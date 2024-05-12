Café Chill playlist: Six Missing, Rejoicer, I-04 and more

Did the Sunday serenade of Cafe Chill slip by unheard, or do you yearn to revisit its sonic embrace? Fear not, for the latest episode, a tapestry woven with the melodies of Six Missing, Rejoicer, I-04, and more, awaits your rediscovery. Hosted by Seth, this program promises a renewed encounter with tranquility.

Edit: Our On-Demand stream appears to not be working correctly. We posted our 8AM hour for you at https://cafechill.org.

Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 12 May 2024

6AM Playlist

• Shlohmo – Wen Uuu (Covered by Santpoort)

Release: FOF10: Friends of Friends at 10

Label: Friends of Friends Music

• lover girl – Dearly

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

• Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: City Centre Offices

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)

Release: Sunset Lover (Remixes)

Label: Petit Biscuit Music

• Jinsang – night breeze

Release: Solitude.

Label: Vinyl Digital GmbH

• Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

Release: Lanai Lookout – Single

Label: FiXT

• Lyli J – Agave

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: See Blue Audio

• X3SR – Farewell

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia

Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

• VIQ – Illusion

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

• Frameworks – The Dark

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

7AM Playlist

• Limes – Heyo

Release: Fresh Squeezed

Label: 638275 Records DK

• Jinsang – reflection

Release: life

Label: VinDig

• Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Release: Fundamentals Vol 1

Label: Brothertiger

• Seemio – Untitled ii

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

• Freud – Faux Pas

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

• 2814 – Impact

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

• Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless

Release: Polymoon – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Soft Static – 05′

Release: 05′ – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single

Label: Singles Club

• Smika – Quartz

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

8AM Playlist

• Tobias – Laputa

Release: Laputa – Single

Label: Tobias

• Bowcraft – Video Video

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Six Missing – Sitting Beachside

Release: counter:point – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party

Release: This Is Reasonable

Label: Circus Company

• I-04 – Proteus

Release: I-04 – EP

Label: Slam Pang

• Affelaye – Parhelion

Release: The Swim – EP

Label: Bad Taste

• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion

Release: Chaos Emeralds

Label: Tompkins Square

• Borealism – Slide

Release: So, What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

• Shigeto – Olivia

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• t.quoise – Wait

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light

Release: Wild Light – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• AWITW – Faces

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today

Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP

Label: Warp Records

• High Skies – Sumatra

Release: Sumatra – EP

Label: Miso

• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?

Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

9AM Playlist

• Washed Out – Entrance

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

• Jinsang – journey

Release: life

Label: VinDig

• Monster Rally – Floating Along a River

Release: Flower Shower – EP

Label: Monster Rally

• Vanilla – AJFA

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

• Menta – Shibuya Streets

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SXN

• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Birocratic – Sleepyface

Release: Beets 4

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Holly BB – Second Spring

Release: Second Spring – Single

Label: 1005955 Records DK

• RUMTUM – Tropic Air

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• beachowl – Motel Pools

Release: Motel Pools – EP

Label: 3361561 Records DK

• Doctor Guava – Infinity

Release: Infinity – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Shadley Peterson – Seaside

Release: Pearls

Label: Keats Collective

• Manatee Commune – Epiphany, if Only

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Macroblank – Vice Grip

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Monster Rally – Willows Hymn

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo

Release: shoobedoo – Single

Label: Decatur Boiz

• Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

