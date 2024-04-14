Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Helios & Hollie Kennif, Naia Spira and more

Richard J Dalton
April 14, 2024
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios & Hollie Kennif, Naia Spira and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Badlands Shadows @ Badlands National Park”. Credit: Shaina Niehans, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 14 Apr 2024

6AM Playlist

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
  Release: Pretty World
  Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Birocratic – snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Mvnners – Her in Mind
  Release: Her in Mind – Single
  Label: SXN

• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
  Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
  Label: Petite Douceur

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Hotel Pools – Spring
  Release: Constant
  Label: Wild Nature

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
  Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
  Label: Cialyn

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: 635970 Records DK

• Bibio – Look at Orion!
  Release: Silver Wilkinson
  Label: Warp Records

• Shigeto – Miss U
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• fruit – Gemology
  Release: Opal Melt – EP
  Label: SXN

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Koresma – Free
  Release: North – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Past Palms – Flowerbed
  Release: Empyrean – EP
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
  Release: The Life of Riley
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Emancipator – Waxin
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Evance – Emotions
  Release: Emotions – Single
  Label: Evance

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
  Release: Yarrow
  Label: 645497 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Sands
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• ITO – The Cliff
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
  Release: Kahunastyle
  Label: Kahuna Style

• Jinsang – eyes
  Release: life.
  Label: VinDig

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
  Release: Menagerie – Single
  Label: Gold Robot Records

• Monster Rally – Hazy Palava
  Release: Sunflower – EP
  Label: Monster Rally

• Birocratic – At Most
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
  Label: Chillhop Music

• The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise
  Release: Greece Sunrise – Single
  Label: The Geek and VRV

8AM Playlist

• Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Peter Bark – Golden Hour
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Na√Øa Spiral)
  Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Forteba – Collective Flora
  Release: Collective Flora – Single
  Label: Midnight Fashion

• Bad Snacks – Settle In
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Manatee Commune – Island
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Volo – Wild Mind
  Release: Wild Mind – EP
  Label: Vibecast

• Zane Alexander – End of Eons
  Release: End of Eons – Single
  Label: Zane Alexander

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
  Release: Currents – Single
  Label: YOUTH 83

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
  Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
  Label: Unseen

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Yu-Utsu – Clear
  Release: Yu-Utsu
  Label: Midwest Collective

• cerulean – Imagine
  Release: Imagine – Single
  Label: 1369135 Records DK

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There
  Release: Here & There – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Swimming TV – With You
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
  Release: Places – EP
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Flaws & Pulsate & Scientific – Ambivalence
  Release: Ambivalence – Single
  Label: Prrrrrrr Records

• slom – Nightshifts
  Release: Nightshifts – Single
  Label: Slom

• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion
  Release: Chaos Emeralds
  Label: Tompkins Square

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Soft Static – Feel Free
  Release: Sleeping Giant IV (2016)
  Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
  Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
  Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
  Release: Bright Moments
  Label: Kahuna Style

• Jinsang – trust the process
  Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
  Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Birocratic – snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
  Release: Vivid Blue – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Flamingosis – Breakfast Poutine
  Release: Great Hair
  Label: Flamingosis

• Veeshy – Sunset Strip (Instrumental Mix)
  Release: Sunset Strip – Single
  Label: Monstercat

