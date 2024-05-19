Café Chill playlist: XXYYXX, Xandra and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from XXYYXX, Xandra and more. Hosted by Seth.
While our on-demand player is currently unavailable,
you can still catch a portion of this week’s show by visiting cafechill.org. We’ll have it posted ASAP.
Photo: “Underwater Scenic”. Credit: Biscayne National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 19 May 2024
6AM Playlist
• Angeldustmite – Chilaquiles
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
• Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
• Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
Release: Folds – Single
Label: Feverkin & Koresma
• Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
• Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
• Telequanta – Programmable Matter
Release: Programmable Matter – Single
Label: Telequanta
• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Release: Himeji – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
• Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U
Release: i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u
Label: Steven Deblat
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
Release: Floating – EP
Label: DDM Recordings
• Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: Yu-Utsu
7AM Playlist
• CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Release: Lunar – Single
Label: Wild Nature
• Rhombus Index – Leptosol
Release: Planar – EP
Label: See Blue Audio
• Emancipator – Pancakes
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
• Macroblank – Vice Grip
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
• Ruck P – Belvedere
Release: Belvedere – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
8AM Playlist
• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Herichor
Label: Twilight Possums
• Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
• Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
• The Faded – Uncertainties
Release: Uncertainties
Label: The Faded
• J. Roosevelt – Parachute
Release: Meditations on Silence – EP
Label: J. Roosevelt
• Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Release: Mystical Volume I
Label: Optimystic Records
• Xandra – Petrichor
Release: Petrichor
Label: Xandra
• Jetson – Just A Dream Character
Release: Just a Dream Character – Single
Label: ONTHEWAY
• Eikona – Artemis
Release: Artemis – Single
Label: Insight Music
• XXYYXX – Never Leave
Release: Xxyyxx
Label: 3235629 Records DK2
• Geotic – Actually Smiling
Release: Abysma
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
• Edamame – Periderm
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
• Mornings – Dear
Release: Mornings
Label: Mornings
• X3SR – How You Feel
Release: Melancholia – EP
Label: X3SR
• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
9AM Playlist
• 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
• Wave damage – Burn Together
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Jinsang – Cold Seas
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
• Koresma – Canyon Walls (il:lo Remix)
Release: West Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
• Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Release: This Is Me Letting Go
Label: 755466 Records DK
• Yppah – Some Have Said
Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
Label: Ninja Tune
• Seneca B – Sunshine
Release: Sunshine – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Gyvus – T√∆zen
Release: T√∆zen – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Lushloss – Old Oak
Release: Asking/Bearing
Label: Hush Hush
• Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Jinx – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Home – On the Way Out
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
• Jinsang – trust the process
Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
Label: 1302675 Records DK
• Dreams West – Disengage
Release: Midnight Cassette: A Hearing Gold Compilation
Label: Hearing Gold
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment