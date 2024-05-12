Café Chill playlist: Six Missing, Rejoicer, I-04 and more

Did the Sunday serenade of Cafe Chill slip by unheard, or do you yearn to revisit its sonic embrace? Fear not, for the latest episode, a tapestry woven with the melodies of Six Missing, Rejoicer, I-04, and more, awaits your rediscovery. Hosted by Seth, this program promises a renewed encounter with tranquility.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu). Edit: Our On-Demand stream appears to not be working correctly. We posted our 8AM hour for you at https://cafechill.org.
Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 12 May 2024
6AM Playlist
• Shlohmo – Wen Uuu (Covered by Santpoort)
Release: FOF10: Friends of Friends at 10
Label: Friends of Friends Music
• lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
• Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: City Centre Offices
• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
• Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
Release: Sunset Lover (Remixes)
Label: Petit Biscuit Music
• Jinsang – night breeze
Release: Solitude.
Label: Vinyl Digital GmbH
• Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
Label: FiXT
• Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: See Blue Audio
• X3SR – Farewell
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
• VIQ – Illusion
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
• Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
7AM Playlist
• Limes – Heyo
Release: Fresh Squeezed
Label: 638275 Records DK
• Jinsang – reflection
Release: life
Label: VinDig
• Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Release: Fundamentals Vol 1
Label: Brothertiger
• Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
• Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• 2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
• Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
Release: Polymoon – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Soft Static – 05′
Release: 05′ – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
Label: Singles Club
• Smika – Quartz
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
8AM Playlist
• Tobias – Laputa
Release: Laputa – Single
Label: Tobias
• Bowcraft – Video Video
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Six Missing – Sitting Beachside
Release: counter:point – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
Release: This Is Reasonable
Label: Circus Company
• I-04 – Proteus
Release: I-04 – EP
Label: Slam Pang
• Affelaye – Parhelion
Release: The Swim – EP
Label: Bad Taste
• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion
Release: Chaos Emeralds
Label: Tompkins Square
• Borealism – Slide
Release: So, What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
• Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• t.quoise – Wait
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
Release: Wild Light – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• AWITW – Faces
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today
Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
Label: Warp Records
• High Skies – Sumatra
Release: Sumatra – EP
Label: Miso
• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
9AM Playlist
• Washed Out – Entrance
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
• Jinsang – journey
Release: life
Label: VinDig
• Monster Rally – Floating Along a River
Release: Flower Shower – EP
Label: Monster Rally
• Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
• Menta – Shibuya Streets
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: SXN
• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Birocratic – Sleepyface
Release: Beets 4
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
• Holly BB – Second Spring
Release: Second Spring – Single
Label: 1005955 Records DK
• RUMTUM – Tropic Air
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• beachowl – Motel Pools
Release: Motel Pools – EP
Label: 3361561 Records DK
• Doctor Guava – Infinity
Release: Infinity – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Release: Pearls
Label: Keats Collective
• Manatee Commune – Epiphany, if Only
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Macroblank – Vice Grip
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Monster Rally – Willows Hymn
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
Release: shoobedoo – Single
Label: Decatur Boiz
• Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment