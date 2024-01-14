Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Forhill, Christ., Koresma and more

'Chard J Dalton
January 14, 2024
5 min read
A fully frozen cascading waterfall covered mostly in snow. The waterway ice is blue. Trees and bushes surround the waterway.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Forhill, Christ., Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Ice Flow”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 14 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

  • P.SUS – What We Feel
      Release: Open Ears Open Mind Open Heart
      Label: P.SUS
  • Bowcraft – Monorail
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • MossGatherer – Standing Right There
      Release: Out There – EP
      Label: XVI Records
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Blackbird Belle – I Know
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • GlobulDub – Hoverin’
      Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3
      Label: Chill Masters Records
  • Richard Alfaro – Field
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: So Soon
      Label: Planet Mu
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware

7AM Playlist

  • Richard Alfaro – Refract
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans
      Release: Rising Tides 011
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Bonobo – Elysian
      Release: Fragments
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Freud – Setback
      Release: Setback
      Label: Substruct
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware
  • Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
      Release: Timelines (Part 2)
      Label: XVI Records
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Edamame – Periderm
      Release: Periderm
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Cialyn – In From The Cold
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Riversilvers – Forever
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Chrome Sparks – Wings
      Release: Chrome Sparks
      Label: Counter Records
  • TOR – Crossing
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
      Release: Slow Waves
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Past Palms – Flowerbed
      Release: Empyrean – EP
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Departure – Ocean Breeze
      Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
      Label: DEPARTURE
  • Forhill – Tangled
      Release: Tangled – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Mvnners – soft drive
      Release: soft drive – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)
      Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)
      Label: Ambidextrous Records
  • Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
      Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Koresma – Bridges
      Release: Compass
      Label: Koresma
  • Teebs – NES
      Release: Did It Again – Single
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

9AM Playlist

  • Sebastiano Effe – Dreams Will Remember Me
      Release: They, Whom the Gods Want to Destroy
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Feverkin – Headlight
      Release: Headlight – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
      Release: Field Research
      Label: 1680107 Records DK
  • wowflower – Someone Else
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • Fujii – Gleam Axis
      Release: EP-Tape3
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Hello Meteor – Deathless
      Release: Mu & Mea
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
      Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Santa Rita – Malachite
      Release: Malachite – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
      Release: Elegy – Single
      Label: Blackbird Belle
  • Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
      Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
      Label: Metroo
  • firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label: 591184 Records DK2
  • Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Lyli J – Frost
      Release: Vibrance – Single
      Label: Lyli J
  • P.SUS – Thrilling Sound
      Release: Late Bloomer
      Label: P.SUS
  • Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
      Release: Ninety-Nine
      Label: Decatur Boiz
  • BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
      Release: Sun Model
      Label: BeachesBeaches

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

'Chard J Dalton

