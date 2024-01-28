Café Chill playlist: Teen Daze, Invisible Language, Firephly and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Teen Daze, Invisible Language, Firephly and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Cracked Rocks”. Credit: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

Release: Virga

Label: Abandon Building Records

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: South – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair

Label: Basement’s Basement

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

Release: Paradiso – Single Label: Flora wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

7AM Playlist

Uinta – Maples

Release: Fruits

Label: mind.slave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Release: Urban Landscape

Label: Whirl

Release: Distances – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Lengua

Label: Ubiquity Records

Release: Great Hair

Label: UKNOWY

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: Magnetic – Single

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Island Hopping – Single

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Celestial Nighthawk Label: Inner Ocean Records Ian Ewing – Beauty

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

8AM Playlist

Giraffage – Girl

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single

Label: Firephly

Release: Hiding in My Hands

Label: STYLSS

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

Release: Forgive EP

Label: Invisible Language Music

Release: Quiet City – Single

Label: FLORA

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

9AM Playlist

Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Safe Area Earth

Label: MERLIN – Future Archive Recordings

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

Release: Malachite – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Jewel – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Release: drafts – single

Label: Jinsang

Release: Gensyn – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Ocean Views – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Swimming Lanes

Label: 1285812 Records DK2

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz & Millennium Jazz Music

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

