Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Pbs’73, Chickenwizard and more

Richard J Dalton. I'm only here for the (edible dark-red spherical root).
March 24, 2024
5 min read
Desert mountain valley with a rainbow arcing below a mostly clear blue sky. Light rain falls on the dry brown ground where scattered desert plants grow.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pbs’73, Chickenwizard and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “The Ajo Mountains During a Winter Rain”. Credit: Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 24 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

•Shigeto – Safe in Here
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

•Sundrenched – Flyby
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

•A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

•Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

•t.quoise – Life in Reverse
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

•Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

•Rosentwig – Dawsonia
  Release: Dawsonia – Single
  Label: Rosentwig

•Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: North – EP
  Label: Koresma

•Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
  Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
  Label: Loci Records

•Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

•Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
  Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

•Lyli J – Lunari
  Release: Lunari – EP
  Label: Monoke Records

•gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

•VIQ – Journey
  Release: Last Path
  Label: VIQ

7AM Playlist

•Jinsang – eyes
  Release: life.
  Label: VinDig

•Space Ghost – Ufo
  Release: Dance Planet
  Label: Tartelet Records

•Gold Falls – KMNK
  Release: KMNK – Single
  Label: Gold Falls

•RRAREBEAR – Ginger
  Release: Relief
  Label: RRAREBEAR

•Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

•Mt. Marcy – Shamans
  Release: Nietzsche
  Label: mt. marcy and friends

•Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
  Release: Former Kingdoms
  Label: Achillea Music

•Boards of Canada – ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
  Release: ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
  Label: Warp Records

•ITO – The Cliff
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

•Tycho – Coastal Brake
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

•Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
  Release: Paracosm
  Label: Pod

•Angeldustmite – Grillades
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

•ind_fris – Heat Mirage
  Release: Portfolio vol. 2
  Label: Scaffolder Recordings

•Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

•Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
  Release: Alterwinds – Single
  Label: EKORD

8AM Playlist

•Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
  Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
  Label: Magic Square Records

•Chickenwizard – End Dream
  Release: Stargaze
  Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

•Kodomo – Concept 11
  Release: Still Life
  Label: 5 Points Records

•Hello Meteor – tropik(e)l- (BONUS STAGE)
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

•Edamame – Wrong Flock
  Release: Nightlights
  Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

•Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
  Release: Lost Songs 3
  Label: Teen Daze

•Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
  Release: Untitled Works – Single
  Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

•Cepia – Hoarse
  Release: Natura Morta
  Label: Ghostly International

•Four Tet – Unicorn
  Release: Beautiful Rewind
  Label: Text Records

•Sabi – Loose Contrulled
  Release: Forma. 3.10
  Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM

•Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City
  Release: Half of Where You Live
  Label: Ghostly International

•FadedAeon – Out to Sea
  Release: Aqueous Anemoia
  Label: 1216998 Records DK2

•Memorex Memories – Wasting Time
  Release: Let Me Love You – Single
  Label: 1030018 Records DK2

•Windows 96 – Hello Earth
  Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
  Label: Windows 96

•upusen – Nice Fridge
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

9AM Playlist

•TV in Bed – Sunny and Raining
  Release: Tv In Bed
  Label: 4804678 Records DK

•VIQ – Vestige
  Release: Crystal Shores
  Label: VIQ

•Resotone – What Never Was.
  Release: What Never Was. – Single
  Label: 702767 Records DK

•Feverkin – Eternal Ascent Pt. II
  Release: Eternal Ascent
  Label: Feverkin

•Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)
  Release: Reflection – Single
  Label: mello-fi

•Dillard – Summit
  Release: Empress LP
  Label: D93 Audio

•2814 – Impact
  Release: Lost Fragments
  Label: Dream Catalogue

•Emancipator – All In Here
  Release: Seven Seas
  Label: Loci Records

•Tycho – Ascension
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

•Mndsgn – Hiking
  Release: Breatharian
  Label: Fresh Selects

•Koresma – Waves
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

•Swimming TV – Spring
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

•Chromosphere – Barba di Bosco
  Release: Julia – EP
  Label: No Sense of Place Records

•Lone – Boketto
  Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
  Label: Ancient Astronauts

•Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer
  Release: Nebula Gazer – Single
  Label: Kahuna Style

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

