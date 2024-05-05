Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Tom Day, Hello Meteor and more

Richard J Dalton
May 5, 2024
5 min read
Close-up of a caribou facing the camera. It stands amidst bright red shrubs, with a flowing river and an evergreen forest in the background.

Did you miss the latest episode on Sunday? No worries! Relive the vibe with tracks from Tom Day, Hello Meteor, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Who, Me?”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 05 May 2024

6AM Playlist

• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
  Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
  Label: City Centre Offices

• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
  Release: Aquarium Nightclub
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• t.quoise – Life in Reverse
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• flow.ctrl – Nightlight
  Release: Lullaby – EP
  Label: flow.ctrl

• fr√it – Yellow Waters
  Release: Opal Melt – EP
  Label: SXN

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• Drips Zacheer – Gardenia
  Release: Gardenia – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
  Release: Exp.1
  Label: Bad Bat Records

• Hu – North
  Release: Navigate – EP
  Label: anon recordings

• Boards of Canada – Everything You Do Is a Balloon
  Release: Hi Scores
  Label: Skam Records

• 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

• Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

7AM Playlist

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
  Release: brodies attestupa
  Label: Wowflower

• Seemio – Untitled ii
  Release: Untitled – Single
  Label: Seemio Music

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Tekvision – Lament
  Release: Lament – Single
  Label: independent

• edapollo – Illuminate
  Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
  Label: Opine

• Hotel Pools – Highlights
  Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
  Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
  Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
  Release: On the Run
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• VIQ – Vestige
  Release: Crystal Shores
  Label: VIQ

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
  Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• Macroblank – can’t fight it
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
  Label: Macroblank

• Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather
  Release: Comfortable Loneliness
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• boerd – Look
  Release: Misplaced
  Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

• Lusine – Rafters
  Release: Long Light
  Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Sleepdealer – Astoria
  Release: Yerba
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
  Release: Said Ghosts
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
  Release: Wild Light – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• altered sigh – Remember
  Release: Remember – Single
  Label: Nocturne Recordings

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Trapdoor
  Release: Future or Past – EP
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
  Release: Vivid Blue – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
  Release: Train to Nagano – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream
  Release: Hearts
  Label: PLANCHA

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Christopher Willits – Clear (Boreta Remix)
  Release: Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single
  Label: Glass Air

• Cepia – Hoarse
  Release: Natura Morta
  Label: Ghostly International

• Dillard – Summit
  Release: Empress LP
  Label: D93 Audio

• Bakradze – An Evening With John
  Release: Restless
  Label: Space Hardware

9AM Playlist

• Six Missing – Sitting Beachside
  Release: counter:point – EP
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Melorman – Salty Air
  Release: For the Sun
  Label: ORCHARD – Same Difference Music

• Soft Static – Heavenly
  Release: Heavenly – Single
  Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Deep Shoq – Marathon
  Release: Pause – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Janelle Costa – Vibrations
  Release: Vibrations – Single
  Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
  Release: Mr&Rt
  Label: Monster Rally

• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
  Release: Exp.1
  Label: Bad Bat Records

• Aliam – Aotra
  Release: Via – Single
  Label: ecotone sounds

• Khotin – Dwellberry
  Release: Beautiful You
  Label: Ghostly International

• Kawsaki – Endless Spa
  Release: Cool Vibes
  Label: Kawsaki Audio Service

• D.K. – Juicy
  Release: Drop
  Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Affelaye – Parhelion
  Release: The Swim – EP
  Label: Bad Taste

• Visitors – Triple Life
  Release: Triple Life – Single
  Label: 4361593 Records DK

• Rosentwig – Cascade
  Release: Cascade – Single
  Label: Rosentwig

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

2 comments

You may also like

Rugged landscape bathed in the golden unseen sunset. Dark, rolling hills stretch towards a horizon ablaze with yellow.
Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: beachowl, Rejoicer and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from beachowl, Rejoicer and more. Hosted by Seth. Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu