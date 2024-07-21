Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Es-K, Jameson Hodge, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls and more

Richard J Dalton
July 21, 2024
A bird grasshopper with leather-colored wings, green torso, head, and legs, standing on a piece of white wood.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Es-K, Jameson Hodge, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Bird Grasshopper”. Cape Hatteras National Seashore/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 21 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• slowgramming – can you don’t
  Release: are we there yet
  Label: slowgramming

• Chickenwizard – End Dream
  Release: Stargaze
  Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

• RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
  Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• Ethan Wilson – World Lines
  Release: Relativity – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dillard – Regeneration
  Release: Palm Skyline
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve
  Release: Departure – EP
  Label: Seeking Blue

• Rosentwig – Dawsonia
  Release: Dawsonia – Single
  Label: 904678 Records DK

• Space Ghost – 4 Am
  Release: 4 Am – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
  Release: The Coastal Obscure
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Freud – Faux Pas
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

• Feverkin – Silhouette
  Release: Silhouette – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
  Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
  Release: Places – EP
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

7AM Playlist

• Limes – Heyo
  Release: Fresh Squeezed
  Label: 638275 Records DK

• Jinsang – reflection
  Release: life
  Label: VinDig

• Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
  Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
  Label: Rush Hour

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• High Tides – Zolar
  Release: Zolar – Single
  Label: Rad Cult

• Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
  Release: Exp.1
  Label: Bad Bat Records

• Tycho – From Home
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
  Release: Currents – Single
  Label: YOUTH 83

• Teebs – Mirror Memory
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Soft Static – 05′
  Release: Warrior in a Garden
  Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
  Release: Sanctuary – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
  Release: Departure – EP
  Label: Seeking Blue

• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
  Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
  Label: Singles Club

• Smika – Quartz
  Release: Opal
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

8AM Playlist

• Es-K – Auralenze
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Windows 96 – You’re Perfect
  Release: How To See Through Walls
  Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• Swimming TV – With You
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Cialyn – Heliophore
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2
  Release: Beats To Procrastinate To
  Label: Stevia Sphere

• Feverkin – Coyote
  Release: Coyote – Single
  Label: Feverkin & Yonderling

• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love
  Release: Portrait II (2019-2021)
  Label: Jameson Hodge

• Hello Meteor – Ààtr…ëp…™k(…ô)l- (BONUS STAGE)
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Knowmadic – Digital Dreams
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Esbe – Thousands of Rhythms (Remastered)
  Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
  Label: Cold Busted

• Eyukaliptus – Summit
  Release: The Moon_tape
  Label: 857594 Records DK

• Shark Anthony – Moonflower
  Release: Esposa Grasa
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Doin To Me
  Release: Next Chapter – Single
  Label: all:Lo

• Tom Day – Lyrebird
  Release: Lyrebird – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Ruck P – Rise Up
  Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1
  Label: Hip Dozer

• Teen Daze – Looking West
  Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
  Label: LAGASTA

9AM Playlist

• From P60 – Muzai In The House
  Release: Born Ready – EP
  Label: Midnight Fashion Records

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
  Release: A Lake Forms – EP
  Label: darqlab_media

• Volcanic Shores – Mediterranean
  Release: Shoreline – EP
  Label: Independent

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• FadedAeon – Out to Sea
  Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1
  Label: 1216998 Records DK2

• Smika – Mauve
  Release: Opal
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Monster Rally – Honeysuckle
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• Blackbird Belle – The Garden
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• rosequartz – interlude
  Release: interlude – Single
  Label: SVNSET WŒõVES

• Drips Zacheer – Gardenia
  Release: Gardenia – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
  Release: I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel)
  Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
  Release: Crescent Lake – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Hotel Pools – Blur
  Release: Blur – Single
  Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• TOR – Riverline
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Tycho – Hours
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Jinsang – Herewego
  Release: Life
  Label: VinDig

• Limes – Heyo
  Release: Squeezed
  Label: Limes

Richard J Dalton

