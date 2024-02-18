Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, Visible Cloaks, Warm Ghost and more

Cafe Chill

Richard J Dalton.
February 18, 2024
What a great mild start to another incredible week in the PNW. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J, Visible Cloaks, Warm Ghost and more. Hosted by Seth.

“Looking Up At Trees, Pine Crest Park”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill.

Originally aired 18 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

  • Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
      Release: Been Gone – Single
      Label: Koresma & Volo
  • Jinsang – Herewego
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Tom Day – Lyrebird
      Release: Lyrebird – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
      Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Firephly – A Fracture In Time
      Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Yu-Utsu – Slow
      Release: Slow – Single
      Label: 憂鬱
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
      Release: Chrono
      Label: Azlyn Records!
  • Thrupence – Winston
      Release: Voyages
      Label: Jack Vanzet
  • RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
      Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

  • Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
      Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
      Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: full circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Treetalking – Stargazing
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
      Release: Spring in a Small Town
      Label: flau
  • Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
      Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Lyli J – Glow
      Release: Glow – Single
      Label: Monoke Records
  • il:lo – Vega
      Release: Vega
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • VIQ – Vestige
      Release: Crystal Shores
      Label: VIQ
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
      Release: disintegrating in your soul – Single
      Label: Achillea Music

8AM Playlist

  • IOM – You Promised to Come Back
      Release: Jupiter Himself
      Label: beatsupply
  • Daneel – Debris
      Release: Debris – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Christopher Willits – Clear
      Release: Opening
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Steve Moore – Future 99
      Release: Broken Kills – EP
      Label: L.I.E.S.
  • Lyli J – Kotos
      Release: Vibrance – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Visible Cloaks – Wheel
      Release: Lex – EP
      Label: RVNG Intl.
  • Planet Boelex – Exist
      Release: Exist
      Label: Soft Phase
  • The Tin Box – Moving Body (Movement V)
      Release: Movement I – V
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
      Release: ghostcats
      Label: ERH
  • Tycho – PBS
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
      Release: Details Am Rande
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Marley Carroll – After Ours
      Release: Flight Patterns
      Label: Loci Records

9AM Playlist

  • Yppah – Grey Eyes
      Release: Future Archive, Vol. 2
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Hello Meteor – Deathless
      Release: Mu & Mea
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Skrypnyk – Whatever Makes You Happy
      Release: Suburbia
      Label: Skrypnyk
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears
      Release: Tape #4 compilation
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Fujii – Sleep On The Way
      Release: Euphoria
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
      Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
      Label: Magic Square Records
  • Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
      Release: Chrono
      Label: Azlyn Records!
  • scooopty – Plod
      Release: The Ceiling’s Feelings
      Label: 5390715 Records DK
  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain
      Release: Face Always Toward the Sun
      Label: Blithe Field
  • Peter Bark – Dancing Dust
      Release: Empty Rooms
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Ian Aisling – To Ponder
      Release: New Tropics – EP
      Label: Ian Aisling Media
  • Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
      Release: Summer Chronicles – Single
      Label: Friends Of Friends
  • Evan Geesman – Timido
      Release: Lengua
      Label: Ubiquity Records
  • Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: DISTROKID – Havan Swim Club
  • Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
      Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Monster Rally – Island Hopping
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
      Release: Fastfall – Dustforce (Original Game Soundtrack)
      Label: LOOPDISK

3 comments

  • I have a question: I know I never really thought about it, but, in a future fund drive, could I help out? I mean, if you need it, but, I’ve been contributing the same ways for about two years now, by adding photos, song requests, armchair playlists (which you will still receive in this future, near and far), and stuff like that, but, this year, I would like to contribute differently. I know I can donate, but, is there a position that no one else is doing in future fund drives that maybe I could do? I know I’m just a teenager, but I want to be kind to you and Seth and Team Café Chill and I was thinking, by doing that, I could help y’all out for a future fund drive, so, is there anything I can do? I’m not expecting something but I am looking for at least something that’s available that maybe I cam help you with. Thanks!

    P.S.: Armchair Café Chill will continue next week.

    Enjoy the rest of your week!

    – Darius

    Reply

