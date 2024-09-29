Café Chill playlist: Tom Day, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tom Day, Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Sunrise on the River”. Credit: Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 29 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Monster Rally – Full Sail

Release: Mystery Cove

Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza

Release: Ninety-Nine

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?

Release: Totality – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Lusine – Rafters

Release: Long Light

Label: Ghostly International

• Manatee Commune – Cast

Release: Cast – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

• firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Nightflyer – Monuments

Release: Monuments – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Borealism – Slide

Release: So What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

• Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – Past Is Prologue

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

7AM Playlist

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Interobject

Label: Possums at Twilight

• GlobulDub – Laughter

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Label: Chill Masters Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Unfound – Without

Release: Without – Single

Label: 899374 Records DK

• il:lo – Ronda

Release: Distances – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dasta – Kiss

Release: Moments

Label: Blvnt Records

• Bad Snacks – Virgo

Release: Virgo – Single

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

• Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Release: Ghostcats

Label: ERH

• Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

• Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

8AM Playlist

• Yuk – Sundaze

Release: Gem Drops

Label: Alpha Pup

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Herichor

Label: Possums at Twilight

• t.quoise – Rooting

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Release: Feathers

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today

Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP

Label: Warp Records

• X3SR – Farewell

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• Lyli J – Agave

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: MERLIN – See Blue Audio

• Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest

Release: Before I Forget

Label: CIRCULATIONS

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell

Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single

Label: Six Missing LLC

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano

Release: Train to Nagano – Single

Label: Peaks

• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. II (feat. Anan Aoyama)

Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Richard Alfaro – Sands

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)

Label: Arms and Sleepers

9AM Playlist

• 2814 – Arcadia

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

• Rival Consoles – Untravel

Release: Persona

Label: Erased Tapes

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue

Release: Vivid Blue – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Puar – Against The Clock

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms

Release: A Lake Forms – EP

Label: darqlab_media

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Hefty

• Arvo to me – Critic

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox

Release: Equinox – Single

Label: Elsa Hewitt

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• AWITW – Faces

Release: Elemental – EP

Label: AWITW

• Smika – Ripples

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Shigeto – Ritual Howl

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

