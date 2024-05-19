Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: XXYYXX, Xandra and more

Richard J Dalton
May 19, 2024
5 min read
A brightly lit underwater scene. Sunlight filters through blue water, revealing colorful coral in shades of green and yellow. Striped fish flit among the coral.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from XXYYXX, Xandra and more. Hosted by Seth.

While our on-demand player is currently unavailable,
you can still catch a portion of this week’s show by visiting cafechill.org. We’ll have it posted ASAP.

Photo: “Underwater Scenic”. Credit: Biscayne National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 19 May 2024

6AM Playlist

• Angeldustmite – Chilaquiles
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

• Teebs – Mirror Memory
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
  Release: Full Circle
  Label: Ghostly International

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
  Release: The Sun & the Moon
  Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
  Release: Folds – Single
  Label: Feverkin & Koresma

• Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
  Release: Canopy – EP
  Label: Canopy

• Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
  Release: Puzzles – EP
  Label: Microfunk Music

• Telequanta – Programmable Matter
  Release: Programmable Matter – Single
  Label: Telequanta

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Oscar Oscar – Himeji
  Release: Himeji – Single
  Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U
  Release: i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u
  Label: Steven Deblat

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
  Release: Floating – EP
  Label: DDM Recordings

• Yu-Utsu – Sun
  Release: Sun – Single
  Label: Yu-Utsu

7AM Playlist

• CRAETION – Beachside
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
  Release: Ornithology – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
  Release: The Coastal Obscure
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
  Release: Lunar – Single
  Label: Wild Nature

• Rhombus Index – Leptosol
  Release: Planar – EP
  Label: See Blue Audio

• Emancipator – Pancakes
  Release: Baralku
  Label: Loci Records

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
  Release: Home Planet – Single
  Label: Melanaster Records

• Macroblank – Vice Grip
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
  Label: Macroblank

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
  Release: Anesthesia
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Ruck P – Belvedere
  Release: Belvedere – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
  Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
  Label: Birocracy

8AM Playlist

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
  Release: Rubies – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
  Release: Herichor
  Label: Twilight Possums

• Slow Magic – Manhattan
  Release: How to Run Away
  Label: Downtown Records

• Gold Falls – KMNK
  Release: KMNK – Single
  Label: Gold Falls

• The Faded – Uncertainties
  Release: Uncertainties
  Label: The Faded

• J. Roosevelt – Parachute
  Release: Meditations on Silence – EP
  Label: J. Roosevelt

• Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
  Release: Mystical Volume I
  Label: Optimystic Records

• Xandra – Petrichor
  Release: Petrichor
  Label: Xandra

• Jetson – Just A Dream Character
  Release: Just a Dream Character – Single
  Label: ONTHEWAY

• Eikona – Artemis
  Release: Artemis – Single
  Label: Insight Music

• XXYYXX – Never Leave
  Release: Xxyyxx
  Label: 3235629 Records DK2

• Geotic – Actually Smiling
  Release: Abysma
  Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Edamame – Periderm
  Release: Periderm
  Label: Abandon Building Records

• Mornings – Dear
  Release: Mornings
  Label: Mornings

• X3SR – How You Feel
  Release: Melancholia – EP
  Label: X3SR

• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

• 2814 – Arcadia
  Release: Lost Fragments
  Label: Dream Catalogue

• Wave damage – Burn Together
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Jinsang – Cold Seas
  Release: Life
  Label: VinDig

• Koresma – Canyon Walls (il:lo Remix)
  Release: West Remixes – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
  Release: This Is Me Letting Go
  Label: 755466 Records DK

• Yppah – Some Have Said
  Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Seneca B – Sunshine
  Release: Sunshine – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Gyvus – T√∆zen
  Release: T√∆zen – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Lushloss – Old Oak
  Release: Asking/Bearing
  Label: Hush Hush

• Takeleave – Calibu
  Release: Inner Sea
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Jinx – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
  Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Home – On the Way Out
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: Home

• Jinsang – trust the process
  Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
  Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Dreams West – Disengage
  Release: Midnight Cassette: A Hearing Gold Compilation
  Label: Hearing Gold

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

