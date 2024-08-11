Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Robin Sukroso & Korora, Melorman, Es-K and more

Richard J Dalton
August 11, 2024
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Robin Sukroso & Korora, Melorman, Es-K and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Summer Flowers at Cape Krusenstern National Monument”. Credit: Cape Krusenstern National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Aug 2024

6AM Playlist

• Washed Out – Entrance
  Release: Paracosm
  Label: Pod

• Manatee Commune – Wake
  Release: Wake – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Uinta – Maples
  Release: Fruits
  Label: mind.slave

• Treetalking – S U P E R N O V A
  Release: S T A R D U S T – Single
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Dillard – Lust
  Release: Empress LP
  Label: D93 Audio

• Shigeto – Olivia
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
  Release: Citrus Paradisi
  Label: ERH

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• Xky – Mercury
  Release: Mercury EP
  Label: Xky Music

• Native Cruise – Import Memory
  Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
  Label: No Bad Days

• upusen – Not Good
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Brothertiger – Cascade
  Release: Fundamentals Vol 1
  Label: Brothertiger

• BACKWHEN – Next World
  Release: BACKWHEN ~ Balance – EP
  Label: Chill Children

• Flamingosis – Elevator Pass (feat. Tokyo Megaplex)
  Release: Great Hair
  Label: UKNOWY

7AM Playlist

• lover girl – Dearly
  Release: Stay Asleep – EP
  Label: SoulfulXNature

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
  Release: Ocean Tides – Single
  Label: Chillhop Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
  Release: Collections 01
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
  Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• RUMTUM – Commit Way
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Neeta – Beechwood
  Release: Beechwood – EP
  Label: Neeta Sarl

• firephly – Passage To The Sky
  Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
  Label: firephly

• Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
  Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
  Label: Haunted Lakes

• Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• boerd – Look
  Release: Misplaced
  Label: Anjunadeep

• früit – Prism
  Release: Prism – EP
  Label: SXN

• Deep Shoq – Marathon
  Release: Pause – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
  Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
  Label: Ghostly International

8AM Playlist

• Es-K – T_a_W
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Emancipator – Alligator
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
  Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Melorman – Salty Air
  Release: For the Sun
  Label: Antonis Chaniotakis

• Patterns In Plastic – Balloons Don’t Always Fly (Sun Glitters Remix)
  Release: BDAF Remixes
  Label: Patterns In Plastic

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
  Release: Deep Sea – Single
  Label: Wuza Records

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
  Release: Yarrow
  Label: 645497 Records DK

• Forhill – Odyssey
  Release: Figments
  Label: Forhill

• Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Four Tet – Teenage Birdsong
  Release: Sixteen Oceans
  Label: Text Records

• Khotin – Dwellberry
  Release: Beautiful You
  Label: Ghostly International

• gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Cialyn – Spread Receipt
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
  Release: EUPHORIA
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

9AM Playlist

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Hefty

• Hotwax – Between the Rivers
  Release: Communicator
  Label: 2060 Records

• TV in Bed – Light on the Water
  Release: Tv In Bed
  Label: 4804678 Records DK

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
  Release: Sanctuary – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Puget Sound
  Release: Washington’s Wetlands
  Label:

• Arovane – Tides
  Release: Tides
  Label: City Centre Offices

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
  Release: The Lake of Woods
  Label: Bad Taste Records

• Stumbleine – Eventide Island
  Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
  Label: Stumbleine

• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
  Release: Unfolding
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Olympics
  Release: Washington’s Wetlands
  Label:

• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
  Release: From Left to Right – EP
  Label: Lex Records

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Reptiles and Amphibians
  Release: Washington’s Wetlands
  Label:

• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog
  Release: Big Material
  Label: If-Only

• Monster Rally – Floating Along a River
  Release: Flower Shower – EP
  Label: Monster Rally

• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clouds
  Release: Yawn – EP
  Label: Jesse Whomst

• Griffin Paisley – Overflow
  Release: Endless Evergreen
  Label: Desert Trax

• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Vernal Pools
  Release: Washington’s Wetlands
  Label:

• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
  Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: ConcernedApe

• Firephly – Ocean View
  Release: Where I Live – EP
  Label: 591184 Records DK2

• DEPARTURE – Ocean Breeze
  Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
  Label: DEPARTURE

Richard J Dalton

