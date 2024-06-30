Café Chill playlist: Helios and Hollie Kennif, Affelaye and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios and Hollie Kennif, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Summer”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 Jun 2024

6AM Playlist

• Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Release: Triangle

Label: Slow Magic

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)

Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct Secret Selection 51 to 60

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Geotic – Accept

Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair

Label: Basement’s Basement

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5

Label: Wulf

• Stumbleine – Ember

Release: Ghosting

Label: Stumbleine

• Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You

Release: I Couldn’t Leave You – Single

Label: Maluca

7AM Playlist

• Tajima Hal – Green Ocean

Release: Beats in Cycle

Label: Hermit City Recordings

• Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Release: Golden Shores – Single

Label: Monster Rally

• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• GlobulDub – Hoverin’

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Label: Chill Masters Records

• Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Giraffage – Waste Yr Time

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• X3SR – summerlush

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• The Beat Broker – Extended Away

Release: Extended Away – Single

Label: SENTRALL Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Release: Inner Space

Label: Floating Forest

• Birocratic & Brock Berrigan & iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

8AM Playlist

• Just Big Hills – Acacia

Release: Acacia – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Different Sleep – Turbulance

Release: Next Time I See You – Single

Label: Different Sleep

• Deep Shoq – Forward

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Dillard – Regeneration

Release: Palm Skyline

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Volcanic Shores – Glide

Release: Shoreline – EP

Label: Independent

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening

Release: This Evening – EP

Label: 956233 Records DK

• Firephly – Shadows Unveiled

Release: Shadows Unveiled – Single

Label: Firephly

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal

Release: Sepal – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Affelaye – Parhelion

Release: The Swim – EP

Label: Bad Taste

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo

Release: Tokyo – EP

Label: Obvious Things

• Dillard – Lust

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

• Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Frameworks – Kings

Release: Kings

Label: MERLIN – Loci Records

• Ox The Moron & Chirofafa – Sleptime

Release: Rising Tides 015

Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

• Northern Plastic – Vertical III

Release: Verticals [lines in flow: a series]

Label: Northern Plastic

• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion

Release: Chaos Emeralds

Label: Tompkins Square

• Chikara Aoshima – Shibuya Station to Hikarie

Release: Close Down

Label: Chikara Aoshima

• Visitors – Triple Life

Release: Triple Life – Single

Label: 4361593 Records DK

• VIQ – Forever

Release: Remnants Melancholia

Label: VIQ

• Peter Bark – Golden Hour

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Windows 96 – Layering Shiny Dust

Release: How To See Through Walls

Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• Warriors of the Dystotheque – Telepathic Tacos

Release: It’s A Beautiful Thing

Label: Warriors of the Dystotheque

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe

Release: Turbo Coupe – Single

Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden, Pt. 2

Release: Endless Light

Label: Tartelet Records

• Giraffage – SLO

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

• Dvwnpour – Blueberry GlaceÃÅ

Release: Apricot

Label: Dvwnpour

• Birocratic – [terminal]

Release: bumps

Label: Birocratic

• Speedcrawl – So New

Release: Reach

Label: Planty Records

• Segue – West Coast Rain

Release: Pacifica

Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Lifeformed – Cider Time

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

• Jinsang – Reflection

Release: life

Label: VinDig

• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles

Release: Embers – EP

Label: Friends Of Friends

