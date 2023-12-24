Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Cloudchord, Helios, Koresma and more

Richard J. Dalton (I had a dream I was falling through a hole in the ozone layer before the world came together to fix it)
December 24, 2023
Icicles hanging from below an escarpment. The icycles are robust and light blue. There is white ice on the ground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cloudchord, Helios, Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Ice Formations Along the Pictured Rocks Escarpment off Sand Point Road”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 24 Dec 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Cialyn – Second Wave
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records
  • Tycho – Ascension
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Shigeto – Olivia
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • lover girl – Soft Lights
      Release: Stay Asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Christopher Willits – Clear
      Release: Opening
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
      Release: Winter
      Label: DystopiaPop
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lusine – Jetstream
      Release: Language Barrier
      Label: Hymen Records
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Soular Order – Sonder
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Machinedrum – Endless <3
      Release: Vapor City Archives
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records

7AM Playlist

  • Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
      Release: Ascent – Single
      Label: Aonian
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Qaett – Acrux
      Release: Acrux – Single
      Label: Fedbymachines Audio
  • Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Le Caire – Selfless
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • Senoy – — [World]
      Release: M
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tennyson – Streamer 2-Chome
      Release: Streamer 2-Chome
      Label: Tennyson
  • mu arae – A Far Away Place
      Release: Rising Tides 011
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Slow Magic – Let U Go
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records
  • Jinsang – Some Other Time
      Release: In Flight
      Label: VinDig
  • Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
      Release: Folds – Single
      Label: Feverkin & Koresma
  • Giraffage – Girl
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Sloslylove – Bedroom
      Release: The Haunted
      Label: Sloslylove

8AM Playlist

  • IOM – You Promised to Come Back
      Release: Jupiter Himself
      Label: beatsupply
  • SwuM & Delayde – Motions
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Cloudchord – Slippers (feat. Karavelo)
      Release: Reverence
      Label: Cloudchord
  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
      Release: This Evening – EP
      Label: 956233 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – Cozy Mart
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Fujii – Sleep On The Way
      Release: EUPHORIA
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • The Aurora Principle – Wishful Sleeping
      Release: Wishful Sleeping – Single
      Label: 599578 Records DK
  • Igama – Cold
      Release: Endure – Single
      Label: 666608 Records DK2
  • Helios – Well Within
      Release: Espera
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Tycho – Hours
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
      Release: Mega
      Label: Hologram Bay
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: Compass
      Label: Koresma
  • Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
      Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
      Label: Loci Records
  • Jinsang – Untold
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig

9AM Playlist

  • Empyrean – Solstice
      Release: Solstice – EP
      Label: Warminal Records
  • Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
      Release: Time Is a Tool
      Label: The Rust Music
  • Deeb – Flakes
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Birocratic – Snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • lover girl – soft lights
      Release: stay asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: 2750455 Records DK
  • Cialyn – In From The Cold
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Livision – Clouded Range (feat. Aurora)
      Release: Clouded Range – Single
      Label: Livision / Christopher Flores
  • Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)
      Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)
      Label: Ambidextrous Records
  • Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
      Release: Winter
      Label: DystopiaPop
  • OMI5 – Night Life
      Release: These Days Ep
      Label: Contemporary Tapes
  • Cloudchord – Hark! (feat. Stratus Brass)
      Release: Holiday Tape 2.0 – EP
      Label: Cloudchord
  • Koresma – Snow Globe (feat. Axel Mansoor) [Feverkin Remix]
      Release: North Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: FLORA
  • Kendall Miles – Blizzard
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
      Release: Peach Dream – EP
      Label: lowkey radical

Richard J. Dalton (I had a dream I was falling through a hole in the ozone layer before the world came together to fix it)

