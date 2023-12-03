Café Chill playlist: Ian Aisling, Teen Daze, Manatee Commune and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Ian Aisling, Teen Daze, Manatee Commune and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Trees Bathing in Summer Sunlight”. Alt text: A family of trees getting ready for their warm bath above the blue sky, clouds, and the sun during the day. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, April 29, 2023, Camp Canary. Used by permission.
Originally aired 03 Dec 2023
6AM Playlist
- Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
- Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)
Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)
Label: DFXFWXU Collective
- Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Non Projects
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
- il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
7AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Arvo to me – Untitled
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- IHF – Departure
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- Forhill – Iridescent
Release: Iridescent – Single
Label: Forhill
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Southpaw – Do It Right
Release: Moments.
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Compressed Soul
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)
Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single
Label: Nettwerk Records
- Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
8AM Playlist
- Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
- Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
- upusen – Birds
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
- X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Ian Aisling – Treegap
Release: Petal Collage – Single
Label: Ian Aisling Media
- Teen Daze – Quiet City
Release: Quiet City – Single
Label: Flora
- Manatee Commune – Cast
Release: Cast – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Birocratic – Falling to Pieces
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
- URBVN – People Talk
Release: People Talk – Single
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
9AM Playlist
- Daneel – Debris
Release: Debris – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
- Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single
Label: City Slang
- Dillard – Summit
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
- Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Arms and Sleepers – Fathers and Sons
Release: It’s Easy – Single
Label: Pelagic Records
- The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
Release: 2020 p03
Label: The Tin Box
- Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
Release: On the Horizon – Single
Label: Koresma & Edapollo
- Expositions – Get With You
Release: Yellow Haze
Label: Forest Jams
- GlobulDub – Limbo
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
- Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
- Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
- Edamame – Bask
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- AWITW – Faces
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
- Manatee Commune – Heal
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- WMD – Koi
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
- Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect
Release: Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
