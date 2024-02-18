Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, Visible Cloaks, Warm Ghost and more

What a great mild start to another incredible week in the PNW. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J, Visible Cloaks, Warm Ghost and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

“Looking Up At Trees, Pine Crest Park”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill.

Originally aired 18 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone

Release: Been Gone – Single Label: Koresma & Volo Jinsang – Herewego

Release: Life Label: VinDig Tom Day – Lyrebird

Release: Lyrebird – Single Label: Peaks Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Release: Future or Past – EP Label: Orbital Rendezvous Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)

Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix) Label: Soular Order Firephly – A Fracture In Time

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single Label: Firephly Yu-Utsu – Slow

Release: Slow – Single Label: 憂鬱 Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP Label: Xky Music t.quoise – D I S S O l v E

Release: Life in Reverse Label: Soundsphere Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation

Release: Chrono Label: Azlyn Records! Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages Label: Jack Vanzet RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)

Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

Release: With U In the Clouds – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow

Release: Yesterday Tomorrow Label: Inner Ocean Records Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: full circle Label: Ghostly International Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project

Release: Comfortable Loneliness Label: Evergreen Prefecture Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still Label: Ninja Tune Treetalking – Stargazing

Release: The Unknown Label: SXN Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick Label: Ghostly International il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single Label: Future Archive Recordings Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Release: Body Complex Label: Ghostly International Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Release: Spring in a Small Town Label: flau Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP Label: Synesthesia Media Lyli J – Glow

Release: Glow – Single Label: Monoke Records il:lo – Vega

Release: Vega Label: Nettwerk Music Group Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine Label: Sun Glitters VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores Label: VIQ Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

8AM Playlist

IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Release: Jupiter Himself Label: beatsupply Daneel – Debris

Release: Debris – EP Label: Inner Ocean Records Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal Label: Ghostly International Christopher Willits – Clear

Release: Opening Label: Ghostly International Steve Moore – Future 99

Release: Broken Kills – EP Label: L.I.E.S. Lyli J – Kotos

Release: Vibrance – EP Label: Monoke Records Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP Label: RVNG Intl. Planet Boelex – Exist

Release: Exist Label: Soft Phase The Tin Box – Moving Body (Movement V)

Release: Movement I – V Label: The Tin Box Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Release: ghostcats Label: ERH Tycho – PBS

Release: Past Is Prologue Label: ISO50 Records Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande Label: Seven Villas Marley Carroll – After Ours

9AM Playlist

Yppah – Grey Eyes

Release: Future Archive, Vol. 2 Label: Future Archive Recordings Hello Meteor – Deathless

Release: Mu & Mea Label: Evergreen Prefecture Skrypnyk – Whatever Makes You Happy

Release: Suburbia Label: Skrypnyk A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears

Release: Tape #4 compilation Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Fujii – Sleep On The Way

Release: Euphoria Label: -AVERSIAC- Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP Label: Magic Square Records Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation

Release: Chrono Label: Azlyn Records! scooopty – Plod

Release: The Ceiling’s Feelings Label: 5390715 Records DK Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick Label: Ghostly International Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain

Release: Face Always Toward the Sun Label: Blithe Field Peter Bark – Dancing Dust

Release: Empty Rooms Label: Inner Ocean Records Ian Aisling – To Ponder

Release: New Tropics – EP Label: Ian Aisling Media Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles

Release: Summer Chronicles – Single Label: Friends Of Friends Evan Geesman – Timido

Release: Lengua Label: Ubiquity Records Havana Swim Club – Lagoon

Release: Havana Swim Club Label: DISTROKID – Havan Swim Club Birocratic – Boys’ Bop

Release: Boys’ Bop – Single Label: Chillhop Music Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Release: Botanica Dream Label: Monster Rally Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

