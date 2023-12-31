Café Chill playlist: Manatee Commune, Possums at Twilight, Space Ghost and more

Happy New Years Eve! The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Manatee Commune, Possums at Twilight, Space Ghost and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Moonset in Winter”. Credit: Wind Cave National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 31 Dec 2023
6AM Playlist
- Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records
- Laflamme – Bo-Tree
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- Bowcraft – Saltair
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
- IG88 – Want
Release: Want – Single
Label: IG88
- Galactic Language – Spacial Echoes
Release: Arrival
Label: Galactic Language
- Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
Label: Attacknine Records
- Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
- Melorman – Salty Air
Release: For the Sun
Label: Same Difference Music
- Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Dylan Stark – Northern
Release: Heartland
Label: Civil Music
- Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
7AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Sov & Leaf Beach – Tokismokey
Release: Tokismokey – Single
Label: Self Released
- innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Label: Petite Douceur
- Mvnners – Her in Mind
Release: Her in Mind – Single
Label: SXN
- edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single
Label: Opine Records
- Broke For Free – Jibberish
Release: Bff
Label: Broke For Free
- X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Arvo to me – Diver
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Richard Alfaro – Sands
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Yu-Utsu – Clear
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
8AM Playlist
- Peter Bark – Back Roads
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Daneel – Karma Chamomile
Release: Debris – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Koji. – Solstice
Release: Solstice – Single
Label: Cafe Quality
- C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix
Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
Label: C-Smitten
- High Skies – Sumatra
Release: Sumatra – EP
Label: Miso
- Possums at Twilight – The Day Slowly Elapses
Release: Moments, Final
Label: Twilight Possums
- Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Hotel Pools – Modes
Release: Modes – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Soft Static – I am an Ocean
Release: I am an Ocean – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- AWITW – The Mist
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
- Adamlondon – Maple
Release: Hiddenhills
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- edapollo – Synesthesia
Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single
Label: Foreign Family Collective
- Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Manatee Commune – Cast
Release: Cast – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- Sensi Sye – Wake Up
Release: Wake Up – Single
Label: Sensi Sye
9AM Playlist
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
- cln – Dawn Chorus
Release: Dawn Chorus
Label: CLN
- Lifeformed – Cider Time
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
- Goldwater – Celebrate
Release: Discography
Label: Goldwater
- Bad Snacks – Fresh Air
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Arvo to me – Into Change
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Hotel Pools – Reflections
Release: Reflections – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Jay Cliffen – Eventide
Release: Ebb – EP
Label: Jay Cliffen
- Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
Release: Illusion of Time – Single
Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS]
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Caleb Belkin – In Time
Release: Summer Nights
Label: Caleb Belkin
- Bonus Points – Cocktails on the Patio
Release: Eventide
Label: Bonus Points
- Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Frythm – Something New
Release: Aurora
Label: SXN
- Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
Label: Rush Hour
- Scott Xylo – Where Do I Go
Release: Where Do I Go – Single
Label: Scott Xylo
- Microlot – El Born
Release: Colour Space
Label: Seven Villas
