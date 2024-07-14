Café Chill playlist: Warriors of the Dystotheque, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Warriors of the Dystotheque, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Glacier”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 07 Jul 2024
6AM Playlist
• Tobias – Laputa
Release: Laputa – Single
Label: Tobias
• Emancipator – Waxin
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
Release: All Turn to One – Single
Label: Koresma
• Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Records
• Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Release: Finally
Label: MERLIN – Independent
• Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Release: Helen
Label: LaFlamme
• Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
Release: My <3
Label: Chrome Sparks
• Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
Release: Land Fly
Label: Urban Waves Records
• FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Release: Aqueous Anemoia
Label: 1216998 Records DK2
• Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Release: Mystical Volume I
Label: Optimystic Records
• fr√it – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: Alpha Pup
• Lusine Icl – Jetstream
Release: Language Barrier
Label: Hymen Records
• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
• Bad Snacks – Drift
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
7AM Playlist
• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• ESPRIT 空想 & George Clanton – You’re in Love
Release: 200% Electronica
Label: 100% Electronica LLC
• Florida Skyline – Interlude
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar EnsembleVol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic
• Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes
Label: 3193825 Records DK
• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
• Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• Departure – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
• Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol 5
Label: Wulf
• Emancipator – Labyrinth
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Tycho – Epigram
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
Label: Cold Busted
8AM Playlist
• Warriors of the Dystotheque – Telepathic Tacos
Release: It’s A Beautiful Thing
Label: Warriors of the Dystotheque
• Koji. – Solstice
Release: Solstice – Single
Label: Cafe Quality
• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Exploration
Release: Next Chapter – Single
Label: all:Lo
• il:lo – Biome
Release: Biome – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Yppah – Eastwood Park (Bonus Track)
Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
Label: Ninja Tune
• altered sigh – Until Tomorrow
Release: Until Tomorrow – Single
Label: Lost Sounds
• AWITW – The Mist
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
• Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
Release: EUPHORIA
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
Release: Train to Nagano – Single
Label: Peaks
• High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
• Hello Meteor – Next Time, Buddy! (DISQUALIFIED)
Release: The Oahu GP 2: Hyper Tropic
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
9AM Playlist
• Es-K – Auralenze
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Brian Sangmeister – Love on a Real Beach (Original Live Demo April 2018)
Release: Valley Breeze – Single
Label: Brian Sangmeister
• Bonus Points – Eventide
Release: Eventide
Label: Bonus Points
• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
• DRWN. – the fease
Release: 25K Compilation
Label: BLVNT RECORDS
• Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• RUMTUM – Harp Dance
Release: Harp Dance – Single
Label: Rose Garden
• Joe Nora – Cat Creek
Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
Label: Chillhop Records
• Kasseo – Finale
Release: Finale – Single
Label: K Records
• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden (Pt. 2)
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Label: Metroo
• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
Release: Elegy – Single
Label: Blackbird Belle
• Padma Purana – Faust
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Padma Purana
• Flamingosis – Riding the L
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
