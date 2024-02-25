Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, THC.XLR, Arovane and more

Vibes are high, hoping your weekend’s flowing smooth. Breezy morning rustling the branches, but that is nature’s soundtrack! ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J, THC.XLR, Arovane and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Bluets”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 25 Feb 2024
6AM Playlist
- Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Hello Meteor – tropikel(BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
- Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
- Blackbird Belle – Apollo
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Miwon – Shinkansen
Release: A to B
Label: City Centre Offices
- Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
- Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Hotel Pools – Highlights
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Havana Swim Club – Peaches
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
7AM Playlist
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Panic Girl – Himalayan Tea
Release: Cake on Jupiter
Label: Modularfield
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- London Syndrome – Roads
Release: Obscure
Label: London Syndrome
- Emancipator – Himalayan
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: Coastal Haze
- uinta – Taw
Release: Sweetest
Label: mind.slave
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Strehlow – Dream Girl
Release: Sleep in
Label: Chillhop Music
- Whirl – Soft Grass
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
8AM Playlist
- SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
- Lux Natura – Rains
Release: Ephemerals
Label: 718048 Records DK
- THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
Release: archive.01: the_cabin
Label: THC.XLR
- Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Fujii – Waves
Release: Euphoria
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Arovane – Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: Keplar
- Tycho – Into the Woods
Release: Simulcast
Label: Mom+Pop
- Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
Label: Lofi Records
- Bowcraft – Tiles
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
- Firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: 591184 Records DK2
- Lyli J – Frost
Release: Vibrance – Single
Label: Lyli J
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Sleepdealer – Astoria
Release: Yerba
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
9AM Playlist
- Brian Eno – The Big Ship
Release: Another Green World
Label: EMI Marketing
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon
Label: Ghostly International
- Omni Gardens – Honeywisp
Release: Golden Pear
Label: Moon Glyph
- Green Echoes – Hive
Release: Hive – EP
Label: Green Echoes
- Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring
Release: Stupid For Caring – Single
Label: tapeism
- Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Kalaido – Mist Over a Pond
Release: View Through the Mist – EP
Label: Hip Dozer
- Jinsang – In the Rain
Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
Label: 1302675 Records DK
- Flamingosis – Getting Close to You
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
- Elijah Nang – Haru
Release: Lost in Japan II
Label: Elijah Nang
- P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
Release: Sound Traveler
Label: P.SUS
- Invisible Language – Release
Release: Forgive EP
Label: Invisible Language Music
- Feverkin – Bird of Passage
Release: Bird of Passage – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Lyli J – Kotos
Release: Vibrance – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
Release: Ocean Views – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Giraffage – Slo
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Hello Meteor – The Roaring 90s
Release: We Lose Time
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Fujii – Gleam Axis
Release: EP-Tape3 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
Café Chill Playlist: Haunted Lakes, Forteba, Bliss Evenings and more.
Hope you’re having a great day so far. I’m not really. I feel bad for Seth due to the passing of his grandpa. I wish him and his family the best, his grandpa included.
This armchair features sounds from Haunted Lakes, Forteba, Bliss Evenings and more.
Photo: “Bluets”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
6AM:
Liberator – Barren City – Release: Outta Steal
Romo – Smokey – Release:
upusen – Tape End – Release: Birds
Orange Crush – Invocation – Release: Autumn Memories
Sun Glitters – Too Much To Lose – Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Ellis Farray – Metropolis – Release: Dust Candy
Takeleave – Calibu – Release: Inner Sea
Swimming TV – Falling – Release: Raindance
Arms And Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix) – Release: former kingdoms remixed
Eyukaliptus – Summit – Release: THE Moon_tape
Koresma – Offshores – Release: Offshores – Single
Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch – Release: Details Am Rande
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix) – Release: Dive (Deluxe Edition)
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix) – Release: Entertainment – EP
7AM:
adamlondon. – Maple – Release: Hiddenhills
Cydny – On Control – Release: Cydny
Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence – Release: Inure – EP
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit – Release:
Insightful – Without – Release: All That is Left is Right
Southpaw – Do It Right – Release: Moments
Emancipator – Goodness – Release: Baralku
Chemtrails – Cedar – Release: Antrotholopy
Greg Surmacz – Tired Of Being Right – Release: Timelines (Part 2)
Brothertiger – High Tide – Release: High Tide – Single
Shepard – Not Bad Enough – Release: Against Our Nation
Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue – Release: Body Complex
PALLADIAN – Goosebumps – Release:
8AM:
0:01 – Padma Purana – Faust
0:04 – Sundrenched – Deep In The Lab
0:07 – Haunted Lakes – Cory
0:11 – Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
0:14 – Lyli J – Lunari
0:22 – Broke For Free – Jibberish
0:25 – firephly – Away And When
0:30 – Forteba – Collective Flora
0:34 – Gold Panda – Trust
0:42 – Bliss Evenings – Rollercoaster
0:44 – Timewarp Inc. – Smoke Miash
0:50 – Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
0:55 – Forhill – Iris (Edit)
0:57 – Waveblock – Candy Cherish
9AM:
1:01 – Fujii – Desolation
1:03 – Deeb – Flakes
1:06 – Dillard – Regeneration
1:10 – Koresma – Northern Lights
1:13 – High Skies – Sumatra
1:18 – Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
1:20 – Plaid – Do Matter
1:24 – Happygirl – Dem Days
1:26 – Custodian – Her
1:29 – Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
1:32 – Jinsang – Bliss
1:35 – Steezy Prime & Karma Rhythm – Feel you
1:37 – Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
1:39 – Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
1:42 – Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
1:45 – Waveblock – all black
1:50 – Forhill – Iridescent
1:52 – Ginger Gale – Midnight Britney Collage
1:55 – Tycho – Coastal Brake