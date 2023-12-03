Café Chill playlist: Ian Aisling, Teen Daze, Manatee Commune and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Ian Aisling, Teen Daze, Manatee Commune and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Trees Bathing in Summer Sunlight”. Alt text: A family of trees getting ready for their warm bath above the blue sky, clouds, and the sun during the day. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, April 29, 2023, Camp Canary. Used by permission.

Originally aired 03 Dec 2023

6AM Playlist

Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)

Label: DFXFWXU Collective

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Non Projects

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Goddess – EP

Label: Future Classic

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

Release: Vega

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

7AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

Release: Iridescent – Single

Label: Forhill

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Release: Moments.

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Compressed Soul

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

Release: Kings

Label: Loci Records

Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single

Label: Nettwerk Records

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

Release: Future or Past – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

8AM Playlist

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: Fruits

Label: mind.slave

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Release: Petal Collage – Single

Label: Ian Aisling Media

Release: Quiet City – Single

Label: Flora

Release: Cast – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: People Talk – Single

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

9AM Playlist

Daneel – Debris

Release: Debris – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single

Label: City Slang

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: It’s Easy – Single

Label: Pelagic Records

Release: 2020 p03

Label: The Tin Box

Release: On the Horizon – Single

Label: Koresma & Edapollo

Release: Yellow Haze

Label: Forest Jams

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Label: Chill Masters Records

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records!

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

Release: Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

