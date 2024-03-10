Café Chill playlist: Sweatson Klank, RUMTUM and more

Sunday’s Cafe Chill– did it evade your ear,

Or yearn to hear that mellow atmosphere?

Sweatson Klank and RUMTUM’s gentle rhyme,

Hosted by Seth, to chase away all time.

Photo: “Steam Rising From Mt. Wrangell”. Credit: NPS Photo by Bryan Petrtyl (Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain) [i].

Originally aired 10 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

•Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records •Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone •Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet •Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest •Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Release: Himeji – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records •Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy •Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One

Release: All Turn to One – Single

Label: Koresma •Abel The Giant – Better Tomorrow

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply •Chemtrails – Elapse

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails •Altitude. – The Camp

Release: Knights – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records •Sun Glitters – Beside Me

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters •Macroblank – Covert Red

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank •Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman •TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings •WMD – Another song about Ruby

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

7AM Playlist

•Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2 •Manatee Commune – Cascade

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union •Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

Release: Untitled Works – Single

Label: Pulp Glitchin Records •Arvo to me – Dreamer

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records •Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic

Label: LebensStrasse Records •A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N •Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Release: Mister Mellow

Label: Stones Throw Records •Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang •Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul •Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime •firephly – Away And When

Release: Away And When – Single

Label: Firephly •RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings •boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

•Gas-Lab – Mermaids

Release: Mermaids – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records •Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture •Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)

Release: Unfolding

Label: Inner Ocean Records •edapollo – By the River

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine •Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias •Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Release: Mega

Label: Hologram Bay •Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang •il:lo – Biome

Release: Biome – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group •Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma •Yppah – Phoenix by Midnight (Bonus Track)

Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)

Label: Ninja Tune •Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Label: Tartelet Records •Catching Flies – True Colours

Release: True Colours – Single

Label: Indigo Soul •Dephrase – Songs I Never Wrote

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music •Vanilla – Arrow

Release: Origin

Label: Self-Released •RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom

Release: Chroma Bloom – Single

Label: Rose Garden •Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles

Release: Summer Chronicles – Single

Label: Friends Of Friends •Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

9AM Playlist

•Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late

Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Label: Midwest Collective •Earthen Sea – Rough Air

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky •Manatee Commune – Island

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union •Six Missing & Zac Colwell – The Lake – Dokkodo Sounds Remix (feat. Dokkodo Sounds)

Release: Unfolding

Label: Inner Ocean Records •Resotone – What Never Was.

Release: What Never Was. – Single

Label: 702767 Records DK •Mndsgn – Hiking

Release: Breatharian

Label: Fresh Selects •Emancipator – Goodness

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records •Flamingosis – Sun Whisperer

Release: Great Hair

Label: UKNOWY •GlobulDub – Waves

Release: Waves – Single

Label: Chillhop Records •Mono:Massive – Somewhat

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music •Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Monster Rally •baechulgi – Believe

Release: Believe – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records •Spiritual Gift – Gratitude

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery

Label: Spiritual Gift •Angeldustmite – Tofu Scramble

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK •Koji. – Solstice

Release: Solstice – Single

Label: Cafe Quality •Jinsang – Untold

Release: Life

Label: VinDig •Ruck P – Sunrise Hike

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music •Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Sundrenched •Menta – Shibuya Streets

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SXN •P4nther – temporary

Release: Temporary – Single

Label: 829705 Records DK •Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Label: Poldoore Music •Bad Snacks – Fresh Air

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group •Boards of Canada – Roygbiv

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

