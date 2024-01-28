Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Teen Daze, Invisible Language, Firephly and more

January 28, 2024
5 min read
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Teen Daze, Invisible Language, Firephly and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Cracked Rocks”. Credit: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

  • mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
      Release: Damn Fine
      Label: SMOOV
  • Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
      Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • AstroLogical – Symbiosis
      Release: Private World – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
  • Edamame – Lungs Full
      Release: Virga
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Koresma – Waves
      Release: South – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
      Release: Welcome To New Cascade
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Geotic – Accept
      Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
      Label: Basement’s Basement
  • Chemtrails – Soft
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • Tobias – Shiver
      Release: Shiver – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Teen Daze – Paradiso
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • wowflower – Untuch
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music

7AM Playlist

  • Uinta – Maples
      Release: Fruits
      Label: mind.slave
  • Tomppabeats – One Two Step
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Soular Order – Navigator
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Whirl – Soft Grass
      Release: Urban Landscape
      Label: Whirl
  • il:lo – Ronda
      Release: Distances – EP
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Evan Geesman – Timido
      Release: Lengua
      Label: Ubiquity Records
  • Flamingosis – Snacks on Snacks
      Release: Great Hair
      Label: UKNOWY
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • X3SR – miss u
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Soular Order – Boreal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel
      Release: Magnetic – Single
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Catching Flies – Silver Linings
      Release: Silver Linings
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Monster Rally – Island Hopping
      Release: Island Hopping – Single
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Ian Ewing – Beauty
      Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
      Label: Blvnt Records

8AM Playlist

  • Giraffage – Girl
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Rosentwig – Psithurism
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Firephly – A Fracture In Time
      Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • IG88 – Hiding in My Hands
      Release: Hiding in My Hands
      Label: STYLSS
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
      Release: Ultrasound
      Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • Emancipator – Pancakes
      Release: Baralku
      Label: Loci Records
  • Birocratic – Wrapped Up
      Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Chemtrails – Elapse
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Volo – Wild Mind
      Release: Wild Mind – EP
      Label: Vibecast
  • Lone – Echo Paths
      Release: Always Inside Your Head
      Label: Greco-Roman
  • Invisible Language – Release
      Release: Forgive EP
      Label: Invisible Language Music
  • Teen Daze – Quiet City
      Release: Quiet City – Single
      Label: FLORA
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang

9AM Playlist

  • Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: So Soon
      Label: Planet Mu
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
      Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
      Release: Safe Area Earth
      Label: MERLIN – Future Archive Recordings
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Santa Rita – Malachite
      Release: Malachite – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Feverkin & Kalaido – Jewel
      Release: Jewel – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Bad Snacks – Homecoming
      Release: Neat Tape 1
      Label: backbeet records
  • Bowcraft – Cicada
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Jinsang – in the rain
      Release: drafts – single
      Label: Jinsang
  • Otesla – Gensyn
      Release: Gensyn – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
      Release: Ocean Views – EP
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Luga – Pink Leaves
      Release: Swimming Lanes
      Label: 1285812 Records DK2
  • King Shi – Father’s Love
      Release: Jupiter Blues
      Label: Tekhedz & Millennium Jazz Music
  • Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Birocratic & Brock Berrigan & iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

