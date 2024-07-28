Café Chill playlist: Jameson Hodge, From P60, Wave Damage and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jameson Hodge, From P60, Wave Damage and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “The Waters”. Credit: Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• Gold Panda – Swimmer

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Release: Finally

Label: MERLIN

• G Mills & Birocratic – Delivery Pizza

Release: Delivery Pizza – Single

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Lifeformed – Cider Time

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

• Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)

Release: Sensorimotor

Label: Ghostly International

• Fujii – Colour Storm

Release: EP-Tape1 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

• Nightflyer – Monuments

Release: Monuments – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)

Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

• Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – Past Is Prologue

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

7AM Playlist

• Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

• Richard Alfaro – Field

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Neeta – Beechwood

Release: Beechwood – EP

Label: Neeta Sarl

• Esbe – Darling (Remastered)

Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)

Label: Cold Busted

• WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

• Yppah – Light Cycle

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

• Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

8AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition

Label: C-Smitten

• Peter Bark – Slow Down

Release: Slow Down // Safe Haven – Single

Label: Peter Bark

• Trees Can Talk – Beacon

Release: Beacon – Single

Label: Trees Can Talk

• Borealism – Slide

Release: So, What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

• Emancipator – She Gone To the River

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love

Release: Portrait II (2019-2021)

Label: Jameson Hodge

• From P60 – Muzai in the House

Release: Born Ready (feat. MD) – EP

Label: Midnight Fashion Records

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal

Release: Sepal – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers

Release: Said Ghosts

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party

Release: This Is Reasonable

Label: Circus Company

• Wave Damage – Vivid Blue

Release: Vivid Blue – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• ロフト tapes – Harmony 調和

Release: Heal カセット 81

Label: lofttapes

• SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

• Natty Reeves – Canoe

Release: Canoe – Single

Label: DeepMatter Records

• Laflamme – Oceana

Release: Palm

Label: Underground Parking

9AM Playlist

• Dvwnpour – Blueberry GlaceÃÅ

Release: Apricot

Label: Dvwnpour

• Birocratic – Sleepyface

Release: Beets 4

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Es-K – Auralenze

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Beta Betamax – New Saturday

Release: Super Sleuth – EP

Label: U Don’t Dance

• RUMTUM – Harp Dance

Release: Harp Dance – Single

Label: Rose Garden

• Idealism – Breathing

Release: Amaranthine

Label: idealism

• Sun Glitters – Ocean Views

Release: Ocean Views – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Robin Sukroso & Korora – Deep Sea

Release: Deep Sea – Single

Label: Wuza Records

• ISAN – Ship

Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil

Label: MERLIN – Morr Music

• Manatee Commune – Cast

Release: Simultaneity

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Vanilla – AJFA

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

• Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• Space Ghost – Color Waves

Release: Endless Light

Label: Tartelet Records

• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)

Release: Loyal & True

Label: Laral Tapes

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness

Release: Cosmic Shift

Label: Phantom Island

• Forhill – Tangled

Release: Tangled – Single

Label: Forhill

