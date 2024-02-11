Café Chill playlist: Feverkin & VOLO, Wave damage and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again to relive the coinciding light rain event? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Feverkin & VOLO, Wave damage and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Ground Fog”. Credit: Cowpens National Battlefield/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 11 Feb 2024
6AM Playlist
- KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
Release: Colours – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
- Resotone – What Never Was.
Release: What Never Was. – Single
Label: 702767 Records DK
- RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Bowcraft – Autumn Every
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- X3SR – Infinite
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
- Galactic Language – Modern Flora
Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
Label: Galactic Language
- Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: Tugboat Records
- Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
7AM Playlist
- Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- Soft Static – 05′
Release: 05′ – Single
Label: Soft Static
- Earthen Sea – Rough Air
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
- firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: Firephly
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
- Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Enzalla – Sad Tune
Release: Sad Tune – Single
Label: 621860 Records DK2
- 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- TOR – Lightraker
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
8AM Playlist
- Manatee Commune – Cascade
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- Tenda Senda – Swing a Little
Release: Swing a Little – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Six Missing – Barking Outside Go Check
Release: Collages – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
- Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Feverkin & VOLO – Bird of Passage
Release: Bird of Passage – Single
Label: Feverkin and VOLO
- Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Tycho – Easy
Release: Simulcast
Label: Mom+Pop
- Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
Release: Holism
Label: Blvnt Records
- City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
- Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
- Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
9AM Playlist
- Volcanic Shores – Shoreline
Release: Shoreline – EP
Label: Independent
- Miwon – Shinkansen
Release: A to B
Label: City Centre Offices
- Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
Release: Alterwinds – Single
Label: EKORD
- Glitch Bird – Memory Amb
Release: Jhula – EP
Label: Tambi√Šn
- Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
Release: Sugar Weather – EP
Label: Cloudchord
- leafmold – Pitfall
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress
Release: Blue Coat, Red Dress EP
Label: Silver Bear Recordings
- Boukas – Let Go (Philanthrope Remix)
Release: Dreams in Colour (Deluxe)
Label: Chillhop Music
- A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
- 회사AUTO – Seattle to Vancouver
Release: Toshi – Single
Label: 1054780 Records DK
- AWITW – Solitude
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
- Japanese Wallpaper – Breathe In (feat. Wafia) [Friendships Remix]
Release: Japanese Wallpaper (Deluxe)
Label: Wonderlick
- Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
Release: Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
Label: Hior Chronik
- Ideism – Mend
Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Koresma – Offshores
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
