Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Helios, Flamingosis & The Kount and more

Richard J. Dalton (Dreams Once Buried Beneath the Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout into Undying Gardens)
December 10, 2023
5 min read
A bright sunset is illuminated on a mostly cloudy sky, with hues of orange and yellow. Parts of the clouds are dark blue. In the foreground, on the lower-third, is a building and some deciduous trees with no leaves, and a sole evergreen tree. There is also a cabin the the foreground. The foreground is shown as mostly an outline, as the sun is not providing light on that area.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios, Flamingosis & The Kount and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “A Fiery Sunset at American Camp”. Credit: San Juan Island National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 10 Dec 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
      Release: Rubies – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Shepard – Not Bad Enough
      Release: Against Our Nation
      Label: Shepard
  • upusen – Tape End
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Swimming TV – Falling
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Eyukaliptus – Summit
      Release: The Moon_tape
      Label: 857594 Records DK
  • Koresma – Offshores
      Release: Offshores – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
      Release: Details Am Rande
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
      Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: Entertainment – EP
      Label: BLDG5

7AM Playlist

  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Poldoore – Alfama
      Release: Wayfare – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Rude. – Eternal Youth
      Release: Eternal Youth
      Label: AnimeVibe
  • Hello Meteor – Mobile Night Market
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Dephrase – Flowers
      Release: Linda – EP
      Label: Dephrase Sound
  • Soular Order – Navigator
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Igama – Cold
      Release: Endure – Single
      Label: 666608 Records DK2
  • fr√it – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Fort Romeau – Folle
      Release: Insides
      Label: Ghostly International
  • She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes
      Release: Crystal Panes – Single
      Label: 935288 Records DK
  • Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
      Release: Sundials Telescopes
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Yu-Utsu – Slow
      Release: Slow – Single
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Frameworks – Rotations
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

  • Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
      Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
      Label: Alpha Pup
  • Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
      Release: Maniacs!
      Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
  • Helios – Well Within
      Release: Espera
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Foewi – Interference
      Release: Interference – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Gramatik – Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
      Release: Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
      Label: P&C Lowtemp
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: HOME
  • Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
      Release: Sunshine
      Label: Albert’s Favourites
  • Edamame – Virga
      Release: Virga
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
      Release: Memories – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Smika – Mauve
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
      Release: Beloved Exile
      Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
  • Pacific Coliseum – Home
      Release: Blue Universe
      Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig

9AM Playlist

  • Forhill – Tangled
      Release: Tangled – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Mvnners – Soft Drive
      Release: Soft Drive – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Fujii – Gleam Axis
      Release: EP-Tape3 – EP
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Gold Panda – Trust
      Release: Trust – EP
      Label: Notown
  • Of Tepe – Constantly Struggling
      Release: Cityscapes 001 – EP
      Label: Broken Hearts Club
  • Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Cvd – Feeling Lotus
      Release: Elsewhere Nowhere
      Label: Cascade Records
  • Bowcraft – Saltair
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
      Release: Inner Space
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
      Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
      Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
  • Peter Bark – Golden Hour
      Release: Empty Rooms
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
      Release: Damn Fine
      Label: SMOOV
  • GlobulDub – Laughter
      Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
      Label: Chill Masters Records
  • Soular Order – Liminal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • tomppabeats – One Two Step
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Kody Kurth – Absent
      Release: Rising Tides 007
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • C-Smitten – Helga and Arnold Make Up: Blended (feat. Felix Senibi & Morgan Walbridge & Yona Marie)
      Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
      Label: C-Smitten
  • Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)
      Release: Reflection – Single
      Label: mello-fi
  • Brothertiger – Tide Pool
      Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
      Label: Brothertiger

Richard J. Dalton (Dreams Once Buried Beneath the Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout into Undying Gardens)

