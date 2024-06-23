Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Rejoicer, Affelaye and more

Richard J Dalton
June 23, 2024
6 min read
A clear pool of water inside a cave. A single drop disrupts the still surface, creating ripples. The bottom of the pool is covered in sediment and surrounded by brownish cave walls.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rejoicer, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Water Drops Into A Cave Pool”. Credit: Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 Jun 2024

6AM Playlist

• do_tell – dream in color
  Release: radicle [tape]
  Label: do_tell

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green
  Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
  Label: City Slang

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun
  Release: Sunset in the Deep End
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
  Release: Lupa
  Label: ERH

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
  Release: Ultrasound
  Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
  Release: …I Care Because You Do
  Label: Warp Records

• Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
  Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
  Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
  Label: Loci Records

• Komodo – Concept 11
  Release: Still Life
  Label: Points Records

• King Shi – Father’s Love
  Release: Jupiter Blues
  Label: Tekhedz and Millennium Jazz Music

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
  Release: Modern Compromise – Single
  Label: Flora

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

7AM Playlist

• Slow Magic – Moon
  Release: Triangle
  Label: Slow Magic

• Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
  Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
  Release: Neat Tape 1
  Label: backbeet recordsLLC

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
  Release: Menagerie – Single
  Label: Gold Robot Records

• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Cialyn – Our Days Gone
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
  Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon
  Release: ?ternit√Š
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
  Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP

  Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Frameworks – Rotations
  Release: Imagine Gold
  Label: Loci Records

• Flamingosis – Daymaker
  Release: Daymaker – Single
  Label: Flamingosis

8AM Playlist

• Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
  Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Edamame – Periderm
  Release: Periderm
  Label: Abandon Building Records

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
  Release: This Is Reasonable
  Label: Circus Company

• Pacific Coliseum – Home
  Release: Blue Universe
  Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze

• D.K. – Juicy
  Release: Drop
  Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Session Victim – Am Continental
  Release: Basic Instinct – EP
  Label: Rhythm Section International

• Marcel Everett – Caged In
  Release: (II)
  Label: Marcel Everett

• Visitors – Triple Life
  Release: Triple Life – Single
  Label: 4361593 Records DK

• Affelaye – Parhelion
  Release: The Swim – EP
  Label: Bad Taste

• t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons
  Release: What Tomorrow Brings
  Label: Pelagic Records

• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
  Release: Details Am Rande
  Label: Seven Villas

• Tycho – PBS
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
  Release: Wild Light – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

9AM Playlist

• Firephly – Shadows Unveiled
  Release: Shadows Unveiled – Single
  Label: Firephly

• Speedcrawl – So New
  Release: Reach
  Label: Planty Records

• Fujii – Dusk
  Release: EUPHORIA
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Bowcraft – Video Video
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• flow.ctrl – The Cords Between
  Release: The Cords Between – Single
  Label: flow.ctrl

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
  Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
  Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Windows 96 – Layering Shiny Dust
  Release: How To See Through Walls
  Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• lover girl – holding hands
  Release: stay asleep – Single
  Label: SXN

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• Past Palms – Flowerbed
  Release: Empyrean – EP
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Uinta – Maples
  Release: Fruits
  Label: mind.slave

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
  Release: Sepal – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Vanilla – AJFA
  Release: Soft Focus
  Label: VinDig

• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
  Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
  Label: Stumbleine

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

