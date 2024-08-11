Café Chill playlist: Robin Sukroso & Korora, Melorman, Es-K and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Robin Sukroso & Korora, Melorman, Es-K and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Summer Flowers at Cape Krusenstern National Monument”. Credit: Cape Krusenstern National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 11 Aug 2024
6AM Playlist
• Washed Out – Entrance
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
• Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
• Treetalking – S U P E R N O V A
Release: S T A R D U S T – Single
Label: Alpha Pup
• Dillard – Lust
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
• Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• Xky – Mercury
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
• Native Cruise – Import Memory
Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
Label: No Bad Days
• upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Brothertiger – Cascade
Release: Fundamentals Vol 1
Label: Brothertiger
• BACKWHEN – Next World
Release: BACKWHEN ~ Balance – EP
Label: Chill Children
• Flamingosis – Elevator Pass (feat. Tokyo Megaplex)
Release: Great Hair
Label: UKNOWY
7AM Playlist
• lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – EP
Label: SoulfulXNature
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
• Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Neeta – Beechwood
Release: Beechwood – EP
Label: Neeta Sarl
• firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
• Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
• Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
• früit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
• Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
8AM Playlist
• Es-K – T_a_W
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Emancipator – Alligator
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Melorman – Salty Air
Release: For the Sun
Label: Antonis Chaniotakis
• Patterns In Plastic – Balloons Don’t Always Fly (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: BDAF Remixes
Label: Patterns In Plastic
• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
Release: Deep Sea – Single
Label: Wuza Records
• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
• Forhill – Odyssey
Release: Figments
Label: Forhill
• Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Four Tet – Teenage Birdsong
Release: Sixteen Oceans
Label: Text Records
• Khotin – Dwellberry
Release: Beautiful You
Label: Ghostly International
• gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Cialyn – Spread Receipt
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
Release: EUPHORIA
Label: -AVERSIAC-
9AM Playlist
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Hefty
• Hotwax – Between the Rivers
Release: Communicator
Label: 2060 Records
• TV in Bed – Light on the Water
Release: Tv In Bed
Label: 4804678 Records DK
• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Puget Sound
Release: Washington’s Wetlands
Label:
• Arovane – Tides
Release: Tides
Label: City Centre Offices
• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
• Stumbleine – Eventide Island
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
• Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
Release: Unfolding
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Olympics
Release: Washington’s Wetlands
Label:
• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: From Left to Right – EP
Label: Lex Records
• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Reptiles and Amphibians
Release: Washington’s Wetlands
Label:
• River Yarra – Cafe del Frog
Release: Big Material
Label: If-Only
• Monster Rally – Floating Along a River
Release: Flower Shower – EP
Label: Monster Rally
• Jesse Whomst – Rain Clouds
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
• Griffin Paisley – Overflow
Release: Endless Evergreen
Label: Desert Trax
• Washington State Dept. of Ecology – Wetlands: Vernal Pools
Release: Washington’s Wetlands
Label:
• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: ConcernedApe
• Firephly – Ocean View
Release: Where I Live – EP
Label: 591184 Records DK2
• DEPARTURE – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
