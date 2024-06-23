Café Chill playlist: Rejoicer, Affelaye and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rejoicer, Affelaye and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Originally aired 23 Jun 2024

6AM Playlist

• do_tell – dream in color

Release: radicle [tape]

Label: do_tell

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

• Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler

Release: Lupa

Label: ERH

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

• Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

• Komodo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: Points Records

• King Shi – Father’s Love

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz and Millennium Jazz Music

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: Flora

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

7AM Playlist

• Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle

Label: Slow Magic

• Birocratic – Boys’ Bop

Release: Boys’ Bop – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet recordsLLC

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

• Hello Meteor – Rain Collection

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Cialyn – Our Days Gone

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon

Release: ?ternit√Š

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived

Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP



Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

• Flamingosis – Daymaker

Release: Daymaker – Single

Label: Flamingosis

8AM Playlist

• Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes

Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Edamame – Periderm

Release: Periderm

Label: Abandon Building Records

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party

Release: This Is Reasonable

Label: Circus Company

• Pacific Coliseum – Home

Release: Blue Universe

Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze

• D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Session Victim – Am Continental

Release: Basic Instinct – EP

Label: Rhythm Section International

• Marcel Everett – Caged In

Release: (II)

Label: Marcel Everett

• Visitors – Triple Life

Release: Triple Life – Single

Label: 4361593 Records DK

• Affelaye – Parhelion

Release: The Swim – EP

Label: Bad Taste

• t.quoise – D I S S O l v E

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons

Release: What Tomorrow Brings

Label: Pelagic Records

• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande

Label: Seven Villas

• Tycho – PBS

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light

Release: Wild Light – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

9AM Playlist

• Firephly – Shadows Unveiled

Release: Shadows Unveiled – Single

Label: Firephly

• Speedcrawl – So New

Release: Reach

Label: Planty Records

• Fujii – Dusk

Release: EUPHORIA

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Bowcraft – Video Video

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• flow.ctrl – The Cords Between

Release: The Cords Between – Single

Label: flow.ctrl

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe

Release: Turbo Coupe – Single

Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Windows 96 – Layering Shiny Dust

Release: How To See Through Walls

Label: Gabriel Eduardo

• lover girl – holding hands

Release: stay asleep – Single

Label: SXN

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Uinta – Maples

Release: Fruits

Label: mind.slave

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal

Release: Sepal – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Vanilla – AJFA

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

