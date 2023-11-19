Café Chill playlist: Koresma, Shadley Peterson, and more

Hi friends! I (Richard) was sick with what was probably the flu last week, so I didn’t get to do the usual posting on the C89.5 website. But I got plenty of rest and am back at full wattage this week, so I’ll pick it back up with this week’s playlist.

The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Koresma, Shadley Peterson, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: Photo: “Trees surrounding Caramel Sky”. Alt-text: “A class of trees surrounding a Dark Yellow, Caramel-like sky in Port Orchard, WA”. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, October 2023 via Sedgwick Area. Used by permission.

Originally aired 19 Nov 2023

6AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

Oldtwig – Cosmos

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

firephly – Away And When

Release: Away And When – Single

Label: 591184 Records DK

Cialyn – Aigrefeuille

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Emancipator – She Gone to the River

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms

Release: A Lake Forms – EP

Label: darqlab_media

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls' Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Release: Ocean Tides – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

7AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – The First Iteration

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Shigeto – Silver Lining

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Release: Goddess – EP

Label: Future Classic

PVLMS – Phases

Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Tom Day – Valerie

Release: Valerie – Single

Label: Peaks

Smika – Ripples

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Records

Hello Meteor – Indigo Inter-Island Transit

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Moonnight Sequence – By the City

Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single

Label: Odysea

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Release: Vacation – Single

Label: Friends of Friends

Headphone Activist – Silent Flo

Release: Silent Flo – Single

Label: Headphone Activist

8AM Playlist

Slow Magic – Manhattan

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records

Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Manatee Commune – Lovely

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

The American Dollar – Sea of Roses

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

Shadley Peterson – Seaside

Release: Pearls

Label: Keats Collective

Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix) – Single

Label: Frenchkiss Records

Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Vanilla – Rainy Day

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds

Release: Clouds

Label: Music From Memory

früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Fujii – Gleam Axis

Release: EP-Tape3 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Hello Meteor – Heated Seats

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Padma Purana – Faust

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Padma Purana

Sundrenched – Flyby

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Soft Static – I am an Ocean

Release: I am an Ocean – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

WMD – The Chills

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

Fujii – Desolation

Release: EUPHORIA

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Swimming TV – Jupiter

Release: Jupiter – Single

Label: 696078 Records DK2

Idealism – Voyage

Release: Amaranthine

Label: idealism

Marley Carroll – Stay

Release: Voices – EP

Label: Achillea Music

Birocratic – Falling to Pieces

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Chrome Sparks – Your Planet

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

Hotel Pools – Daze

Release: Nightshade – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

Teen Daze – Quiet City

Release: Quiet City – Single

Label: Flora

