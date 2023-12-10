Café Chill playlist: Helios, Flamingosis & The Kount and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios, Flamingosis & The Kount and more. Hosted by Seth.

Originally aired 10 Dec 2023

6AM Playlist

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Shepard – Not Bad Enough

Release: Against Our Nation

Label: Shepard

upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

Koresma – Offshores

Release: Offshores – Single

Label: Koresma

Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande

Label: Seven Villas

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)

Label: Ghostly International

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: Entertainment – EP

Label: BLDG5

7AM Playlist

Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Rude. – Eternal Youth

Release: Eternal Youth

Label: AnimeVibe

Hello Meteor – Mobile Night Market

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Dephrase – Flowers

Release: Linda – EP

Label: Dephrase Sound

Soular Order – Navigator

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Igama – Cold

Release: Endure – Single

Label: 666608 Records DK2

fr√it – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Fort Romeau – Folle

Release: Insides

Label: Ghostly International

She's Not Real – Crystal Panes

Release: Crystal Panes – Single

Label: 935288 Records DK

Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived

Release: Sundials Telescopes

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Yu-Utsu – Slow

Release: Slow – Single

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Slow – Single Label: Midwest Collective Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Alpha Pup

Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual

Release: Maniacs!

Label: Flamingosis & The Kount

Helios – Well Within

Release: Espera

Label: Ghostly International

Foewi – Interference

Release: Interference – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

Gramatik – Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)

Release: Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)

Label: P&C Lowtemp

Home – Tides

Release: Odyssey

Label: HOME

Hector Plimmer – Let's Stay

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

Edamame – Virga

Release: Virga

Label: Abandon Building Records

Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories

Release: Memories – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Smika – Mauve

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Steve Moore – Beloved Exile

Release: Beloved Exile

Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Release: Blue Universe

Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze

Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

9AM Playlist

Forhill – Tangled

Release: Tangled – Single

Label: Forhill

Mvnners – Soft Drive

Release: Soft Drive – Single

Label: SXN

Fujii – Gleam Axis

Release: EP-Tape3 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Gold Panda – Trust

Release: Trust – EP

Label: Notown

Of Tepe – Constantly Struggling

Release: Cityscapes 001 – EP

Label: Broken Hearts Club

Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023

Label: Chillhop Music

Cvd – Feeling Lotus

Release: Elsewhere Nowhere

Label: Cascade Records

Bowcraft – Saltair

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Release: Inner Space

Label: Floating Forest

Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad

Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

Peter Bark – Golden Hour

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

GlobulDub – Laughter

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Label: Chill Masters Records

Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

tomppabeats – One Two Step

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017

Label: Chillhop Records

Kody Kurth – Absent

Release: Rising Tides 007

Label: SVNSET WAVES

C-Smitten – Helga and Arnold Make Up: Blended (feat. Felix Senibi & Morgan Walbridge & Yona Marie)

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition

Label: C-Smitten

Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)

Release: Reflection – Single

Label: mello-fi

Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Release: Fundamentals Vol. I

Label: Brothertiger

