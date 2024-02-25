Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, THC.XLR, Arovane and more

Richard J Dalton. It's murder on the dancefloor.
February 25, 2024
5 min read
Tiny, delicate wildflowers with white blooms and slender green stems bask in the warm glow of an late winter sunrise.

Vibes are high, hoping your weekend’s flowing smooth. Breezy morning rustling the branches, but that is nature’s soundtrack! ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J, THC.XLR, Arovane and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Bluets”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

  • Monster Rally – Golden Shores
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Hello Meteor – tropikel(BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Frameworks – Titles
      Release: Kings
      Label: FRAMEWORKS
  • Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
      Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
      Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
  • Blackbird Belle – Apollo
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Miwon – Shinkansen
      Release: A to B
      Label: City Centre Offices
  • Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
      Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
      Label: Cialyn
  • Marley Carroll – Water Temple
      Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
      Label: Loci Records
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Hotel Pools – Highlights
      Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
      Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • upusen – Not Good
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Havana Swim Club – Peaches
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: Havan Swim Club
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records

7AM Playlist

  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Panic Girl – Himalayan Tea
      Release: Cake on Jupiter
      Label: Modularfield
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • London Syndrome – Roads
      Release: Obscure
      Label: London Syndrome
  • Emancipator – Himalayan
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Pacific Coliseum – Home
      Release: Blue Universe
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • uinta – Taw
      Release: Sweetest
      Label: mind.slave
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Strehlow – Dream Girl
      Release: Sleep in
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Whirl – Soft Grass
      Release: Urban Landscape
      Label: Whirl
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • SwuM – If I Leave
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Windows 96 – Hello Earth
      Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
      Label: Windows 96
  • Lux Natura – Rains
      Release: Ephemerals
      Label: 718048 Records DK
  • THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
      Release: archive.01: the_cabin
      Label: THC.XLR
  • Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
      Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Fujii – Waves
      Release: Euphoria
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Arovane – Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
      Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
      Label: Keplar
  • Tycho – Into the Woods
      Release: Simulcast
      Label: Mom+Pop
  • Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
      Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
      Label: Lofi Records
  • Bowcraft – Tiles
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: Magic Square Records
  • Firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label: 591184 Records DK2
  • Lyli J – Frost
      Release: Vibrance – Single
      Label: Lyli J
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Sleepdealer – Astoria
      Release: Yerba
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

  • Brian Eno – The Big Ship
      Release: Another Green World
      Label: EMI Marketing
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
      Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Omni Gardens – Honeywisp
      Release: Golden Pear
      Label: Moon Glyph
  • Green Echoes – Hive
      Release: Hive – EP
      Label: Green Echoes
  • Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring
      Release: Stupid For Caring – Single
      Label: tapeism
  • Bad Snacks – Virgo
      Release: Virgo – Single
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Kalaido – Mist Over a Pond
      Release: View Through the Mist – EP
      Label: Hip Dozer
  • Jinsang – In the Rain
      Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
      Label: 1302675 Records DK
  • Flamingosis – Getting Close to You
      Release: Great Hair
      Label: Flamingosis
  • Elijah Nang – Haru
      Release: Lost in Japan II
      Label: Elijah Nang
  • P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
      Release: Sound Traveler
      Label: P.SUS
  • Invisible Language – Release
      Release: Forgive EP
      Label: Invisible Language Music
  • Feverkin – Bird of Passage
      Release: Bird of Passage – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Lyli J – Kotos
      Release: Vibrance – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
      Release: Ocean Views – EP
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Giraffage – Slo
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Hello Meteor – The Roaring 90s
      Release: We Lose Time
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Fujii – Gleam Axis
      Release: EP-Tape3 – EP
      Label: -AVERSIAC-

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

this gosh darn house.

1 comment

  • Café Chill Playlist: Haunted Lakes, Forteba, Bliss Evenings and more.

    Hope you’re having a great day so far. I’m not really. I feel bad for Seth due to the passing of his grandpa. I wish him and his family the best, his grandpa included.

    This armchair features sounds from Haunted Lakes, Forteba, Bliss Evenings and more.

    Photo: “Bluets”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

    6AM:

    Liberator – Barren City – Release: Outta Steal
    Romo – Smokey – Release:
    upusen – Tape End – Release: Birds
    Orange Crush – Invocation – Release: Autumn Memories
    Sun Glitters – Too Much To Lose – Release: Everything Could Be Fine
    Ellis Farray – Metropolis – Release: Dust Candy
    Takeleave – Calibu – Release: Inner Sea
    Swimming TV – Falling – Release: Raindance
    Arms And Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix) – Release: former kingdoms remixed
    Eyukaliptus – Summit – Release: THE Moon_tape
    Koresma – Offshores – Release: Offshores – Single
    Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch – Release: Details Am Rande
    Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix) – Release: Dive (Deluxe Edition)
    Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix) – Release: Entertainment – EP

    7AM:

    adamlondon. – Maple – Release: Hiddenhills
    Cydny – On Control – Release: Cydny
    Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence – Release: Inure – EP
    A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit – Release:
    Insightful – Without – Release: All That is Left is Right
    Southpaw – Do It Right – Release: Moments
    Emancipator – Goodness – Release: Baralku
    Chemtrails – Cedar – Release: Antrotholopy
    Greg Surmacz – Tired Of Being Right – Release: Timelines (Part 2)
    Brothertiger – High Tide – Release: High Tide – Single
    Shepard – Not Bad Enough – Release: Against Our Nation
    Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue – Release: Body Complex
    PALLADIAN – Goosebumps – Release:

    8AM:

    0:01 – Padma Purana – Faust
    0:04 – Sundrenched – Deep In The Lab
    0:07 – Haunted Lakes – Cory
    0:11 – Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
    0:14 – Lyli J – Lunari
    0:22 – Broke For Free – Jibberish
    0:25 – firephly – Away And When
    0:30 – Forteba – Collective Flora
    0:34 – Gold Panda – Trust
    0:42 – Bliss Evenings – Rollercoaster
    0:44 – Timewarp Inc. – Smoke Miash
    0:50 – Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
    0:55 – Forhill – Iris (Edit)
    0:57 – Waveblock – Candy Cherish

    9AM:

    1:01 – Fujii – Desolation
    1:03 – Deeb – Flakes
    1:06 – Dillard – Regeneration
    1:10 – Koresma – Northern Lights
    1:13 – High Skies – Sumatra
    1:18 – Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
    1:20 – Plaid – Do Matter
    1:24 – Happygirl – Dem Days
    1:26 – Custodian – Her
    1:29 – Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
    1:32 – Jinsang – Bliss
    1:35 – Steezy Prime & Karma Rhythm – Feel you
    1:37 – Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
    1:39 – Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
    1:42 – Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
    1:45 – Waveblock – all black
    1:50 – Forhill – Iridescent
    1:52 – Ginger Gale – Midnight Britney Collage
    1:55 – Tycho – Coastal Brake

    Reply

