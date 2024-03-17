Café Chill playlist: Lexx, Jesse Whomst and more

Soft, downtempo beats pulse in the background, a gentle reminder of a missed Cafe Chill. The air whispers the names: Lexx, Jesse Whomst… echoes of a calming soundscape hosted by Seth.
Originally aired 17 Mar 2024
6AM Playlist
•Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
•(loft) tapes – Arrival (arrival)
Release: Heal (cassette) 81
Label: lofttapes
•Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
•Precept – Ascend
Release: When We Are in Bloom
Label: analog horizons
•Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has The Right To Children
Label: Warp Records
•fr√ºit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
•Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
•Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
•Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
•Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
•Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
•Koresma – Liquid Lady
Release: Liquid Lady – EP
Label: Koresma
•Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
7AM Playlist
•Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
•Manatee Commune – Cascade
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
•Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Release: Untitled Works – Single
Label: Pulp Glitchin Records
•Arvo to me – Dreamer
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic
Label: LebensStrasse Records
•A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
•Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Release: Mister Mellow
Label: Stones Throw Records
•Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
•Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
•Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
•firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: Firephly
•RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
•boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
8AM Playlist
•Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
•Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix)
Release: Smoke Miash (Santuri Version mCurtis Remix) – Single
Label: Timewarp Music
•Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
Release: Unfolding
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•Orloe – All Recorded Days
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
•Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
Label: Brothertiger
•Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
•Jesse Whomst – Rain Clowds
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
•AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
•E.Vax – Always
Release: E.Vax
Label: Perfect Branch
•Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Release: Chrome Sparks
Label: Counter Records
•X3SR – miss u
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
•Sloslylove – You and I
Release: The Haunted
Label: Sloslylove
•Takeleave – The Woods
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
•Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
Release: Pool Boy – LP
Label: Coastal Haze
•Edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
Label: Opine
•Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
Release: Cosmic Shift
Label: Lexx Music
9AM Playlist
•Omni Gardens – Honeywisp
Release: Golden Pear
Label: Moon Glyph
•Tycho – Sunrise Projector
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
•Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
Release: Beloved Exile
Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
•Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
•Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
•Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
Release: Clouds
Label: Music From Memory
•Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
•gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
•Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Release: Emotions
Label: Moshun Sound
•Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
•Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
•Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
•flow.ctrl – Nightlight
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
