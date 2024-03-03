Café Chill playlist: Mnemeau, Janelle Costa, Santa Rita and more

A gentle breeze and a touch of wet snow paint a picture-perfect Pacific Northwest day, as viewed from the toasty side of the window. If you missed the muted percussion on Cafe Chill, or want to listen again, the latest episode includes tracks from Mnemeau, Janelle Costa, Santa Rita and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Snow in the Gorge”. Credit: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 03 Mar 2024
6AM Playlist
- Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – Single
Label: Sufystudios
- Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
Release: Lupa
Label: ERH
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
- Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Chrysalis – Home Is…
Release: Prophecy
Label: XXI
- Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz – Millennium Jazz Music
- Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Cascine
- Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
7AM Playlist
- Tycho – Epigram
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Blackbird Belle – Apollo
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tor. – Eleuthera
Release: Eleuthera – EP
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- The Tin Box – Moving Flight (Movement II)
Release: Movement I – V
Label: The Tin Box
- Riversilvers – Forever
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Hello Meteor – Empty Rec Center
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
Release: Memories – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Edamame – My
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Kashi – Summit
Release: Tides/Summit – Single
Label: Ruca
- Boozoo Bajou – Jadiz
Release: Lambique – EP
Label: Apollo
- Feverkin – Coyote
Release: Coyote – Single
Label: Feverkin & Yonderling
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Bitykradne – Downtown
Release: Downtown – Single
Label: Play It Again Sam
- Emancipator – She Gone to the River
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
8AM Playlist
- Santa Rita – Malachite
Release: Malachite – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Green Echoes – Hive
Release: Hive – EP
Label: Green Echoes
- innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Mvnners – Soft Drive
Release: Soft Drive – Single
Label: SXN
- Forhill – Tangled
Release: Tangled – Single
Label: Forhill
- Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Es-K & Kurt Stewart & STEEN – Pieces of Mind
Release: Pieces of Mind – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
Release: My <3
Label: Chrome Sparks
- Janelle Costa – Vibrations
Release: Vibrations – Single
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
Release: Aquarium Nightclub
Label: Tartelet Records
- Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II
Release: The New Monday
Label: Ghostly International
9AM Playlist
- The Dust Collective – Had A Vision
Release: The Next Peak Vol III (Twin Peaks Tribute)
Label: Retro Promenade
- Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
- Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Label: Midwest Collective
- Jinsang – Never Know
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
- Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say
Release: Dum Spiro Spero
Label: ERH
- Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
Label: Unseen
- Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
- Handycat – White Lodge
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Lux Natura – echo patterns
Release: Ephemerals
Label: Lux Natura
- Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
Label: Friends Of Friends
- Ian Aisling – To Ponder
Release: New Tropics – EP
Label: Ian Aisling Media
- Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- RUMTUM – Chroma Bloom
Release: Chroma Bloom – Single
Label: Tropic Tone
- mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
- Nancy – Machines
Release: Brooklyn Gardens
Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records
- Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
