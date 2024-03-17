Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Lexx, Jesse Whomst and more

Richard J Dalton. Let victory on the dancefloor unfurl; Not a battle, but a joyful whirl.
March 17, 2024
5 min read
An elk stands near a seasonal stream, looking out over rolling grasslands, sand dunes, and mountains capped with snow in the distance. Clear blue sky above.

Soft, downtempo beats pulse in the background, a gentle reminder of a missed Cafe Chill. The air whispers the names: Lexx, Jesse Whomst… echoes of a calming soundscape hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Elk at Big Spring Creek”. Credit: Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 17 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

•Visible Cloaks – Wheel
  Release: Lex – EP
  Label: RVNG Intl.

•(loft) tapes – Arrival (arrival)
  Release: Heal (cassette) 81
  Label: lofttapes

•Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
  Release: Ghost Poems
  Label: kranky

•Precept – Ascend
  Release: When We Are in Bloom
  Label: analog horizons

•Boards of Canada – Aquarius
  Release: Music Has The Right To Children
  Label: Warp Records

•fr√ºit – Prism
  Release: Prism – EP
  Label: SXN

•Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

•Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

•Catching Flies – Komorebi
  Release: Silver Linings
  Label: Indigo Soul

•Mute City – Seawall
  Release: Data Breach
  Label: Claw Solutions

•Freud – Cuban Episode
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

•Koresma – Liquid Lady
  Release: Liquid Lady – EP
  Label: Koresma

•Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

•Southpaw – Komorebi
  Release: Park63
  Label: 695581 Records DK2

•Manatee Commune – Cascade
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

•Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
  Release: Untitled Works – Single
  Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

•Arvo to me – Dreamer
  Release: Into Change
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

•Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
  Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic
  Label: LebensStrasse Records

•A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
  Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

•Washed Out – Million Miles Away
  Release: Mister Mellow
  Label: Stones Throw Records

•Gold Panda – Pink and Green
  Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
  Label: City Slang

•Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
  Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
  Label: Indigo Soul

•Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
  Release: Seablushed – EP
  Label: Slime

•firephly – Away And When
  Release: Away And When – Single
  Label: Firephly

•RUMTUM – Commit Way
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

•boerd – Look
  Release: Misplaced
  Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

•Monster Rally – Baja Samba
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

•Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix)
  Release: Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix) – Single
  Label: Timewarp Music

•Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
  Release: Unfolding
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

•Orloe – All Recorded Days
  Release: Vessels IX
  Label: Future Astronauts

•Brothertiger – Tide Pool
  Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
  Label: Brothertiger

•Swimming TV – With You
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

•Jesse Whomst – Rain Clowds
  Release: Yawn – EP
  Label: Jesse Whomst

•AstroLogical – Symbiosis
  Release: Private World – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

•E.Vax – Always
  Release: E.Vax
  Label: Perfect Branch

•Chrome Sparks – Sugar
  Release: Chrome Sparks
  Label: Counter Records

•X3SR – miss u
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

•Sloslylove – You and I
  Release: The Haunted
  Label: Sloslylove

•Takeleave – The Woods
  Release: Belonging
  Label: Project Mooncircle

•Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
  Release: Pool Boy – LP
  Label: Coastal Haze

•Edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
  Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
  Label: Opine

•Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
  Release: Cosmic Shift
  Label: Lexx Music

9AM Playlist

•Omni Gardens – Honeywisp
  Release: Golden Pear
  Label: Moon Glyph

•Tycho – Sunrise Projector
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

•Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
  Release: Beloved Exile
  Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

•Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

•Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

•Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
  Release: Clouds
  Label: Music From Memory

•Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

•gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

•Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
  Release: Emotions
  Label: Moshun Sound

•Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

•Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

•Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
  Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

•flow.ctrl – Nightlight
  Release: Lullaby – EP
  Label: flow.ctrl

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton. Let victory on the dancefloor unfurl; Not a battle, but a joyful whirl.

View all posts

2 comments

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu