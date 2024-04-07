Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Avocado Combat, Kalaido and more

Richard J Dalton
April 7, 2024
5 min read
Thanks again for the awesome support last week. That was so much fun and it was great to hear from everyone.

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Avocado Combat, Kalaido and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “White Rhododendron”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Apr 2024

6AM Playlist

• Giraffage – SLO
  Release: Comfort
  Label: Giraffage

• Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
  Release: Maniacs!
  Label: Flamingosis & The Kount

• Wave damage – Evil Play
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Astropilot – Tenderness
  Release: Tenderness – Single
  Label: AstroPilot Music

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
  Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
  Label: Cialyn

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Soular Order – Liminal
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Lyli J – Lunari
  Release: Lunari – EP
  Label: Monoke Records

• Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
  Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
  Release: Anesthesia
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
  Release: The Life of Riley
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Teebs – Prayers i
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Jinsang – bliss
  Release: life
  Label: VinDig

7AM Playlist

• CRAETION – Beachside
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Beerlover – i love you
  Release: To Make Love
  Label: Horeazon

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• RUMTUM – Commit Way
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Resotone – What Never Was.
  Release: What Never Was. – Single
  Label: 702767 Records DK

• Emancipator – Pancakes
  Release: Baralku
  Label: Loci Records

• Freud – Faux Pas
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
  Release: Home Planet – Single
  Label: Melanaster Records

• Macroblank – Vice Grip
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
  Label: Macroblank

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
  Release: Anesthesia
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Ruck P – Belvedere
  Release: Belvedere – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
  Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
  Label: Birocracy

8AM Playlist

• A L E X – Cube
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• Peter Bark – Hidden Trails
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Segue – West Coast Rain
  Release: Pacifica
  Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Panda Coast – Shiloh
  Release: Something to Hold Onto
  Label: 691237 Records DK

• Ethan Wilson – World Lines
  Release: Relativity – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Kalaido – Mist Over a Pond
  Release: View Through the Mist – EP
  Label: Hip Dozer

• Avocado Combat – Homecoming
  Release: S.U.R.F.!
  Label: Avocado Combat

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
  Release: Emotions
  Label: Moshun Sound

• Jinsang – In the Rain
  Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
  Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Lone – Jaded
  Release: Reality Testing
  Label: R&S Records

• D.K. – High on the Sea
  Release: Island of Dreams
  Label: Antinote

• Space Ghost – 4 Am
  Release: 4 Am – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Uinta – Taw
  Release: Sweetest
  Label: mind.slave

• Teen Daze – Looking West
  Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
  Label: LAGASTA

9AM Playlist

• ISAN – Ship
  Release: Plans Drawn In Pencil
  Label: Morr Music

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• Cydny – Sunday Morning
  Release: Cydny
  Label: Step Pepper

• Swimming TV – Shaman
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
  Release: Citrus Paradisi
  Label: ERH

• Peter Bark – Breakfast For Dinner
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
  Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
  Release: Lost Songs 3
  Label: Teen Daze

• Shigeto – Deep Breathing
  Release: Intermission – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights
  Release: Yawn – EP
  Label: Jesse Whomst

• Tycho – Awake
  Release: Awake
  Label: Ghostly International

• Birocratic – the long retreat
  Release: the long retreat – Single
  Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Brothertiger – Tide Pool
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. I
  Label: Brothertiger

• Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• Seb Wildblood – of transition
  Release: sketches of transition
  Label: AMT

