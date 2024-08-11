Café Chill playlist: Robin Sukroso & Korora, Melorman, Es-K and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Robin Sukroso & Korora, Melorman, Es-K and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Summer Flowers at Cape Krusenstern National Monument”. Credit: Cape Krusenstern National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Aug 2024

6AM Playlist

• Washed Out – Entrance

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

• Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Uinta – Maples

Release: Fruits

Label: mind.slave

• Treetalking – S U P E R N O V A

Release: S T A R D U S T – Single

Label: Alpha Pup

• Dillard – Lust

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

• Shigeto – Olivia

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• Xky – Mercury

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

• Native Cruise – Import Memory

Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods

Label: No Bad Days

• upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Brothertiger – Cascade

Release: Fundamentals Vol 1

Label: Brothertiger

• BACKWHEN – Next World

Release: BACKWHEN ~ Balance – EP

Label: Chill Children

• Flamingosis – Elevator Pass (feat. Tokyo Megaplex)

Release: Great Hair

Label: UKNOWY

7AM Playlist

• lover girl – Dearly

Release: Stay Asleep – EP

Label: SoulfulXNature

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Release: Ocean Tides – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

• Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

Release: With U In the Clouds – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Neeta – Beechwood

Release: Beechwood – EP

Label: Neeta Sarl

• firephly – Passage To The Sky

Release: Passage To The Sky – Single

Label: firephly

• Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance

Label: Haunted Lakes

• Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

• früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

• Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)

Label: Ghostly International

8AM Playlist

• Es-K – T_a_W

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Emancipator – Alligator

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Melorman – Salty Air

Release: For the Sun

Label: Antonis Chaniotakis

• Patterns In Plastic – Balloons Don’t Always Fly (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: BDAF Remixes

Label: Patterns In Plastic

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea

Release: Deep Sea – Single

Label: Wuza Records

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Forhill – Odyssey

Release: Figments

Label: Forhill

• Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Four Tet – Teenage Birdsong

Release: Sixteen Oceans

Label: Text Records

• Khotin – Dwellberry

Release: Beautiful You

Label: Ghostly International

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Cialyn – Spread Receipt

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way

Release: EUPHORIA

Label: -AVERSIAC-

9AM Playlist

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Hefty

• Hotwax – Between the Rivers

Release: Communicator

Label: 2060 Records

• TV in Bed – Light on the Water

Release: Tv In Bed

Label: 4804678 Records DK

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Puget Sound

Release: Washington’s Wetlands

Label:

• Arovane – Tides

Release: Tides

Label: City Centre Offices

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

• Stumbleine – Eventide Island

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)

Release: Unfolding

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Olympics

Release: Washington’s Wetlands

Label:

• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: From Left to Right – EP

Label: Lex Records

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Reptiles and Amphibians

Release: Washington’s Wetlands

Label:

• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog

Release: Big Material

Label: If-Only

• Monster Rally – Floating Along a River

Release: Flower Shower – EP

Label: Monster Rally

• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clouds

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

• Griffin Paisley – Overflow

Release: Endless Evergreen

Label: Desert Trax

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Vernal Pools

Release: Washington’s Wetlands

Label:

• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)

Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: ConcernedApe

• Firephly – Ocean View

Release: Where I Live – EP

Label: 591184 Records DK2

• DEPARTURE – Ocean Breeze

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

