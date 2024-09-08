Café Chill playlist: eevee, Faint Waves, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from eevee, Faint Waves, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Creeping Buttercup”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 08 Sep 2024
6AM Playlist
• Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
• Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)
Release: Water – EP
Label: Wildflower Records
• Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri
Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)
Label: AstroPilot Music
• Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• creative_reality17 – B6
Release: Attunement
Label: creative_reality17
• Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)
Release: Energy Dreams
Label: Stones Throw Records
• Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
• Tedium Cool – 00h28
Release: Midnight Tapes
Label: Kulkraft Records
• Slow Magic – Hold Still
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
• Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Dust-Tone
7AM Playlist
• wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Cascine
• X3SR – All That U Have
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
• Departure – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
• GlobulDub – Laughter
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
• High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
Release: Dancing Mystic EP
Label: Prashant Naidu
• edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
• Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
Release: Peach Dream – EP
Label: lowkey radical
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
8AM Playlist
• VIQ – Somewhere
Release: Dune – Single
Label: VIQ
• Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Release: Finally – EP
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• eevee – Summertime
Release: Summertime – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter
Release: Next Chapter – Single
Label: all:Lo
• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time
Release: Reflected – EP
Label: Tropic Tone
• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There
Release: Here & There – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Eliot Lipp – Young Alpine
Release: Encounters
Label: Young Heavy Souls
• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog
Release: Big Material
Label: If-Only
• Faint Waves – Technique
Release: Paradise – EP
Label: 7507335 Records DK
• X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• Rival Consoles – Slow Song
Release: Night Melody / Articulation
Label: Erased Tapes
• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered]
Release: Remodelled (Expanded & Remastered)
Label: Milieu Music
• Oldtwig – Dark Matter
Release: Dark Matter – EP
Label: Oldtwig
• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
Release: Deep Sea – Single
Label: Wuza Records
9AM Playlist
• Swissalpz – Mists
Release: Emote
Label: 1665070 Records DK
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Firephly – Blissful Material
Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
Label: Firephly
• Aonian – Ascent
Release: Ascent – Single
Label: Aonian
• Rosentwig – Dreamscape
Release: Dreamscape – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
• Cydny – Daffodil
Release: Cydny
Label: Step Pepper
• Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
Release: The Campfire Headphase
Label: Warp Records
• Sulyya – Romdeau
Release: Petal Collage – Single
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• Reside in Flames – We Still Dream
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: Reside in Flames
• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell
Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single
Label: Six Missing LLC
• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
Label: Frito Bandito
• t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Haircuts For Men – simple beat
Release: テンペスト地域 PART 04
Label: Haircuts For Men
• Oldtwig – Cosmos
Release: Dark Matter – EP
Label: Oldtwig
• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
Label: Pelagic Records
• Puar – Down To The Wire
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• VIQ – i see
Release: i see – Single
Label: From Nowhere Records
