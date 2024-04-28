Café Chill playlist: beachowl, Rejoicer and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from beachowl, Rejoicer and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player

Photo: “Sunset Point”. Credit: Capitol Reef National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Apr 2024

6AM Playlist

• Francesca Guccione – Ganymede

Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol1 EP

Label: Modularfield

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

• Cialyn – In From The Cold

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

• Pbs’73 – Antennas In Air

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

• Wave damage – Burn Together

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

• Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

7AM Playlist

• Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

• Soulless – Breathe Slow

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: firephly

• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• 2814 – Arcadia

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

• DWDY – I Never Stopped

Release: I Never Stopped – Single

Label: DWDY

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

• Cialyn – Heliophore

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)

Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Takeleave – Sabado

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Sundrenched – Flyby

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

8AM Playlist

• beachowl – Abysmal

Release: Motel Pools – EP

Label: 3361561 Records DK

• rosequartz – interlude

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WŒõVES

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light

Release: Wild Light – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party

Release: This Is Reasonable

Label: Circus Company

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Invention – Landrace

Release: Landrace – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Release: Feathers

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Firephly – A Fracture In Time

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single

Label: Firephly

• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo

Release: Tokyo – EP

Label: Obvious Things

• Joe Nora – Cat Creek

Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• King Shi – Father’s Love

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Arovane – Tides

Release: Tides

Label: MERLIN – City Centre Offices

• Caleb Belkin – Waves

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SXN

9AM Playlist

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers

Release: Said Ghosts

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Segue – West Coast Rain

Release: Pacifica

Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Hotwax – Between the Rivers

Release: Communicator

Label: 2060 Records

• Lushloss – Old Oak

Release: Asking/Bearing

Label: Hush Hush

• lover girl – holding hands

Release: stay asleep – Single

Label: SXN

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano

Release: Train to Nagano – Single

Label: Peaks

• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Release: Dwell

Label: Ghostly International

• Esolagoto – Humidity

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• Tycho – Cloud Generator

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Paloma Flash – stereophonie

Release: Bed Songs

Label: Notte Brigante

• Aso – Coolin Out

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Alpha Pup

• Dasta – Kiss

Release: Moments

Label: Blvnt Records

• Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Label: bibliotek

• Flying Lotus – Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)

Release: Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)

Label: Flying Lotus

• cerulean – Imagine

Release: Imagine – Single

Label: 1369135 Records DK

