Café Chill playlist: Tom Day, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tom Day, Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sunrise on the River”. Credit: Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 29 Sep 2024
6AM Playlist
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• Monster Rally – Full Sail
Release: Mystery Cove
Label: Monster Rally
• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
Release: Ninety-Nine
Label: Decatur Boiz
• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
Release: Totality – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Lusine – Rafters
Release: Long Light
Label: Ghostly International
• Manatee Commune – Cast
Release: Cast – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
• firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: 591184 Records DK2
• Nightflyer – Monuments
Release: Monuments – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Borealism – Slide
Release: So What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
• Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
• Tycho – Past Is Prologue
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
7AM Playlist
• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
• GlobulDub – Laughter
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
• Unfound – Without
Release: Without – Single
Label: 899374 Records DK
• il:lo – Ronda
Release: Distances – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Dasta – Kiss
Release: Moments
Label: Blvnt Records
• Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
• Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: Ghostcats
Label: ERH
• Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
• Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
8AM Playlist
• Yuk – Sundaze
Release: Gem Drops
Label: Alpha Pup
• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Herichor
Label: Possums at Twilight
• t.quoise – Rooting
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Release: Feathers
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today
Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
Label: Warp Records
• X3SR – Farewell
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: MERLIN – See Blue Audio
• Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
Release: Before I Forget
Label: CIRCULATIONS
• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell
Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single
Label: Six Missing LLC
• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
Release: Train to Nagano – Single
Label: Peaks
• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. II (feat. Anan Aoyama)
Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Richard Alfaro – Sands
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
9AM Playlist
• 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
• Rival Consoles – Untravel
Release: Persona
Label: Erased Tapes
• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
Release: Vivid Blue – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Puar – Against The Clock
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
Release: A Lake Forms – EP
Label: darqlab_media
• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Hefty
• Arvo to me – Critic
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
Release: Equinox – Single
Label: Elsa Hewitt
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• AWITW – Faces
Release: Elemental – EP
Label: AWITW
• Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Shigeto – Ritual Howl
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
