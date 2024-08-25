Café Chill playlist: Dokkodo Sounds, Trees Can Talk, Boards of Canada and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Dokkodo Sounds, Trees Can Talk, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Pinkshell Azalea”. Credit: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 25 Aug 2024
6AM Playlist
• Menta – Shibuya Streets
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: Alpha Pup
• Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Release: Lessons
Label: Future Classic
• upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Hotel Pools – Highlights
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Hello Meteor – Service Access
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• slowgramming – Bufffer Overffflow
Release: are we there yet?
Label: slowgramming
• Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
Release: Inure – EP
Label: Cliffen Music
• edapollo – Outcast
Release: SVMMER SVN Vol 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• O.L.I.E – In June
Release: Newcastle
Label: Midwest Collective
• Dasta – Kiss
Release: Moments
Label: Blvnt Records
• Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• Geotic – Actually Smiling
Release: Abysma
Label: Ghostly International
• Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
7AM Playlist
• lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – EP
Label: SoulfulXNature
• Peter Bark – Dancing Dust
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Anenon – Myriad Multiples
Release: Gem Drops
Label: Dropping Gems
• Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
• Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
• Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
Release: Dancing Mystic EP
Label: Prashant Naidu
• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
• Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Release: Feathers
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Bad Snacks – Autumn
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
• Emancipator – Pancakes
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
8AM Playlist
• Dokkodo Sounds – We Should Probably Say Goodbye
Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Qaett – Army of One
Release: Army of One – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Trees Can Talk – New Ways (dub trance version)
Release: New Ways – Single
Label: Trees Can Talk
• Stumbleine – Wasted Summer
Release: Ghosting
Label: Stumbleine
• Invisible Pyramids – too close to me
Release: too close to me – Single
Label: Invisible Pyramids
• altered sigh – Void’s Lullaby
Release: Void’s Lullaby – Single
Label: Lost Sounds
• Peter Bark – Empty Rooms
Release: Empty Rooms – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Koresma – Waves
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Janelle Costa – Vibrations
Release: Vibrations – Single
Label: Janelle Costa Music
• Mvnners – her in mind
Release: her in mind – Single
Label: SXN
• Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Hefty
• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
• Komodo – Concept 11
Release: Still Life
Label: Points Records
• Anenon – Myriad Multiples
Release: Gem Drops
Label: Alpha Pup
• D.K. – High on the Sea
Release: Island of Dreams
Label: Antinote
9AM Playlist
• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
Label: Loci Records
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion Chill
• Firephly – Blissful Material
Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
Label: Firephly
• Puar – Hit The Sack
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
Release: Wild Light – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
• Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
Release: Illusion of Time – Single
Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS]
• Tycho – Brother
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Ta-ku – Healing (Hope You’re Well)
Release: Songs To Break Up To
Label: HW&W Recordings
• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• Lavier – The Ballad of Bo
Release: Dead Weight – EP
Label: more creativity records
• Firephly – Quiet Collapse
Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP
Label: Firephly
• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
