Café Chill playlist: Mnemeau, Janelle Costa, Santa Rita and more

A gentle breeze and a touch of wet snow paint a picture-perfect Pacific Northwest day, as viewed from the toasty side of the window. If you missed the muted percussion on Cafe Chill, or want to listen again, the latest episode includes tracks from Mnemeau, Janelle Costa, Santa Rita and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Snow in the Gorge”. Credit: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Mar 2024

6AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Lyli J – Lunari

Release: Lunari – Single

Label: Sufystudios

Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler

Release: Lupa

Label: ERH

A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

Chrysalis – Home Is…

Release: Prophecy

Label: XXI

Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

King Shi – Father's Love

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz – Millennium Jazz Music

Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: Cascine

Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

7AM Playlist

Tycho – Epigram

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Blackbird Belle – Apollo

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Tor. – Eleuthera

Release: Eleuthera – EP

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

The Tin Box – Moving Flight (Movement II)

Release: Movement I – V

Label: The Tin Box

Riversilvers – Forever

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Hello Meteor – Empty Rec Center

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories

Release: Memories – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Edamame – My

Release: Periderm

Label: Abandon Building Records

Kashi – Summit

Release: Tides/Summit – Single

Label: Ruca

Boozoo Bajou – Jadiz

Release: Lambique – EP

Label: Apollo

Feverkin – Coyote

Release: Coyote – Single

Label: Feverkin & Yonderling

Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Smika – Ripples

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

CRAETION – Beachside

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Bitykradne – Downtown

Release: Downtown – Single

Label: Play It Again Sam

Emancipator – She Gone to the River

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

Bitykradne – Downtown

Release: Downtown – Single

Label: Play It Again Sam

Santa Rita – Malachite

Release: Malachite – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Green Echoes – Hive

Release: Hive – EP

Label: Green Echoes

innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Mvnners – Soft Drive

Release: Soft Drive – Single

Label: SXN

Forhill – Tangled

Release: Tangled – Single

Label: Forhill

Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Es-K & Kurt Stewart & STEEN – Pieces of Mind

Release: Pieces of Mind – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul

Release: My <3

Label: Chrome Sparks

Janelle Costa – Vibrations

Release: Vibrations – Single

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Space Ghost – Lavender Oil

Release: Aquarium Nightclub

Label: Tartelet Records

Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering

Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II

Release: The New Monday

Label: Ghostly International

Release: The New Monday

Label: Ghostly International

9AM Playlist

The Dust Collective – Had A Vision

Release: The Next Peak Vol III (Twin Peaks Tribute)

Label: Retro Promenade

Florida Skyline – Let's Go Home Now

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late

Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Label: Midwest Collective

Jinsang – Never Know

Release: In Flight

Label: VinDig

Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say

Release: Dum Spiro Spero

Label: ERH

Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream

Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single

Label: Unseen

Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

Release: With U In the Clouds – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

Handycat – White Lodge

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Lux Natura – echo patterns

Release: Ephemerals

Label: Lux Natura

Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles

Release: Summer Chronicles – Single

Label: Friends Of Friends

Ian Aisling – To Ponder

Release: New Tropics – EP

Label: Ian Aisling Media

Blackbird Belle – Runnin' Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom

Release: Chroma Bloom – Single

Label: Tropic Tone

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

Nancy – Machines

Release: Brooklyn Gardens

Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records

Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

