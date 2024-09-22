Café Chill playlist: Firephly, Compressed Soul, Arms and Sleepers and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Firephly, Compressed Soul, Arms and Sleepers and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Spreading Phlox”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 22 Sep 2024
6AM Playlist
• Greybox – closer
Release: Closer – Single
Label: Greybox
• Lifeformed – Swimming While It Rains
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
Release: @0 EP1
Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
• Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Qaett – Army of One
Release: Leavereveal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Blackbird Belle – Kyoto Recall
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
• Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
Release: shoobedoo – Single
Label: Decatur Boiz
• Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
• Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• Yppah – Grey Eyes
Release: Grey Eyes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Lushloss – Old Oak
Release: Asking/Bearing
Label: Hush Hush
• Edamame – My
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
• Peter Bark – Heat Lightning
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
7AM Playlist
• Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
• Tobias – Laputa
Release: Laputa – Single
Label: Tobias
• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
• Dillard – Regeneration
Release: Palm Skyline
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
Label: Memory Scale
• Qaett – Army of One
Release: Leavereveal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Affelaye – Mirah
Release: Idiolect – EP
Label: Bad Taste
• Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• wowflower – You Love Him
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• TOR – Lightraker
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• Max Cooper – Spectrum
Release: Spectrum – EP
Label: Mesh
8AM Playlist
• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
Label: Pelagic Records
• Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Release: Against Our Nation
Label: Shepard
• Firephly – Blissful Material
Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
Label: Firephly
• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion Chill
• Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
• Milieu – Swaying Palms
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
• Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
• Elobrian Sunrise – A Peaceful Place Where Animals Gather
Release: A Peaceful Place Where Animals Gather – Single
Label: Prrrrrrr Records
• Greybox – Facade
Release: Elevate – EP
Label: Artist Intelligence Agency
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• Jameson Hodge – Purple Moss
Release: Purple Moss – Single
Label: Jameson Hodge
• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
Label: Loci Records
• Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: MERLIN – Loci Records
9AM Playlist
• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
Release: Equinox – Single
Label: Elsa Hewitt
• Omni Gardens – Autumn Haze
Release: Golden Pear
Label: Moon Glyph
• Reside in Flames – Autumn Constellations
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane – Single
Label: Reside in Flames
• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
Release: How’s Life
Label: FLORA
• Rsrch Chmcls – Cinnamoroll
Release: Sanrio Sound Bath Vol. 1
Label: 956233 Records DK
• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.
Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Yu-Utsu – Moon
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
• Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clouds
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
Label: Frito Bandito
• A Taut Line – m15ntet
Release: Distraction Provisions
Label: Diskotopia
• Swimming TV – Drips
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Bowcraft – Autumn Every
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Late June – Mist
Release: Standing Still – EP
Label: Heroic
• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
