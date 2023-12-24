Café Chill playlist: Cloudchord, Helios, Koresma and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cloudchord, Helios, Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Ice Formations Along the Pictured Rocks Escarpment off Sand Point Road”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 24 Dec 2023
6AM Playlist
- Cialyn – Second Wave
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
- Tycho – Ascension
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
- Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
Release: Winter
Label: DystopiaPop
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Lusine – Jetstream
Release: Language Barrier
Label: Hymen Records
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Soular Order – Sonder
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Machinedrum – Endless <3
Release: Vapor City Archives
Label: Ninja Tune
- Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
7AM Playlist
- Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
Release: Ascent – Single
Label: Aonian
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Qaett – Acrux
Release: Acrux – Single
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
- Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- Senoy – — [World]
Release: M
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tennyson – Streamer 2-Chome
Release: Streamer 2-Chome
Label: Tennyson
- mu arae – A Far Away Place
Release: Rising Tides 011
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Slow Magic – Let U Go
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
- Jinsang – Some Other Time
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
- Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
Release: Folds – Single
Label: Feverkin & Koresma
- Giraffage – Girl
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Sloslylove – Bedroom
Release: The Haunted
Label: Sloslylove
8AM Playlist
- IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Release: Jupiter Himself
Label: beatsupply
- SwuM & Delayde – Motions
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Cloudchord – Slippers (feat. Karavelo)
Release: Reverence
Label: Cloudchord
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
Release: This Evening – EP
Label: 956233 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – Cozy Mart
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Fujii – Sleep On The Way
Release: EUPHORIA
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- The Aurora Principle – Wishful Sleeping
Release: Wishful Sleeping – Single
Label: 599578 Records DK
- Igama – Cold
Release: Endure – Single
Label: 666608 Records DK2
- Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Tycho – Hours
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Release: Mega
Label: Hologram Bay
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
- Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
Label: Loci Records
- Jinsang – Untold
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
9AM Playlist
- Empyrean – Solstice
Release: Solstice – EP
Label: Warminal Records
- Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
Release: Time Is a Tool
Label: The Rust Music
- Deeb – Flakes
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
- Birocratic – Snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
- lover girl – soft lights
Release: stay asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
- Cialyn – In From The Cold
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Livision – Clouded Range (feat. Aurora)
Release: Clouded Range – Single
Label: Livision / Christopher Flores
- Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)
Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)
Label: Ambidextrous Records
- Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
Release: Winter
Label: DystopiaPop
- OMI5 – Night Life
Release: These Days Ep
Label: Contemporary Tapes
- Cloudchord – Hark! (feat. Stratus Brass)
Release: Holiday Tape 2.0 – EP
Label: Cloudchord
- Koresma – Snow Globe (feat. Axel Mansoor) [Feverkin Remix]
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
- Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: FLORA
- Kendall Miles – Blizzard
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
- Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
Release: Peach Dream – EP
Label: lowkey radical
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment