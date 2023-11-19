Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Koresma, Shadley Peterson, and more

Richard J. Dalton (Huhhahhei)
November 19, 2023
A class of trees surrounding a Dark Yellow, Caramel-like sky in Port Orchard, WA.

Hi friends! I (Richard) was sick with what was probably the flu last week, so I didn’t get to do the usual posting on the C89.5 website. But I got plenty of rest and am back at full wattage this week, so I’ll pick it back up with this week’s playlist.

The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Koresma, Shadley Peterson, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: Photo: “Trees surrounding Caramel Sky”. Alt-text: “A class of trees surrounding a Dark Yellow, Caramel-like sky in Port Orchard, WA”. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, October 2023 via Sedgwick Area. Used by permission.

Originally aired 19 Nov 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Nitemoves – Antipode
      Release: Antipode – Single
      Label: Mechanical
  • Oldtwig – Cosmos
      Release: Dark Matter
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • firephly – Away And When
      Release: Away And When – Single
      Label: 591184 Records DK
  • Cialyn – Aigrefeuille
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Emancipator – She Gone to the River
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
      Release: Black Paris 86
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records
  • TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: 2750455 Records DK
  • Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
      Release: A Lake Forms – EP
      Label: darqlab_media
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
      Release: Ocean Tides – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records

7AM Playlist

  • Hello Meteor – The First Iteration
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Shigeto – Silver Lining
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
      Release: Goddess – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Tom Day – Valerie
      Release: Valerie – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Smika – Ripples
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Hello Meteor – Indigo Inter-Island Transit
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Moonnight Sequence – By the City
      Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
      Label: Odysea
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Lone – Echo Paths
      Release: Always Inside Your Head
      Label: Greco-Roman
  • M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
      Release: Vacation – Single
      Label: Friends of Friends
  • Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
      Release: Silent Flo – Single
      Label: Headphone Activist

8AM Playlist

  • Slow Magic – Manhattan
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Manatee Commune – Lovely
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Shadley Peterson – Seaside
      Release: Pearls
      Label: Keats Collective
  • Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
      Release: Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix) – Single
      Label: Frenchkiss Records
  • Thrupence – Winston
      Release: Voyages
      Label: Jack Vanzet
  • AstroLogical – Symbiosis
      Release: Private World – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Vanilla – Rainy Day
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: Compass
      Label: Koresma
  • Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
      Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
      Release: Clouds
      Label: Music From Memory
  • früit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

  • Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
      Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Fujii – Gleam Axis
      Release: EP-Tape3 – EP
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Padma Purana – Faust
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Padma Purana
  • Sundrenched – Flyby
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Soft Static – I am an Ocean
      Release: I am an Ocean – Single
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • WMD – The Chills
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD
  • Fujii – Desolation
      Release: EUPHORIA
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Swimming TV – Jupiter
      Release: Jupiter – Single
      Label: 696078 Records DK2
  • Idealism – Voyage
      Release: Amaranthine
      Label: idealism
  • Marley Carroll – Stay
      Release: Voices – EP
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Birocratic – Falling to Pieces
      Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
      Release: Sparks – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Hotel Pools – Daze
      Release: Nightshade – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Teen Daze – Quiet City
      Release: Quiet City – Single
      Label: Flora

