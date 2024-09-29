Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Tom Day, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more

Richard J Dalton
September 29, 2024
6 min read
A sunrise casts an orange glow over a cloudy sky and a tranquil lake, with trees lining the shore.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tom Day, Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sunrise on the River”. Credit: Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 29 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Monster Rally – Full Sail
  Release: Mystery Cove
  Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
  Release: Ninety-Nine
  Label: Decatur Boiz

• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
  Release: Totality – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Lusine – Rafters
  Release: Long Light
  Label: Ghostly International

• Manatee Commune – Cast
  Release: Cast – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
  Release: Celestial Nighthawk
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
  Release: Collections 01
  Label: Brainfeeder

• firephly – Know What I Need
  Release: Safe In Sound
  Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Nightflyer – Monuments
  Release: Monuments – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Borealism – Slide
  Release: So What’s New With You?
  Label: Borealism

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
  Release: Analogs of Traces
  Label: Audionautic Records

• Thrupence – Winston
  Release: Voyages
  Label: Jack Vanzet

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – Past Is Prologue
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

7AM Playlist

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
  Release: Interobject
  Label: Possums at Twilight

• GlobulDub – Laughter
  Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
  Label: Chill Masters Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: Achillea Music

• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
  Release: Bask
  Label: Gravitas Recordings

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Unfound – Without
  Release: Without – Single
  Label: 899374 Records DK

• il:lo – Ronda
  Release: Distances – EP
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dasta – Kiss
  Release: Moments
  Label: Blvnt Records

• Bad Snacks – Virgo
  Release: Virgo – Single
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
  Release: Currents – Single
  Label: YOUTH 83

• Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
  Release: Ghostcats
  Label: ERH

• Lone – Echo Paths
  Release: Always Inside Your Head
  Label: Greco-Roman

• Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
  Release: Triangle
  Label: PLANCHA

8AM Playlist

• Yuk – Sundaze
  Release: Gem Drops
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
  Release: Herichor
  Label: Possums at Twilight

• t.quoise – Rooting
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
  Release: Feathers
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today
  Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• X3SR – Farewell
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

• Lyli J – Agave
  Release: Micro Wanders
  Label: MERLIN – See Blue Audio

• Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
  Release: Before I Forget
  Label: CIRCULATIONS

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell
  Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single
  Label: Six Missing LLC

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
  Release: Train to Nagano – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. II (feat. Anan Aoyama)
  Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Richard Alfaro – Sands
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
  Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

9AM Playlist

• 2814 – Arcadia
  Release: Lost Fragments
  Label: Dream Catalogue

• Rival Consoles – Untravel
  Release: Persona
  Label: Erased Tapes

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
  Release: Vivid Blue – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
  Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Puar – Against The Clock
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
  Release: A Lake Forms – EP
  Label: darqlab_media

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
  Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Hefty

• Arvo to me – Critic
  Release: Into Change
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
  Release: Equinox – Single
  Label: Elsa Hewitt

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• AWITW – Faces
  Release: Elemental – EP
  Label: AWITW

• Smika – Ripples
  Release: Opal
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Shigeto – Ritual Howl
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu