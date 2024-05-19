Café Chill playlist: XXYYXX, Xandra and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from XXYYXX, Xandra and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Underwater Scenic”. Credit: Biscayne National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 19 May 2024

6AM Playlist

• Angeldustmite – Chilaquiles

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

• Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Feverkin & Koresma – Folds

Release: Folds – Single

Label: Feverkin & Koresma

• Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

• Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

• Telequanta – Programmable Matter

Release: Programmable Matter – Single

Label: Telequanta

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Release: Himeji – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U

Release: i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u

Label: Steven Deblat

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze

Release: Floating – EP

Label: DDM Recordings

• Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single

Label: Yu-Utsu

7AM Playlist

• CRAETION – Beachside

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Hello Meteor – Aqualotic

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar

Release: Lunar – Single

Label: Wild Nature

• Rhombus Index – Leptosol

Release: Planar – EP

Label: See Blue Audio

• Emancipator – Pancakes

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

• Macroblank – Vice Grip

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• Ruck P – Belvedere

Release: Belvedere – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

8AM Playlist

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Herichor

Label: Twilight Possums

• Slow Magic – Manhattan

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records

• Gold Falls – KMNK

Release: KMNK – Single

Label: Gold Falls

• The Faded – Uncertainties

Release: Uncertainties

Label: The Faded

• J. Roosevelt – Parachute

Release: Meditations on Silence – EP

Label: J. Roosevelt

• Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions

Release: Mystical Volume I

Label: Optimystic Records

• Xandra – Petrichor

Release: Petrichor

Label: Xandra

• Jetson – Just A Dream Character

Release: Just a Dream Character – Single

Label: ONTHEWAY

• Eikona – Artemis

Release: Artemis – Single

Label: Insight Music

• XXYYXX – Never Leave

Release: Xxyyxx

Label: 3235629 Records DK2

• Geotic – Actually Smiling

Release: Abysma

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Edamame – Periderm

Release: Periderm

Label: Abandon Building Records

• Mornings – Dear

Release: Mornings

Label: Mornings

• X3SR – How You Feel

Release: Melancholia – EP

Label: X3SR

• Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

• 2814 – Arcadia

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

• Wave damage – Burn Together

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Jinsang – Cold Seas

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

• Koresma – Canyon Walls (il:lo Remix)

Release: West Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

• Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Release: This Is Me Letting Go

Label: 755466 Records DK

• Yppah – Some Have Said

Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)

Label: Ninja Tune

• Seneca B – Sunshine

Release: Sunshine – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Gyvus – T√∆zen

Release: T√∆zen – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Lushloss – Old Oak

Release: Asking/Bearing

Label: Hush Hush

• Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Jinx – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Home – On the Way Out

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

• Jinsang – trust the process

Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP

Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Dreams West – Disengage

Release: Midnight Cassette: A Hearing Gold Compilation

Label: Hearing Gold

