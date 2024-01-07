Café Chill playlist: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Florida Skyline, AWITW and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Florida Skyline, AWITW and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Beautiful Alaskan views from a Dry Bay lodge”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 Jan 2024

6AM Playlist

Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Thrupence

Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Release: Himeji – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

Southpaw – Sincerly a Girl U Once Knew

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Koresma – Waves

Release: South – EP

Label: Koresma

Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow

Release: Beat Supply: Crate07

Label: Beat Supply

TheNoiseMachine – Don't Worry So Much

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

Altitude. – The Camp

Release: Knight – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Sun Glitters – Beside Me

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Macroblank – Covert Red

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

WMD – Another song about Ruby

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

7AM Playlist