Café Chill playlist: Helios, Flamingosis & The Kount and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Helios, Flamingosis & The Kount and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “A Fiery Sunset at American Camp”. Credit: San Juan Island National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 10 Dec 2023
6AM Playlist
- Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Release: Against Our Nation
Label: Shepard
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
- Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
- Koresma – Offshores
Release: Offshores – Single
Label: Koresma
- Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas
- Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
- Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: Entertainment – EP
Label: BLDG5
7AM Playlist
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Poldoore – Alfama
Release: Wayfare – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Rude. – Eternal Youth
Release: Eternal Youth
Label: AnimeVibe
- Hello Meteor – Mobile Night Market
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Dephrase – Flowers
Release: Linda – EP
Label: Dephrase Sound
- Soular Order – Navigator
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Igama – Cold
Release: Endure – Single
Label: 666608 Records DK2
- fr√it – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Fort Romeau – Folle
Release: Insides
Label: Ghostly International
- She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes
Release: Crystal Panes – Single
Label: 935288 Records DK
- Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
Release: Sundials Telescopes
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Yu-Utsu – Slow
Release: Slow – Single
Label: Midwest Collective
- Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
8AM Playlist
- Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Alpha Pup
- Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
Release: Maniacs!
Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
- Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
- Foewi – Interference
Release: Interference – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
- Gramatik – Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
Release: Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
Label: P&C Lowtemp
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: HOME
- Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
- Edamame – Virga
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
Release: Memories – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Smika – Mauve
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
Release: Beloved Exile
Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
- Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
9AM Playlist
- Forhill – Tangled
Release: Tangled – Single
Label: Forhill
- Mvnners – Soft Drive
Release: Soft Drive – Single
Label: SXN
- Fujii – Gleam Axis
Release: EP-Tape3 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Gold Panda – Trust
Release: Trust – EP
Label: Notown
- Of Tepe – Constantly Struggling
Release: Cityscapes 001 – EP
Label: Broken Hearts Club
- Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
- Cvd – Feeling Lotus
Release: Elsewhere Nowhere
Label: Cascade Records
- Bowcraft – Saltair
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Release: Inner Space
Label: Floating Forest
- Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
- Peter Bark – Golden Hour
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
- GlobulDub – Laughter
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
- Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- tomppabeats – One Two Step
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
Label: Chillhop Records
- Kody Kurth – Absent
Release: Rising Tides 007
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- C-Smitten – Helga and Arnold Make Up: Blended (feat. Felix Senibi & Morgan Walbridge & Yona Marie)
Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
Label: C-Smitten
- Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)
Release: Reflection – Single
Label: mello-fi
- Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
Label: Brothertiger
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment