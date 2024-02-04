Café Chill playlist: SwuM & Delayde, Koresma and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from SwuM & Delayde, Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “The Caretaker’s Cabin in Winter”. Credit: Valles Caldera National Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 04 Feb 2024

6AM Playlist

Kaelyn – The Mood

Release: The Mood – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs

Label: Mac’s Record Label

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records!

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

Release: Dwell

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

Release: Kyoto – EP

Label: Obvious Things

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

7AM Playlist

Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Sundials Telescopes

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: 05′ – Single

Label: Soft Static

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Locomotion

Label: GiO!

Release: Blue Universe

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

8AM Playlist

Shigeto – Huron River Drive

Release: Lineage

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Jewel – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Release: The Turn After a Storm

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Unity

Label: 1264937 Records DK

Release: EP-Tape1 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Release: Urban Landscape

Label: Whirl

Release: Vega

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Sound Traveler

Label: P.SUS

Release: Dance Planet

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

Jesse Whomst – Particles

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

Release: Wash – Single

Label: VinDig

Release: Been Gone – Single

Label: Koresma & Volo

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: drafts // concepts vol. 1

Label: jinsang

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Swimming Lanes – EP

Label: 1285812 Records DK2

Release: Toshi – Single

Label: 1054780 Records DK

Release: Imagine – Single

Label: 1369135 Records DK

Release: Plant Age

Label: L.I.E.S.

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: View Through the Mist – EP

Label: Hip Dozer

Release: archive.01: the_cabin

Label: THC.XLR

Release: Espera

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Vibrance – EP

Label: Monoke Records

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

