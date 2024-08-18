Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Site Nonsite, OceanCountyMall and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Site Nonsite, OceanCountyMall and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Nature Trail”. Credit: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 18 Aug 2024

6AM Playlist

• wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

• Southpaw – Sincerly, A Girl U Once Knew

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

• leafmold – Culdesacs

Release: Palms

Label: Sleepdance Records

• Slow Magic – Let U Go

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North

• Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2

Release: Beats To Procrastinate To

Label: Stevia Sphere

• Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

• Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: Reside in Flames

• Soft Static – Natural High

Release: Natural High – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Ta-Ku – Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)

Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)

Label: Fool’s Gold Records

• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• King Shi – Father’s Love

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• VIQ – Journey

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

7AM Playlist

• Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby

Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

• Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) [Pacific Coast Highway Mix]

Release: Cycles – EP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Richard Alfaro – Our Thing (feat. Tainsus)

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Aso – Special

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

• Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

• Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• Freud – Setback

Release: Setback

Label: Substruct

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic

• IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• BeachesBeaches – Got Feel

Release: Sun Model

Label: BeachesBeaches

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes

Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

8AM Playlist

• Windows 96 & Gavriel – BM1999

Release: How To See Through Walls

Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State

Release: Airth

Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein

• Komodo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: Points Records

• Tycho – Daydream

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog

Release: Big Material

Label: If-Only

• Home – Come Back Down

Release: Odyssey

Label: HOME

• OceanCountyMall – UppAllNight

Release: Daydream Generation

Label: OceanCountyMall

• Forhill & VIQ – Arrival

Release: Arrival – Single

Label: Forhill

• Macroblank – Covert Red

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Aliam – aotra

Release: Via – Single

Label: ecotone sounds

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: The Japan Series

Label: Obvious Things

• altered sigh – Void’s Lullaby

Release: Void’s Lullaby – Single

Label: Lost Sounds

• CJ Hoffman – Content

Release: Feels

Label: C.J. Hoffman

9AM Playlist

• WMD – The Chills

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Beerlover – i love you

Release: To Make Love

Label: Horeazon

• The Faded – Uncertainties

Release: Uncertainties

Label: The Faded

• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City

Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs

Label: Mac DeMarco, LLC

• Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Puar – Hit The Sack

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Trees Can Talk – New Ways (dub trance version)

Release: New Ways – Single

Label: Trees Can Talk

• Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Yu-Utsu – Slow

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

• Steps, Tones – Screens

Release: rgb(?) – Single

Label: Steps, Tones

• Peter Bark – Power Lines

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• eevee – Summertime

Release: Summertime – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• RUMTUM – Metrics in Time

Release: Metrics in Time – Single

Label: Tropic Tone

• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

• Rsrch Chmcls – Cinnamoroll

Release: Sanrio Sound Bath, Vol. 1

Label: 956233 Records DK

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Dokkodo Sounds – We Should Probably Say Goodbye

Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.