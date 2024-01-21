Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Qaett, Helios and more

January 21, 2024
On a cold, wintry December afternoon there is a white sky with wintry trees in the background and poles in the foreground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Qaett, Helios and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter Sky at Borgensdorf Ferry”. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, Conningsby, Stuffy Land, Borgensdorf Ferry, December 9, 2023. Used by permission.

Originally aired 21 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

  • Nitemoves – Antipode
      Release: Antipode – Single
      Label: Mechanical
  • Arvo to me – Into Change
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)
      Release: Swim Team Remixed
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • Chemtrails – Elapse
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • rosequartz – interlude
      Release: interlude – Single
      Label: SVNSET WŒõVES
  • Machinedrum – Endless <3
      Release: Vapor City Archives
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Richard Alfaro – Inside
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
      Release: Tiefer Ins System
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • mu arae – A Far Away Place
      Release: Rising Tides 011
      Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

  • wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
      Release: brodies attestupa
      Label: Wowflower
  • Forhill – Iris (Edit)
      Release: Luna – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Bowcraft – Cicada
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label: firephly
  • Takeleave – Sabado
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • flow.ctrl – Starfall
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Mind Groove – Dead Wind
      Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang
  • No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • DNZ – Wanderlust
      Release: Wanderlust – Single
      Label: DNZ
  • Secede – Leraine
      Release: Tryshasla
      Label: Sending Orbs
  • edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
      Label: Opine

8AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Lineage
      Release: Lineage
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sundrenched – Down Moon
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Qaett – Along the Shore
      Release: Warm Reminders
      Label: Fedbymachines Audio
  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • D.K. – Juicy
      Release: Drop
      Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
  • Eric Hadley – Trembling Sound
      Release: The Passerine Tapes – EP
      Label: 1442394 Records DK
  • Count.00 – Wanderer
      Release: Positive Delay – EP
      Label: Sauce of Life
  • Yppah – R. Mullen
      Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • monoscape – Elysian Valley
      Release: Worldview
      Label: monoscape
  • Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records
  • Helios – Well Within
      Release: Espera
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Andy Leech – Thinking of You
      Release: Thinking of You – Single
      Label: 668939 Records DK
  • AWITW – Through Memories
      Release: Inside World
      Label: Golden Forest Records
  • Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

  • Janelle Costa – Vibrations
      Release: Vibrations – Single
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Tomes – Joyous Ping
      Release: Senter
      Label: Tomes
  • Geotic – Actually Smiling
      Release: Abysma
      Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
  • Sensi Sye – Wake Up
      Release: Wake Up – Single
      Label: Sensi Sye
  • Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
      Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Empyrean – Solstice
      Release: Solstice – EP
      Label: Warminal Records
  • t.quoise – Life in Reverse
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
      Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
      Label: Unseen
  • Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
      Release: Moon Bed – Single
      Label: Beatmachinearon
  • Lusine – Rafters
      Release: Long Light
      Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
  • Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
      Release: The Singles
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Tycho – Daydream
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • Sundrenched – Car Commercial
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Sundrenched
  • P.SUS – End of the Rainbow
      Release: Sound Traveler
      Label: P.SUS

Richard J Dalton, now available in digital

