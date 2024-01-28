Café Chill playlist: Teen Daze, Invisible Language, Firephly and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Teen Daze, Invisible Language, Firephly and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Cracked Rocks”. Credit: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 28 Jan 2024
6AM Playlist
- mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
- Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
- Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Koresma – Waves
Release: South – EP
Label: Koresma
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Geotic – Accept
Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
Label: Basement’s Basement
- Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
- Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
- Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- wowflower – Untuch
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
7AM Playlist
- Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
- Tomppabeats – One Two Step
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
Label: Chillhop Records
- Soular Order – Navigator
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Whirl – Soft Grass
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
- il:lo – Ronda
Release: Distances – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
- Evan Geesman – Timido
Release: Lengua
Label: Ubiquity Records
- Flamingosis – Snacks on Snacks
Release: Great Hair
Label: UKNOWY
- Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- X3SR – miss u
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Soular Order – Boreal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel
Release: Magnetic – Single
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
- Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Island Hopping – Single
Label: Monster Rally
- Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Ian Ewing – Beauty
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
8AM Playlist
- Giraffage – Girl
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Rosentwig – Psithurism
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
- IG88 – Hiding in My Hands
Release: Hiding in My Hands
Label: STYLSS
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- Emancipator – Pancakes
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
- Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
- Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
- Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
- Invisible Language – Release
Release: Forgive EP
Label: Invisible Language Music
- Teen Daze – Quiet City
Release: Quiet City – Single
Label: FLORA
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
9AM Playlist
- Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: MERLIN – Future Archive Recordings
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Santa Rita – Malachite
Release: Malachite – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Feverkin & Kalaido – Jewel
Release: Jewel – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records
- Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Jinsang – in the rain
Release: drafts – single
Label: Jinsang
- Otesla – Gensyn
Release: Gensyn – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
Release: Ocean Views – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Luga – Pink Leaves
Release: Swimming Lanes
Label: 1285812 Records DK2
- King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz & Millennium Jazz Music
- Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Birocratic & Brock Berrigan & iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
