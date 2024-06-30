Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Helios and Hollie Kennif, Affelaye and more

Richard J Dalton
June 30, 2024
Lush green Alaskan hills roll towards snow-capped mountains in the distance. A lone deer stands in the foreground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios and Hollie Kennif, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Summer”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 Jun 2024

6AM Playlist

• Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
  Release: Triangle
  Label: Slow Magic

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
  Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Le Caire – Selfless
  Release: Stratford Ct Secret Selection 51 to 60
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Treetalking – Move With Purpose
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
  Release: Sparks – EP
  Label: Future Classic

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Geotic – Accept
  Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
  Label: Basement’s Basement

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• Letherette – Sun Up
  Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
  Label: Wulf

• Stumbleine – Ember
  Release: Ghosting
  Label: Stumbleine

• Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
  Release: I Couldn’t Leave You – Single
  Label: Maluca

7AM Playlist

• Tajima Hal – Green Ocean
  Release: Beats in Cycle
  Label: Hermit City Recordings

• Monster Rally – Golden Shores
  Release: Golden Shores – Single
  Label: Monster Rally

• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
  Release: Sanctuary – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• GlobulDub – Hoverin’
  Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
  Label: Chill Masters Records

• Swimming TV – Falling
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
  Release: Comfort
  Label: Giraffage

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• X3SR – summerlush
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
  Release: Rubies – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• The Beat Broker – Extended Away
  Release: Extended Away – Single
  Label: SENTRALL Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
  Release: On the Run
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
  Release: Inner Space
  Label: Floating Forest

• Birocratic & Brock Berrigan & iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

8AM Playlist

• Just Big Hills – Acacia
  Release: Acacia – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Different Sleep – Turbulance
  Release: Next Time I See You – Single
  Label: Different Sleep

• Deep Shoq – Forward
  Release: Pause – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dillard – Regeneration
  Release: Palm Skyline
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Volcanic Shores – Glide
  Release: Shoreline – EP
  Label: Independent

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
  Release: This Evening – EP
  Label: 956233 Records DK

• Firephly – Shadows Unveiled
  Release: Shadows Unveiled – Single
  Label: Firephly

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
  Release: Sepal – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Affelaye – Parhelion
  Release: The Swim – EP
  Label: Bad Taste

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
  Release: Sunshine
  Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
  Release: Tokyo – EP
  Label: Obvious Things

• Dillard – Lust
  Release: Empress LP
  Label: D93 Audio

• Feverkin – Silhouette
  Release: Silhouette – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Frameworks – Kings
  Release: Kings
  Label: MERLIN – Loci Records

• Ox The Moron & Chirofafa – Sleptime
  Release: Rising Tides 015
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

• Northern Plastic – Vertical III
  Release: Verticals [lines in flow: a series]
  Label: Northern Plastic

• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion
  Release: Chaos Emeralds
  Label: Tompkins Square

• Chikara Aoshima – Shibuya Station to Hikarie
  Release: Close Down
  Label: Chikara Aoshima

• Visitors – Triple Life
  Release: Triple Life – Single
  Label: 4361593 Records DK

• VIQ – Forever
  Release: Remnants Melancholia
  Label: VIQ

• Peter Bark – Golden Hour
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Windows 96 – Layering Shiny Dust
  Release: How To See Through Walls
  Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• Warriors of the Dystotheque – Telepathic Tacos
  Release: It’s A Beautiful Thing
  Label: Warriors of the Dystotheque

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
  Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
  Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden, Pt. 2
  Release: Endless Light
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Giraffage – SLO
  Release: Comfort
  Label: Giraffage

• Dvwnpour – Blueberry GlaceÃÅ
  Release: Apricot
  Label: Dvwnpour

• Birocratic – [terminal]
  Release: bumps
  Label: Birocratic

• Speedcrawl – So New
  Release: Reach
  Label: Planty Records

• Segue – West Coast Rain
  Release: Pacifica
  Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Lifeformed – Cider Time
  Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: LOOPDISK

• Jinsang – Reflection
  Release: life
  Label: VinDig

• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
  Release: Embers – EP
  Label: Friends Of Friends

