Café Chill playlist: Feverkin & VOLO, Wave damage and more

February 11, 2024
A black paved path disappears into dense woods shrouded in ground fog, with a trimmed bush emerging from the swirling mist in the foreground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again to relive the coinciding light rain event? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Feverkin & VOLO, Wave damage and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Ground Fog”. Credit: Cowpens National Battlefield/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

  • KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
      Release: Colours – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
      Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
      Label: LOOPDISK
  • Resotone – What Never Was.
      Release: What Never Was. – Single
      Label: 702767 Records DK
  • RUMTUM – Commit Way
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Bowcraft – Autumn Every
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • X3SR – Infinite
      Release: Infinite – EP
      Label: X3SR
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records
  • Galactic Language – Modern Flora
      Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
      Label: Galactic Language
  • Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul

7AM Playlist

  • Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
      Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • SwuM – If I Leave
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Soft Static – 05′
      Release: 05′ – Single
      Label: Soft Static
  • Earthen Sea – Rough Air
      Release: Ghost Poems
      Label: kranky
  • firephly – Away And When
      Release: Away And When – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora
      Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
      Label: Haunted Lakes
  • Slow Magic – Moon
      Release: Triangle
      Label: PLANCHA
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Enzalla – Sad Tune
      Release: Sad Tune – Single
      Label: 621860 Records DK2
  • 2814 – Arcadia
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • TOR – Lightraker
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • Manatee Commune – Cascade
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • Tenda Senda – Swing a Little
      Release: Swing a Little – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Six Missing – Barking Outside Go Check
      Release: Collages – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Gold Falls – KMNK
      Release: KMNK – Single
      Label: Gold Falls
  • Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Feverkin & VOLO – Bird of Passage
      Release: Bird of Passage – Single
      Label: Feverkin and VOLO
  • Yppah – Shot into the Sun
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • RUMTUM – Commit Way
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Tycho – Easy
      Release: Simulcast
      Label: Mom+Pop
  • Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream
      Release: Evil Play – EP
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
      Release: Holism
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
      Release: Neon Impasse
      Label: City Girl Records
  • Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True
      Release: Former Kingdoms
      Label: Achillea Music
  • A Sol Mechanic – Flight
      Release: Flight – Single
      Label: A Sol Mechanic
  • Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
      Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

9AM Playlist

  • Volcanic Shores – Shoreline
      Release: Shoreline – EP
      Label: Independent
  • Miwon – Shinkansen
      Release: A to B
      Label: City Centre Offices
  • Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
      Release: Alterwinds – Single
      Label: EKORD
  • Glitch Bird – Memory Amb
      Release: Jhula – EP
      Label: Tambi√Šn
  • Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
      Release: Sugar Weather – EP
      Label: Cloudchord
  • leafmold – Pitfall
      Release: Palms
      Label: Sleepdance Records
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress
      Release: Blue Coat, Red Dress EP
      Label: Silver Bear Recordings
  • Boukas – Let Go (Philanthrope Remix)
      Release: Dreams in Colour (Deluxe)
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
      Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
      Label: Cala Tarida Musica
  • 회사AUTO – Seattle to Vancouver
      Release: Toshi – Single
      Label: 1054780 Records DK
  • AWITW – Solitude
      Release: Inside World
      Label: Golden Forest Records
  • Japanese Wallpaper – Breathe In (feat. Wafia) [Friendships Remix]
      Release: Japanese Wallpaper (Deluxe)
      Label: Wonderlick
  • Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
      Release: Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
      Label: Hior Chronik
  • Ideism – Mend
      Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Koresma – Offshores
      Release: Compass
      Label: Koresma

