Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Steps Tones, Peter Bark and more

Richard J Dalton
September 1, 2024
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Steps Tones, Peter Bark and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Stream”. Credit: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 01 Sep 2024

6AM Playlist

• SwuM – If I Leave
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
  Label: Chillhop Music

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

• Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun
  Release: Moments Final
  Label: Possums at Twilight

• System – Manarola
  Release: Common Water – EP
  Label: 949877 Records DK2

• Padma Purana – Faust
  Release: Departure – EP
  Label: Padma Purana

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
  Release: Private Lesson
  Label: Total Stasis

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
  Release: The Life of Riley
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
  Release: All about tomorrow
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
  Release: shoobedoo – Single
  Label: Decatur Boiz

• Spiritual Awareness – Flowing Stillness
  Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
  Label: Spiritual Awareness

• Forteba – Collective Flora
  Release: Collective Flora – Single
  Label: Midnight Fashion

• boerd – Look
  Release: Misplaced
  Label: Anjunadeep

7AM Playlist

• Vanilla – Ajfa
  Release: Soft Focus
  Label: VinDig

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
  Release: Canopy – EP
  Label: Canopy

• Lyli J – Lunari
  Release: Lunari – EP
  Label: Monoke Records

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
  Release: Sunset in the Deep End
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Bitykradne – Downtown
  Release: Downtown – Single
  Label: Play It Again Sam

• Insightful – Without
  Release: All That Is Left Is Right
  Label: Insightful

• TOR – Lightraker
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Raine – Our Own
  Release: Our Own
  Label: Artist Intelligence Agency

• Macroblank – can’t fight it
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
  Label: Macroblank

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• Slow Magic – Manhattan
  Release: How to Run Away
  Label: Downtown Records – Catalog

• Takeleave – Sabado
  Release: Belonging
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• boerd – Look
  Release: Misplaced
  Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

• Lusine – Rafters
  Release: Long Light
  Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Floating Forest – Lost in the Trees (Special Edition)
  Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
  Label: Floating Forest

• Teen Daze – Spring
  Release: Bioluminescence
  Label: PLANCHA

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• edapollo – By the River
  Release: Blue Spring
  Label: Opine

• Dokkodo Sounds – Moon Tides
  Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Firephly – Quiet Collapse
  Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
  Label: Firephly

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State
  Release: Airth
  Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein

• Steps Tones – Screens
  Release: rgb(?) – Single
  Label: Steps Tones

• Wave damage – Evil Play
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Peter Bark – Slow Down
  Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single
  Label: Peter Bark

• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time
  Release: Metrics in Time – Single
  Label: Tropic Tone

• Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry
  Release: Lilies
  Label: City Centre Offices

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
  Release: Yarrow
  Label: 645497 Records DK

• Birocratic – Sleepyface
  Release: Beets 4
  Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

9AM Playlist

• Gold Panda – 0.2
  Release: 222/0.2 – Single
  Label: Derwin FM

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Volo – Wild Mind
  Release: Wild Mind – EP
  Label: Vibecast

• Zane Alexander – End of Eons
  Release: End of Eons – Single
  Label: Zane Alexander

• Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
  Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
  Label: Metroo

• Lone – Jaded
  Release: Reality Testing
  Label: R&S Records

• FadedAeon – Wishing Well
  Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1
  Label: FadedAeon

• Vanilla – Arrow
  Release: Origin
  Label: Self-Released

• Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
  Release: Ninety-Nine
  Label: Decatur Boiz

• Faint Waves – Technique
  Release: Paradise – EP
  Label: 7507335 Records DK

• Puar – Back Seat Driver
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Puar

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Shigeto – Ritual Howl
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• VIQ – i see
  Release: i see – Single
  Label: From Nowhere Records

• Giraffage – All That Matters
  Release: Needs
  Label: Giraffage

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Gold Panda – 222
  Release: 222/0.2 – Single
  Label: Derwin FM

