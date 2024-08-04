Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Alan Ghostly, Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more

August 4, 2024
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Alan Ghostly, Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Mountain Bloom”. Credit: Cafe Chill Labs.

Originally aired 04 Aug. 2024

6AM Playlist

• Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
  Release: The Life of Riley
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• CRAETION – Beachside
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Terekke – Jqm
  Release: Plant Age
  Label: L.I.E.S.

• Jack Wilbs – Water
  Release: Water
  Label: Jack Wilbs

• Teen Daze – Looking West
  Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
  Label: LAGASTA

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Catching Flies – Komorebi
  Release: Silver Linings
  Label: Indigo Soul

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
  Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
  Label: Loci Records

• Letherette – Sun Up
  Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
  Label: Wulf

• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)
  Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single
  Label: Monster Rally

• Swimming TV – Shaman
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
  Release: Citrus Paradisi
  Label: ERH

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
  Release: Espacio Negativo
  Label: 803651 Records DK

7AM Playlist

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
  Release: Astray (Inspired by ??he Outlaw Ocean??a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
  Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
  Release: Pretty World
  Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Kyte Mika – Portland Journal
  Release: Portland Journal – Single
  Label: Fever Kingdom

• Plaid – Do Matter
  Release: Do Matter – Single
  Label: Warp Records

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
  Release: Yarrow
  Label: 645497 Records DK

• Awlnight – Rare Footage
  Release: Rare Footage – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• Forhill – Expanse
  Release: Figments
  Label: Forhill

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Yu-Utsu – Sun
  Release: Sun – Single
  Label: 憂鬱

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
  Release: Polymoon – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Feverkin – Coyote
  Release: Coyote – Single
  Label: Feverkin & Yonderling

• TOR – Lightraker
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• System – Manarola
  Release: Common Water – EP
  Label: 949877 Records DK2

• Photay – Off-Piste
  Release: Onism
  Label: Astro Nautico

• Sundrenched – Down Moon
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

8AM Playlist

• Alan Ghostly – Last Dance
  Release: Retrofuturism Vol. 1
  Label: Alan Ghostly

• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
  Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
  Label: Poldoore Music

• Treetalking – Stargazing
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State
  Release: Airth
  Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
  Release: Full Circle
  Label: Ghostly International

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• King Shi – Father’s Love
  Release: Jupiter Blues
  Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• uinta – Taw
  Release: Sweetest
  Label: mind.slave

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Submerse – Bake Sale
  Release: See You Soon
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Yppah – R. Mullen
  Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
  Release: Former Kingdoms
  Label: Achillea Music

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
  Release: Deep Sea – Single
  Label: Wuza Records

• Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain
  Release: The End of All Known Land
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

• Trees Can Talk – Glints of Sunlight
  Release: Glints of Sunlight – Single
  Label: Trees Can Talk

• Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
  Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
  Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Undicii – Primary Needs
  Release: Primary Needs – Single
  Label: Your Master’s Voice Records

• Rival Consoles – Untravel
  Release: Persona
  Label: Erased Tapes

• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
  Release: Welcome To New Cascade
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Pastel Beach – Point Cambria
  Release: New Twilight Music Vol. 1 Contributions – Single
  Label: 2821675 Records DK

• D.K. – High on the Sea
  Release: Island of Dreams
  Label: Antinote

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
  Release: Feathers
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Ocean County Mall – DadreamGeneration
  Release: Daydream Generation
  Label: Ocean County Mall

• Nancy – Callmeout
  Release: Brooklyn Gardens
  Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records

• Pastel Beach – Awaken (Windows 96 Remix)
  Release: Consumer Computing – EP
  Label: 2821675 Records DK

• Fujii – Waves
  Release: Euphoria
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today
  Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
  Release: Falling
  Label: Grape Records

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
  Release: Departure – EP
  Label: Seeking Blue

