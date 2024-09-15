Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Affelaye and more

Richard J Dalton
September 15, 2024
6 min read
A sand dune with intricate wind-carved patterns, with desert brush in the foreground. The sky above is cloudy.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Patterns in Nature”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 15 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• do_tell – the gate
  Release: radicle [tape]
  Label: do_tell

• RRAREBEAR – Ginger
  Release: Relief
  Label: RRAREBEAR

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
  Release: Sunshine
  Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Hu – North
  Release: Navigate – EP
  Label: anon recordings

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
  Release: Clouds
  Label: Music From Memory

• Tycho – From Home
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• D.K. – Juicy
  Release: Drop
  Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
  Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Janelle Costa – Rain
  Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
  Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
  Release: Homesick
  Label: Ghostly International

• Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
  Release: Body Complex
  Label: Ghostly International

• Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
  Release: The Campfire Headphase
  Label: Warp Records

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

7AM Playlist

• Bonobo – Elysian
  Release: Fragments
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Fosterbeats – Trumbo
  Release: The SunShakers Tape
  Label: 1959029 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
  Release: Welcome To New Cascade
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Deep Shoq – Marathon
  Release: Pause – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
  Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Vanilla – Fuji
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
  Release: Paracosm
  Label: Pod

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
  Release: Collections 01
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
  Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
  Label: Rhoda

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
  Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Arovane – Tides
  Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)
  Label: Keplar

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
  Release: Floating – EP
  Label: DDM Recordings

• Macroblank – can’t fight it
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
  Label: Macroblank

• Eyukaliptus – Summit
  Release: The Moon_tape
  Label: 857594 Records DK

8AM Playlist

• Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell
  Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single
  Label: Six Missing LLC

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
  Release: Spirit – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
  Release: Midnight Musings – EP
  Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Affelaye – Parhelion
  Release: The Swim – EP
  Label: Bad Taste

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
  Release: Wild Light – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• ITO – The Cliff
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Freud – Setback
  Release: Setback
  Label: MERLIN – Substruct

• Tycho – Coastal Brake
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Reside in Flames – Motion is Me
  Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
  Label: Reside in Flames

• The Beat Broker – Extended Away
  Release: Extended Away – Single
  Label: SENTRALL Records

9AM Playlist

• Milieu – Swaying Palms
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
  Release: Exp.1
  Label: Bad Bat Records

• Pbs’73 – Public Television
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
  Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
  Label: Warp Records

• Reside in Flames – Autumn Constellations
  Release: Till Dim Stars Wane – Single
  Label: Reside in Flames

• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.
  Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
  Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
  Label: Pelagic Records

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
  Release: Rubies – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Monster Rally – Honeysuckle
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring
  Release: Canopy – EP
  Label: Canopy

• wowflower – Cool Group
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• do_tell – dream in color
  Release: radicle [tape]
  Label: do_tell

• Flamingosis – Frugal Livin’ (feat. Ian Ewing)
  Release: Great Hair
  Label: Flamingosis

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
  Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
  Label: Frito Bandito

• Broke For Free – Juparo
  Release: Petal
  Label: Broke For Free

• Catching Flies – Silver Linings
  Release: Silver Linings
  Label: BELIEVE – Indigo Soul

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
  Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
  Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Vanilla – AJFA
  Release: Soft Focus
  Label: VinDig

• Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye
  Release: Mister Mellow
  Label: Stones Throw Records

Richard J Dalton

