Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: eevee, Faint Waves, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more

Richard J Dalton
September 8, 2024
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from eevee, Faint Waves, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Creeping Buttercup”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• Chickenwizard – End Dream
  Release: Stargaze
  Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

• Shigeto – Safe in Here
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
  Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
  Label: Warp Records

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
  Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)
  Release: Water – EP
  Label: Wildflower Records

• Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri
  Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)
  Label: AstroPilot Music

• Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
  Release: Comfortable Loneliness
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• creative_reality17 – B6
  Release: Attunement
  Label: creative_reality17

• Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)
  Release: Energy Dreams
  Label: Stones Throw Records

• Feverkin – Silhouette
  Release: Silhouette – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Frameworks – Kings
  Release: Kings
  Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Tedium Cool – 00h28
  Release: Midnight Tapes
  Label: Kulkraft Records

• Slow Magic – Hold Still
  Release: How to Run Away
  Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North

• Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
  Release: Emerald – EP
  Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• wowflower – Cool Group
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• Teebs – Mirror Memory
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
  Release: Modern Compromise – Single
  Label: Cascine

• X3SR – All That U Have
  Release: Infinite – EP
  Label: X3SR

• Departure – Ocean Breeze
  Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
  Label: DEPARTURE

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
  Release: The Lake of Woods
  Label: Bad Taste Records

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
  Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
  Label: Rhoda

• GlobulDub – Laughter
  Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
  Label: Chill Masters Records

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: North – EP
  Label: Koresma

• High Tides – Zolar
  Release: Zolar – Single
  Label: Rad Cult

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
  Release: Dancing Mystic EP
  Label: Prashant Naidu

• edapollo – By the River
  Release: Blue Spring
  Label: Opine

• Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
  Release: Peach Dream – EP
  Label: lowkey radical

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
  Release: On the Run
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

8AM Playlist

• VIQ – Somewhere
  Release: Dune – Single
  Label: VIQ

• Ian Aisling – Turbulence
  Release: Finally – EP
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• eevee – Summertime
  Release: Summertime – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Rsrch Chmcls – Next Chapter
  Release: Next Chapter – Single
  Label: all:Lo

• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time
  Release: Reflected – EP
  Label: Tropic Tone

• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There
  Release: Here & There – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
  Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Eliot Lipp – Young Alpine
  Release: Encounters
  Label: Young Heavy Souls

• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog
  Release: Big Material
  Label: If-Only

• Faint Waves – Technique
  Release: Paradise – EP
  Label: 7507335 Records DK

• X3SR – summerlush
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

• Rival Consoles – Slow Song
  Release: Night Melody / Articulation
  Label: Erased Tapes

• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered]
  Release: Remodelled (Expanded & Remastered)
  Label: Milieu Music

• Oldtwig – Dark Matter
  Release: Dark Matter – EP
  Label: Oldtwig

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
  Release: Deep Sea – Single
  Label: Wuza Records

9AM Playlist

• Swissalpz – Mists
  Release: Emote
  Label: 1665070 Records DK

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Firephly – Blissful Material
  Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
  Label: Firephly

• Aonian – Ascent
  Release: Ascent – Single
  Label: Aonian

• Rosentwig – Dreamscape
  Release: Dreamscape – Single
  Label: 904678 Records DK

• Cydny – Daffodil
  Release: Cydny
  Label: Step Pepper

• Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
  Release: The Campfire Headphase
  Label: Warp Records

• Sulyya – Romdeau
  Release: Petal Collage – Single
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Reside in Flames – We Still Dream
  Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
  Label: Reside in Flames

• Six Missing & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – A Nod Farewell
  Release: A Nod Farewell (Remix) – Single
  Label: Six Missing LLC

• Frito Bandito – Green Tea and Trail
  Release: Green Tea and Trail – Single
  Label: Frito Bandito

• t.quoise – Life in Reverse
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• Haircuts For Men – simple beat
  Release: テンペスト地域 PART 04
  Label: Haircuts For Men

• Oldtwig – Cosmos
  Release: Dark Matter – EP
  Label: Oldtwig

• Arms and Sleepers – Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams
  Release: Like Cotton Candy I Chewed My Dreams – Single
  Label: Pelagic Records

• Puar – Down To The Wire
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• VIQ – i see
  Release: i see – Single
  Label: From Nowhere Records

