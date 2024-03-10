Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Sweatson Klank, RUMTUM and more

Richard J Dalton. Let victory on the dancefloor unfurl; Not a battle, but a joyful whirl.
March 10, 2024
Snow-covered evergreen trees in the foreground of a majestic snow-capped mountain, with wisps of steam rising from its peak. A clear sky completes the picture.

Sunday’s Cafe Chill– did it evade your ear,
Or yearn to hear that mellow atmosphere?
Sweatson Klank and RUMTUM’s gentle rhyme,
Hosted by Seth, to chase away all time.

Photo: “Steam Rising From Mt. Wrangell”. Credit: NPS Photo by Bryan Petrtyl (Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain) [i].

Originally aired 10 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

    •Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records

    •Sundrenched – Down Moon
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
      Label: Dust-Tone

    •Thrupence – Winston
      Release: Voyages
      Label: Jack Vanzet

    •Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label: Floating Forest

    •Oscar Oscar – Himeji
      Release: Himeji – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records

    •Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy

    •Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
      Release: All Turn to One – Single
      Label: Koresma

    •Abel The Giant – Better Tomorrow
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply

    •Chemtrails – Elapse
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails

    •Altitude. – The Camp
      Release: Knights – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

    •Sun Glitters – Beside Me
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters

    •Macroblank – Covert Red
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank

    •Lone – Echo Paths
      Release: Always Inside Your Head
      Label: Greco-Roman

    •TOR – City 66
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

    •WMD – Another song about Ruby
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD

7AM Playlist

    •Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2

    •Manatee Commune – Cascade
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union

    •Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
      Release: Untitled Works – Single
      Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

    •Arvo to me – Dreamer
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

    •Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
      Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic
      Label: LebensStrasse Records

    •A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
      Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

    •Washed Out – Million Miles Away
      Release: Mister Mellow
      Label: Stones Throw Records

    •Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang

    •Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul

    •Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
      Release: Seablushed – EP
      Label: Slime

    •firephly – Away And When
      Release: Away And When – Single
      Label: Firephly

    •RUMTUM – Commit Way
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

    •boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

    •Gas-Lab – Mermaids
      Release: Mermaids – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

    •Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

    •Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
      Release: Unfolding
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

    •edapollo – By the River
      Release: Blue Spring
      Label: Opine

    •Tobias – Shiver
      Release: Shiver – Single
      Label: Tobias

    •Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
      Release: Mega
      Label: Hologram Bay

    •Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang

    •il:lo – Biome
      Release: Biome – Single
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

    •Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: North Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma

    •Yppah – Phoenix by Midnight (Bonus Track)
      Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
      Label: Ninja Tune

    •Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
      Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
      Label: Tartelet Records

    •Catching Flies – True Colours
      Release: True Colours – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul

    •Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music

    •Vanilla – Arrow
      Release: Origin
      Label: Self-Released

    •RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom
      Release: Chroma Bloom – Single
      Label: Rose Garden

    •Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
      Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
      Label: Friends Of Friends

    •Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records

9AM Playlist

    •Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
      Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
      Label: Midwest Collective

    •Earthen Sea – Rough Air
      Release: Ghost Poems
      Label: kranky

    •Manatee Commune – Island
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union

    •Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
      Release: Unfolding
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

    •Resotone – What Never Was.
      Release: What Never Was. – Single
      Label: 702767 Records DK

    •Mndsgn – Hiking
      Release: Breatharian
      Label: Fresh Selects

    •Emancipator – Goodness
      Release: Baralku
      Label: Loci Records

    •Flamingosis – Sun Whisperer
      Release: Great Hair
      Label: UKNOWY

    •GlobulDub – Waves
      Release: Waves – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records

    •Mono:Massive – Somewhat
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music

    •Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Monster Rally

    •baechulgi – Believe
      Release: Believe – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

    •Spiritual Gift – Gratitude
      Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
      Label: Spiritual Gift

    •Angeldustmite – Tofu Scramble
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK

    •Koji. – Solstice
      Release: Solstice – Single
      Label: Cafe Quality

    •Jinsang – Untold
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig

    •Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music

    •Sundrenched – Car Commercial
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Sundrenched

    •Menta – Shibuya Streets
      Release: Natural Sounds
      Label: SXN

    •P4nther – temporary
      Release: Temporary – Single
      Label: 829705 Records DK

    •Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Label: Poldoore Music

    •Bad Snacks – Fresh Air
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

    •Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records

