Café Chill playlist: Avocado Combat, Kalaido and more

Thanks again for the awesome support last week. That was so much fun and it was great to hear from everyone.

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Avocado Combat, Kalaido and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “White Rhododendron”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Apr 2024

6AM Playlist

• Giraffage – SLO

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

• Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual

Release: Maniacs!

Label: Flamingosis & The Kount

• Wave damage – Evil Play

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Astropilot – Tenderness

Release: Tenderness – Single

Label: AstroPilot Music

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Lyli J – Lunari

Release: Lunari – EP

Label: Monoke Records

• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Teebs – Prayers i

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Jinsang – bliss

Release: life

Label: VinDig

7AM Playlist

• CRAETION – Beachside

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Beerlover – i love you

Release: To Make Love

Label: Horeazon

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Resotone – What Never Was.

Release: What Never Was. – Single

Label: 702767 Records DK

• Emancipator – Pancakes

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

• Freud – Faux Pas

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

• Macroblank – Vice Grip

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• Ruck P – Belvedere

Release: Belvedere – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

8AM Playlist

• A L E X – Cube

Release: Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• Peter Bark – Hidden Trails

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Segue – West Coast Rain

Release: Pacifica

Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Panda Coast – Shiloh

Release: Something to Hold Onto

Label: 691237 Records DK

• Ethan Wilson – World Lines

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Kalaido – Mist Over a Pond

Release: View Through the Mist – EP

Label: Hip Dozer

• Avocado Combat – Homecoming

Release: S.U.R.F.!

Label: Avocado Combat

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Release: Emotions

Label: Moshun Sound

• Jinsang – In the Rain

Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP

Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Lone – Jaded

Release: Reality Testing

Label: R&S Records

• D.K. – High on the Sea

Release: Island of Dreams

Label: Antinote

• Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• Uinta – Taw

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

• Teen Daze – Looking West

Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)

Label: LAGASTA

9AM Playlist

• ISAN – Ship

Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil

Label: Morr Music

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• Cydny – Sunday Morning

Release: Cydny

Label: Step Pepper

• Swimming TV – Shaman

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

• Peter Bark – Breakfast For Dinner

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Label: Tartelet Records

• Teen Daze – The Endless Summer

Release: Lost Songs 3

Label: Teen Daze

• Shigeto – Deep Breathing

Release: Intermission – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

• Tycho – Awake

Release: Awake

Label: Ghostly International

• Birocratic – the long retreat

Release: the long retreat – Single

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. I

Label: Brothertiger

• Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• Seb Wildblood – of transition

Release: sketches of transition

Label: AMT

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.