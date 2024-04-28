Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: beachowl, Rejoicer and more

Richard J Dalton
April 28, 2024
5 min read
Rugged landscape bathed in the golden unseen sunset. Dark, rolling hills stretch towards a horizon ablaze with yellow.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from beachowl, Rejoicer and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sunset Point”. Credit: Capitol Reef National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Apr 2024

6AM Playlist

• Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
  Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol1 EP
  Label: Modularfield

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
  Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
  Label: Windows 96

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
  Release: Analogs of Traces
  Label: Audionautic Records

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
  Release: Home Planet – Single
  Label: Melanaster Records

• Cialyn – In From The Cold
  Release: In From The Cold
  Label: Cialyn

• Pbs’73 – Antennas In Air
  Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Wave damage – Burn Together
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• boerd – Look
  Release: Misplaced
  Label: Anjunadeep

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• Yu-Utsu – Sun
  Release: Sun – Single
  Label: 憂鬱

• Teebs – Shells
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

7AM Playlist

• Nitemoves – Antipode
  Release: Antipode – Single
  Label: Mechanical

• Soulless – Breathe Slow
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Firephly – Know What I Need
  Release: Safe In Sound
  Label: firephly

• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• 2814 – Arcadia
  Release: Lost Fragments
  Label: Dream Catalogue

• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
  Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
  Label: Audionautic Records

• DWDY – I Never Stopped
  Release: I Never Stopped – Single
  Label: DWDY

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
  Release: Currents – Single
  Label: YOUTH 83

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
  Release: North Remixes – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Cialyn – Heliophore
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
  Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Takeleave – Sabado
  Release: Belonging
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Sundrenched – Flyby
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

8AM Playlist

• beachowl – Abysmal
  Release: Motel Pools – EP
  Label: 3361561 Records DK

• rosequartz – interlude
  Release: interlude – Single
  Label: SVNSET WŒõVES

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
  Release: Wild Light – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
  Release: This Is Reasonable
  Label: Circus Company

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Invention – Landrace
  Release: Landrace – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
  Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
  Label: Warp Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
  Release: Feathers
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
  Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
  Label: Firephly

• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
  Release: Tokyo – EP
  Label: Obvious Things

• Joe Nora – Cat Creek
  Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• King Shi – Father’s Love
  Release: Jupiter Blues
  Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Arovane – Tides
  Release: Tides
  Label: MERLIN – City Centre Offices

• Caleb Belkin – Waves
  Release: Natural Sounds
  Label: SXN

9AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
  Release: Said Ghosts
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Segue – West Coast Rain
  Release: Pacifica
  Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Hotwax – Between the Rivers
  Release: Communicator
  Label: 2060 Records

• Lushloss – Old Oak
  Release: Asking/Bearing
  Label: Hush Hush

• lover girl – holding hands
  Release: stay asleep – Single
  Label: SXN

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
  Release: Train to Nagano – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
  Release: Dwell
  Label: Ghostly International

• Esolagoto – Humidity
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• Tycho – Cloud Generator
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Paloma Flash – stereophonie
  Release: Bed Songs
  Label: Notte Brigante

• Aso – Coolin Out
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
  Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Dasta – Kiss
  Release: Moments
  Label: Blvnt Records

• Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
  Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
  Label: bibliotek

• Flying Lotus – Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)
  Release: Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)
  Label: Flying Lotus

• cerulean – Imagine
  Release: Imagine – Single
  Label: 1369135 Records DK

