Café Chill playlist: Es-K, Jameson Hodge, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls and more

Photo: “Bird Grasshopper”. Cape Hatteras National Seashore/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 21 Jul 2024
6AM Playlist
• slowgramming – can you don’t
Release: are we there yet
Label: slowgramming
• Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
• RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
• Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Dillard – Regeneration
Release: Palm Skyline
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
• Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
• Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Release: Places – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
7AM Playlist
• Limes – Heyo
Release: Fresh Squeezed
Label: 638275 Records DK
• Jinsang – reflection
Release: life
Label: VinDig
• Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
Label: Rush Hour
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
• Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
• Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
• Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Soft Static – 05′
Release: Warrior in a Garden
Label: 3736632 Records DK
• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
Label: Singles Club
• Smika – Quartz
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
8AM Playlist
• Es-K – Auralenze
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Windows 96 – You’re Perfect
Release: How To See Through Walls
Label: Gabriel Eduardo
• Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Cialyn – Heliophore
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2
Release: Beats To Procrastinate To
Label: Stevia Sphere
• Feverkin – Coyote
Release: Coyote – Single
Label: Feverkin & Yonderling
• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love
Release: Portrait II (2019-2021)
Label: Jameson Hodge
• Hello Meteor – Ààtr…ëp…™k(…ô)l- (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Knowmadic – Digital Dreams
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
• Esbe – Thousands of Rhythms (Remastered)
Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
Label: Cold Busted
• Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
• Shark Anthony – Moonflower
Release: Esposa Grasa
Label: Midwest Collective
• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Doin To Me
Release: Next Chapter – Single
Label: all:Lo
• Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Lyrebird – Single
Label: Peaks
• Ruck P – Rise Up
Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1
Label: Hip Dozer
• Teen Daze – Looking West
Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
Label: LAGASTA
9AM Playlist
• From P60 – Muzai In The House
Release: Born Ready – EP
Label: Midnight Fashion Records
• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
Release: A Lake Forms – EP
Label: darqlab_media
• Volcanic Shores – Mediterranean
Release: Shoreline – EP
Label: Independent
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1
Label: 1216998 Records DK2
• Smika – Mauve
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Monster Rally – Honeysuckle
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Blackbird Belle – The Garden
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WŒõVES
• Drips Zacheer – Gardenia
Release: Gardenia – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
Release: I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel)
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
• Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Hotel Pools – Blur
Release: Blur – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• TOR – Riverline
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• Tycho – Hours
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Jinsang – Herewego
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
• Limes – Heyo
Release: Squeezed
Label: Limes
