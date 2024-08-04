Café Chill playlist: Alan Ghostly, Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Alan Ghostly, Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Robin Sukroso & Korora and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Mountain Bloom”. Credit: Cafe Chill Labs.
Originally aired 04 Aug. 2024
6AM Playlist
• Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
• CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Terekke – Jqm
Release: Plant Age
Label: L.I.E.S.
• Jack Wilbs – Water
Release: Water
Label: Jack Wilbs
• Teen Daze – Looking West
Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
Label: LAGASTA
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
• Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
• Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)
Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single
Label: Monster Rally
• Swimming TV – Shaman
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo
Label: 803651 Records DK
7AM Playlist
• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
Release: Astray (Inspired by ??he Outlaw Ocean??a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
• Kyte Mika – Portland Journal
Release: Portland Journal – Single
Label: Fever Kingdom
• Plaid – Do Matter
Release: Do Matter – Single
Label: Warp Records
• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
• Awlnight – Rare Footage
Release: Rare Footage – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• Forhill – Expanse
Release: Figments
Label: Forhill
• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
Release: Polymoon – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Feverkin – Coyote
Release: Coyote – Single
Label: Feverkin & Yonderling
• TOR – Lightraker
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
• Photay – Off-Piste
Release: Onism
Label: Astro Nautico
• Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
8AM Playlist
• Alan Ghostly – Last Dance
Release: Retrofuturism Vol. 1
Label: Alan Ghostly
• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
• Treetalking – Stargazing
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State
Release: Airth
Label: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein
• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• uinta – Taw
Release: Sweetest
Label: mind.slave
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Submerse – Bake Sale
Release: See You Soon
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Yppah – R. Mullen
Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
Label: Ninja Tune
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
Release: Deep Sea – Single
Label: Wuza Records
• Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
9AM Playlist
• Trees Can Talk – Glints of Sunlight
Release: Glints of Sunlight – Single
Label: Trees Can Talk
• Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
• Undicii – Primary Needs
Release: Primary Needs – Single
Label: Your Master’s Voice Records
• Rival Consoles – Untravel
Release: Persona
Label: Erased Tapes
• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Pastel Beach – Point Cambria
Release: New Twilight Music Vol. 1 Contributions – Single
Label: 2821675 Records DK
• D.K. – High on the Sea
Release: Island of Dreams
Label: Antinote
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Release: Feathers
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Ocean County Mall – DadreamGeneration
Release: Daydream Generation
Label: Ocean County Mall
• Nancy – Callmeout
Release: Brooklyn Gardens
Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records
• Pastel Beach – Awaken (Windows 96 Remix)
Release: Consumer Computing – EP
Label: 2821675 Records DK
• Fujii – Waves
Release: Euphoria
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today
Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
Label: Warp Records
• Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
Release: Falling
Label: Grape Records
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
