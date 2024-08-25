Café Chill playlist: Dokkodo Sounds, Trees Can Talk, Boards of Canada and more

Cafe Chill

A butterfly with orange wings and black markings lands on a Pinkshell Azalea rhododendron, which features green leaves and pink flowers.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Dokkodo Sounds, Trees Can Talk, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Pinkshell Azalea”. Credit: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Aug 2024

6AM Playlist

• Menta – Shibuya Streets
  Release: Natural Sounds
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
  Release: Lessons
  Label: Future Classic

• upusen – Not Good
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Hotel Pools – Highlights
  Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
  Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
  Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Hello Meteor – Service Access
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• slowgramming – Bufffer Overffflow
  Release: are we there yet?
  Label: slowgramming

• Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
  Release: Inure – EP
  Label: Cliffen Music

• edapollo – Outcast
  Release: SVMMER SVN Vol 6
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• O.L.I.E – In June
  Release: Newcastle
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Dasta – Kiss
  Release: Moments
  Label: Blvnt Records

• Freud – Faux Pas
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

• Geotic – Actually Smiling
  Release: Abysma
  Label: Ghostly International

• Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Sundrenched – Down Moon
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• lover girl – Dearly
  Release: Stay Asleep – EP
  Label: SoulfulXNature

• Peter Bark – Dancing Dust
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Anenon – Myriad Multiples
  Release: Gem Drops
  Label: Dropping Gems

• Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
  Release: Citrus Paradisi
  Label: ERH

• Seemio – Untitled ii
  Release: Untitled – Single
  Label: Seemio Music

• Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
  Release: Dancing Mystic EP
  Label: Prashant Naidu

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
  Release: Yarrow
  Label: 645497 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible
  Release: Comfortable Loneliness
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
  Release: Feathers
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Bad Snacks – Autumn
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
  Release: Crescent Lake – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
  Release: Bask
  Label: Gravitas Recordings

• Emancipator – Pancakes
  Release: Baralku
  Label: Loci Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

8AM Playlist

• Dokkodo Sounds – We Should Probably Say Goodbye
  Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Qaett – Army of One
  Release: Army of One – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Trees Can Talk – New Ways (dub trance version)
  Release: New Ways – Single
  Label: Trees Can Talk

• Stumbleine – Wasted Summer
  Release: Ghosting
  Label: Stumbleine

• Invisible Pyramids – too close to me
  Release: too close to me – Single
  Label: Invisible Pyramids

• altered sigh – Void’s Lullaby
  Release: Void’s Lullaby – Single
  Label: Lost Sounds

• Peter Bark – Empty Rooms
  Release: Empty Rooms – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Koresma – Waves
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Janelle Costa – Vibrations
  Release: Vibrations – Single
  Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Mvnners – her in mind
  Release: her in mind – Single
  Label: SXN

• Uinta – Maples
  Release: Fruits
  Label: mind.slave

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Hefty

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
  Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• Komodo – Concept 11
  Release: Still Life
  Label: Points Records

• Anenon – Myriad Multiples
  Release: Gem Drops
  Label: Alpha Pup

• D.K. – High on the Sea
  Release: Island of Dreams
  Label: Antinote

9AM Playlist

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
  Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
  Label: Loci Records

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
  Release: Tell Me – Single
  Label: Midnight Fashion Chill

• Firephly – Blissful Material
  Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
  Label: Firephly

• Puar – Hit The Sack
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
  Release: Wild Light – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
  Release: R U Ok? – EP
  Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
  Release: Illusion of Time – Single
  Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS]

• Tycho – Brother
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Ta-ku – Healing (Hope You’re Well)
  Release: Songs To Break Up To
  Label: HW&W Recordings

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
  Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Lavier – The Ballad of Bo
  Release: Dead Weight – EP
  Label: more creativity records

• Firephly – Quiet Collapse
  Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
  Label: Firephly

• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
  Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
  Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

