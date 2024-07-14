Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Warriors of the Dystotheque, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, and more

Richard J Dalton
July 14, 2024
Glacier carving through valley to meet a body of water, surrounded by steep mountains with summer snow caps and evergreen trees along shore.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Warriors of the Dystotheque, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Glacier”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• Tobias – Laputa
  Release: Laputa – Single
  Label: Tobias

• Emancipator – Waxin
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
  Release: All Turn to One – Single
  Label: Koresma

• Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Records

• Ian Aisling – Turbulence
  Release: Finally
  Label: MERLIN – Independent

• Laflamme – Crystal Sky
  Release: Helen
  Label: LaFlamme

• Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
  Release: My <3
  Label: Chrome Sparks

• Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
  Release: Land Fly
  Label: Urban Waves Records

• FadedAeon – Out to Sea
  Release: Aqueous Anemoia
  Label: 1216998 Records DK2

• Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
  Release: Mystical Volume I
  Label: Optimystic Records

• fr√it – Prism
  Release: Prism – EP
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Lusine Icl – Jetstream
  Release: Language Barrier
  Label: Hymen Records

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
  Release: Analogs of Traces
  Label: Audionautic Records

• Bad Snacks – Drift
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

7AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
  Release: Safe Area Earth
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
  Release: Neon Impasse
  Label: City Girl Records

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• ESPRIT 空想 & George Clanton – You’re in Love
  Release: 200% Electronica
  Label: 100% Electronica LLC

• Florida Skyline – Interlude
  Release: Anesthesia
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar EnsembleVol 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
  Release: Replaced – EP
  Label: Birocratic

• Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
  Release: Sundials Telescopes
  Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
  Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
  Label: Rhoda

• Vanilla – Fuji
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• Departure – Ocean Breeze
  Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
  Label: DEPARTURE

• Letherette – Sun Up
  Release: Brown Lounge Vol 5
  Label: Wulf

• Emancipator – Labyrinth
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Tycho – Epigram
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
  Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
  Label: Cold Busted

8AM Playlist

• Warriors of the Dystotheque – Telepathic Tacos
  Release: It’s A Beautiful Thing
  Label: Warriors of the Dystotheque

• Koji. – Solstice
  Release: Solstice – Single
  Label: Cafe Quality

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Exploration
  Release: Next Chapter – Single
  Label: all:Lo

• il:lo – Biome
  Release: Biome – Single
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Yppah – Eastwood Park (Bonus Track)
  Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
  Label: Ninja Tune

• altered sigh – Until Tomorrow
  Release: Until Tomorrow – Single
  Label: Lost Sounds

• AWITW – The Mist
  Release: Inside World
  Label: Golden Forest Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Rosentwig – Dawsonia
  Release: Dawsonia – Single
  Label: 904678 Records DK

• Yu-Utsu – Sun
  Release: Yu-Utsu
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
  Release: EUPHORIA
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Soular Order – Liminal
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
  Release: Train to Nagano – Single
  Label: Peaks

• High Tides – Zolar
  Release: Zolar – Single
  Label: Rad Cult

• Hello Meteor – Next Time, Buddy! (DISQUALIFIED)
  Release: The Oahu GP 2: Hyper Tropic
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

• Es-K – Auralenze
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Brian Sangmeister – Love on a Real Beach (Original Live Demo April 2018)
  Release: Valley Breeze – Single
  Label: Brian Sangmeister

• Bonus Points – Eventide
  Release: Eventide
  Label: Bonus Points

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey
  Release: Canopy – EP
  Label: Canopy

• DRWN. – the fease
  Release: 25K Compilation
  Label: BLVNT RECORDS

• Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• RUMTUM – Harp Dance
  Release: Harp Dance – Single
  Label: Rose Garden

• Joe Nora – Cat Creek
  Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
  Label: Chillhop Records

• Kasseo – Finale
  Release: Finale – Single
  Label: K Records

• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden (Pt. 2)
  Release: Endless Light
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
  Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
  Label: Metroo

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
  Release: Elegy – Single
  Label: Blackbird Belle

• Padma Purana – Faust
  Release: Departure – EP
  Label: Padma Purana

• Flamingosis – Riding the L
  Release: Great Hair
  Label: Flamingosis

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
  Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
  Label: Birocracy

Richard J Dalton

Menu