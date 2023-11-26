Café Chill playlist: Nerddelic Studio Works, Telefon Tel Aviv and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Nerddelic Studio Works, Telefon Tel Aviv and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Autumn Morning Mist”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 Nov 2023

6AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Release: Black Paris 86 Label: Arms and Sleepers Aphex Twin – IZ-US

Release: Come to Daddy

Label: Warp Records

Release: Come to Daddy Label: Warp Records Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Non Projects

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP Label: Non Projects Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon Label: Hunya Munya Records Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Natura Morta Label: Ghostly International Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love

Release: Camden

Label: SXN

Release: Camden Label: SXN Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: Corymb

Label: Lex Records

Release: Corymb Label: Lex Records Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: The Work Label: City Slang gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Strands Label: SVNSET WAVES Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

Release: …I Care Because You Do Label: Warp Records Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001) Label: Attacknine Records Komodo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: Points Records

Release: Still Life Label: Points Records Ametsub – Snowy Lava

Release: The Nothings Of The North

Label: Mille Plateaux

Release: The Nothings Of The North Label: Mille Plateaux 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

7AM Playlist

uinta – Taw

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

Release: Sweetest Label: mind.slave wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Self Portrait Label: Street Corner Music A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Ethan Wilson – World Lines

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Relativity – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES DWDY – I Never Stopped

Release: I Never Stopped – Single

Label: DWDY

Release: I Never Stopped – Single Label: DWDY Home – Half Moon

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Odyssey Label: Home Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

Release: Lanai Lookout – Single

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Lanai Lookout – Single Label: Evergreen Prefecture Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

Release: Navigate – EP Label: anon recordings Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Compressed Soul

Release: Tell Me – Single Label: Compressed Soul P O N G M A N – Extend

Release: [Secret Selection] by Stratford Ct.

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: [Secret Selection] by Stratford Ct. Label: Stratford Ct. TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

8AM Playlist

VIQ – Journey

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

Release: Last Path Label: VIQ Jinsang – journey

Release: life

Label: VinDig

Release: life Label: VinDig Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Ocean City Label: Coastal Haze Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun

Release: The Campfire Headphase

Label: Warp Records

Release: The Campfire Headphase Label: Warp Records Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

Release: Seablushed – EP Label: Slime Yppah – Grey Eyes

Release: Grey Eyes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Grey Eyes – Single Label: Future Archive Recordings Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

Release: The Sun & the Moon Label: Nerddelic Studio Works Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single Label: Loci Records Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single Label: Poldoore Music Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

Release: Japan – Single

Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune

Release: Japan – Single Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough Label: Ghostly International Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Release: I – EP

Label: 2713475 Records DK2

Release: I – EP Label: 2713475 Records DK2 Borealism – Slide

Release: So What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

9AM Playlist

Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Body Complex Label: Ghostly International Soular Order – Sonder

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order DROIDROY – 水中都市

Release: 水中都市

Label: No Problema Tapes

Release: 水中都市 Label: No Problema Tapes Helios – Well Within

Release: Espera

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Espera Label: Ghostly International Hello Meteor – Indoor Rainforest

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Conditioned Air Label: Evergreen Prefecture Arvo to me – Grandmother

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records PVLMS – Phases

Release: WINTER WINDS vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: WINTER WINDS vol. 6 Label: SVNSET WAVES innerinnerlife – R U Ok?

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Release: R U Ok? – EP Label: Eastern Nurseries Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Alpha Pup

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP Label: Alpha Pup Qaett – Smither

Release: Landmarks Two

Label: Fedbymachines Audio

Release: Landmarks Two Label: Fedbymachines Audio Soular Order – Supine

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order Shigeto – Silver Lining

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Earthen Sea – Rought Air

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

Release: Ghost Poems Label: kranky Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Homesick Label: Ghostly International Christopher Willits – Clear

Release: Opening

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Opening Label: Ghostly International Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite

Release: Quilt Jams

Label: ERH

Release: Quilt Jams Label: ERH Dylan Stark – Northern

Release: Heartland

Label: Civil Music

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.