Café Chill playlist: Qaett, Helios and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Qaett, Helios and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Winter Sky at Borgensdorf Ferry”. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, Conningsby, Stuffy Land, Borgensdorf Ferry, December 9, 2023. Used by permission.
Originally aired 21 Jan 2024
6AM Playlist
- Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
- Arvo to me – Into Change
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)
Release: Swim Team Remixed
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
- rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WŒõVES
- Machinedrum – Endless <3
Release: Vapor City Archives
Label: Ninja Tune
- Richard Alfaro – Inside
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- mu arae – A Far Away Place
Release: Rising Tides 011
Label: SVNSET WAVES
7AM Playlist
- wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
- Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Release: Luna – Single
Label: Forhill
- Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: firephly
- Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- flow.ctrl – Starfall
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- DNZ – Wanderlust
Release: Wanderlust – Single
Label: DNZ
- Secede – Leraine
Release: Tryshasla
Label: Sending Orbs
- edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
Label: Opine
8AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Lineage
Release: Lineage
Label: Ghostly International
- Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Qaett – Along the Shore
Release: Warm Reminders
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
- Eric Hadley – Trembling Sound
Release: The Passerine Tapes – EP
Label: 1442394 Records DK
- Count.00 – Wanderer
Release: Positive Delay – EP
Label: Sauce of Life
- Yppah – R. Mullen
Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
Label: Ninja Tune
- monoscape – Elysian Valley
Release: Worldview
Label: monoscape
- Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
- Andy Leech – Thinking of You
Release: Thinking of You – Single
Label: 668939 Records DK
- AWITW – Through Memories
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
- Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
9AM Playlist
- Janelle Costa – Vibrations
Release: Vibrations – Single
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Records
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Tomes – Joyous Ping
Release: Senter
Label: Tomes
- Geotic – Actually Smiling
Release: Abysma
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
- Sensi Sye – Wake Up
Release: Wake Up – Single
Label: Sensi Sye
- Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Empyrean – Solstice
Release: Solstice – EP
Label: Warminal Records
- t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
Label: Unseen
- Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Release: Moon Bed – Single
Label: Beatmachinearon
- Lusine – Rafters
Release: Long Light
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
- Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Release: The Singles
Label: Sun Glitters
- Tycho – Daydream
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
- Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Sundrenched
- P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
Release: Sound Traveler
Label: P.SUS
