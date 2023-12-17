Café Chill playlist: Rsrch Chmcls, Qaett, Misha & Jussi Halme and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rsrch Chmcls, Qaett, Misha & Jussi Halme and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “A Visitor Looks Into the Largest Tree At Muir Woods”. Credit: Golden Gate National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 17 Dec 2023

6AM Playlist

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Rubies – EP Label: Ghostly International Shepard – Not Bad Enough

Release: Against Our Nation

Label: Shepard

Release: Against Our Nation Label: Shepard upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Release: Autumn Reflections Label: Orange Crush Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Everything Could Be Fine Label: Sun Glitters Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Inner Sea Label: Project Mooncircle Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed Label: Achillea Music Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

Release: The Moon_tape Label: 857594 Records DK Koresma – Offshores

Release: Offshores – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: Offshores – Single Label: Koresma Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Details Am Rande Label: Seven Villas Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version) Label: Ghostly International Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: Entertainment – EP

Label: BLDG5

7AM Playlist

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single Label: Birocracy Eyukaliptus – Landing

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

Release: The Moon_tape Label: 857594 Records DK Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally

Release: Timelines (Part 2)

Label: XVI Records

Release: Timelines (Part 2) Label: XVI Records Oldtwig – Cosmos

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

Release: Dark Matter Label: Oldtwig Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Release: Inner Space

Label: Floating Forest

Release: Inner Space Label: Floating Forest Koresma & Feverkin – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)

Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single Label: Koresma Southpaw – Do It Right

Release: Moments.

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Moments. Label: 695581 Records DK2 Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

Release: Always Inside Your Head Label: Greco-Roman Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES High Tides – Summer Reflections

Release: Paradise Daze

Label: Rad Cult

Release: Paradise Daze Label: Rad Cult Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)

Release: Pictures of Purple Skies

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Pictures of Purple Skies Label: Stratford Ct. A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

Release: Flight – Single Label: A Sol Mechanic Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP Label: Loci Records Richard Alfaro – Inside

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

8AM Playlist

Sleepyeyes – waffles

Release: Breakfast

Label: sleepyeyes

Release: Breakfast Label: sleepyeyes Tmpst – Transit

Release: With Kindness

Label: 797562 Records DK

Release: With Kindness Label: 797562 Records DK Qaett – Along the Shore

Release: Warm Reminders

Label: Fedbymachines Audio

Release: Warm Reminders Label: Fedbymachines Audio Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023 Label: Chillhop Music Fujii – Familiar Faces

Release: Spirit Anthem

Label: Puget Sound Collective

Release: Spirit Anthem Label: Puget Sound Collective Vanilla – Rainy Day

Release: Origin

Label: Self-Released

Release: Origin Label: Self-Released Angeldustmite – Colcannon

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

Release: Second Breakfast Label: 967138 Records DK Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening

Release: This Evening – EP

Label: 956233 Records DK

Release: This Evening – EP Label: 956233 Records DK Lone – Boketto

Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single

Label: Ancient Astronauts

Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single Label: Ancient Astronauts Shlohmo – Looking at Plants

Release: Heaven Inc. EP

Label: Friends Of Friends

Release: Heaven Inc. EP Label: Friends Of Friends Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Blackbird Belle – Illuminance

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Microcosm Label: Inner Ocean Records Deeb – Flakes

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016 Label: Chillhop Music Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Release: June Cat Label: Ikimono Records Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Release: Bright Moments

Label: Kahuna Style

Release: Bright Moments Label: Kahuna Style Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Botanica Dream Label: Monster Rally Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023 Label: Chillhop Music Ian Ewing – Beauty

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION Label: Blvnt Records Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)

Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single

Label: 695094 Records DK

Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single Label: 695094 Records DK Lux Natura – Rains

Release: Ephemerals

Label: 718048 Records DK

Release: Ephemerals Label: 718048 Records DK rosequartz – interlude

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WŒõVES

Release: interlude – Single Label: SVNSET WŒõVES C-Smitten – Sid and Stinky: LoFi Chill (feat. Marton Adami & Cute Joyous)

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition

Label: C-Smitten

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition Label: C-Smitten Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Label: Poldoore Music

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) Label: Poldoore Music Oatmello – Wun For the Trees

Release: memory

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: memory Label: Inner Ocean Records Jinsang – Untold

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Release: Life Label: VinDig Jinsang – Cold Seas

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Release: Life Label: VinDig Vanilla – AJFA

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

Release: Soft Focus Label: VinDig wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Self Portrait Label: Street Corner Music RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: MERLIN – Bastard Jazz Recordings Tycho – PBS

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Past Is Prologue Label: ISO50 Records Hotel Pools – Modes

Release: Modes – Single

Label: Hotel Pools

Release: Modes – Single Label: Hotel Pools Eagle Eyed Tiger – Scatterbrain (Slowed)

Release: Scatterbrain – Single

Label: Eagle Eyed Tiger

Release: Scatterbrain – Single Label: Eagle Eyed Tiger Birocratic – The Long Retreat

Release: The Long Retreat – Single

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

Release: The Long Retreat – Single Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution Forhill – Tangled

Release: Tangled – Single

Label: Forhill

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.