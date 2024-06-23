Café Chill playlist: Rejoicer, Affelaye and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rejoicer, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Water Drops Into A Cave Pool”. Credit: Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 23 Jun 2024
6AM Playlist
• do_tell – dream in color
Release: radicle [tape]
Label: do_tell
• Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
Release: Lupa
Label: ERH
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
• Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
• Komodo – Concept 11
Release: Still Life
Label: Points Records
• King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz and Millennium Jazz Music
• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Flora
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
7AM Playlist
• Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
• Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz
• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet recordsLLC
• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Cialyn – Our Days Gone
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon
Release: ?ternit√Š
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
• Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
• Flamingosis – Daymaker
Release: Daymaker – Single
Label: Flamingosis
8AM Playlist
• Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Edamame – Periderm
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
Release: This Is Reasonable
Label: Circus Company
• Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze
• D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
• Session Victim – Am Continental
Release: Basic Instinct – EP
Label: Rhythm Section International
• Marcel Everett – Caged In
Release: (II)
Label: Marcel Everett
• Visitors – Triple Life
Release: Triple Life – Single
Label: 4361593 Records DK
• Affelaye – Parhelion
Release: The Swim – EP
Label: Bad Taste
• t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons
Release: What Tomorrow Brings
Label: Pelagic Records
• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas
• Tycho – PBS
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
Release: Wild Light – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
9AM Playlist
• Firephly – Shadows Unveiled
Release: Shadows Unveiled – Single
Label: Firephly
• Speedcrawl – So New
Release: Reach
Label: Planty Records
• Fujii – Dusk
Release: EUPHORIA
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• Bowcraft – Video Video
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• flow.ctrl – The Cords Between
Release: The Cords Between – Single
Label: flow.ctrl
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
Label: Old Tacoma Records
• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Windows 96 – Layering Shiny Dust
Release: How To See Through Walls
Label: Gabriel Eduardo
• lover girl – holding hands
Release: stay asleep – Single
Label: SXN
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
Release: Sepal – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
