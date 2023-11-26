Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Nerddelic Studio Works, Telefon Tel Aviv and more

Richard J. Dalton (Huhhahhei)
November 26, 2023
5 min read
In the foreground is a forest of evergreen and deciduous trees. The deciduous trees and multicolored due to the autumn weather. A low hanging sheet of mist is handing over the trees. In the background are mountains, many kilometers away, that are backlit by a rising sun. The sky is white and washed-out.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Nerddelic Studio Works, Telefon Tel Aviv and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Autumn Morning Mist”. Credit: Kobuk Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 Nov 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
      Release: Black Paris 86
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • Aphex Twin – IZ-US
      Release: Come to Daddy
      Label: Warp Records
  • Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
      Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
      Label: Non Projects
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Cepia – Hoarse
      Release: Natura Morta
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
      Release: Camden
      Label: SXN
  • Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: Corymb
      Label: Lex Records
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
      Release: …I Care Because You Do
      Label: Warp Records
  • Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
      Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
      Label: Attacknine Records
  • Komodo – Concept 11
      Release: Still Life
      Label: Points Records
  • Ametsub – Snowy Lava
      Release: The Nothings Of The North
      Label: Mille Plateaux
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records

7AM Playlist

  • uinta – Taw
      Release: Sweetest
      Label: mind.slave
  • wowflower – Untuch
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
      Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Soular Order – Liminal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Ethan Wilson – World Lines
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • DWDY – I Never Stopped
      Release: I Never Stopped – Single
      Label: DWDY
  • Home – Half Moon
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
      Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
      Release: Tell Me – Single
      Label: Compressed Soul
  • P O N G M A N – Extend
      Release: [Secret Selection] by Stratford Ct.
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • TOR – City 66
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • VIQ – Journey
      Release: Last Path
      Label: VIQ
  • Jinsang – journey
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
      Release: The Campfire Headphase
      Label: Warp Records
  • Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
      Release: Seablushed – EP
      Label: Slime
  • Yppah – Grey Eyes
      Release: Grey Eyes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • Marley Carroll – Water Temple
      Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
      Label: Loci Records
  • Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
      Label: Poldoore Music
  • Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
      Release: Japan – Single
      Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
      Release: I – EP
      Label: 2713475 Records DK2
  • Borealism – Slide
      Release: So What’s New With You?
      Label: Borealism

9AM Playlist

  • Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Soular Order – Sonder
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • DROIDROY – 水中都市
      Release: 水中都市
      Label: No Problema Tapes
  • Helios – Well Within
      Release: Espera
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – Indoor Rainforest
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Arvo to me – Grandmother
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • innerinnerlife – R U Ok?
      Release: R U Ok? – EP
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
      Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
      Label: Alpha Pup
  • Qaett – Smither
      Release: Landmarks Two
      Label: Fedbymachines Audio
  • Soular Order – Supine
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Shigeto – Silver Lining
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Earthen Sea – Rought Air
      Release: Ghost Poems
      Label: kranky
  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Christopher Willits – Clear
      Release: Opening
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
      Release: Quilt Jams
      Label: ERH
  • Dylan Stark – Northern
      Release: Heartland
      Label: Civil Music

