Café Chill playlist: Forhill, Christ., Koresma and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Forhill, Christ., Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Ice Flow”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 14 Jan 2024
6AM Playlist
- P.SUS – What We Feel
Release: Open Ears Open Mind Open Heart
Label: P.SUS
- Bowcraft – Monorail
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- MossGatherer – Standing Right There
Release: Out There – EP
Label: XVI Records
- Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
- Blackbird Belle – I Know
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- GlobulDub – Hoverin’
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3
Label: Chill Masters Records
- Richard Alfaro – Field
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
7AM Playlist
- Richard Alfaro – Refract
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans
Release: Rising Tides 011
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Bonobo – Elysian
Release: Fragments
Label: Ninja Tune
- Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: Substruct
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
- Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
Release: Timelines (Part 2)
Label: XVI Records
- Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Edamame – Periderm
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Cialyn – In From The Cold
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Riversilvers – Forever
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Chrome Sparks – Wings
Release: Chrome Sparks
Label: Counter Records
- TOR – Crossing
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
8AM Playlist
- Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
Release: Slow Waves
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Departure – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
- Forhill – Tangled
Release: Tangled – Single
Label: Forhill
- Mvnners – soft drive
Release: soft drive – Single
Label: SXN
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)
Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)
Label: Ambidextrous Records
- Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Koresma – Bridges
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
- Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
9AM Playlist
- Sebastiano Effe – Dreams Will Remember Me
Release: They, Whom the Gods Want to Destroy
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Feverkin – Headlight
Release: Headlight – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
Release: Field Research
Label: 1680107 Records DK
- wowflower – Someone Else
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- Fujii – Gleam Axis
Release: EP-Tape3
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Hello Meteor – Deathless
Release: Mu & Mea
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
- Santa Rita – Malachite
Release: Malachite – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
Release: Elegy – Single
Label: Blackbird Belle
- Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Label: Metroo
- firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: 591184 Records DK2
- Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Lyli J – Frost
Release: Vibrance – Single
Label: Lyli J
- P.SUS – Thrilling Sound
Release: Late Bloomer
Label: P.SUS
- Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
Release: Ninety-Nine
Label: Decatur Boiz
- BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
Release: Sun Model
Label: BeachesBeaches
