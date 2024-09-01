Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Steps Tones, Peter Bark and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Steps Tones, Peter Bark and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Stream”. Credit: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 01 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

• Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun

Release: Moments Final

Label: Possums at Twilight

• System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

• Padma Purana – Faust

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Padma Purana

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Release: Private Lesson

Label: Total Stasis

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Wave damage – Lost world of innocence

Release: All about tomorrow

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo

Release: shoobedoo – Single

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Spiritual Awareness – Flowing Stillness

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery

Label: Spiritual Awareness

• Forteba – Collective Flora

Release: Collective Flora – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion

• boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

7AM Playlist

• Vanilla – Ajfa

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

• Lyli J – Lunari

Release: Lunari – EP

Label: Monoke Records

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Bitykradne – Downtown

Release: Downtown – Single

Label: Play It Again Sam

• Insightful – Without

Release: All That Is Left Is Right

Label: Insightful

• TOR – Lightraker

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Raine – Our Own

Release: Our Own

Label: Artist Intelligence Agency

• Macroblank – can’t fight it

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• Slow Magic – Manhattan

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records – Catalog

• Takeleave – Sabado

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

• boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

• Lusine – Rafters

Release: Long Light

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Floating Forest – Lost in the Trees (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

• Teen Daze – Spring

Release: Bioluminescence

Label: PLANCHA

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• edapollo – By the River

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

• Dokkodo Sounds – Moon Tides

Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Firephly – Quiet Collapse

Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP

Label: Firephly

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State

Release: Airth

Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein

• Steps Tones – Screens

Release: rgb(?) – Single

Label: Steps Tones

• Wave damage – Evil Play

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Peter Bark – Slow Down

Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single

Label: Peter Bark

• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time

Release: Metrics in Time – Single

Label: Tropic Tone

• Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry

Release: Lilies

Label: City Centre Offices

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Birocratic – Sleepyface

Release: Beets 4

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

9AM Playlist

• Gold Panda – 0.2

Release: 222/0.2 – Single

Label: Derwin FM

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

• Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Release: End of Eons – Single

Label: Zane Alexander

• Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Label: Metroo

• Lone – Jaded

Release: Reality Testing

Label: R&S Records

• FadedAeon – Wishing Well

Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1

Label: FadedAeon

• Vanilla – Arrow

Release: Origin

Label: Self-Released

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza

Release: Ninety-Nine

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Faint Waves – Technique

Release: Paradise – EP

Label: 7507335 Records DK

• Puar – Back Seat Driver

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Puar

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Shigeto – Ritual Howl

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• VIQ – i see

Release: i see – Single

Label: From Nowhere Records

• Giraffage – All That Matters

Release: Needs

Label: Giraffage

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Gold Panda – 222

Release: 222/0.2 – Single

Label: Derwin FM

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.