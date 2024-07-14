Café Chill playlist: Warriors of the Dystotheque, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Warriors of the Dystotheque, Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Glacier”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Jul 2024

6AM Playlist

• Tobias – Laputa

Release: Laputa – Single

Label: Tobias

• Emancipator – Waxin

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One

Release: All Turn to One – Single

Label: Koresma

• Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Records

• Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Release: Finally

Label: MERLIN – Independent

• Laflamme – Crystal Sky

Release: Helen

Label: LaFlamme

• Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul

Release: My <3

Label: Chrome Sparks

• Shatter Hands – Singlespeed

Release: Land Fly

Label: Urban Waves Records

• FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Release: Aqueous Anemoia

Label: 1216998 Records DK2

• Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions

Release: Mystical Volume I

Label: Optimystic Records

• fr√it – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: Alpha Pup

• Lusine Icl – Jetstream

Release: Language Barrier

Label: Hymen Records

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

• Bad Snacks – Drift

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

7AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Release: Safe Area Earth

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Release: Neon Impasse

Label: City Girl Records

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• ESPRIT 空想 & George Clanton – You’re in Love

Release: 200% Electronica

Label: 100% Electronica LLC

• Florida Skyline – Interlude

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar EnsembleVol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic

• Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes

Release: Sundials Telescopes

Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

• Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• Departure – Ocean Breeze

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

• Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol 5

Label: Wulf

• Emancipator – Labyrinth

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Tycho – Epigram

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Esbe – Darling (Remastered)

Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)

Label: Cold Busted

8AM Playlist

• Warriors of the Dystotheque – Telepathic Tacos

Release: It’s A Beautiful Thing

Label: Warriors of the Dystotheque

• Koji. – Solstice

Release: Solstice – Single

Label: Cafe Quality

• Smokestax & Rsrch Chmcls – Exploration

Release: Next Chapter – Single

Label: all:Lo

• il:lo – Biome

Release: Biome – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Yppah – Eastwood Park (Bonus Track)

Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)

Label: Ninja Tune

• altered sigh – Until Tomorrow

Release: Until Tomorrow – Single

Label: Lost Sounds

• AWITW – The Mist

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: 904678 Records DK

• Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way

Release: EUPHORIA

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano

Release: Train to Nagano – Single

Label: Peaks

• High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

• Hello Meteor – Next Time, Buddy! (DISQUALIFIED)

Release: The Oahu GP 2: Hyper Tropic

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

• Es-K – Auralenze

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Brian Sangmeister – Love on a Real Beach (Original Live Demo April 2018)

Release: Valley Breeze – Single

Label: Brian Sangmeister

• Bonus Points – Eventide

Release: Eventide

Label: Bonus Points

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

• DRWN. – the fease

Release: 25K Compilation

Label: BLVNT RECORDS

• Ruck P – Sunrise Hike

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• RUMTUM – Harp Dance

Release: Harp Dance – Single

Label: Rose Garden

• Joe Nora – Cat Creek

Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016

Label: Chillhop Records

• Kasseo – Finale

Release: Finale – Single

Label: K Records

• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden (Pt. 2)

Release: Endless Light

Label: Tartelet Records

• Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Label: Metroo

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)

Release: Elegy – Single

Label: Blackbird Belle

• Padma Purana – Faust

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Padma Purana

• Flamingosis – Riding the L

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

