Café Chill playlist: Jameson Hodge, From P60, Wave Damage and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jameson Hodge, From P60, Wave Damage and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “The Waters”. Credit: Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 28 Jul 2024
6AM Playlist
• Gold Panda – Swimmer
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Release: Finally
Label: MERLIN
• G Mills & Birocratic – Delivery Pizza
Release: Delivery Pizza – Single
Label: Decatur Boiz
• Lifeformed – Cider Time
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
• Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
Release: Sensorimotor
Label: Ghostly International
• Fujii – Colour Storm
Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
• Nightflyer – Monuments
Release: Monuments – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
• Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
• Tycho – Past Is Prologue
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
7AM Playlist
• Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
• Richard Alfaro – Field
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• Neeta – Beechwood
Release: Beechwood – EP
Label: Neeta Sarl
• Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
Label: Cold Busted
• WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
• Yppah – Light Cycle
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Poldoore – Alfama
Release: Wayfare – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
• Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
8AM Playlist
• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix
Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
Label: C-Smitten
• Peter Bark – Slow Down
Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single
Label: Peter Bark
• Trees Can Talk – Beacon
Release: Beacon – Single
Label: Trees Can Talk
• Borealism – Slide
Release: So, What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
• Emancipator – She Gone To the River
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love
Release: Portrait II (2019-2021)
Label: Jameson Hodge
• From P60 – Muzai in the House
Release: Born Ready (feat. MD) – EP
Label: Midnight Fashion Records
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
Release: Sepal – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
Release: Said Ghosts
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
Release: This Is Reasonable
Label: Circus Company
• Wave Damage – Vivid Blue
Release: Vivid Blue – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• ロフト tapes – Harmony 調和
Release: Heal カセット 81
Label: lofttapes
• SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
• Natty Reeves – Canoe
Release: Canoe – Single
Label: DeepMatter Records
• Laflamme – Oceana
Release: Palm
Label: Underground Parking
9AM Playlist
• Dvwnpour – Blueberry GlaceÃÅ
Release: Apricot
Label: Dvwnpour
• Birocratic – Sleepyface
Release: Beets 4
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
• Es-K – Auralenze
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Beta Betamax – New Saturday
Release: Super Sleuth – EP
Label: U Don’t Dance
• RUMTUM – Harp Dance
Release: Harp Dance – Single
Label: Rose Garden
• Idealism – Breathing
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
• Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
Release: Ocean Views – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
Release: Deep Sea – Single
Label: Wuza Records
• ISAN – Ship
Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
Label: MERLIN – Morr Music
• Manatee Commune – Cast
Release: Simultaneity
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
• Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• Space Ghost – Color Waves
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)
Release: Loyal & True
Label: Laral Tapes
• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
Release: Cosmic Shift
Label: Phantom Island
• Forhill – Tangled
Release: Tangled – Single
Label: Forhill
1 comment
Really can’t wait to see what the photo is! That’s the #1 thing I ficus on right when I see the new episodes because they always add more to the atmosphere of the playlist, I think.