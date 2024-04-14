Café Chill playlist: Helios & Hollie Kennif, Naia Spira and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios & Hollie Kennif, Naia Spira and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Badlands Shadows @ Badlands National Park”. Credit: Shaina Niehans, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 14 Apr 2024

6AM Playlist

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Mvnners – Her in Mind

Release: Her in Mind – Single

Label: SXN

• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Label: Petite Douceur

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Hotel Pools – Spring

Release: Constant

Label: Wild Nature

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

• Bibio – Look at Orion!

Release: Silver Wilkinson

Label: Warp Records

• Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• fruit – Gemology

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SXN

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Koresma – Free

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

• Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Emancipator – Waxin

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Evance – Emotions

Release: Emotions – Single

Label: Evance

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Sands

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Release: Kahunastyle

Label: Kahuna Style

• Jinsang – eyes

Release: life.

Label: VinDig

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

• Monster Rally – Hazy Palava

Release: Sunflower – EP

Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

• The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise

Release: Greece Sunrise – Single

Label: The Geek and VRV

8AM Playlist

• Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Peter Bark – Golden Hour

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Na√Øa Spiral)

Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Forteba – Collective Flora

Release: Collective Flora – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion

• Bad Snacks – Settle In

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Manatee Commune – Island

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

• Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Release: End of Eons – Single

Label: Zane Alexander

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream

Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single

Label: Unseen

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Yu-Utsu – Clear

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

• cerulean – Imagine

Release: Imagine – Single

Label: 1369135 Records DK

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There

Release: Here & There – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Release: Places – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Flaws & Pulsate & Scientific – Ambivalence

Release: Ambivalence – Single

Label: Prrrrrrr Records

• slom – Nightshifts

Release: Nightshifts – Single

Label: Slom

• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion

Release: Chaos Emeralds

Label: Tompkins Square

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Soft Static – Feel Free

Release: Sleeping Giant IV (2016)

Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia

Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Flamingosis – Airplane Mode

Release: Bright Moments

Label: Kahuna Style

• Jinsang – trust the process

Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP

Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue

Release: Vivid Blue – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Flamingosis – Breakfast Poutine

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

• Veeshy – Sunset Strip (Instrumental Mix)

Release: Sunset Strip – Single

Label: Monstercat

