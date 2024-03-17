Café Chill playlist: Lexx, Jesse Whomst and more

Soft, downtempo beats pulse in the background, a gentle reminder of a missed Cafe Chill. The air whispers the names: Lexx, Jesse Whomst… echoes of a calming soundscape hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Elk at Big Spring Creek”. Credit: Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 17 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

•Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP

Label: RVNG Intl.

•(loft) tapes – Arrival (arrival)

Release: Heal (cassette) 81

Label: lofttapes

•Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

•Precept – Ascend

Release: When We Are in Bloom

Label: analog horizons

•Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Release: Music Has The Right To Children

Label: Warp Records

•fr√ºit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

•Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

•Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

•Catching Flies – Komorebi

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

•Mute City – Seawall

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

•Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

•Koresma – Liquid Lady

Release: Liquid Lady – EP

Label: Koresma

•Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

•Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

•Manatee Commune – Cascade

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

•Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

Release: Untitled Works – Single

Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

•Arvo to me – Dreamer

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

•Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic

Label: LebensStrasse Records

•A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

•Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Release: Mister Mellow

Label: Stones Throw Records

•Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

•Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

•Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

•firephly – Away And When

Release: Away And When – Single

Label: Firephly

•RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

•boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

•Monster Rally – Baja Samba

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

•Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix)

Release: Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix) – Single

Label: Timewarp Music

•Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)

Release: Unfolding

Label: Inner Ocean Records

•Orloe – All Recorded Days

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

•Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Release: Fundamentals Vol. I

Label: Brothertiger

•Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

•Jesse Whomst – Rain Clowds

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

•AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

•E.Vax – Always

Release: E.Vax

Label: Perfect Branch

•Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Release: Chrome Sparks

Label: Counter Records

•X3SR – miss u

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

•Sloslylove – You and I

Release: The Haunted

Label: Sloslylove

•Takeleave – The Woods

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

•Pool Boy – Empty Buffet

Release: Pool Boy – LP

Label: Coastal Haze

•Edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)

Label: Opine

•Lexx – Prelude to Happiness

Release: Cosmic Shift

Label: Lexx Music

9AM Playlist

•Omni Gardens – Honeywisp

Release: Golden Pear

Label: Moon Glyph

•Tycho – Sunrise Projector

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

•Steve Moore – Beloved Exile

Release: Beloved Exile

Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

•Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

•Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

•Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds

Release: Clouds

Label: Music From Memory

•Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

•gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

•Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Release: Emotions

Label: Moshun Sound

•Cialyn – Armful of Leaves

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

•Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

•Sun Glitters – What Is It For?

Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

•flow.ctrl – Nightlight

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.