Café Chill playlist: Koresma, Shadley Peterson, and more

Hi friends! I (Richard) was sick with what was probably the flu last week, so I didn’t get to do the usual posting on the C89.5 website. But I got plenty of rest and am back at full wattage this week, so I’ll pick it back up with this week’s playlist.
The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Koresma, Shadley Peterson, and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: Photo: “Trees surrounding Caramel Sky”. Alt-text: “A class of trees surrounding a Dark Yellow, Caramel-like sky in Port Orchard, WA”. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, October 2023 via Sedgwick Area. Used by permission.
Originally aired 19 Nov 2023
6AM Playlist
- Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
- Oldtwig – Cosmos
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
- Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: 591184 Records DK
- Cialyn – Aigrefeuille
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Emancipator – She Gone to the River
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
- TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
- Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
Release: A Lake Forms – EP
Label: darqlab_media
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
7AM Playlist
- Hello Meteor – The First Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Shigeto – Silver Lining
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Tom Day – Valerie
Release: Valerie – Single
Label: Peaks
- Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Records
- Hello Meteor – Indigo Inter-Island Transit
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Moonnight Sequence – By the City
Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
Label: Odysea
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
- M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Release: Vacation – Single
Label: Friends of Friends
- Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
Release: Silent Flo – Single
Label: Headphone Activist
8AM Playlist
- Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Manatee Commune – Lovely
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Release: Pearls
Label: Keats Collective
- Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix) – Single
Label: Frenchkiss Records
- Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
- AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Vanilla – Rainy Day
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
- Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
Release: Clouds
Label: Music From Memory
- früit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Monster Rally
9AM Playlist
- Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Fujii – Gleam Axis
Release: EP-Tape3 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Padma Purana – Faust
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Padma Purana
- Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Soft Static – I am an Ocean
Release: I am an Ocean – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- WMD – The Chills
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
- Fujii – Desolation
Release: EUPHORIA
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Swimming TV – Jupiter
Release: Jupiter – Single
Label: 696078 Records DK2
- Idealism – Voyage
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
- Marley Carroll – Stay
Release: Voices – EP
Label: Achillea Music
- Birocratic – Falling to Pieces
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
- il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Hotel Pools – Daze
Release: Nightshade – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Teen Daze – Quiet City
Release: Quiet City – Single
Label: Flora
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment