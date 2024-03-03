Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Mnemeau, Janelle Costa, Santa Rita and more

March 3, 2024
4 min read
Lightly snow-covered landscape of a gorge with a winding river and steep hillsides. Snow on tree branches in foreground. Mostly cloudy sky.

A gentle breeze and a touch of wet snow paint a picture-perfect Pacific Northwest day, as viewed from the toasty side of the window. If you missed the muted percussion on Cafe Chill, or want to listen again, the latest episode includes tracks from Mnemeau, Janelle Costa, Santa Rita and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Snow in the Gorge”. Credit: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

  • Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
      Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Lyli J – Lunari
      Release: Lunari – Single
      Label: Sufystudios
  • Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
      Release: Lupa
      Label: ERH
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
      Release: Ultrasound
      Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
      Release: …I Care Because You Do
      Label: Warp Records
  • Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
      Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Chrysalis – Home Is…
      Release: Prophecy
      Label: XXI
  • Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • King Shi – Father’s Love
      Release: Jupiter Blues
      Label: Tekhedz – Millennium Jazz Music
  • Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
      Release: Modern Compromise – Single
      Label: Cascine
  • Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
      Release: Spirits of the River
      Label: Mystery Circles
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro

7AM Playlist

  • Tycho – Epigram
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Blackbird Belle – Apollo
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tor. – Eleuthera
      Release: Eleuthera – EP
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • The Tin Box – Moving Flight (Movement II)
      Release: Movement I – V
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Riversilvers – Forever
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Hello Meteor – Empty Rec Center
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
      Release: Memories – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Edamame – My
      Release: Periderm
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Kashi – Summit
      Release: Tides/Summit – Single
      Label: Ruca
  • Boozoo Bajou – Jadiz
      Release: Lambique – EP
      Label: Apollo
  • Feverkin – Coyote
      Release: Coyote – Single
      Label: Feverkin & Yonderling
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Smika – Ripples
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • CRAETION – Beachside
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Bitykradne – Downtown
      Release: Downtown – Single
      Label: Play It Again Sam
  • Emancipator – She Gone to the River
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

  • Santa Rita – Malachite
      Release: Malachite – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Green Echoes – Hive
      Release: Hive – EP
      Label: Green Echoes
  • innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
      Release: R U Ok? – EP
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • ITO – The Cliff
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Mvnners – Soft Drive
      Release: Soft Drive – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Forhill – Tangled
      Release: Tangled – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Es-K & Kurt Stewart & STEEN – Pieces of Mind
      Release: Pieces of Mind – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
      Release: My <3
      Label: Chrome Sparks
  • Janelle Costa – Vibrations
      Release: Vibrations – Single
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
      Release: Aquarium Nightclub
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
      Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II
      Release: The New Monday
      Label: Ghostly International

9AM Playlist

  • The Dust Collective – Had A Vision
      Release: The Next Peak Vol III (Twin Peaks Tribute)
      Label: Retro Promenade
  • Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
      Release: Anesthesia
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
      Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Jinsang – Never Know
      Release: In Flight
      Label: VinDig
  • Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say
      Release: Dum Spiro Spero
      Label: ERH
  • Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
      Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
      Label: Unseen
  • Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
      Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights
      Release: Yawn – EP
      Label: Jesse Whomst
  • Handycat – White Lodge
      Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Lux Natura – echo patterns
      Release: Ephemerals
      Label: Lux Natura
  • Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
      Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
      Label: Friends Of Friends
  • Ian Aisling – To Ponder
      Release: New Tropics – EP
      Label: Ian Aisling Media
  • Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom
      Release: Chroma Bloom – Single
      Label: Tropic Tone
  • mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
      Release: Damn Fine
      Label: SMOOV
  • Nancy – Machines
      Release: Brooklyn Gardens
      Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records
  • Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records

Richard J Dalton. No need to conclusively defeat an opponent on the dancefloor.

