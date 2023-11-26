Café Chill playlist: Nerddelic Studio Works, Telefon Tel Aviv and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Nerddelic Studio Works, Telefon Tel Aviv and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Autumn Morning Mist”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 26 Nov 2023
6AM Playlist
- Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- Aphex Twin – IZ-US
Release: Come to Daddy
Label: Warp Records
- Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Non Projects
- Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
- Cepia – Hoarse
Release: Natura Morta
Label: Ghostly International
- Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
Release: Camden
Label: SXN
- Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: Corymb
Label: Lex Records
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
- Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
Label: Attacknine Records
- Komodo – Concept 11
Release: Still Life
Label: Points Records
- Ametsub – Snowy Lava
Release: The Nothings Of The North
Label: Mille Plateaux
- 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
7AM Playlist
- uinta – Taw
Release: Sweetest
Label: mind.slave
- wowflower – Untuch
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- DWDY – I Never Stopped
Release: I Never Stopped – Single
Label: DWDY
- Home – Half Moon
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
- Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Compressed Soul
- P O N G M A N – Extend
Release: [Secret Selection] by Stratford Ct.
Label: Stratford Ct.
- TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
8AM Playlist
- VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
- Jinsang – journey
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
Release: The Campfire Headphase
Label: Warp Records
- Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
- Yppah – Grey Eyes
Release: Grey Eyes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
- Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
- Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
Release: Japan – Single
Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Release: I – EP
Label: 2713475 Records DK2
- Borealism – Slide
Release: So What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
9AM Playlist
- Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Soular Order – Sonder
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- DROIDROY – 水中都市
Release: 水中都市
Label: No Problema Tapes
- Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – Indoor Rainforest
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Arvo to me – Grandmother
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- innerinnerlife – R U Ok?
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Alpha Pup
- Qaett – Smither
Release: Landmarks Two
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
- Soular Order – Supine
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Shigeto – Silver Lining
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Earthen Sea – Rought Air
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
- Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
- Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
- Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
Release: Quilt Jams
Label: ERH
- Dylan Stark – Northern
Release: Heartland
Label: Civil Music
