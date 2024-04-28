Café Chill playlist: beachowl, Rejoicer and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from beachowl, Rejoicer and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Sunset Point”. Credit: Capitol Reef National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 28 Apr 2024
6AM Playlist
• Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol1 EP
Label: Modularfield
• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
• Cialyn – In From The Cold
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
• Pbs’73 – Antennas In Air
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
• Wave damage – Burn Together
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
• Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
7AM Playlist
• Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
• Soulless – Breathe Slow
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: firephly
• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
• DWDY – I Never Stopped
Release: I Never Stopped – Single
Label: DWDY
• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
• Cialyn – Heliophore
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
8AM Playlist
• beachowl – Abysmal
Release: Motel Pools – EP
Label: 3361561 Records DK
• rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WŒõVES
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Wild Light
Release: Wild Light – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Rejoicer – Graveyard Party
Release: This Is Reasonable
Label: Circus Company
• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
Label: Brothertiger
• Invention – Landrace
Release: Landrace – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Release: Feathers
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
Release: Tokyo – EP
Label: Obvious Things
• Joe Nora – Cat Creek
Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Arovane – Tides
Release: Tides
Label: MERLIN – City Centre Offices
• Caleb Belkin – Waves
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: SXN
9AM Playlist
• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
Release: Said Ghosts
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Segue – West Coast Rain
Release: Pacifica
Label: 1468568 Records DK
• Hotwax – Between the Rivers
Release: Communicator
Label: 2060 Records
• Lushloss – Old Oak
Release: Asking/Bearing
Label: Hush Hush
• lover girl – holding hands
Release: stay asleep – Single
Label: SXN
• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
Release: Train to Nagano – Single
Label: Peaks
• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Release: Dwell
Label: Ghostly International
• Esolagoto – Humidity
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• Tycho – Cloud Generator
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Paloma Flash – stereophonie
Release: Bed Songs
Label: Notte Brigante
• Aso – Coolin Out
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Alpha Pup
• Dasta – Kiss
Release: Moments
Label: Blvnt Records
• Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Label: bibliotek
• Flying Lotus – Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)
Release: Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)
Label: Flying Lotus
• cerulean – Imagine
Release: Imagine – Single
Label: 1369135 Records DK
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
