Café Chill playlist: Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Affelaye and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Patterns in Nature”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 15 Sep 2024
6AM Playlist
• do_tell – the gate
Release: radicle [tape]
Label: do_tell
• RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
• Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
Release: Clouds
Label: Music From Memory
• Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
• Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
• Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
• Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
Release: The Campfire Headphase
Label: Warp Records
• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
7AM Playlist
• Bonobo – Elysian
Release: Fragments
Label: Ninja Tune
• Fosterbeats – Trumbo
Release: The SunShakers Tape
Label: 1959029 Records DK
• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Arovane – Tides
Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)
Label: Keplar
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
Release: Floating – EP
Label: DDM Recordings
• Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
• Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
8AM Playlist
• Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell
Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single
Label: Six Missing LLC
• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
• Affelaye – Parhelion
Release: The Swim – EP
Label: Bad Taste
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
Release: Wild Light – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: MERLIN – Substruct
• Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Reside in Flames – Motion is Me
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: Reside in Flames
• The Beat Broker – Extended Away
Release: Extended Away – Single
Label: SENTRALL Records
9AM Playlist
• Milieu – Swaying Palms
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
• Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
• Reside in Flames – Autumn Constellations
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane – Single
Label: Reside in Flames
• eevee – I Think of You At 2 a.m.
Release: I Think of You At 2 a.m. – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
Label: Pelagic Records
• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Monster Rally – Honeysuckle
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
• wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• do_tell – dream in color
Release: radicle [tape]
Label: do_tell
• Flamingosis – Frugal Livin’ (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
Label: Frito Bandito
• Broke For Free – Juparo
Release: Petal
Label: Broke For Free
• Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Release: Silver Linings
Label: BELIEVE – Indigo Soul
• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
Label: Old Tacoma Records
• Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
• Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye
Release: Mister Mellow
Label: Stones Throw Records
