Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Site Nonsite, OceanCountyMall and more

Richard J Dalton
August 18, 2024
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Site Nonsite, OceanCountyMall and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Nature Trail”. Credit: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 18 Aug 2024

6AM Playlist

• wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
  Release: brodies attestupa
  Label: Wowflower

• Southpaw – Sincerly, A Girl U Once Knew
  Release: Park63
  Label: 695581 Records DK2

• leafmold – Culdesacs
  Release: Palms
  Label: Sleepdance Records

• Slow Magic – Let U Go
  Release: How to Run Away
  Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North

• Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2
  Release: Beats To Procrastinate To
  Label: Stevia Sphere

• Tobias – Shiver
  Release: Shiver – Single
  Label: Tobias

• Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane
  Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
  Label: Reside in Flames

• Soft Static – Natural High
  Release: Natural High – Single
  Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
  Release: Sunset in the Deep End
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Ta-Ku – Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
  Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
  Label: Fool’s Gold Records

• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
  Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• King Shi – Father’s Love
  Release: Jupiter Blues
  Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• VIQ – Journey
  Release: Last Path
  Label: VIQ

7AM Playlist

• Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
  Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
  Label: 1030018 Records DK

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
  Release: In Search of Lost Time
  Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle
  Release: Mr&Rt
  Label: Monster Rally

• Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) [Pacific Coast Highway Mix]
  Release: Cycles – EP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Richard Alfaro – Our Thing (feat. Tainsus)
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Aso – Special
  Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
  Label: Blvnt Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
  Release: Collections 01
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
  Release: Paracosm
  Label: Pod

• Vanilla – Fuji
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• Freud – Setback
  Release: Setback
  Label: Substruct

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
  Release: Replaced – EP
  Label: Birocratic

• IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
  Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
  Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
  Release: Sun Model
  Label: BeachesBeaches

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
  Release: Celestial Nighthawk
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
  Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
  Label: 3193825 Records DK

8AM Playlist

• Windows 96 & Gavriel – BM1999
  Release: How To See Through Walls
  Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• Teebs – NES
  Release: Did It Again – Single
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State
  Release: Airth
  Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein

• Komodo – Concept 11
  Release: Still Life
  Label: Points Records

• Tycho – Daydream
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog
  Release: Big Material
  Label: If-Only

• Home – Come Back Down
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: HOME

• OceanCountyMall – UppAllNight
  Release: Daydream Generation
  Label: OceanCountyMall

• Forhill & VIQ – Arrival
  Release: Arrival – Single
  Label: Forhill

• Macroblank – Covert Red
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
  Label: Macroblank

• Aliam – aotra
  Release: Via – Single
  Label: ecotone sounds

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
  Release: The Japan Series
  Label: Obvious Things

• altered sigh – Void’s Lullaby
  Release: Void’s Lullaby – Single
  Label: Lost Sounds

• CJ Hoffman – Content
  Release: Feels
  Label: C.J. Hoffman

9AM Playlist

• WMD – The Chills
  Release: Sophrosyne
  Label: WMD

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Beerlover – i love you
  Release: To Make Love
  Label: Horeazon

• The Faded – Uncertainties
  Release: Uncertainties
  Label: The Faded

• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
  Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
  Label: Mac DeMarco, LLC

• Sundrenched – Down Moon
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Puar – Hit The Sack
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Trees Can Talk – New Ways (dub trance version)
  Release: New Ways – Single
  Label: Trees Can Talk

• Soular Order – Liminal
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Yu-Utsu – Slow
  Release: Yu-Utsu
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Steps, Tones – Screens
  Release: rgb(?) – Single
  Label: Steps, Tones

• Peter Bark – Power Lines
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• eevee – Summertime
  Release: Summertime – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time
  Release: Metrics in Time – Single
  Label: Tropic Tone

• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven
  Release: Sparks – EP
  Label: Future Classic

• Rsrch Chmcls – Cinnamoroll
  Release: Sanrio Sound Bath, Vol. 1
  Label: 956233 Records DK

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Dokkodo Sounds – We Should Probably Say Goodbye
  Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

