Café Chill playlist: Pbs’73, Chickenwizard and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pbs’73, Chickenwizard and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “The Ajo Mountains During a Winter Rain”. Credit: Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 24 Mar 2024
6AM Playlist
•Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
•Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
•A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
•Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
•t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
•Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
•Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: Rosentwig
•Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
•Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
•Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
•Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
•Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – EP
Label: Monoke Records
•gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
•VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
7AM Playlist
•Jinsang – eyes
Release: life.
Label: VinDig
•Space Ghost – Ufo
Release: Dance Planet
Label: Tartelet Records
•Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
•RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
•Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
•Mt. Marcy – Shamans
Release: Nietzsche
Label: mt. marcy and friends
•Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
•Boards of Canada – ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
Release: ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
Label: Warp Records
•ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
•Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
•Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
•Angeldustmite – Grillades
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
•ind_fris – Heat Mirage
Release: Portfolio vol. 2
Label: Scaffolder Recordings
•Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
•Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
Release: Alterwinds – Single
Label: EKORD
8AM Playlist
•Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
•Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
•Kodomo – Concept 11
Release: Still Life
Label: 5 Points Records
•Hello Meteor – tropik(e)l- (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
•Edamame – Wrong Flock
Release: Nightlights
Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records
•Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
Release: Lost Songs 3
Label: Teen Daze
•Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Release: Untitled Works – Single
Label: Pulp Glitchin Records
•Cepia – Hoarse
Release: Natura Morta
Label: Ghostly International
•Four Tet – Unicorn
Release: Beautiful Rewind
Label: Text Records
•Sabi – Loose Contrulled
Release: Forma. 3.10
Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM
•Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City
Release: Half of Where You Live
Label: Ghostly International
•FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Release: Aqueous Anemoia
Label: 1216998 Records DK2
•Memorex Memories – Wasting Time
Release: Let Me Love You – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK2
•Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
•upusen – Nice Fridge
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
9AM Playlist
•TV in Bed – Sunny and Raining
Release: Tv In Bed
Label: 4804678 Records DK
•VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
•Resotone – What Never Was.
Release: What Never Was. – Single
Label: 702767 Records DK
•Feverkin – Eternal Ascent Pt. II
Release: Eternal Ascent
Label: Feverkin
•Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)
Release: Reflection – Single
Label: mello-fi
•Dillard – Summit
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
•2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
•Emancipator – All In Here
Release: Seven Seas
Label: Loci Records
•Tycho – Ascension
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
•Mndsgn – Hiking
Release: Breatharian
Label: Fresh Selects
•Koresma – Waves
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
•Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
•Chromosphere – Barba di Bosco
Release: Julia – EP
Label: No Sense of Place Records
•Lone – Boketto
Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
Label: Ancient Astronauts
•Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer
Release: Nebula Gazer – Single
Label: Kahuna Style
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
