Café Chill playlist: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Florida Skyline, AWITW and more

Richar J Dalto
January 7, 2024
In the foreground is a lake with calm blue waters. The shore of the lake is forested, mostly with evergreen trees. In the background are tall mountains, the ones the furthest away are snow covered. The sky is blue with a three-quarter moon showing in the daylight.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Florida Skyline, AWITW and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Beautiful Alaskan views from a Dry Bay lodge”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

  • Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
      Release: Smile (Natural High Remix)
      Label: Universal Music Publishing France
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Thrupence – Winston
      Release: Voyages
      Label: Thrupence
  • Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Oscar Oscar – Himeji
      Release: Himeji – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records
  • Southpaw – Sincerly a Girl U Once Knew
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Koresma – Waves
      Release: South – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow
      Release: Beat Supply: Crate07
      Label: Beat Supply
  • TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: 2750455 Records DK
  • Altitude. – The Camp
      Release: Knight – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Sun Glitters – Beside Me
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Macroblank – Covert Red
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Lone – Echo Paths
      Release: Always Inside Your Head
      Label: Greco-Roman
  • TOR – City 66
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • WMD – Another song about Ruby
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD

7AM Playlist

  • Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
      Release: Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
      Label: alaya
  • Jinsang – Never Know
      Release: In Flight
      Label: VinDig
  • NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman
Richar J Dalto

