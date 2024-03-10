Café Chill playlist: Sweatson Klank, RUMTUM and more

Sunday’s Cafe Chill– did it evade your ear,
Or yearn to hear that mellow atmosphere?
Sweatson Klank and RUMTUM’s gentle rhyme,
Hosted by Seth, to chase away all time.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Steam Rising From Mt. Wrangell”. Credit: NPS Photo by Bryan Petrtyl (Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain) [i].
Originally aired 10 Mar 2024
6AM Playlist
•Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
•Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
•Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
•Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
•Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Release: Himeji – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
•Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
•Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
Release: All Turn to One – Single
Label: Koresma
•Abel The Giant – Better Tomorrow
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
•Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
•Altitude. – The Camp
Release: Knights – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•Sun Glitters – Beside Me
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
•Macroblank – Covert Red
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
•Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
•TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
•WMD – Another song about Ruby
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
7AM Playlist
•Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
•Manatee Commune – Cascade
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
•Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Release: Untitled Works – Single
Label: Pulp Glitchin Records
•Arvo to me – Dreamer
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic
Label: LebensStrasse Records
•A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
•Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Release: Mister Mellow
Label: Stones Throw Records
•Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
•Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
•Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
•firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: Firephly
•RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
•boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
8AM Playlist
•Gas-Lab – Mermaids
Release: Mermaids – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
•Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
Release: Unfolding
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
•Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
•Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Release: Mega
Label: Hologram Bay
•Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
•il:lo – Biome
Release: Biome – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
•Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
•Yppah – Phoenix by Midnight (Bonus Track)
Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
Label: Ninja Tune
•Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Label: Tartelet Records
•Catching Flies – True Colours
Release: True Colours – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
•Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
•Vanilla – Arrow
Release: Origin
Label: Self-Released
•RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom
Release: Chroma Bloom – Single
Label: Rose Garden
•Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
Label: Friends Of Friends
•Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
9AM Playlist
•Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Label: Midwest Collective
•Earthen Sea – Rough Air
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
•Manatee Commune – Island
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
•Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)
Release: Unfolding
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•Resotone – What Never Was.
Release: What Never Was. – Single
Label: 702767 Records DK
•Mndsgn – Hiking
Release: Breatharian
Label: Fresh Selects
•Emancipator – Goodness
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
•Flamingosis – Sun Whisperer
Release: Great Hair
Label: UKNOWY
•GlobulDub – Waves
Release: Waves – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
•Mono:Massive – Somewhat
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
•Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Monster Rally
•baechulgi – Believe
Release: Believe – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
•Spiritual Gift – Gratitude
Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
Label: Spiritual Gift
•Angeldustmite – Tofu Scramble
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
•Koji. – Solstice
Release: Solstice – Single
Label: Cafe Quality
•Jinsang – Untold
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
•Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
•Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Sundrenched
•Menta – Shibuya Streets
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: SXN
•P4nther – temporary
Release: Temporary – Single
Label: 829705 Records DK
•Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Label: Poldoore Music
•Bad Snacks – Fresh Air
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
•Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment