Café Chill playlist: Alan Ghostly, Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more

Originally aired 04 Aug. 2024

6AM Playlist

• Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

• CRAETION – Beachside

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Terekke – Jqm

Release: Plant Age

Label: L.I.E.S.

• Jack Wilbs – Water

Release: Water

Label: Jack Wilbs

• Teen Daze – Looking West

Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)

Label: LAGASTA

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Catching Flies – Komorebi

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

• Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5

Label: Wulf

• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)

Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single

Label: Monster Rally

• Swimming TV – Shaman

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Espacio Negativo

Label: 803651 Records DK

7AM Playlist

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide

Release: Astray (Inspired by ??he Outlaw Ocean??a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Kyte Mika – Portland Journal

Release: Portland Journal – Single

Label: Fever Kingdom

• Plaid – Do Matter

Release: Do Matter – Single

Label: Warp Records

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Awlnight – Rare Footage

Release: Rare Footage – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• Forhill – Expanse

Release: Figments

Label: Forhill

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless

Release: Polymoon – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Feverkin – Coyote

Release: Coyote – Single

Label: Feverkin & Yonderling

• TOR – Lightraker

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

• Photay – Off-Piste

Release: Onism

Label: Astro Nautico

• Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

8AM Playlist

• Alan Ghostly – Last Dance

Release: Retrofuturism Vol. 1

Label: Alan Ghostly

• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

• Treetalking – Stargazing

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State

Release: Airth

Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• King Shi – Father’s Love

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• uinta – Taw

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Submerse – Bake Sale

Release: See You Soon

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Yppah – R. Mullen

Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)

Label: Ninja Tune

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: Former Kingdoms

Label: Achillea Music

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea

Release: Deep Sea – Single

Label: Wuza Records

• Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

• Trees Can Talk – Glints of Sunlight

Release: Glints of Sunlight – Single

Label: Trees Can Talk

• Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes

Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Undicii – Primary Needs

Release: Primary Needs – Single

Label: Your Master’s Voice Records

• Rival Consoles – Untravel

Release: Persona

Label: Erased Tapes

• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Pastel Beach – Point Cambria

Release: New Twilight Music Vol. 1 Contributions – Single

Label: 2821675 Records DK

• D.K. – High on the Sea

Release: Island of Dreams

Label: Antinote

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Release: Feathers

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Ocean County Mall – DadreamGeneration

Release: Daydream Generation

Label: Ocean County Mall

• Nancy – Callmeout

Release: Brooklyn Gardens

Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records

• Pastel Beach – Awaken (Windows 96 Remix)

Release: Consumer Computing – EP

Label: 2821675 Records DK

• Fujii – Waves

Release: Euphoria

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today

Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP

Label: Warp Records

• Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met

Release: Falling

Label: Grape Records

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

