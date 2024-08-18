Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Site Nonsite, OceanCountyMall and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Site Nonsite, OceanCountyMall and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Nature Trail”. Credit: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 18 Aug 2024
6AM Playlist
• wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
• Southpaw – Sincerly, A Girl U Once Knew
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
• leafmold – Culdesacs
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
• Slow Magic – Let U Go
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
• Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2
Release: Beats To Procrastinate To
Label: Stevia Sphere
• Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
• Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: Reside in Flames
• Soft Static – Natural High
Release: Natural High – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Ta-Ku – Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
Label: Fool’s Gold Records
• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
• gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
7AM Playlist
• Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
• Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) [Pacific Coast Highway Mix]
Release: Cycles – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Richard Alfaro – Our Thing (feat. Tainsus)
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Aso – Special
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
• Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
• Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: Substruct
• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic
• IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
• BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
Release: Sun Model
Label: BeachesBeaches
• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
8AM Playlist
• Windows 96 & Gavriel – BM1999
Release: How To See Through Walls
Label: Gabriel Eduardo
• Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State
Release: Airth
Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein
• Komodo – Concept 11
Release: Still Life
Label: Points Records
• Tycho – Daydream
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog
Release: Big Material
Label: If-Only
• Home – Come Back Down
Release: Odyssey
Label: HOME
• OceanCountyMall – UppAllNight
Release: Daydream Generation
Label: OceanCountyMall
• Forhill & VIQ – Arrival
Release: Arrival – Single
Label: Forhill
• Macroblank – Covert Red
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Aliam – aotra
Release: Via – Single
Label: ecotone sounds
• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: The Japan Series
Label: Obvious Things
• altered sigh – Void’s Lullaby
Release: Void’s Lullaby – Single
Label: Lost Sounds
• CJ Hoffman – Content
Release: Feels
Label: C.J. Hoffman
9AM Playlist
• WMD – The Chills
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Beerlover – i love you
Release: To Make Love
Label: Horeazon
• The Faded – Uncertainties
Release: Uncertainties
Label: The Faded
• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
Label: Mac DeMarco, LLC
• Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Puar – Hit The Sack
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Trees Can Talk – New Ways (dub trance version)
Release: New Ways – Single
Label: Trees Can Talk
• Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Yu-Utsu – Slow
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
• Steps, Tones – Screens
Release: rgb(?) – Single
Label: Steps, Tones
• Peter Bark – Power Lines
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• eevee – Summertime
Release: Summertime – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time
Release: Metrics in Time – Single
Label: Tropic Tone
• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
• Rsrch Chmcls – Cinnamoroll
Release: Sanrio Sound Bath, Vol. 1
Label: 956233 Records DK
• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Dokkodo Sounds – We Should Probably Say Goodbye
Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
Label: Inner Ocean Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
