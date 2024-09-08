Café Chill playlist: eevee, Faint Waves, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from eevee, Faint Waves, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Creeping Buttercup”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

• Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)

Release: Water – EP

Label: Wildflower Records

• Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri

Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)

Label: AstroPilot Music

• Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• creative_reality17 – B6

Release: Attunement

Label: creative_reality17

• Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

• Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Frameworks – Kings

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Tedium Cool – 00h28

Release: Midnight Tapes

Label: Kulkraft Records

• Slow Magic – Hold Still

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North

• Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: Cascine

• X3SR – All That U Have

Release: Infinite – EP

Label: X3SR

• Departure – Ocean Breeze

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

• GlobulDub – Laughter

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Label: Chill Masters Records

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

• High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams

Release: Dancing Mystic EP

Label: Prashant Naidu

• edapollo – By the River

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

• Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone

Release: Peach Dream – EP

Label: lowkey radical

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

8AM Playlist

• VIQ – Somewhere

Release: Dune – Single

Label: VIQ

• Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Release: Finally – EP

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• eevee – Summertime

Release: Summertime – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter

Release: Next Chapter – Single

Label: all:Lo

• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time

Release: Reflected – EP

Label: Tropic Tone

• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There

Release: Here & There – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Eliot Lipp – Young Alpine

Release: Encounters

Label: Young Heavy Souls

• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog

Release: Big Material

Label: If-Only

• Faint Waves – Technique

Release: Paradise – EP

Label: 7507335 Records DK

• X3SR – summerlush

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• Rival Consoles – Slow Song

Release: Night Melody / Articulation

Label: Erased Tapes

• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered]

Release: Remodelled (Expanded & Remastered)

Label: Milieu Music

• Oldtwig – Dark Matter

Release: Dark Matter – EP

Label: Oldtwig

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea

Release: Deep Sea – Single

Label: Wuza Records

9AM Playlist

• Swissalpz – Mists

Release: Emote

Label: 1665070 Records DK

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Firephly – Blissful Material

Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP

Label: Firephly

• Aonian – Ascent

Release: Ascent – Single

Label: Aonian

• Rosentwig – Dreamscape

Release: Dreamscape – Single

Label: 904678 Records DK

• Cydny – Daffodil

Release: Cydny

Label: Step Pepper

• Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun

Release: The Campfire Headphase

Label: Warp Records

• Sulyya – Romdeau

Release: Petal Collage – Single

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Reside in Flames – We Still Dream

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: Reside in Flames

• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell

Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single

Label: Six Missing LLC

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail

Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single

Label: Frito Bandito

• t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Haircuts For Men – simple beat

Release: テンペスト地域 PART 04

Label: Haircuts For Men

• Oldtwig – Cosmos

Release: Dark Matter – EP

Label: Oldtwig

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams

Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single

Label: Pelagic Records

• Puar – Down To The Wire

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• VIQ – i see

Release: i see – Single

Label: From Nowhere Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.