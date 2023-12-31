Café Chill playlist: Manatee Commune, Possums at Twilight, Space Ghost and more

Happy New Years Eve! The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Manatee Commune, Possums at Twilight, Space Ghost and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Moonset in Winter”. Credit: Wind Cave National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 31 Dec 2023

6AM Playlist

Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records

Release: Chrono Label: Azlyn Records Laflamme – Bo-Tree

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Canopy – EP Label: Canopy t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Release: Life in Reverse Label: Soundsphere Bowcraft – Saltair

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: Many Distant Cities Label: 1469535 Records DK Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Silver Linings Label: Indigo Soul IG88 – Want

Release: Want – Single

Label: IG88

Release: Want – Single Label: IG88 Galactic Language – Spacial Echoes

Release: Arrival

Label: Galactic Language

Release: Arrival Label: Galactic Language Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001) Label: Attacknine Records Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon Label: Hunya Munya Records Melorman – Salty Air

Release: For the Sun

Label: Same Difference Music

Release: For the Sun Label: Same Difference Music Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Dylan Stark – Northern

Release: Heartland

Label: Civil Music

Release: Heartland Label: Civil Music Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

7AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Sov & Leaf Beach – Tokismokey

Release: Tokismokey – Single

Label: Self Released

Release: Tokismokey – Single Label: Self Released innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Release: R U Ok? – EP Label: Eastern Nurseries Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Release: June Cat Label: Ikimono Records Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Label: Petite Douceur

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix) Label: Petite Douceur Mvnners – Her in Mind

Release: Her in Mind – Single

Label: SXN

Release: Her in Mind – Single Label: SXN edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)

Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single

Label: Opine Records

Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single Label: Opine Records Broke For Free – Jibberish

Release: Bff

Label: Broke For Free

Release: Bff Label: Broke For Free X3SR – summerlush

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Release: Sublimation Label: X3SR Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Arvo to me – Diver

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: Empyrean – EP Label: 581097 Records DK Frameworks – The Dark

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Imagine Gold Label: Loci Records Richard Alfaro – Sands

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Refract Label: Richard Alfaro Yu-Utsu – Clear

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

8AM Playlist

Peter Bark – Back Roads

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Empty Rooms Label: Inner Ocean Records Daneel – Karma Chamomile

Release: Debris – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Debris – EP Label: Inner Ocean Records Koji. – Solstice

Release: Solstice – Single

Label: Cafe Quality

Release: Solstice – Single Label: Cafe Quality C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition

Label: C-Smitten

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition Label: C-Smitten High Skies – Sumatra

Release: Sumatra – EP

Label: Miso

Release: Sumatra – EP Label: Miso Possums at Twilight – The Day Slowly Elapses

Release: Moments, Final

Label: Twilight Possums

Release: Moments, Final Label: Twilight Possums Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single Label: Tartelet Records Hotel Pools – Modes

Release: Modes – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Modes – Single Label: Wild Nature Soft Static – I am an Ocean

Release: I am an Ocean – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Release: I am an Ocean – Single Label: 3736632 Records DK AWITW – The Mist

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

Release: Inside World Label: Golden Forest Records Adamlondon – Maple

Release: Hiddenhills

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Hiddenhills Label: SVNSET WAVES edapollo – Synesthesia

Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single

Label: Foreign Family Collective

Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single Label: Foreign Family Collective Hello Meteor – Heated Seats

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Community Broadcasting Label: Evergreen Prefecture Manatee Commune – Cast

Release: Cast – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Cast – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best Label: City Slang Sensi Sye – Wake Up

Release: Wake Up – Single

Label: Sensi Sye

9AM Playlist

Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single Label: Stumbleine Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

Release: Seablushed – EP Label: Slime cln – Dawn Chorus

Release: Dawn Chorus

Label: CLN

Release: Dawn Chorus Label: CLN Lifeformed – Cider Time

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack) Label: LOOPDISK Goldwater – Celebrate

Release: Discography

Label: Goldwater

Release: Discography Label: Goldwater Bad Snacks – Fresh Air

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Nettwerk Music Group Arvo to me – Into Change

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records Hotel Pools – Reflections

Release: Reflections – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Reflections – Single Label: Wild Nature Jay Cliffen – Eventide

Release: Ebb – EP

Label: Jay Cliffen

Release: Ebb – EP Label: Jay Cliffen Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time

Release: Illusion of Time – Single

Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS]

Release: Illusion of Time – Single Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS] Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: The Work Label: City Slang Caleb Belkin – In Time

Release: Summer Nights

Label: Caleb Belkin

Release: Summer Nights Label: Caleb Belkin Bonus Points – Cocktails on the Patio

Release: Eventide

Label: Bonus Points

Release: Eventide Label: Bonus Points Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017 Label: Chillhop Music Frythm – Something New

Release: Aurora

Label: SXN

Release: Aurora Label: SXN Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)

Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single

Label: Rush Hour

Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single Label: Rush Hour Scott Xylo – Where Do I Go

Release: Where Do I Go – Single

Label: Scott Xylo

Release: Where Do I Go – Single Label: Scott Xylo Microlot – El Born

Release: Colour Space

Label: Seven Villas

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.