Café Chill playlist: SwuM & Delayde, Koresma and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from SwuM & Delayde, Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “The Caretaker’s Cabin in Winter”. Credit: Valles Caldera National Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 04 Feb 2024
6AM Playlist
- Kaelyn – The Mood
Release: The Mood – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
- Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
- Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
Label: Mac’s Record Label
- Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
- Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Release: Dwell
Label: Ghostly International
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
- Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Kyoto – EP
Label: Obvious Things
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
7AM Playlist
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
- Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Soft Static – 05′
Release: 05′ – Single
Label: Soft Static
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- GiO! – Sunday
Release: Locomotion
Label: GiO!
- Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: Coastal Haze
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Deep Shoq – Forward
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
8AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Release: Lineage
Label: Ghostly International
- Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
- Feverkin & Kalaido – Jewel
Release: Jewel – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Hello Meteor – Ten Forward
Release: The Turn After a Storm
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
- Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Secret Terminal – Chromatablast
Release: Unity
Label: 1264937 Records DK
- Fujii – Astray
Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Whirl – Soft Grass
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
- il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
Release: Sound Traveler
Label: P.SUS
- Space Ghost – Ufo
Release: Dance Planet
Label: Tartelet Records
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- SwuM & Delayde – Motions
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
9AM Playlist
- Jesse Whomst – Particles
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
- Lavier – Wash
Release: Wash – Single
Label: VinDig
- Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
Release: Been Gone – Single
Label: Koresma & Volo
- Vanilla – Arrow
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Jinsang – trust the process
Release: drafts // concepts vol. 1
Label: jinsang
- Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Luga – Arms Bent
Release: Swimming Lanes – EP
Label: 1285812 Records DK2
- ÌöåÏÇ¨AUTO – Chicago to Seattle
Release: Toshi – Single
Label: 1054780 Records DK
- cerulean – Imagine
Release: Imagine – Single
Label: 1369135 Records DK
- Terekke – Jqm
Release: Plant Age
Label: L.I.E.S.
- Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Kalaido – Mist Over a Pond
Release: View Through the Mist – EP
Label: Hip Dozer
- THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
Release: archive.01: the_cabin
Label: THC.XLR
- Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
- Lyli J – Kotos
Release: Vibrance – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
