Café Chill playlist: Avocado Combat, Kalaido and more

Thanks again for the awesome support last week. That was so much fun and it was great to hear from everyone.
ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Avocado Combat, Kalaido and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “White Rhododendron”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 07 Apr 2024
6AM Playlist
• Giraffage – SLO
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
• Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
Release: Maniacs!
Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
• Wave damage – Evil Play
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Astropilot – Tenderness
Release: Tenderness – Single
Label: AstroPilot Music
• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – EP
Label: Monoke Records
• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Teebs – Prayers i
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Jinsang – bliss
Release: life
Label: VinDig
7AM Playlist
• CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Beerlover – i love you
Release: To Make Love
Label: Horeazon
• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Resotone – What Never Was.
Release: What Never Was. – Single
Label: 702767 Records DK
• Emancipator – Pancakes
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
• Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
• Macroblank – Vice Grip
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
• Ruck P – Belvedere
Release: Belvedere – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
8AM Playlist
• A L E X – Cube
Release: Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• Peter Bark – Hidden Trails
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Segue – West Coast Rain
Release: Pacifica
Label: 1468568 Records DK
• Panda Coast – Shiloh
Release: Something to Hold Onto
Label: 691237 Records DK
• Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Kalaido – Mist Over a Pond
Release: View Through the Mist – EP
Label: Hip Dozer
• Avocado Combat – Homecoming
Release: S.U.R.F.!
Label: Avocado Combat
• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
• Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Release: Emotions
Label: Moshun Sound
• Jinsang – In the Rain
Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
Label: 1302675 Records DK
• Lone – Jaded
Release: Reality Testing
Label: R&S Records
• D.K. – High on the Sea
Release: Island of Dreams
Label: Antinote
• Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• Uinta – Taw
Release: Sweetest
Label: mind.slave
• Teen Daze – Looking West
Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
Label: LAGASTA
9AM Playlist
• ISAN – Ship
Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
Label: Morr Music
• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• Cydny – Sunday Morning
Release: Cydny
Label: Step Pepper
• Swimming TV – Shaman
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
• Peter Bark – Breakfast For Dinner
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Label: Tartelet Records
• Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
Release: Lost Songs 3
Label: Teen Daze
• Shigeto – Deep Breathing
Release: Intermission – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
• Tycho – Awake
Release: Awake
Label: Ghostly International
• Birocratic – the long retreat
Release: the long retreat – Single
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
• Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Release: Fundamentals, Vol. I
Label: Brothertiger
• Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• Seb Wildblood – of transition
Release: sketches of transition
Label: AMT
