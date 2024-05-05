Café Chill playlist: Tom Day, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss the latest episode on Sunday? No worries! Relive the vibe with tracks from Tom Day, Hello Meteor, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Who, Me?”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 05 May 2024

6AM Playlist

• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: City Centre Offices

• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub

Release: Aquarium Nightclub

Label: Tartelet Records

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• flow.ctrl – Nightlight

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

• fr√it – Yellow Waters

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SXN

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• Drips Zacheer – Gardenia

Release: Gardenia – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

• Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

• Boards of Canada – Everything You Do Is a Balloon

Release: Hi Scores

Label: Skam Records

• 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

• Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

7AM Playlist

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

• Seemio – Untitled ii

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• Tekvision – Lament

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

• edapollo – Illuminate

Release: Air / Illuminate – Single

Label: Opine

• Hotel Pools – Highlights

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

• Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

• Macroblank – can’t fight it

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

• Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

• Lusine – Rafters

Release: Long Light

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Sleepdealer – Astoria

Release: Yerba

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers

Release: Said Ghosts

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light

Release: Wild Light – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• altered sigh – Remember

Release: Remember – Single

Label: Nocturne Recordings

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Trapdoor

Release: Future or Past – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue

Release: Vivid Blue – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano

Release: Train to Nagano – Single

Label: Peaks

• Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream

Release: Hearts

Label: PLANCHA

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Christopher Willits – Clear (Boreta Remix)

Release: Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single

Label: Glass Air

• Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

• Dillard – Summit

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

• Bakradze – An Evening With John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

9AM Playlist

• Six Missing – Sitting Beachside

Release: counter:point – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Melorman – Salty Air

Release: For the Sun

Label: ORCHARD – Same Difference Music

• Soft Static – Heavenly

Release: Heavenly – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Janelle Costa – Vibrations

Release: Vibrations – Single

Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

• Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

• Aliam – Aotra

Release: Via – Single

Label: ecotone sounds

• Khotin – Dwellberry

Release: Beautiful You

Label: Ghostly International

• Kawsaki – Endless Spa

Release: Cool Vibes

Label: Kawsaki Audio Service

• D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Affelaye – Parhelion

Release: The Swim – EP

Label: Bad Taste

• Visitors – Triple Life

Release: Triple Life – Single

Label: 4361593 Records DK

• Rosentwig – Cascade

Release: Cascade – Single

Label: Rosentwig

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

