Café Chill playlist: Forhill, Christ., Koresma and more

Photo: “Ice Flow”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 14 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

P.SUS – What We Feel

Release: Open Ears Open Mind Open Heart

Label: P.SUS

Bowcraft – Monorail

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

MossGatherer – Standing Right There

Release: Out There – EP

Label: XVI Records

Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Blackbird Belle – I Know

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

GlobulDub – Hoverin'

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3

Label: Chill Masters Records

Richard Alfaro – Field

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu

Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

7AM Playlist

Richard Alfaro – Refract

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans

Release: Rising Tides 011

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Bonobo – Elysian

Release: Fragments

Label: Ninja Tune

Freud – Setback

Release: Setback

Label: Substruct

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally

Release: Timelines (Part 2)

Label: XVI Records

Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Edamame – Periderm

Release: Periderm

Label: Abandon Building Records

Cialyn – In From The Cold

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Riversilvers – Forever

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Chrome Sparks – Wings

Release: Chrome Sparks

Label: Counter Records

TOR – Crossing

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

8AM Playlist

Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

Release: Slow Waves

Label: Project Mooncircle

Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Departure – Ocean Breeze

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

Forhill – Tangled

Release: Tangled – Single

Label: Forhill

Mvnners – soft drive

Release: soft drive – Single

Label: SXN

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)

Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)

Label: Ambidextrous Records

Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Koresma – Bridges

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

9AM Playlist

Sebastiano Effe – Dreams Will Remember Me

Release: They, Whom the Gods Want to Destroy

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Feverkin – Headlight

Release: Headlight – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce

Release: Field Research

Label: 1680107 Records DK

wowflower – Someone Else

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Fujii – Gleam Axis

Release: EP-Tape3

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Hello Meteor – Deathless

Release: Mu & Mea

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia

Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

Santa Rita – Malachite

Release: Malachite – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)

Release: Elegy – Single

Label: Blackbird Belle

Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Label: Metroo

firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: 591184 Records DK2

Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Lyli J – Frost

Release: Vibrance – Single

Label: Lyli J

P.SUS – Thrilling Sound

Release: Late Bloomer

Label: P.SUS

Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza

Release: Ninety-Nine

Label: Decatur Boiz

BeachesBeaches – Got Feel

Release: Sun Model

Label: BeachesBeaches

