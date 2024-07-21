Café Chill playlist: Es-K, Jameson Hodge, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Es-K, Jameson Hodge, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Bird Grasshopper”. Cape Hatteras National Seashore/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 21 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• slowgramming – can you don’t

Release: are we there yet

Label: slowgramming

• Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

• RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

• Ethan Wilson – World Lines

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dillard – Regeneration

Release: Palm Skyline

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

• Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: 904678 Records DK

• Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Freud – Faux Pas

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

• Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Release: Places – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

7AM Playlist

• Limes – Heyo

Release: Fresh Squeezed

Label: 638275 Records DK

• Jinsang – reflection

Release: life

Label: VinDig

• Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)

Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single

Label: Rush Hour

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

• Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

• Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

• Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Soft Static – 05′

Release: Warrior in a Garden

Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single

Label: Singles Club

• Smika – Quartz

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

8AM Playlist

• Es-K – Auralenze

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Windows 96 – You’re Perfect

Release: How To See Through Walls

Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Cialyn – Heliophore

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2

Release: Beats To Procrastinate To

Label: Stevia Sphere

• Feverkin – Coyote

Release: Coyote – Single

Label: Feverkin & Yonderling

• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love

Release: Portrait II (2019-2021)

Label: Jameson Hodge

• Hello Meteor – Ààtr…ëp…™k(…ô)l- (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Knowmadic – Digital Dreams

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

• Esbe – Thousands of Rhythms (Remastered)

Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)

Label: Cold Busted

• Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

• Shark Anthony – Moonflower

Release: Esposa Grasa

Label: Midwest Collective

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Doin To Me

Release: Next Chapter – Single

Label: all:Lo

• Tom Day – Lyrebird

Release: Lyrebird – Single

Label: Peaks

• Ruck P – Rise Up

Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1

Label: Hip Dozer

• Teen Daze – Looking West

Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)

Label: LAGASTA

9AM Playlist

• From P60 – Muzai In The House

Release: Born Ready – EP

Label: Midnight Fashion Records

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms

Release: A Lake Forms – EP

Label: darqlab_media

• Volcanic Shores – Mediterranean

Release: Shoreline – EP

Label: Independent

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1

Label: 1216998 Records DK2

• Smika – Mauve

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Monster Rally – Honeysuckle

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Blackbird Belle – The Garden

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• rosequartz – interlude

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WŒõVES

• Drips Zacheer – Gardenia

Release: Gardenia – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush

Release: I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel)

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Hotel Pools – Blur

Release: Blur – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• TOR – Riverline

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Tycho – Hours

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Jinsang – Herewego

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

• Limes – Heyo

Release: Squeezed

Label: Limes

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.