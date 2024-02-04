Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: SwuM & Delayde, Koresma and more

February 4, 2024
5 min read
A rustic brown cabin nestled in a snowy forest clearing. Snow-laden evergreen trees stand tall in the background and foreground, framing the quaint cabin. A light dusting of snow blankets the ground, creating a peaceful winter wonderland scene.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from SwuM & Delayde, Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “The Caretaker’s Cabin in Winter”. Credit: Valles Caldera National Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 04 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

  • Kaelyn – The Mood
      Release: The Mood – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records
  • Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
      Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
      Label: Mac’s Record Label
  • Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
      Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • lover girl – Soft Lights
      Release: Stay Asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
      Release: Chrono
      Label: Azlyn Records!
  • Le Caire – Selfless
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
      Release: Dwell
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings
  • Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
      Release: Kyoto – EP
      Label: Obvious Things
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records

7AM Playlist

  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
      Label: Poldoore Music
  • Chemtrails – Hoverpad
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Soft Static – 05′
      Release: 05′ – Single
      Label: Soft Static
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • GiO! – Sunday
      Release: Locomotion
      Label: GiO!
  • Pacific Coliseum – Home
      Release: Blue Universe
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Deep Shoq – Forward
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES

8AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Huron River Drive
      Release: Lineage
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Teebs – NES
      Release: Did It Again – Single
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Feverkin & Kalaido – Jewel
      Release: Jewel – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Hello Meteor – Ten Forward
      Release: The Turn After a Storm
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: Compass
      Label: Koresma
  • Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Secret Terminal – Chromatablast
      Release: Unity
      Label: 1264937 Records DK
  • Fujii – Astray
      Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Whirl – Soft Grass
      Release: Urban Landscape
      Label: Whirl
  • il:lo – Vega
      Release: Vega
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
      Release: Sound Traveler
      Label: P.SUS
  • Space Ghost – Ufo
      Release: Dance Planet
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
      Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • SwuM & Delayde – Motions
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

  • Jesse Whomst – Particles
      Release: Yawn – EP
      Label: Jesse Whomst
  • Lavier – Wash
      Release: Wash – Single
      Label: VinDig
  • Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
      Release: Been Gone – Single
      Label: Koresma & Volo
  • Vanilla – Arrow
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Jinsang – trust the process
      Release: drafts // concepts vol. 1
      Label: jinsang
  • Monster Rally – Baja Samba
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Luga – Arms Bent
      Release: Swimming Lanes – EP
      Label: 1285812 Records DK2
  • ÌöåÏÇ¨AUTO – Chicago to Seattle
      Release: Toshi – Single
      Label: 1054780 Records DK
  • cerulean – Imagine
      Release: Imagine – Single
      Label: 1369135 Records DK
  • Terekke – Jqm
      Release: Plant Age
      Label: L.I.E.S.
  • Smika – Ripples
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Kalaido – Mist Over a Pond
      Release: View Through the Mist – EP
      Label: Hip Dozer
  • THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
      Release: archive.01: the_cabin
      Label: THC.XLR
  • Helios – Well Within
      Release: Espera
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lyli J – Kotos
      Release: Vibrance – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
      Release: Replaced – EP
      Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

