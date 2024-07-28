Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Jameson Hodge, From P60, Wave Damage and more

Richard J Dalton
July 28, 2024
Calm lake at dusk. Blue water with a darkening shoreline. Elements of color linger in the clouds of the twilight sky.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jameson Hodge, From P60, Wave Damage and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “The Waters”. Credit: Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• Gold Panda – Swimmer
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• Ian Aisling – Turbulence
  Release: Finally
  Label: MERLIN

• G Mills & Birocratic – Delivery Pizza
  Release: Delivery Pizza – Single
  Label: Decatur Boiz

• Lifeformed – Cider Time
  Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: LOOPDISK

• Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
  Release: Sensorimotor
  Label: Ghostly International

• Fujii – Colour Storm
  Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
  Release: Celestial Nighthawk
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
  Release: Collections 01
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
  Release: Music Has the Right to Children
  Label: Warp Records

• Nightflyer – Monuments
  Release: Monuments – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
  Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
  Release: Analogs of Traces
  Label: Audionautic Records

• Thrupence – Winston
  Release: Voyages
  Label: Jack Vanzet

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – Past Is Prologue
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

7AM Playlist

• Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• High Tides – Zolar
  Release: Zolar – Single
  Label: Rad Cult

• Richard Alfaro – Field
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Neeta – Beechwood
  Release: Beechwood – EP
  Label: Neeta Sarl

• Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
  Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
  Label: Cold Busted

• WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
  Release: Sophrosyne
  Label: WMD

• Yppah – Light Cycle
  Release: Sunset in the Deep End
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Poldoore – Alfama
  Release: Wayfare – EP
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: North – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
  Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
  Label: Loci Records

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

8AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix
  Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
  Label: C-Smitten

• Peter Bark – Slow Down
  Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single
  Label: Peter Bark

• Trees Can Talk – Beacon
  Release: Beacon – Single
  Label: Trees Can Talk

• Borealism – Slide
  Release: So, What’s New With You?
  Label: Borealism

• Emancipator – She Gone To the River
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love
  Release: Portrait II (2019-2021)
  Label: Jameson Hodge

• From P60 – Muzai in the House
  Release: Born Ready (feat. MD) – EP
  Label: Midnight Fashion Records

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
  Release: Sepal – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
  Release: Said Ghosts
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
  Release: This Is Reasonable
  Label: Circus Company

• Wave Damage – Vivid Blue
  Release: Vivid Blue – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• ロフト tapes – Harmony 調和
  Release: Heal カセット 81
  Label: lofttapes

• SwuM – If I Leave
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Natty Reeves – Canoe
  Release: Canoe – Single
  Label: DeepMatter Records

• Laflamme – Oceana
  Release: Palm
  Label: Underground Parking

9AM Playlist

• Dvwnpour – Blueberry GlaceÃÅ
  Release: Apricot
  Label: Dvwnpour

• Birocratic – Sleepyface
  Release: Beets 4
  Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Es-K – Auralenze
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Beta Betamax – New Saturday
  Release: Super Sleuth – EP
  Label: U Don’t Dance

• RUMTUM – Harp Dance
  Release: Harp Dance – Single
  Label: Rose Garden

• Idealism – Breathing
  Release: Amaranthine
  Label: idealism

• Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
  Release: Ocean Views – EP
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea
  Release: Deep Sea – Single
  Label: Wuza Records

• ISAN – Ship
  Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
  Label: MERLIN – Morr Music

• Manatee Commune – Cast
  Release: Simultaneity
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Vanilla – AJFA
  Release: Soft Focus
  Label: VinDig

• Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• Space Ghost – Color Waves
  Release: Endless Light
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)
  Release: Loyal & True
  Label: Laral Tapes

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
  Release: Cosmic Shift
  Label: Phantom Island

• Forhill – Tangled
  Release: Tangled – Single
  Label: Forhill

