Café Chill playlist: Helios & Hollie Kennif, Naia Spira and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios & Hollie Kennif, Naia Spira and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Badlands Shadows @ Badlands National Park”. Credit: Shaina Niehans, National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 14 Apr 2024
6AM Playlist
• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
• Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Mvnners – Her in Mind
Release: Her in Mind – Single
Label: SXN
• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Label: Petite Douceur
• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Hotel Pools – Spring
Release: Constant
Label: Wild Nature
• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
• Bibio – Look at Orion!
Release: Silver Wilkinson
Label: Warp Records
• Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• fruit – Gemology
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SXN
• Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
7AM Playlist
• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Koresma – Free
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
• Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Emancipator – Waxin
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Evance – Emotions
Release: Emotions – Single
Label: Evance
• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
• Richard Alfaro – Sands
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Release: Kahunastyle
Label: Kahuna Style
• Jinsang – eyes
Release: life.
Label: VinDig
• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
• Monster Rally – Hazy Palava
Release: Sunflower – EP
Label: Monster Rally
• Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
• The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise
Release: Greece Sunrise – Single
Label: The Geek and VRV
8AM Playlist
• Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
• Peter Bark – Golden Hour
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Na√Øa Spiral)
Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Forteba – Collective Flora
Release: Collective Flora – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion
• Bad Snacks – Settle In
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Manatee Commune – Island
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
• Zane Alexander – End of Eons
Release: End of Eons – Single
Label: Zane Alexander
• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
Label: Unseen
• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Yu-Utsu – Clear
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
• cerulean – Imagine
Release: Imagine – Single
Label: 1369135 Records DK
• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
9AM Playlist
• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There
Release: Here & There – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Release: Places – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Flaws & Pulsate & Scientific – Ambivalence
Release: Ambivalence – Single
Label: Prrrrrrr Records
• slom – Nightshifts
Release: Nightshifts – Single
Label: Slom
• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion
Release: Chaos Emeralds
Label: Tompkins Square
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Soft Static – Feel Free
Release: Sleeping Giant IV (2016)
Label: 3736632 Records DK
• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
• Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
Release: Bright Moments
Label: Kahuna Style
• Jinsang – trust the process
Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
Label: 1302675 Records DK
• Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
Label: Brothertiger
• Wave damage – Vivid Blue
Release: Vivid Blue – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Flamingosis – Breakfast Poutine
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
• Veeshy – Sunset Strip (Instrumental Mix)
Release: Sunset Strip – Single
Label: Monstercat
