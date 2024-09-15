Café Chill playlist: Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Affelaye and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Patterns in Nature”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 15 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• do_tell – the gate

Release: radicle [tape]

Label: do_tell

• RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds

Release: Clouds

Label: Music From Memory

• Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

• Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

• Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail

Release: The Campfire Headphase

Label: Warp Records

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

7AM Playlist

• Bonobo – Elysian

Release: Fragments

Label: Ninja Tune

• Fosterbeats – Trumbo

Release: The SunShakers Tape

Label: 1959029 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)

Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Arovane – Tides

Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)

Label: Keplar

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze

Release: Floating – EP

Label: DDM Recordings

• Macroblank – can’t fight it

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

• Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

8AM Playlist

• Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell

Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single

Label: Six Missing LLC

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Affelaye – Parhelion

Release: The Swim – EP

Label: Bad Taste

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light

Release: Wild Light – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Freud – Setback

Release: Setback

Label: MERLIN – Substruct

• Tycho – Coastal Brake

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Reside in Flames – Motion is Me

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: Reside in Flames

• The Beat Broker – Extended Away

Release: Extended Away – Single

Label: SENTRALL Records

9AM Playlist

• Milieu – Swaying Palms

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

• Pbs’73 – Public Television

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

• Reside in Flames – Autumn Constellations

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane – Single

Label: Reside in Flames

• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.

Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams

Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single

Label: Pelagic Records

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Monster Rally – Honeysuckle

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

• wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• do_tell – dream in color

Release: radicle [tape]

Label: do_tell

• Flamingosis – Frugal Livin’ (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail

Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single

Label: Frito Bandito

• Broke For Free – Juparo

Release: Petal

Label: Broke For Free

• Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Release: Silver Linings

Label: BELIEVE – Indigo Soul

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe

Release: Turbo Coupe – Single

Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Vanilla – AJFA

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

• Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye

Release: Mister Mellow

Label: Stones Throw Records

