Café Chill playlist: Tom Day, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss the latest episode on Sunday? No worries! Relive the vibe with tracks from Tom Day, Hello Meteor, and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Who, Me?”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 05 May 2024
6AM Playlist
• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: City Centre Offices
• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
Release: Aquarium Nightclub
Label: Tartelet Records
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• flow.ctrl – Nightlight
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
• fr√it – Yellow Waters
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SXN
• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• Drips Zacheer – Gardenia
Release: Gardenia – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
• Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
• Boards of Canada – Everything You Do Is a Balloon
Release: Hi Scores
Label: Skam Records
• 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
• Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
7AM Playlist
• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
• Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
• edapollo – Illuminate
Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
Label: Opine
• Hotel Pools – Highlights
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
• Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
• Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
8AM Playlist
• Lusine – Rafters
Release: Long Light
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
• Sleepdealer – Astoria
Release: Yerba
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
Release: Said Ghosts
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
Release: Wild Light – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• altered sigh – Remember
Release: Remember – Single
Label: Nocturne Recordings
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Trapdoor
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
Release: Vivid Blue – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
Release: Fundamentals Vol. V
Label: Brothertiger
• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
Release: Train to Nagano – Single
Label: Peaks
• Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream
Release: Hearts
Label: PLANCHA
• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Christopher Willits – Clear (Boreta Remix)
Release: Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single
Label: Glass Air
• Cepia – Hoarse
Release: Natura Morta
Label: Ghostly International
• Dillard – Summit
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
• Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
9AM Playlist
• Six Missing – Sitting Beachside
Release: counter:point – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Melorman – Salty Air
Release: For the Sun
Label: ORCHARD – Same Difference Music
• Soft Static – Heavenly
Release: Heavenly – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
• Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Janelle Costa – Vibrations
Release: Vibrations – Single
Label: Janelle Costa Music
• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
• Aliam – Aotra
Release: Via – Single
Label: ecotone sounds
• Khotin – Dwellberry
Release: Beautiful You
Label: Ghostly International
• Kawsaki – Endless Spa
Release: Cool Vibes
Label: Kawsaki Audio Service
• D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
• Affelaye – Parhelion
Release: The Swim – EP
Label: Bad Taste
• Visitors – Triple Life
Release: Triple Life – Single
Label: 4361593 Records DK
• Rosentwig – Cascade
Release: Cascade – Single
Label: Rosentwig
• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
2 comments
The title of the photo MAKES ME LAUGH!!!
Yeah, it’s one of the best descriptions!