Café Chill playlist: Dokkodo Sounds, Trees Can Talk, Boards of Canada and more

Cafe Chill includes tracks from Dokkodo Sounds, Trees Can Talk, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.



Photo: “Pinkshell Azalea”. Credit: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Aug 2024

6AM Playlist

• Menta – Shibuya Streets

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: Alpha Pup

• Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Release: Lessons

Label: Future Classic

• upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Hotel Pools – Highlights

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Hello Meteor – Service Access

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• slowgramming – Bufffer Overffflow

Release: are we there yet?

Label: slowgramming

• Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence

Release: Inure – EP

Label: Cliffen Music

• edapollo – Outcast

Release: SVMMER SVN Vol 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• O.L.I.E – In June

Release: Newcastle

Label: Midwest Collective

• Dasta – Kiss

Release: Moments

Label: Blvnt Records

• Freud – Faux Pas

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

• Geotic – Actually Smiling

Release: Abysma

Label: Ghostly International

• Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• lover girl – Dearly

Release: Stay Asleep – EP

Label: SoulfulXNature

• Peter Bark – Dancing Dust

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Anenon – Myriad Multiples

Release: Gem Drops

Label: Dropping Gems

• Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

• Seemio – Untitled ii

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

• Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams

Release: Dancing Mystic EP

Label: Prashant Naidu

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Release: Feathers

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Bad Snacks – Autumn

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

• Emancipator – Pancakes

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

8AM Playlist

• Dokkodo Sounds – We Should Probably Say Goodbye

Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Qaett – Army of One

Release: Army of One – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Trees Can Talk – New Ways (dub trance version)

Release: New Ways – Single

Label: Trees Can Talk

• Stumbleine – Wasted Summer

Release: Ghosting

Label: Stumbleine

• Invisible Pyramids – too close to me

Release: too close to me – Single

Label: Invisible Pyramids

• altered sigh – Void’s Lullaby

Release: Void’s Lullaby – Single

Label: Lost Sounds

• Peter Bark – Empty Rooms

Release: Empty Rooms – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Koresma – Waves

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Janelle Costa – Vibrations

Release: Vibrations – Single

Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Mvnners – her in mind

Release: her in mind – Single

Label: SXN

• Uinta – Maples

Release: Fruits

Label: mind.slave

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Hefty

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

• Komodo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: Points Records

• Anenon – Myriad Multiples

Release: Gem Drops

Label: Alpha Pup

• D.K. – High on the Sea

Release: Island of Dreams

Label: Antinote

9AM Playlist

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla

Release: Cheeba Gold – EP

Label: Loci Records

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion Chill

• Firephly – Blissful Material

Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP

Label: Firephly

• Puar – Hit The Sack

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light

Release: Wild Light – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time

Release: Illusion of Time – Single

Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS]

• Tycho – Brother

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Ta-ku – Healing (Hope You’re Well)

Release: Songs To Break Up To

Label: HW&W Recordings

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• Lavier – The Ballad of Bo

Release: Dead Weight – EP

Label: more creativity records

• Firephly – Quiet Collapse

Release: A Familiar Stranger – EP

Label: Firephly

• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

