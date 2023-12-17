Café Chill playlist: Rsrch Chmcls, Qaett, Misha & Jussi Halme and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rsrch Chmcls, Qaett, Misha & Jussi Halme and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “A Visitor Looks Into the Largest Tree At Muir Woods”. Credit: Golden Gate National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 17 Dec 2023
6AM Playlist
- Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Release: Against Our Nation
Label: Shepard
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
- Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
- Koresma – Offshores
Release: Offshores – Single
Label: Koresma
- Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas
- Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
- Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: Entertainment – EP
Label: BLDG5
7AM Playlist
- Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Eyukaliptus – Landing
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
- Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
Release: Timelines (Part 2)
Label: XVI Records
- Oldtwig – Cosmos
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
- Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Release: Inner Space
Label: Floating Forest
- Koresma & Feverkin – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)
Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single
Label: Koresma
- Southpaw – Do It Right
Release: Moments.
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
- Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- High Tides – Summer Reflections
Release: Paradise Daze
Label: Rad Cult
- Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)
Release: Pictures of Purple Skies
Label: Stratford Ct.
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Richard Alfaro – Inside
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
8AM Playlist
- Sleepyeyes – waffles
Release: Breakfast
Label: sleepyeyes
- Tmpst – Transit
Release: With Kindness
Label: 797562 Records DK
- Qaett – Along the Shore
Release: Warm Reminders
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
- Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
- Fujii – Familiar Faces
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
- Vanilla – Rainy Day
Release: Origin
Label: Self-Released
- Angeldustmite – Colcannon
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
Release: This Evening – EP
Label: 956233 Records DK
- Lone – Boketto
Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
Label: Ancient Astronauts
- Shlohmo – Looking at Plants
Release: Heaven Inc. EP
Label: Friends Of Friends
- Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Blackbird Belle – Illuminance
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Deeb – Flakes
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
- Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Release: Bright Moments
Label: Kahuna Style
- Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
9AM Playlist
- Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
- Ian Ewing – Beauty
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
- Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single
Label: 695094 Records DK
- Lux Natura – Rains
Release: Ephemerals
Label: 718048 Records DK
- rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WŒõVES
- C-Smitten – Sid and Stinky: LoFi Chill (feat. Marton Adami & Cute Joyous)
Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
Label: C-Smitten
- Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Label: Poldoore Music
- Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Release: memory
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Jinsang – Untold
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Jinsang – Cold Seas
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Tycho – PBS
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Hotel Pools – Modes
Release: Modes – Single
Label: Hotel Pools
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Scatterbrain (Slowed)
Release: Scatterbrain – Single
Label: Eagle Eyed Tiger
- Birocratic – The Long Retreat
Release: The Long Retreat – Single
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
- Forhill – Tangled
Release: Tangled – Single
Label: Forhill
