Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Firephly, Compressed Soul, Arms and Sleepers and more

Richard J Dalton
September 22, 2024
6 min read
A cluster of lavender-colored Spreading Phlox flowers with five petals each, surrounded by linear, needle-like leaves, forming a dense mat close to the ground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Firephly, Compressed Soul, Arms and Sleepers and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Spreading Phlox”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 22 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• Greybox – closer
  Release: Closer – Single
  Label: Greybox

• Lifeformed – Swimming While It Rains
  Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: LOOPDISK

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
  Release: @0 EP1
  Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time

• Chemtrails – Soft
  Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Qaett – Army of One
  Release: Leavereveal
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Blackbird Belle – Kyoto Recall
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
  Release: Sparks – EP
  Label: Future Classic

• Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
  Release: shoobedoo – Single
  Label: Decatur Boiz

• Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
  Release: The Sun & the Moon
  Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Manatee Commune – Wake
  Release: Wake – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• Yppah – Grey Eyes
  Release: Grey Eyes – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Lushloss – Old Oak
  Release: Asking/Bearing
  Label: Hush Hush

• Edamame – My
  Release: Periderm
  Label: Abandon Building Records

• Peter Bark – Heat Lightning
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

• Janelle Costa – Rain
  Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
  Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Tobias – Laputa
  Release: Laputa – Single
  Label: Tobias

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
  Release: Interobject
  Label: Possums at Twilight

• Dillard – Regeneration
  Release: Palm Skyline
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
  Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
  Label: Memory Scale

• Qaett – Army of One
  Release: Leavereveal
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• upusen – Tape End
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Affelaye – Mirah
  Release: Idiolect – EP
  Label: Bad Taste

• Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• wowflower – You Love Him
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• TOR – Lightraker
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Max Cooper – Spectrum
  Release: Spectrum – EP
  Label: Mesh

8AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
  Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
  Label: Pelagic Records

• Shepard – Not Bad Enough
  Release: Against Our Nation
  Label: Shepard

• Firephly – Blissful Material
  Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
  Label: Firephly

• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
  Release: Tell Me – Single
  Label: Midnight Fashion Chill

• Hu – North
  Release: Navigate – EP
  Label: anon recordings

• Milieu – Swaying Palms
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
  Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
  Label: Audionautic Records

• Pbs’73 – Public Television
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Elobrian Sunrise – A Peaceful Place Where Animals Gather
  Release: A Peaceful Place Where Animals Gather – Single
  Label: Prrrrrrr Records

• Greybox – Facade
  Release: Elevate – EP
  Label: Artist Intelligence Agency

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Jameson Hodge – Purple Moss
  Release: Purple Moss – Single
  Label: Jameson Hodge

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
  Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
  Label: Loci Records

• Frameworks – The Dark
  Release: Imagine Gold
  Label: MERLIN – Loci Records

9AM Playlist

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
  Release: Equinox – Single
  Label: Elsa Hewitt

• Omni Gardens – Autumn Haze
  Release: Golden Pear
  Label: Moon Glyph

• Reside in Flames – Autumn Constellations
  Release: Till Dim Stars Wane – Single
  Label: Reside in Flames

• Cafe Chill – Interstitial
  Release:
  Label:

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
  Release: How’s Life
  Label: FLORA

• Rsrch Chmcls – Cinnamoroll
  Release: Sanrio Sound Bath Vol. 1
  Label: 956233 Records DK

• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.
  Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Yu-Utsu – Moon
  Release: Yu-Utsu
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
  Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
  Label: Warp Records

• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clouds
  Release: Yawn – EP
  Label: Jesse Whomst

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
  Release: Damn Fine
  Label: SMOOV

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
  Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
  Label: Frito Bandito

• A Taut Line – m15ntet
  Release: Distraction Provisions
  Label: Diskotopia

• Swimming TV – Drips
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Bad Snacks – Virgo
  Release: Virgo – Single
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Bowcraft – Autumn Every
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Late June – Mist
  Release: Standing Still – EP
  Label: Heroic

• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven
  Release: Sparks – EP
  Label: Future Classic

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu