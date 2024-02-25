Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, THC.XLR, Arovane and more

Vibes are high, hoping your weekend’s flowing smooth. Breezy morning rustling the branches, but that is nature’s soundtrack! ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J, THC.XLR, Arovane and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Bluets”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: A to B

Label: City Centre Offices

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

7AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Cake on Jupiter

Label: Modularfield

Release: Sun Will Crackle

Label: I Low You Records

Release: Obscure

Label: London Syndrome

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Blue Universe

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

Release: Sleep in

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Urban Landscape

Label: Whirl

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

8AM Playlist

SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

Release: Ephemerals

Label: 718048 Records DK

Release: archive.01: the_cabin

Label: THC.XLR

Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Euphoria

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: Keplar

Release: Simulcast

Label: Mom+Pop

Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single

Label: Lofi Records

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: 591184 Records DK2

Release: Vibrance – Single

Label: Lyli J

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: Yerba

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

Brian Eno – The Big Ship

Release: Another Green World

Label: EMI Marketing

Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Golden Pear

Label: Moon Glyph

Release: Hive – EP

Label: Green Echoes

Release: Stupid For Caring – Single

Label: tapeism

Release: Virgo – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: View Through the Mist – EP

Label: Hip Dozer

Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP

Label: 1302675 Records DK

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

Release: Lost in Japan II

Label: Elijah Nang

Release: Sound Traveler

Label: P.SUS

Release: Forgive EP

Label: Invisible Language Music

Release: Bird of Passage – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Release: Vibrance – EP

Label: Monoke Records

Release: Ocean Views – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Release: We Lose Time

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: EP-Tape3 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

