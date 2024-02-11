Café Chill playlist: Feverkin & VOLO, Wave damage and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again to relive the coinciding light rain event? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Feverkin & VOLO, Wave damage and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Ground Fog”. Credit: Cowpens National Battlefield/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours

Release: Colours – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack) Label: LOOPDISK Resotone – What Never Was.

Release: What Never Was. – Single Label: 702767 Records DK RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP Label: Koresma Bowcraft – Autumn Every

Release: Many Distant Cities Label: 1469535 Records DK Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP Label: Janelle Costa Music Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract Label: Richard Alfaro X3SR – Infinite

Release: Infinite – EP Label: X3SR 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP Label: I Low You records Galactic Language – Modern Flora

Release: Arrival (Deluxe) Label: Galactic Language Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You Label: 635970 Records DK Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best Label: Tugboat Records Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

7AM Playlist

Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow

Release: Yesterday Tomorrow Label: Inner Ocean Records SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019 Label: Chillhop Music Soft Static – 05′

Release: 05′ – Single Label: Soft Static Earthen Sea – Rough Air

Release: Ghost Poems Label: kranky firephly – Away And When

Release: Away And When – Single Label: Firephly Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP Label: Substruct Audio Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance Label: Haunted Lakes Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle Label: PLANCHA Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single Label: 581097 Records DK Enzalla – Sad Tune

Release: Sad Tune – Single Label: 621860 Records DK2 2814 – Arcadia

Release: Lost Fragments Label: Dream Catalogue TOR – Lightraker

8AM Playlist

Manatee Commune – Cascade

Release: Brush Label: Record Union Tenda Senda – Swing a Little

Release: Swing a Little – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Six Missing – Barking Outside Go Check

Release: Collages – EP Label: Inner Ocean Records Gold Falls – KMNK

Release: KMNK – Single Label: Gold Falls Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)

Release: Celestial Nighthawk Label: Inner Ocean Records Feverkin & VOLO – Bird of Passage

Release: Bird of Passage – Single Label: Feverkin and VOLO Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End Label: Future Archive Recordings RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings Tycho – Easy

Release: Simulcast Label: Mom+Pop Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream

Release: Evil Play – EP Label: 4530854 Records DK Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)

Release: Holism Label: Blvnt Records City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Release: Neon Impasse Label: City Girl Records Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True

Release: Former Kingdoms Label: Achillea Music A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single Label: A Sol Mechanic Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single Label: Nightflyer TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)

9AM Playlist

Volcanic Shores – Shoreline

Release: Shoreline – EP Label: Independent Miwon – Shinkansen

Release: A to B Label: City Centre Offices Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)

Release: Alterwinds – Single Label: EKORD Glitch Bird – Memory Amb

Release: Jhula – EP Label: Tambi√Šn Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick

Release: Sugar Weather – EP Label: Cloudchord leafmold – Pitfall

Release: Palms Label: Sleepdance Records Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon Label: Nerddelic Studio Works Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress

Release: Blue Coat, Red Dress EP Label: Silver Bear Recordings Boukas – Let Go (Philanthrope Remix)

Release: Dreams in Colour (Deluxe) Label: Chillhop Music A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP Label: Cala Tarida Musica 회사AUTO – Seattle to Vancouver

Release: Toshi – Single Label: 1054780 Records DK AWITW – Solitude

Release: Inside World Label: Golden Forest Records Japanese Wallpaper – Breathe In (feat. Wafia) [Friendships Remix]

Release: Japanese Wallpaper (Deluxe) Label: Wonderlick Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)

Release: Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix) Label: Hior Chronik Ideism – Mend

Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES Koresma – Offshores

