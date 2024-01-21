Café Chill playlist: Qaett, Helios and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Qaett, Helios and more. Hosted by Seth.

Originally aired 21 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

Arvo to me – Into Change

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)

Release: Swim Team Remixed

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Chemtrails – Elapse

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

rosequartz – interlude

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WŒõVES

Machinedrum – Endless <3

Release: Vapor City Archives

Label: Ninja Tune

Richard Alfaro – Inside

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Home – Tides

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

mu arae – A Far Away Place

Release: Rising Tides 011

Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Release: Luna – Single

Label: Forhill

Bowcraft – Cicada

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: firephly

Takeleave – Sabado

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

flow.ctrl – Starfall

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Release: The Sailor and the Mountain

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

DNZ – Wanderlust

Release: Wanderlust – Single

Label: DNZ

Secede – Leraine

Release: Tryshasla

Label: Sending Orbs

edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)

Label: Opine

8AM Playlist

Shigeto – Lineage

Release: Lineage

Label: Ghostly International

Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Qaett – Along the Shore

Release: Warm Reminders

Label: Fedbymachines Audio

Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

Eric Hadley – Trembling Sound

Release: The Passerine Tapes – EP

Label: 1442394 Records DK

Count.00 – Wanderer

Release: Positive Delay – EP

Label: Sauce of Life

Yppah – R. Mullen

Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)

Label: Ninja Tune

monoscape – Elysian Valley

Release: Worldview

Label: monoscape

Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Helios – Well Within

Release: Espera

Label: Ghostly International

Andy Leech – Thinking of You

Release: Thinking of You – Single

Label: 668939 Records DK

AWITW – Through Memories

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

Monster Rally – Tropical Showers

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

Janelle Costa – Vibrations

Release: Vibrations – Single

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Records

Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Tomes – Joyous Ping

Release: Senter

Label: Tomes

Geotic – Actually Smiling

Release: Abysma

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

Sensi Sye – Wake Up

Release: Wake Up – Single

Label: Sensi Sye

Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Empyrean – Solstice

Release: Solstice – EP

Label: Warminal Records

t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream

Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single

Label: Unseen

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Release: Moon Bed – Single

Label: Beatmachinearon

Lusine – Rafters

Release: Long Light

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)

Release: The Singles

Label: Sun Glitters

Tycho – Daydream

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Sundrenched

P.SUS – End of the Rainbow

Release: Sound Traveler

Label: P.SUS

