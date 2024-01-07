Café Chill playlist: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Florida Skyline, AWITW and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Florida Skyline, AWITW and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Beautiful Alaskan views from a Dry Bay lodge”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 07 Jan 2024
6AM Playlist
- Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
Release: Smile (Natural High Remix)
Label: Universal Music Publishing France
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Thrupence
- Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
- Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Release: Himeji – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
- Southpaw – Sincerly a Girl U Once Knew
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Koresma – Waves
Release: South – EP
Label: Koresma
- Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow
Release: Beat Supply: Crate07
Label: Beat Supply
- TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
- Altitude. – The Camp
Release: Knight – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Sun Glitters – Beside Me
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- Macroblank – Covert Red
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
- Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
- TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- WMD – Another song about Ruby
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
7AM Playlist
- Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
Release: Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
Label: alaya
- Jinsang – Never Know
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
- NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman
Release: My Lost Empire
Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC
- DWDY – Dreams
Release: Dreams – Single
Label: 1011016 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Release: Moon Bed – Single
Label: Beatmachinearon
- Montgomery – Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)
Release: Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)
Label: Montgomery Noise
- Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Hotel Pools – Daze
Release: Nightshade – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
Release: Maniacs!
Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
- edapollo – By the River
Release: By the River – Single
Label: Opine
- Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- Xky – Mercury
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- Lusine – Retrace
Release: Retrace – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Forhill – Arboretum
Release: Figments
Label: Forhill
- Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
8AM Playlist
- Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)
Release: Always (Shigeto Remix)
Label: Soosh
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Creme – Keep On
Release: Close Up
Label: Alpha Pup
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
Release: @0 EP1
Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
- Manatee Commune – Routine
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- Vanilla – Gigi
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
- Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
- AWITW – The Mist
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Jon Hopkins – Immunity
Release: Immunity
Label: MERLIN – Domino Recording Co
9AM Playlist
- swune – Idontfeelenlightened
Release: Idontfeelenlightened – Single
Label: 2732810 Records DK2
- ll n0thing ll – 苦悩
Release: Walk With Me
Label: ll n0thing ll
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
- Edamame – Wrong Flock
Release: Nightlights
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Hello Meteor – Jurassic Beach
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Behind Clouds – Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (Instrumental)
Release: Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken – Single
Label: Behind Clouds
- Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
- Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Ametsub – Snowy Lava
Release: The Nothings Of The North
Label: nothings66
- Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
- Elijah Nang – Haru
Release: Lost in Japan II
Label: Elijah Nang
- Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
- Birocratic & G Mills – Delivery Pizza
Release: Ninety-Nine
Label: Decatur Boiz
- mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Feverkin & Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)
Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single
Label: Koresma
- SwuM & Delayde – Motions
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Slow Magic – Let U Go
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
- Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
