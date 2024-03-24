Café Chill playlist: Pbs’73, Chickenwizard and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pbs’73, Chickenwizard and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “The Ajo Mountains During a Winter Rain”. Credit: Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 24 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

•Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

•Sundrenched – Flyby

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

•A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

•Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

•t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

•Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

•Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: Rosentwig

•Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

•Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

•Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

•Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

•Lyli J – Lunari

Release: Lunari – EP

Label: Monoke Records

•gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

•VIQ – Journey

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

7AM Playlist

•Jinsang – eyes

Release: life.

Label: VinDig

•Space Ghost – Ufo

Release: Dance Planet

Label: Tartelet Records

•Gold Falls – KMNK

Release: KMNK – Single

Label: Gold Falls

•RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

•Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

•Mt. Marcy – Shamans

Release: Nietzsche

Label: mt. marcy and friends

•Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: Former Kingdoms

Label: Achillea Music

•Boards of Canada – ROYGBIV (Lone cover)

Release: ROYGBIV (Lone cover)

Label: Warp Records

•ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

•Tycho – Coastal Brake

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

•Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

•Angeldustmite – Grillades

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

•ind_fris – Heat Mirage

Release: Portfolio vol. 2

Label: Scaffolder Recordings

•Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

•Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)

Release: Alterwinds – Single

Label: EKORD

8AM Playlist

•Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

•Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

•Kodomo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: 5 Points Records

•Hello Meteor – tropik(e)l- (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

•Edamame – Wrong Flock

Release: Nightlights

Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

•Teen Daze – The Endless Summer

Release: Lost Songs 3

Label: Teen Daze

•Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

Release: Untitled Works – Single

Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

•Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

•Four Tet – Unicorn

Release: Beautiful Rewind

Label: Text Records

•Sabi – Loose Contrulled

Release: Forma. 3.10

Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM

•Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City

Release: Half of Where You Live

Label: Ghostly International

•FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Release: Aqueous Anemoia

Label: 1216998 Records DK2

•Memorex Memories – Wasting Time

Release: Let Me Love You – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK2

•Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

•upusen – Nice Fridge

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

9AM Playlist

•TV in Bed – Sunny and Raining

Release: Tv In Bed

Label: 4804678 Records DK

•VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

•Resotone – What Never Was.

Release: What Never Was. – Single

Label: 702767 Records DK

•Feverkin – Eternal Ascent Pt. II

Release: Eternal Ascent

Label: Feverkin

•Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)

Release: Reflection – Single

Label: mello-fi

•Dillard – Summit

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

•2814 – Impact

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

•Emancipator – All In Here

Release: Seven Seas

Label: Loci Records

•Tycho – Ascension

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

•Mndsgn – Hiking

Release: Breatharian

Label: Fresh Selects

•Koresma – Waves

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

•Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

•Chromosphere – Barba di Bosco

Release: Julia – EP

Label: No Sense of Place Records

•Lone – Boketto

Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single

Label: Ancient Astronauts

•Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer

Release: Nebula Gazer – Single

Label: Kahuna Style

