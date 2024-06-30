Café Chill playlist: Helios and Hollie Kennif, Affelaye and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios and Hollie Kennif, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Summer”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve, public domain [i].
Originally aired 30 Jun 2024
6AM Playlist
• Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
• Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct Secret Selection 51 to 60
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Geotic – Accept
Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
Label: Basement’s Basement
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
• Stumbleine – Ember
Release: Ghosting
Label: Stumbleine
• Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
Release: I Couldn’t Leave You – Single
Label: Maluca
7AM Playlist
• Tajima Hal – Green Ocean
Release: Beats in Cycle
Label: Hermit City Recordings
• Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Release: Golden Shores – Single
Label: Monster Rally
• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• GlobulDub – Hoverin’
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
• Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• The Beat Broker – Extended Away
Release: Extended Away – Single
Label: SENTRALL Records
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Release: Inner Space
Label: Floating Forest
• Birocratic & Brock Berrigan & iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
8AM Playlist
• Just Big Hills – Acacia
Release: Acacia – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Different Sleep – Turbulance
Release: Next Time I See You – Single
Label: Different Sleep
• Deep Shoq – Forward
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Dillard – Regeneration
Release: Palm Skyline
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Volcanic Shores – Glide
Release: Shoreline – EP
Label: Independent
• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
Release: This Evening – EP
Label: 956233 Records DK
• Firephly – Shadows Unveiled
Release: Shadows Unveiled – Single
Label: Firephly
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
Release: Sepal – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Affelaye – Parhelion
Release: The Swim – EP
Label: Bad Taste
• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
Release: Tokyo – EP
Label: Obvious Things
• Dillard – Lust
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
• Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: MERLIN – Loci Records
• Ox The Moron & Chirofafa – Sleptime
Release: Rising Tides 015
Label: SVNSET WAVES
9AM Playlist
• Northern Plastic – Vertical III
Release: Verticals [lines in flow: a series]
Label: Northern Plastic
• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion
Release: Chaos Emeralds
Label: Tompkins Square
• Chikara Aoshima – Shibuya Station to Hikarie
Release: Close Down
Label: Chikara Aoshima
• Visitors – Triple Life
Release: Triple Life – Single
Label: 4361593 Records DK
• VIQ – Forever
Release: Remnants Melancholia
Label: VIQ
• Peter Bark – Golden Hour
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Windows 96 – Layering Shiny Dust
Release: How To See Through Walls
Label: Gabriel Eduardo
• Warriors of the Dystotheque – Telepathic Tacos
Release: It’s A Beautiful Thing
Label: Warriors of the Dystotheque
• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
Label: Old Tacoma Records
• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden, Pt. 2
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
• Giraffage – SLO
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
• Dvwnpour – Blueberry GlaceÃÅ
Release: Apricot
Label: Dvwnpour
• Birocratic – [terminal]
Release: bumps
Label: Birocratic
• Speedcrawl – So New
Release: Reach
Label: Planty Records
• Segue – West Coast Rain
Release: Pacifica
Label: 1468568 Records DK
• Lifeformed – Cider Time
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
• Jinsang – Reflection
Release: life
Label: VinDig
• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
Release: Embers – EP
Label: Friends Of Friends
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
