Café Chill playlist: Firephly, Compressed Soul, Arms and Sleepers and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Firephly, Compressed Soul, Arms and Sleepers and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Spreading Phlox”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 22 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• Greybox – closer

Release: Closer – Single

Label: Greybox

• Lifeformed – Swimming While It Rains

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker

Release: @0 EP1

Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time

• Chemtrails – Soft

Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Qaett – Army of One

Release: Leavereveal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Blackbird Belle – Kyoto Recall

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

• Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo

Release: shoobedoo – Single

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• Yppah – Grey Eyes

Release: Grey Eyes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Lushloss – Old Oak

Release: Asking/Bearing

Label: Hush Hush

• Edamame – My

Release: Periderm

Label: Abandon Building Records

• Peter Bark – Heat Lightning

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

• Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Tobias – Laputa

Release: Laputa – Single

Label: Tobias

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Interobject

Label: Possums at Twilight

• Dillard – Regeneration

Release: Palm Skyline

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)

Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single

Label: Memory Scale

• Qaett – Army of One

Release: Leavereveal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Affelaye – Mirah

Release: Idiolect – EP

Label: Bad Taste

• Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Swoon – Haunt My Dreams

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• wowflower – You Love Him

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• TOR – Lightraker

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Max Cooper – Spectrum

Release: Spectrum – EP

Label: Mesh

8AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams

Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single

Label: Pelagic Records

• Shepard – Not Bad Enough

Release: Against Our Nation

Label: Shepard

• Firephly – Blissful Material

Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP

Label: Firephly

• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion Chill

• Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

• Milieu – Swaying Palms

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

• Pbs’73 – Public Television

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

• Elobrian Sunrise – A Peaceful Place Where Animals Gather

Release: A Peaceful Place Where Animals Gather – Single

Label: Prrrrrrr Records

• Greybox – Facade

Release: Elevate – EP

Label: Artist Intelligence Agency

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Jameson Hodge – Purple Moss

Release: Purple Moss – Single

Label: Jameson Hodge

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla

Release: Cheeba Gold – EP

Label: Loci Records

• Frameworks – The Dark

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: MERLIN – Loci Records

9AM Playlist

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox

Release: Equinox – Single

Label: Elsa Hewitt

• Omni Gardens – Autumn Haze

Release: Golden Pear

Label: Moon Glyph

• Reside in Flames – Autumn Constellations

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane – Single

Label: Reside in Flames

• Cafe Chill – Interstitial

Release:

Label:

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey

Release: How’s Life

Label: FLORA

• Rsrch Chmcls – Cinnamoroll

Release: Sanrio Sound Bath Vol. 1

Label: 956233 Records DK

• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.

Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Yu-Utsu – Moon

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

• Boards of Canada – Cold Earth

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clouds

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail

Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single

Label: Frito Bandito

• A Taut Line – m15ntet

Release: Distraction Provisions

Label: Diskotopia

• Swimming TV – Drips

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Bad Snacks – Virgo

Release: Virgo – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Bowcraft – Autumn Every

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Late June – Mist

Release: Standing Still – EP

Label: Heroic

• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

