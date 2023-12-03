Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Ian Aisling, Teen Daze, Manatee Commune and more

Richard J. Dalton (Huhhahhei)
December 3, 2023
5 min read
A family of trees getting ready for their warm (sun) bath above the blue sky, clouds, and the sun during the day

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Ian Aisling, Teen Daze, Manatee Commune and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Trees Bathing in Summer Sunlight”. Alt text: A family of trees getting ready for their warm bath above the blue sky, clouds, and the sun during the day. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, April 29, 2023, Camp Canary. Used by permission.

Originally aired 03 Dec 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Teebs – NES
      Release: Did It Again – Single
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)
      Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)
      Label: DFXFWXU Collective
  • Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
      Release: Rubies – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
      Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
      Label: Non Projects
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
      Release: Goddess – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Macroblank – can’t fight it
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • Yu-Utsu – Sun
      Release: Sun – Single
      Label: 憂鬱
  • il:lo – Vega
      Release: Vega
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

7AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Arvo to me – Untitled
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • IHF – Departure
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Forhill – Iridescent
      Release: Iridescent – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Southpaw – Do It Right
      Release: Moments.
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
      Release: Tell Me – Single
      Label: Compressed Soul
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Frameworks – Kings
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)
      Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single
      Label: Nettwerk Records
  • Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous

8AM Playlist

  • Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
      Release: Rubies – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Windows 96 – Hello Earth
      Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
      Label: Windows 96
  • Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
      Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Uinta – Maples
      Release: Fruits
      Label: mind.slave
  • upusen – Birds
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Slow Magic – Manhattan
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records
  • X3SR – summerlush
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Ian Aisling – Treegap
      Release: Petal Collage – Single
      Label: Ian Aisling Media
  • Teen Daze – Quiet City
      Release: Quiet City – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Manatee Commune – Cast
      Release: Cast – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Birocratic – Falling to Pieces
      Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • URBVN – People Talk
      Release: People Talk – Single
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: North Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
      Label: Tomas Novoa

9AM Playlist

  • Daneel – Debris
      Release: Debris – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • D.K. – Juicy
      Release: Drop
      Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
  • Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
      Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single
      Label: City Slang
  • Dillard – Summit
      Release: Empress LP
      Label: D93 Audio
  • Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons
      Release: It’s Easy – Single
      Label: Pelagic Records
  • The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
      Release: 2020 p03
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
      Release: On the Horizon – Single
      Label: Koresma & Edapollo
  • Expositions – Get With You
      Release: Yellow Haze
      Label: Forest Jams
  • GlobulDub – Limbo
      Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
      Label: Chill Masters Records
  • Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
      Release: Chrono
      Label: Azlyn Records!
  • Edamame – Bask
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • AWITW – Faces
      Release: Inside World
      Label: Golden Forest Records
  • Manatee Commune – Heal
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • WMD – Koi
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD
  • Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect
      Release: Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect – Single
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton (Huhhahhei)

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu