime in Burien $250
- Larry in Redmond $100
- Matthe in Lynnwood $500
TOTAL $1090.00
8am Hour
This hour’s goal is $1000
- Joanne in Kent (Mom) $120
- Hilary in Lacey (HBD!!!) $35
TOTAL: $155
9 am hour
Goal: $1320 by 10AM
- Aaron in Seattle $25
- Rob in Port Townsend $500
- Richard in Seattle $100
- Michael in Seattle $100
- Heidi in Seattle $60
- Bessie in Seattle $500
- RJD $40 in fines
met the goal! Wooooooo
thank you Everyone. We will see you next week!
Add comment