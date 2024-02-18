Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, Visible Cloaks, Warm Ghost and more

What a great mild start to another incredible week in the PNW. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J, Visible Cloaks, Warm Ghost and more. Hosted by Seth.
“Looking Up At Trees, Pine Crest Park”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill.
Originally aired 18 Feb 2024
6AM Playlist
- Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
Release: Been Gone – Single
Label: Koresma & Volo
- Jinsang – Herewego
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Lyrebird – Single
Label: Peaks
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
Label: Soular Order
- Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
- Yu-Utsu – Slow
Release: Slow – Single
Label: 憂鬱
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
- Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
- RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
7AM Playlist
- Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: full circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Treetalking – Stargazing
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
- il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
Release: Spring in a Small Town
Label: flau
- Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Lyli J – Glow
Release: Glow – Single
Label: Monoke Records
- il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: disintegrating in your soul – Single
Label: Achillea Music
8AM Playlist
- IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Release: Jupiter Himself
Label: beatsupply
- Daneel – Debris
Release: Debris – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
- Steve Moore – Future 99
Release: Broken Kills – EP
Label: L.I.E.S.
- Lyli J – Kotos
Release: Vibrance – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
- Planet Boelex – Exist
Release: Exist
Label: Soft Phase
- The Tin Box – Moving Body (Movement V)
Release: Movement I – V
Label: The Tin Box
- Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: ghostcats
Label: ERH
- Tycho – PBS
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas
- Marley Carroll – After Ours
Release: Flight Patterns
Label: Loci Records
9AM Playlist
- Yppah – Grey Eyes
Release: Future Archive, Vol. 2
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Hello Meteor – Deathless
Release: Mu & Mea
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Skrypnyk – Whatever Makes You Happy
Release: Suburbia
Label: Skrypnyk
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears
Release: Tape #4 compilation
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Fujii – Sleep On The Way
Release: Euphoria
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
- Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
- scooopty – Plod
Release: The Ceiling’s Feelings
Label: 5390715 Records DK
- Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
- Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain
Release: Face Always Toward the Sun
Label: Blithe Field
- Peter Bark – Dancing Dust
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Ian Aisling – To Ponder
Release: New Tropics – EP
Label: Ian Aisling Media
- Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
Label: Friends Of Friends
- Evan Geesman – Timido
Release: Lengua
Label: Ubiquity Records
- Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: DISTROKID – Havan Swim Club
- Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Release: Fastfall – Dustforce (Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
Awww, adorable picture!
I have a question: I know I never really thought about it, but, in a future fund drive, could I help out? I mean, if you need it, but, I’ve been contributing the same ways for about two years now, by adding photos, song requests, armchair playlists (which you will still receive in this future, near and far), and stuff like that, but, this year, I would like to contribute differently. I know I can donate, but, is there a position that no one else is doing in future fund drives that maybe I could do? I know I’m just a teenager, but I want to be kind to you and Seth and Team Café Chill and I was thinking, by doing that, I could help y’all out for a future fund drive, so, is there anything I can do? I’m not expecting something but I am looking for at least something that’s available that maybe I cam help you with. Thanks!
P.S.: Armchair Café Chill will continue next week.
Enjoy the rest of your week!
– Darius
I’m not sure, but I’ll keep my ears open for opportunities. If you’re a student in the Seattle Public School system, you may be able to work as a student at C89.5.